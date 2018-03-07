Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Grossman

REGIONAL STRATEGIC THREAT ANALYSIS

by Howard J. Grossman, AICP

Factors exist that may cause this region to undergo a regional strategic threat analysis. This would be similar to a military threat analysis that is surely being done continuously by the Department of Defense and other top level armed forces entities. A threat review means looking at issues that can impact the Pocono-Northeast and help determine what actions are best suited to enhance the economic, environmental, social and physical development regionally. Threats come from many sources, both internally and externally. The options available to leaders in the region can be few or many, depending upon the specifics of a situation. The opportunities are manifold to seek solutions to obstacles or to go after new economic jobs such as the more recent announcement that Penns Northeast, a regional marketing group, wants to focus attention on attracting an eastern Amazon facility that could add thousands of jobs. It is remindful of the attempt to attract an automotive manufacturing company to the region thirty or so years ago by the then Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania (EDCNP) and a group of seven economic and political leaders flew to Detroit to make a presentation to GM officials regarding the then new car manufacturing facility to the region. While that effort was not successful, it did not mean that further attempts should not be made to encourage this approach. The region should get behind any activity that can add significant jobs to regional economic life such as the Amazon movement. To advance an informational system that examines threats to the regional economy, here are a few ideas.

National policies or actions need to be accounted for as decisions are reached within the region. Some federal decisions or announcements can have dramatic effects on how this region will meet its economic obligations. One such example is the discussions over outsourcing and how that trend can be prevented in the future. Business determines how it wants to grow and add value to its capability, and this requires a blending of local private sector policies with national (and State) pronouncements. Attention should be placed upon bringing listing of national policies that can be examined rationally and utilized as a tool in determining regional approaches to furthering economic development.

International policies that are increasingly changing such as Brexit, trade agreements and other factors all need to be analyzed within the region as to their positive or negative impacts, especially in the near term. At the same time regional planning along with statewide and national planning should be considered as tools for decision making by development agencies and political leaders across the Pocono-Northeast. Plans have been created in the past, however, they usually have not been updated, so that more focus needs to be developed for the benefit of limiting threats and enhancing positive elements for regional economic development purposes.

Competition for jobs increased yearly, and that has not only domestic implications, but international factors. Therefore, if the region is to improve economically, there needs to be a special focus on where competition comes from in future years. This leads to more attention on exporting and against the negatives and developing more ways to lend credence to the assets of the region to balance the economy through more exporting of products and services as well as examining importing steps. There will always be competition, however, this component requires active factors that are critical to how economic development takes place.

Disasters are obstacles or threats to economic development. This was shown with the many recessions that the region has had to overcome, the floods that have occurred such as 1972 and 2011, and the such events. The situation that occurred with the 9/11 attack in 2001 that caused the loss of so many lives affected many other geographic areas such as this region and while such events are hard to predict, regional preparation should be a constant function throughout the region. There are agencies such as the Emergency Medical Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania that can be helpful in this regard.

Sudden events are a threat to stability and the economy of the region and while such situations are unplanned and hard to predict, the various colleges and universities in the region can be helpful in overcoming these conditions. For example, the talent that exists inside the region at academic institutions is enormous, yet little collaboration exists to bring together this talent to help achieve appropriate study and analysis of issues that affect regional life and the regional economy. More attention should be focused on how to utilize the amazing talent that is available through these resources.

The region has other resources such as Tobyhanna Army Depot, still the largest employer in the region, and the talent and capability of the workers there as well as other defense industries should be brought together to help organize a response to threat situations. Actions along this line occurred in the 1990s when the Depot was threatened with closure, and such processes should be kept alive by regional leaders. To the extent that the Blue Ribbon Task Force still exists, having been formed by EDCNP, and continued by the NEPA Alliance, this asset can be a means to avoid closure threats in the future.

The need to think strategically and take a course of response to threats should become a major focal point in coming years throughout the region. The entire regional community of the private, public and nonprofit sector should join together and become a force for action deigned to overcome the threats that are identified across the region. A Regional Strategic Threat Analysis can be implemented as a means to help in this regard.

Howard J. Grossman is the former executive director of EDCNP, now NEPA Alliance. Email him at GrossmanHJ@aol.com