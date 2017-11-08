DEEDS
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Michael J. Maiuro. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Seller: Brian D. Laubach. Amount: $317,000.
Maureen T. Lallier. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Henry Family Trust. Amount: $390,000.
Ramin Zand. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Bradley A. Drysdale. Amount: $475,000.
Meng Ni. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael K. Hatem. Amount: $335,000.
Jeffrey D. Gordner. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: John Pieifer. Amount: $341,000.
Holly E. Cimprich. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Shaffer Hollow Investing LLC. Amount: $250,000.
Shane P. Malia. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Elsie S. Kreider. Amount: $380,000.
Michelle L. Grant. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Robert B. Snyder. Amount: $325,000.
Seth N. Eyer. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Seller: Lois A. Wolff. Amount: $315,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Richard Tanfield. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Isabelle J. McAndrews. Amount: $615,000.
Jeffrey M. Ryan Sr. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Peter Bilyk. Amount: $645,000.
Ted Kazmierczak. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: James P. Millet. Amount: $530,000.
Jack Peak LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Otto Ventures LLC. Amount: $400,000.
334 Main LP. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Main Avenue Realty Development LP. Amount: $700,000.
334 Main LP. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Main Avenue Realty Development LP. Amount: $5,540,000.
Jagadishchandra J. Patel. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $262,200.
Brian C. Widzon Sr. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: James Liparulo. Amount: $309,000.
Steve Fairlie. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Robert Budah. Amount: $485,000.
Nicholas Sabo. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Anthony J. Besten III. Amount: $330,000,
Karissa M. Averto. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Andrew M. Boock. Amount; $295,250.
John J. Bartkovsky. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Mary Vanston. Amount: $275,000.
KMP Realty LLC. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Seller: John J. Duffy Jr. Amount: $340,000.
NP 81 North Industrial LLC. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Seller: Corridors Portfolio LP. Amount: $19,364,216.
Sean C. Volack. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Timothy J. Oustrich. Amount: $373,000.
Michael Bisignani. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Robert Bisignani. Amount: $300,000.
Tracy Kiera Pitman. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Stephen R. Gamache. Amount: $318,000.
Michel Kiernan. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: John R. Vinskofski. Amount: $360,000.
Cody E. Hendricks. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Cale Hendricks. Amount: $300,000.
Sabrina Graham. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Robert D. Gwyn. Amount: $355,000.
John Newman Jr. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Marie Vass. Amount: $285,000.
Cale Hendricks. Property Location: North Abington Twp. Seller: Donald A. Kalina. Amount: $439,000.
John J. Quinn. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Robert Ferri. Amount: $265,000.
Robert Sauers III. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Mark E. Filarsky. Amount: $280,000.
Lofts Garden LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Lofts at the Mill LP. Amount: $13,344,920.
Kion Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: J M J Property Co. LLC. Amount: $454,000.
Keystone Community Resources Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Eugene Deutsch. Amount: $350,000.
Michael C. Ludka. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Ulincy Family Trust. Amount: $346,000.
Colleen Heckman. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $253,000.
Travis Mason. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Michael O. Mensah. Amount: $264,400.
Sumit Agrawal. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Shawn M. Arcus. Amount: $398,000.
Timothy J. Farley. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $258,000.
Alan M. Myers. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Benjamin G. Dann. Amount: $325,000.
Richard J. Luciani III. Property Location: South Abington Twp. Seller: Edward J. Ciskowski. Amount: $288,000.
Justin Clark. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Joseph R. Thomas. Amount: $250,000.
Todd C. Mickavicz. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Seller: Sean Christopher Volack. Amount: $256,000.
Steven Roger Potter Jr. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: Wawrzniec Stepczak. Amount: $284,000.
John E. Pfeiffer. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: Theodore J. Bolcavage. Amount: $285,000.00.
Raj Kumar. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: David W. Heckman. Amount: $378,000.
Stella-Bosco Group LLC. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: MCMOKO LLC. Amount: $700,000.
Charles M. Mecca. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: Delbert P. Keisling Jr. Amount: $393,500.
Linda Aswad. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: Bernard J. Stafursky. Amount: $310,000.
Timothy G. Redmond. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: Charles M. Mecca. Amount: $450,000.
Norman L. Metzger. Property Location: West Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $264,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Shunny Han. Property Location: Pittston City. Five Parcels. Seller: Meng Sa Lau. Amount: $310,000.
Robert L. Besecker Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Elizabeth B. Fitch. Amount: $425,000.
Thomas Kanton. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Hallmark Homes Inc. Amount: $549,000.
Kevin P. Kearney. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Anthony C. McGowen. Amount: $375,000.
