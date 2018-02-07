Background on Joseph DeScipio is that he is a skilled Facilities Professional with more than 30 years of experience and an extensive resume of conceiving, designing, executing and managing complex construction projects. Key areas of expertise include: facility evaluations, architectural and engineering design, ADA / IBC code evaluations, project budgeting, project delivery, operations, construction management, historic preservation, construction supervision, business practices, mentoring, customer service and Project Leadership. DeScipio’s depth and breadth of project types is impressive, ranging from office and corporate facilities, educational and recreational buildings, multifamily housing, civic and institutional structures to name a few. DeScipio’s architectural practice has consistently delivered projects of beauty on time and on budget. Additional services typically provided include Total Project Management (TPM), Construction Management (CM) and Facilities Management.

DeScipio is architect and owner of DeScipio and Associates, Inc. - a full service architectural, project and construction management firm focusing on design, management, planning, organizing and coordinating capital improvement projects with a strict attention to cost and quality control. Established in 1991, DeScipio shaped his firm’s practice to respond to the demands of the market by providing sound architectural and engineering design, excellent project management and outstanding cost and quality control. Energy performance is achieved employing scientific building enclosure detailing combined with advanced mechanical and electrical systems.

Services Provided:

• Project management from concept to building commissioning

• Feasibility studies, project budgeting, project scoping to maximize ROI

• Management of entire design team (architectural, civil, structural, MEP, Fire Protection, code and specification specialties)

• Management of construction phase (bidding, award, design refinement, constructability reviews, sub-contractor coordination, job site meetings)

• Holistic building design to maximize energy performance (enclosure, HVAC systems, day lighting, LEED goal setting)

• Facilities management and maintenance services

• Expert testimony for construction claims/court appearances

Former Gold Star building converted to senior sousing:

Amenities:

Our complex will offer the following:

• State-of-the-art fitness center

• 24-seat movie theatre

• Common area lounge featuring a fireplace and BYOB bar

• Reading area featuring periodicals and books

• Free off-street parking

• 24-hour maintenance

• Snow removal

• Secure entrances and 16 surveillance cameras onsite

• Elevator

• Day trip packages

• Washer and dryer in each unit

Developer:

JBAS Realty was established in 2006 and specializes in renovation of old properties into large, multi-family apartment complexes.

JBAS also buys and sells real estate, manages multiple commercial properties serving different industries, and has leased hundreds of apartments and hundreds of thousand-square footage of commercial real estate since its inception. The organization manages total assets of more than $7 million dollars with a net worth of nearly $1 million dollars.