Consumer Behavior

Phil Yacuboski / Published: September 6, 2017

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa

By Phil Yacuboski

When customers walk into a store, there’s an immediate connection. Business owners can ask questions about what they need or are looking for and learn, perhaps, how to help and serve them better in the future.

But with the number of physical storefronts shrinking and online sales growing, business owners are using a variety of ways to get to know their customers better.

Jessica Colvin, owner or Pure Suds, a handmade soap company in Clarks Summit, said having a physical store front on State Street helps her understand her customers better.

“We really want our employees to make that client connection,” she said about Pure Suds, which is in its ninth year in business. “We really want to stand out as a company.”

Bath bombs, soaps that exfoliate and a whipped shea butter lotion that hydrates the skin are some of the items on the shelves.

Colvin said first-time customers can take a tour of the store to learn about its products. The store also has a hydration station, which is an organic fruit-infused water that customers can treat themselves to before shopping. There’s also a coffee and tea station. The storefront is about 1,000 square feet.

“We have a separate point of sale system for our online customers that we developed here locally,” she said, “which collects analytics on the website.”

She said the information collected includes how much time people spend per page, what the most popular pages are and what the sales are per item and where people are across the country.

“That really helps us targeting how to market our website sales specifically,” said Colvin. “But it’s great to have that storefront advantage where people can see what we offer.”

Retail experts say big companies are always looking for ways to get to know their customers better and to enhance the shopping experience.

“Retailers are trying to understand consumer behavior and trying to expand their offerings and also understand a customer’s use of technology and other activities so that they can capitalize on those changes in consumer behavior,” said Dr. Lisa Bolton, professor of marketing at Penn State’s Smeal College of Business.

She said stores like Sephora and REI have been using in-store customer experience to make shopping more personable with a highly trained staff and displays where people can try products with the hope that they make a purchase.

“Neiman Marcus is using augmented technology like the ‘memory mirror’ so people can visualize themselves in different clothes and styles,” she said. “At Lowe’s, you can see what your kitchen will look like through the use of technology after a kitchen remodel. It also helps brick-and-mortar stores get people into the store.”

She said other stores like Kohl’s are adding the online component right in the physical location. If an item isn’t in the store, a customer can order it at a kiosk and it’s then delivered right to your door.

Bolton said one trend that has been expanding recently is that consumers are becoming increasingly price sensitive.

“They are always looking for bargains and discounts,” adding that some retail chains are now in the business of discounts, which has made things more competitive.

“Consumers are also less interested in goods now than they are other offerings,” she said. “If you’re selling pet supplies, then you also want to offer grooming and training services.”

Bolton said with technology changing and improving, retailers are always looking at ways to delve deeper in their customer base.

“Consumers use their smartphones to search, but it’s then the question of, can the retailer leverage the use of the smartphone to give them customized options in terms of price and their location,” she said. “I do think that they want that to happen.”

She said a lot of that will also depend on the customer base. Younger people will likely use the technology, while older consumers won’t.

