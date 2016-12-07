Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Claire Marangelli

Terry Wise, officer at Wise Solutions Inc., provides a specialized contract engineering service to manufacturers. This industrial automation engineering company is based in Northeast Pennsylvania and provides automating, programming, and training services. The accountancy, finance and human resource functions of the business all fall under Wise’s umbrella.

In the late 1980s, the IRS released co-employment laws that discouraged companies from employing sole proprietors in the computer industry. Terry Wise and her husband, Ken, created a company that recruited professionals who were struggling as a result of these laws. The Wises took them on as employees of Northeast Control Systems Inc.

In 1991, they sold that business and opened Wise Solutions Inc. in Tunkhannock. Terry and Ken Wise have had many supporters over the years.

As with any entrepreneurial effort, Terry and Ken Wise faced several obstacles, particularly with their first business. Northeast Control Systems Inc. offered a valuable learning experience as the Wise’s first business. However, they rectified missteps with Wise Solutions Inc. They learned to be conscientious of overhead costs as well as strategies to keep such costs to a minimum. Cash flows are a consistent issue in business operations. She recounted a time when they had lost a receivable because the company that owed it had gone bankrupt.

Wise said all challenges are survivable. Her advice to women interested in opening businesses is to closely monitor growth rates and their costs.

Additionally, Wise said honesty and integrity are vital components of successful business management. She shared one of her happiest moments with the company — when an extended automation project worked on the first try. Such memorable successes are energizing and encouraging in entrepreneurship.

Wise has had many supporters over the years including her grandmother who was a great cheerleader and acted as the “first bank” for the company.

In addition to owning and operating Wise Solutions Inc., Wise has been the director of athletics and an associate professor at Keystone College since 1995.

Previously, she worked for the Lackawanna Trail School District and Kodiak Island School District in Alaska.

Wise earned her bachelor’s in health and physical education from West Chester University and her master’s in sports administration from Temple University.

Ken Wise was a member of the military and trained by the Ohio State University in computer science. She credits his technical skills as the reason for the start of the business. His set of skills combined with her own have played out nicely in their field.

Terry Wise is a popular speaker for the Women Entrepreneurship Center’s StartUP program. She shares her business knowledge and guides the attendees to a better understanding of cash flow and how it is the lifeblood of all businesses. As she shares her story, attendees realize they too can achieve anything they work hard for.

In her spare time, Terry visits nursing homes with her dog, Lela. The pair is a certified therapy handler and therapy dog, respectively. Terry also enjoys golf. A fun fact about Terry is that she is one of eight kids and the only athlete in the family.

Claire Marangell is is a University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center intern who works under the supervision of Donna Simpson, consultant manager.