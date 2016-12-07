Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Kathy Ruff

Like it or not, a transition to a new administration has begun.

Similar to other new administrations, President-elect Donald J. Trump faces a number of issues left behind from previous administrations.

Trump’s first 100 days “Contract with the American Voter” outlines an ambitious plan to fulfill some of those issues.

We asked business and industry leaders to shine up their crystal balls and tell us their thoughts on how Trump will deal with the issues surrounding health care, entitlements and defense. The crystal balls remain cloudy but opinions are not.

Healthcare

Healthcare issues remain a top concern among U.S. citizens and businesses.

President-elect Trump vows to work with Congress to introduce and fight for passage of legislation to repeal and replace the controversial Patient Care and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

Trump’s proposed changes include expanding health savings accounts, opening competition for insurance nationally and allowing states to manage Medicaid funds.

“What exactly constitutes Obamacare and what type of replacement program will be implemented is at this point anyone’s guess,” said Brian Schaitkin, senior economist with The Conference Board.

Those guesses may include repealing provisions such as subsidies, exchanges and Medicaid expansion, but how that will work for those already on Obamacare remains unknown.

“Obamacare is a disaster and was doomed to failure from the very moment it was forced on the country without any real examination of its details,” said Rep. Lou Barletta (PA-11). “Our plan is to repeal it and replace it with a more market-based approach. There are certain aspects of the basic policies that everyone agrees that we should keep, such as protecting people with pre-existing conditions or letting young people stay on their parents’ policies. But the promises of “you can keep your plan” or “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor” have obviously not been kept. What we now have is unaffordable for most people and must be replaced.”

Increasing competition by allowing coverage beyond state lines, expanding health savings accounts and imposing meaningful limits on lawsuit abuse represent some of the changes David N. Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, Harrisburg, believes would help to correct the current shortfalls.

“There are more positive things that can make health care more portable and more affordable to get back to the doctor-patient relationship,” he said. “If we had dramatically expanded use of health savings accounts and the positive tax treatment that goes with them, people would have a reason to shop and actually care about the costs of the different treatments that they need. Third-party payer transactions, that’s a big part of what’s driving our health care costs along with administrative overhead. If you had people spending out of health savings accounts and making more informed choices if there was price transparency, you could actually have an actual functioning market.”

The market fallout of Obamacare includes fewer provider choices, increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles and smaller, if any, wage increases in order for employers to pay for escalating health insurance costs.

“The health care aspect is something that needs to be reined in,” said Thomas R. Wilkins, CEO with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate/Wilkins & Associates, Stroudsburg, Monroe County. “How it’s going to be reigned in, I have no idea. But that’s an effect on me as a business because I can’t negotiate my health care and I can’t take it away.”

Wilkins’ monthly plan costs — offered by only two insurance providers that cover northeastern Pennsylvania – went up $131 for an individual, $360 for a family and $293 for a parent and child.

“That’s a big nut for me and the employee,” he said. “Obamacare didn’t work.”

Wilkins believes Trump will work to fix the broken health care system.

“I do think that Trump is going to look at it as a business,” he said. He is going to come in and try to fix it and doesn’t particularly care who he is going to offend when he does try to fix it.”

Another small business owner hopes Trump’s overhaul will eliminate the administrative and financial excesses created by Obamacare.

“The number one appealing thing to me with Trump’s Republican agenda is to repeal and replace because it affected my business,” said Joseph A. Pilla, president of ETA Benefits, with offices in Nesquehoning and Tamaqua. “Employers should be concentrating on job retention and creating jobs and making widgets or whatever they are producing. Employers just want to be employers and forget about all these mandates that usually get dumped on them, especially in the payroll and HR area.”

Pilla hopes the replacement plan will eliminate time-consuming and expensive employer reporting mandates and abolish the use of unlicensed and untrained federal navigators that add significant costs to the government-driven program.

Significant cost increases and long-term needs are two factors any replacement plan needs to consider, according to Teri Ooms, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, Wilkes-Barre.

“Even though many are insured, unless the costs are maintained or even reduced, they are going to become uninsured again,” she said. “We need to evaluate how to fix some of the aspects of the Affordable Care Act that are hurting the low- to moderate-income individuals.”

Ooms also believes any health care plan adopted should include pre-emptive testing and consider growing demands from the country’s aging Baby Boomers.

