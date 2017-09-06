Dr. Frank Bucci Performs New Glaucoma Procedure

A first of its kind, a new refractory glaucoma treatment was performed by ophthalmologist Frank A. Bucci Jr., MD., recently.
The XEN gel stent, recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is inserted during a microscopic surgical procedure, under light sedation while the eye surface is also numbed. The XEN gel stent is the size of an eye lash, it is inserted through the wall of the eye, guiding excess fluid to exit the eyeball. If left untreated, refractory glaucoma causes the pressure of the eye to build creating progressive visual loss.
Patients who suffer from this disease often are unaware of the damage being caused until it is too late. The first patient in Northeast Pennsylvania received this treatment performed by Dr. Bucci, founder of the Bucci Laser Vision Institute, on Aug. 16.
A prolific clinical trial researcher, Dr. Bucci participated in the FDA clinical trials which led to its approval last fall. Prior to this medical advancement, conventional surgery would require an external incision, as well as an internal hole in the eye, which causes bleeding that requires it to be cauterized and sutured. Pressures can go too low or remain too high. There is often inflammation and recovery time can take weeks.
Allergan’s minimally invasive XEN gel stent has shown it can lower intraocular pressure and reduce topical medication/drops use without the inherent risk of traditional drainage surgery.
