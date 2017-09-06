Customer Service a Rich Tradition with Community Bank N.A.

Published: September 6, 2017

When it comes to business, the age-old advice is to always put the customer first. This piece of wisdom has been passed down from generation to generation, through family business and Fortune 500 companies alike. But does this philosophy actually work?

According to Community Bank N.A. President of Pennsylvania Banking Barb Maculloch, nothing is more important.

“We always treat our clients like family,” Maculloch said. “If you don’t make your customers your top priority, you will lose them to a worthy competitor. That’s the bottom line.”

Putting the customer first, in simple terms, means that a business puts the needs and requirements of a customer ahead of anything and everything else. For Maculloch, this is a philosophy she has been perfecting since she joined the banking industry as a teller at the age of 18. Upon joining the Community Bank N.A. team in 2011, she knew she’d found the perfect bank for her.

Founded in 1866, Community Bank N.A. has sustained its tradition of a community-focused approach in smaller markets and ensuring high-quality customer service for the past century and a half. As Maculloch relayed, Community Bank N.A. CEO & President Mark Tryniski always says, “We’re in the people business, not the banking business,” and that’s a phrase the bank takes to heart.

“Sincerity is extremely important to us at Community Bank N.A.,” Maculloch said. “We believe in getting to know customers as people first, and then making sure we meet each individualized need.”

Community Bank N.A. allows this customer-focused approach to lead the way, and the proof of its success is in the numbers. The bank is one of the country’s 150 largest financial institutions and was recently ranked third in the nation for financial performance on Forbes magazine’s 2017 America’s Best Banks list.

Community Bank’s customers take notice of the little things that define their bank. Nina Zanon experienced Community Bank’s customer-centric approach firsthand when she approached the bank with a unique problem.

“From the day I was born until age 18, my grandpa had saved a quarter each day as a gift to me. When it came time to cash in that money to purchase my first home, my previous bank told me I would have to roll the thousands of coins myself before being able to use the money,” Zanon said. “I called up Community Bank N.A. and they helped me without hesitation. After that, I switched my accounts to them. I knew I would always be taken care of.”

Maculloch recalls this story with pride, knowing that her team provided customer service above and beyond what is expected without a second thought. In a region full of competitors, she knows this level of customer service is necessary for Community Bank N.A. to stand apart and retain its customer base.

To be successful, Maculloch adds that providing genuine customer service goes beyond business interactions and extends to community efforts.

“First and foremost, our staff are members of our community. To be truly sincere, we practice what we preach, and that doesn’t stop when we walk out of the doors at 5 p.m. Over the past year, we have donated thousands of dollars to the communities within Community Bank N.A.’s footprint and organizations that our staff believes in,” Maculloch said.

That includes donations to a wide variety of organizations in Northeastern Pennsylvania, including St. Joseph’s Center, Go Joe 20, Luzerne County CASA, United Way of Wyoming Valley and United Way of Lackawanna County. Throughout 2016, Community Bank N.A. as a whole has donated to more than 600 organizations and contributed countless hours of community service.

Overall, Maculloch explains that providing stellar customer service comes down to sincerity.

“It’s easy to tell when there’s a lack of honesty in customer service. Think of the last time you walked into a retail store and felt the employee wasn’t being truly genuine. Did you go back? I know I don’t,” Maculloch said. “Every day, we try to be sincere in business and life. Be great people first, and the rest will follow.”

Today, Community Bank N.A. operates more than 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts. Headquartered in DeWitt, New York, the company has $10 billion in assets. More information about Community Bank System Inc. can be found at communitybankna.com.