“Even though the tests may cost some dollars up front, it’s still going to be a lot less than dealing with conditions once a person gets sick,” she said. “We need to get that kind of a mentality considering the critical mass of the Baby Boomer generation that is aging. That’s a huge problem that needs to be addressed. It’s not going to go away and it can’t be ignored. There has to be a fix that recognizes that this is imminent.”

Entitlement programs

Entitlement spending makes up 59 percent of the federal budget, according to the Federal Safety Net, a website designed to educate citizens about complicated federal programs.

Although part of Trump’s 100-day plan includes working with Congress to introduce and fight for passage of legislation to let states manage Medicaid funds, little is known about proposed changes to other entitlements.

“At this point there simply isn’t enough information to know what the shape of Medicaid will be going forward and what policies the new administration and Congress may pursue with regard to reforming Medicaid,” said Schaitkin. “The same holds true in terms of reforming Social Security and Medicare. The policy landscape at this point is just too cloudy to speculate about exactly what kind of policies we should expect in these areas going forward.”

The lack of information released doesn’t stop observers from offering opinions.

“The way things are going in Washington, entitlement programs are swallowing up the entire budget,” said Gene Barr, president and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry, Harrisburg. “It’s rapidly getting to the point that all the revenue is going out the entitlement programs. We have to borrow to do the core functions of government. One of the things that are problematic, (Trump) said he would expand many of these entitlements. Economists said if his approach would accelerate an increase in the debt, which is very problematic to us.”

PMA’s Taylor also has concerns about entitlements, especially Social Security and Medicare, which face financing challenges in the near future.

“In the course of his campaign, he said that he would resist any changes to those federal entitlement programs,” he said. “That’s very troubling because those programs are headed for bankruptcy. We need reform of those programs. Congress may force his hand on that and at least attempt to do something. The math is catching up with Washington. It’s going to be a choice between making politically painful systemic reform or watching it crumble.”

But Barletta sees potential for change.

“Before too long, entitlement spending and debt service will consume so much of our national budget as to become completely crippling,” he said. “I look for (Trump) to use innovative approaches to eliminate fraud and waste from programs like Social Security, Medicare and other social programs. The federal government must make good on its promises, but these programs must be strengthened so that they will continue to exist for current recipients and future generations.”

ETA’s Pilla also sees the need for reforms, possibly by offering privatized Social Security options and creating expanded Medicare plans to allow those between 50 and 64 to buy into Medicare to add stability to the fledgling programs. He also believes the country needs reforms in the welfare system.

“If I fell on hard times, the government is there but don’t use it as a permanent solution,” he said. “It should be used as a band-aid to help them to get in the next steps, for jobs, transportation, retraining. There is so much out there that people could do to take advantage of.”

Part of Trump’s “Contract with the American Voter” focuses on restoring the National Security Act that would rebuild the country’s military by eliminating the defense sequester, expanding military investment, protecting vital infrastructure from cyber attacks and establishing new immigration screening procedures to ensure those admitted to the U.S. support our people and values.

“President-elect Trump knows that the most basic responsibility of the government is to protect the country and its citizens,” Barletta said. “That’s why a rebuilding and strengthening of the U.S. military will be an immediate priority. At the same time, he will address our serious national security problems, including strengthening our military and enforcing our borders and immigration laws.”

How that happens remains unclear but continues to be a source of worry for many.

“A core function of national government is to keep us safe, to protect the people of this country,” said Barr. “If we don’t get entitlement programs under control, that ability to do that, the ability to educate and to protect is absolutely threatened.”

In today’s terroristic world, many people support defense spending, a trend likely to continue under the new administration.

“We need to be able to defend ourselves because right now I don’t feel secure in the fact that we are as secure as we could be,” said Kathy Henderson, director of economic development for the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp., Lehighton. “There are too many options for terrorists to get into our country, not just coming across the border in Mexico or even Canada. There are others who come into our country as documented, with their green cards. Once their card expires, they disappear and they drop off the radar. These are the ones we have no idea where they are.”

Allocating defense funding and creating defense strategies will remain a challenge for the new administration.

“Protecting U.S. citizens and U.S. territories from terrorist attack is extremely critical,” Ooms said. “I don’t profess to know how to go about that. But I do know it’s a challenge because the type of terrorism we’re facing shows no regard for innocent populations and the terrorists themselves don’t seem to have issues with losing their lives in the process.

At this point, it’s hard to say that ‘this’ is an ultimate defense because there isn’t. It’s a huge challenge. There needs to be recognition that a person’s race, religion or ethnicity doesn’t mean they are bad or it doesn’t mean that they are good. It can go any way.”