Economic Specialties

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Women’s group honors Lackawanna College with award

Lackawanna College received the 2016-17 Employer of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club during its state awards gala in Williamsport on June 10. In a (read more)

Latest Business News

Howard Grossman / Published: July 5, 2017

Grossman

By Howard J. Grossman, AICP

There are many economic specialties that have relevance to the growth and development of the Pocono-Northeast. These have particular emphasis on the overall economic development role that is so critical to the lifestyle of this region. Start with the normal positioning of who, what, when, where and why of economic development and this will lead to the means by which the regional economy has changed over the last fifty years, diversifying well beyond the stalled economy that had existed for many years. The opportunity that exists today is to focus on technology, adding higher income jobs, and increasing the ability to secure larger industries and actually expand manufacturing in light of the worker productivity that is available regionally. A special asset that the region offers is to continue the SWOT approach to evaluate how the region can better cope with the obstacles that have engaged this region for many decades. SWOT includes, examining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that have been identified in the past, but need updating annually. As one example, telecommunications has been added as an asset to the many reasons why the region is attractive as an investment opportunity by businesses and industries who are looking for new sites as well as expanding existing firms across the region. One of the strengths is the location of the region so close to New York and New Jersey , and this has enabled movement of transportation so efficiently across regional boundary lines. The region’s e enterprise development program is another asset that has been available for decades through the work of the NEPA Alliance (formerly Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania (EDCNP), and includes business financing, procurement, exporting, and matching buyers and sellers. Another specialty is the amazing role that the various development agencies play in the region and the excellent staff that exists to help existing businesses as well as supporting the role of development. This is an asset that sometimes is taken for granted but is a major reason that the Pocono-Northeast has survived down times such as recessions and always come back to be competitive economically. The marketing of the region includes excellence in staffing, the ability to highlight that advantages the region offers, and the use of a joint effort between and among counties.

Collaboration between counties and public-private partnerships are hallmarks of economic specialties that have proven effective in the past and will continue as a method to enhance regional economic development. As the region reaches out to attract new job development, there will be many strategies and tactics to be assembled to meet the goals and objectives related to being globally competitive. This specialty is far more important today than was the case in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The ability to be globally competitive is a significant factor in making the region a major competitor in the 21st century. It is why special attention should be placed upon exporting, foreign students who attend regional colleges and universities, and participation in programs that are related to world events.

There are research specialties that are valuable tools for economic development. One such specialty is the work of the Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development which focuses on Lackawanna

and Luzerne Counties, and has published many reports on various topics over the last decade. An important asset is the multitude of media organization, print and electronic, including the fine work of the Northeast Business Journal which carries extensive stories about many economic conditions, events, people, and places across their service area. One of the greatest factors leading to the economic growth of the region is the PODSCORB approach. This includes, planning, organizing, developing, staffing, coordinating, reporting and budgeting for public administration and the three sectors of the economy which include private, public, and nonprofit. The latter is not always thought of in relation to the economy but is quite significant in adding many jobs as well as the many services it provides. This theme needs more attention as more focus is given to ways to improve the economy.

Economic models exist in the region that can be replicated in the future. One such example is the city of Pittston and its downtown renaissance which is a spectacular success and shows what political leadership and appropriate funding can accomplish when joined together. The various councils of government that exist in the region are another example of success that can be utilized and replicated as well as the area land bank that exists in the Greater Pittston Area. Open space bond issues in some of the counties of the region have been successful and could be replicated in the future along with community development activities such as arts districts.

All of these situations have the benefit of strong citizen leadership, another hallmark of regional pride. The ability to mobilize such leadership has maintained a great many steps in the battle to be economically competitive, especially in today’s setting of global competition. This factor is essential in meeting the needs of the past history of regional economics and setting a tone for the next set of decades.

A positive result will follow so that the region will continue to have experienced “the greatest regional economic comeback in the history of the United States.”