Elizabeth B. Fitch. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Prestige Development Group LLC. Amount: $319,000.
Happy Homes Wyoming LLC. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Seller: Mirchwood MHC LLC. Amount: $6,300,000.
R&G Properties LLC. Property Location: Luzerne Boro. Seller: Douglas S. Coslett. Amount: $310,000.
Aaron Heil. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: James P. Mendoza. Amount: $342,500.
Paul Nigolo. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Seller: David A. Rowlands. Amount: $265,000.
Matthew Paul Kempinski. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Deanna Nickas. Amount: $270,000.
Katrina A. Kottler. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Leslie Delgaudio. Amount: $275,000.
Ell-WB & L, LP. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Falling Creek Investments Inc. Amount: $2,190,000.
Nicholas Michael Leonard. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: David R. Stokes. Amount: $352,000.
Jason M. Rhine. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Jason McNeil. Amount: $297,500.
207 Simpson Eat LLC. Property Location: Swoyersville Boro. Two Parcels. Amount: $1,800,000.
Steven Cooper. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Scott W. Watkins. Amount: $280,000.
Joshua A. Nochumson. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Laszlo Schaffer. Amount: $408,670.
Espo Family Investments LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Thomas A. Yorie Jr. Amount: $685,000.
Ann Marie Lafoca. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Donald R. Mayers. Amount: $310,000.
Maverick L. Castro. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Samuel A. Moors. Amount: $349,900.
Joshua Turel. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Jeffrey J. Pyros. Amount: $384,000.
Kayla M. Kotch. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Two Parcels. Seller: Quentin Reese. Amount: $265,000.
Kuber Property LLC. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Lori Ulichney. Amount: $420,000.
Virgina Marita Faith. Property Location: Dupont Boro. Seller: Brian M. Szumski. Amount: $288,500.
Victor Medeiros. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Louis F. Hornstine. Amount: $500,000.
Charles M. Krone. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Churchview Realty Corporation. Amount: $258,288.
Jeffrey D. Kenewell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Two Parcels. Seller: Salvatore M. Imperiale Estate. Amount: $299,900.
MONROE COUNTY
Olga Plans. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: John Murray. Amount: $330,000.
Jose Rodriguez. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $291,770.
Richard McPhillips Jr. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Maureen Coyle Amount: $207,770.
Saluki Management LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Tracy Hoffman. Amount: $300,000.
AVB Group LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Richard Graeber. Amount: $525,000.
Billie Cooper. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Robert Buff. Amount: $330,000.
GF3 LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Christopher Maybury. Amount: $1,600,000.
Joanne O’Keefe. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Robert Mann. Amount: $300,000.
660 LLC. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Pleasant Valley School Dist. Amount: $485,000.
Sheet Metal Traders LLC. Property location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Marvin Possinger. Amount: $335,000.
Karen Buros. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Nicholas Mosunic. Amount: $375,000.
Robert Apollo. Property location: Eldred Twp. Seller: John Landis. Amount: $390,000.
Robert Stepanski. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Kenneth Nowicki. Amount: $301,000.
Dreher Farm LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $500,000.
James DeBonet. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Todd Powers. Amount: $335,000.00.
Margaret Yoder (trus). Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Allan Spielman. Amount: $389,000.
809 Scott Street LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Alpha Prime LLC. Amount: $655,000.
Sebastian Alappat. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Robert Syracuse. Amount: $435,000.
Richard Smith. Property Location: Tobyhanna. Seller: Paul Hummel. Amount: $325,000.
Bruce Rinschler. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: International Custom Built Homes Inc. Amount: $375,000.
Brett Snowden. Property Location: E. Stroudsburg. Seller: 81 N. Courtland LLC. Poros Investments LLC. Amount: $256,000.
Daniel Chirlia. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Enrico Ferrara. Amount: $309,000.
Treetop Cottage LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Todd Singer. Amount: $311,500.
3313 Old Lake LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Thales Bowen Jr. Amount: $460,000.
Patricia Marinese. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: George Clyne. Amount: $305,000.
Jonathan Turco. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Gerald Anton. Amount: $305,000.
Kerri Smith. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Amount: $302,200.
Kenneth Joseph. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Cynthia Gibson. Amount: $297,500.
Maria Polin. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Justin Kim. Amount: $410,000.
Randy Page. Proeprty Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Thomas Large. Amount: $430,000.
Peter O’Malley. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Paul Burke. Amount: $420,000.
Sarah Condron. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Brian Murphy. Amount: $439,500.
Jonathan Sdao. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: David Ring. Amount: $500,000.
315 Dartmouth Dr. LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Frank Riccobono. Amount: $980,000.
CLA LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: John Gialouris. Amount: $350,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Vadim Filler. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Gregory F. Ozzimo. Amount: $350,000.
