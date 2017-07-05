Article Tools Font size – + Share This

By Howard J. Grossman, AICP

There are many economic specialties that have relevance to the growth and development of the Pocono-Northeast. These have particular emphasis on the overall economic development role that is so critical to the lifestyle of this region. Start with the normal positioning of who, what, when, where and why of economic development and this will lead to the means by which the regional economy has changed over the last fifty years, diversifying well beyond the stalled economy that had existed for many years. The opportunity that exists today is to focus on technology, adding higher income jobs, and increasing the ability to secure larger industries and actually expand manufacturing in light of the worker productivity that is available regionally. A special asset that the region offers is to continue the SWOT approach to evaluate how the region can better cope with the obstacles that have engaged this region for many decades. SWOT includes, examining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that have been identified in the past, but need updating annually. As one example, telecommunications has been added as an asset to the many reasons why the region is attractive as an investment opportunity by businesses and industries who are looking for new sites as well as expanding existing firms across the region. One of the strengths is the location of the region so close to New York and New Jersey , and this has enabled movement of transportation so efficiently across regional boundary lines. The region’s e enterprise development program is another asset that has been available for decades through the work of the NEPA Alliance (formerly Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania (EDCNP), and includes business financing, procurement, exporting, and matching buyers and sellers. Another specialty is the amazing role that the various development agencies play in the region and the excellent staff that exists to help existing businesses as well as supporting the role of development. This is an asset that sometimes is taken for granted but is a major reason that the Pocono-Northeast has survived down times such as recessions and always come back to be competitive economically. The marketing of the region includes excellence in staffing, the ability to highlight that advantages the region offers, and the use of a joint effort between and among counties.

Collaboration between counties and public-private partnerships are hallmarks of economic specialties that have proven effective in the past and will continue as a method to enhance regional economic development. As the region reaches out to attract new job development, there will be many strategies and tactics to be assembled to meet the goals and objectives related to being globally competitive. This specialty is far more important today than was the case in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The ability to be globally competitive is a significant factor in making the region a major competitor in the 21st century. It is why special attention should be placed upon exporting, foreign students who attend regional colleges and universities, and participation in programs that are related to world events.

There are research specialties that are valuable tools for economic development. One such specialty is the work of the Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development which focuses on Lackawanna

and Luzerne Counties, and has published many reports on various topics over the last decade. An important asset is the multitude of media organization, print and electronic, including the fine work of the Northeast Business Journal which carries extensive stories about many economic conditions, events, people, and places across their service area. One of the greatest factors leading to the economic growth of the region is the PODSCORB approach. This includes, planning, organizing, developing, staffing, coordinating, reporting and budgeting for public administration and the three sectors of the economy which include private, public, and nonprofit. The latter is not always thought of in relation to the economy but is quite significant in adding many jobs as well as the many services it provides. This theme needs more attention as more focus is given to ways to improve the economy.

Economic models exist in the region that can be replicated in the future. One such example is the city of Pittston and its downtown renaissance which is a spectacular success and shows what political leadership and appropriate funding can accomplish when joined together. The various councils of government that exist in the region are another example of success that can be utilized and replicated as well as the area land bank that exists in the Greater Pittston Area. Open space bond issues in some of the counties of the region have been successful and could be replicated in the future along with community development activities such as arts districts.

All of these situations have the benefit of strong citizen leadership, another hallmark of regional pride. The ability to mobilize such leadership has maintained a great many steps in the battle to be economically competitive, especially in today’s setting of global competition. This factor is essential in meeting the needs of the past history of regional economics and setting a tone for the next set of decades.

A positive result will follow so that the region will continue to have experienced “the greatest regional economic comeback in the history of the United States.”