Michael G. Kline. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Kurt Burg. Amount: $329,000.
Albert Bernstein. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Gregory Degiorgis. Amount: $315,000.
Theresa Ibanez. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Elena Dragun. Amount: $325,000.
Isaac W. Smith. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Philip S. Patterson. Amount: $260,000.
Timothy I. Doris. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: David P. Current. Amount: $475,000.
Robert Walski. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Michael Bulger. Amount: $265,000.
Justin T. Guyre. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Michael P. Stevenson. Amount: $255,000.
Salvatore Baratto. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Alex Mcateer. Amount: $315,000.
Ippan Shadan Houjin. Property Location:¨Dingman Twp. Seller: Young Jin Moon. Amount: $400,000.
Eric Albert Carr Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Stephen C. Kirby. Amount: $345,000.
Daniel Tassone. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Theodore Edgar. Amount: $295.000.
Richard Paulsen. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Daniel Tassone. Amount: $275,000.
George Babayev. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: John Marcondes. Amount: $355,000.
Vincent P. Bardong III. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Stephan Korsakov. Amount: $260,000.
Lyudmila Magdyuk. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Miroslaw Kozyra. Amount: $255,000.
Nicholas R. Miller. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: John J. Lewis. Amount: $278,000.
The Nature Conservancy. Property Location: Porter Twp. Seller: William J. Lien. Amount: $920,000.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Property Location: Porter Twp. Seller: The Nature Conservancy. Amount: $336,700.
Emsweller Properties LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Gail M. Beitelman. Amount: $373,000.
Harbour Landing Realty LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Pirog Family Limited Partnership. Amount: $555,000.
David Lee Lake. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Sean Weir. Amount: $2,355,000.
Steven M. Tonkovich. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: George W. Hughes. Amount: $260,000.
Kevin Loughery. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Alfred Rowinski. Amount: $285,000.
Thomas G. Mueller. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paupack Property Management LLC. Amount: $412,000.
Ian Sumner. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Donald A. Wall. Amount: $300,000.
Peckman Property Holding Associates LCC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Deanne Connolly Attorney in Fact for Robert W. Carpenter. Amount: $795,000.
Stephen Schneider. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rita M. Brock. Amount: $350,000.
Carl H. Von Tobel. Property Location Westfall Twp. Seller: Patricia L. Dundon. Amount: $319,000.
Vincent Patrick Cordova. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Vera M. Talmadge. Amount: $300,000.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Daniel Basile. Property Location: E. Brunswick Twp. Seller: Amber Wessner. Amount: $258,000.
Bruce D. Schwaim. Property Location: Hegins. Seller: Ruby Shepley. Amount: $645,000.
Lublin Realty LLC. Property Location: Frackville. Seller: MBC Development LLP. Amount: $310,000.
Tom C. Green. Property Location: South Manheim Twp. Seller: Gracie Onarchio. Amount: $295,880.
WAYNE COUNTY
Play More Properties. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: George P. Irish. Amount: $1,350,000.
Roderick S. Thomas. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Martha W. Reumann. Amount: $286,000.
Roger Aguinaldo. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Seller: KeyBank NA. Amount: $750,000.00.
Castlerock 2017 LLC. Property Location: Buckingham. Seller: Margaret Mee. Amount: $845,000.
Michael T. Rizzo. Property Location: Lebanon. Seller: Mark D. Crossman. Amount: $360,000.
Kimberly G. Rifflard. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Deborah J. Ott. Amount: $395,000.
Tom Kavourias. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Livius Sangeap. Amount: $337,000.
Antonietta M. Winter. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Dennis I. Tave. Amount: $290,000.
Richard Hammond. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Seller: RWV Land LLC. Amount: $370,000.
Matthew L. Kasprenski. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Maergaret Judge Philbin. Amount: $442,500.
Christian C. Schaffroth. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Rose Napolitano. Amount: $267,500.
John J. Toland. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Daniel Kevin O’Rourke. Amount: $470,000.
Robert Miller. Property Location: Dreher. Seller: Joseph DiMartino. Amount: $340,000.00.
Hob A. Spillane. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Michael Alexander. Amount: $426,000.
Gopipooja LLC. Property Location: Lebanon. Seller: Riley Corners LLC. Amount: $500,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Paul J. Coviello. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Massimo Fremiotti. Amount: $740,000.
Matthew Anderson. Property Location: North Branch Twp. Seller: Michael R. Kolman. Amount: $285,000.
Mark E. Holmes. Property Location: North Branch Twp. Windham Twp. Lender: Cheryl Pearson. Amount: $270,000.