By Kathy Ruff

Consumer confidence is at pre-recession levels, according to The Conference Board, a global, independent business membership and research association headquartered in New York City and that may mean higher consumer spending in 2017.

“By and large it’s going to be the strength of the labor market that’s going to dictate whether consumer confidence remains high,” said Brian Schaitkin, senior economist at The Conference Board. “It was already high before the election. As long as wages are good for most of those in the labor market, that’s going to portend well in terms of consumer confidence. In northeast Pennsylvania, though, you may have more workers who have already been disconnected from the labor market. If their situation does not improve rapidly, then you may see a deterioration in consumer confidence. “

Labor Market

According to Schaitkin, the national labor market should remain tight.

“What that means is that the number of people looking for work relative to the number of job opportunities that are out there is a fairly favorable condition for workers,” he said. “Right now the jobs report reported 4.6 percent unemployment. That’s the lowest rate we have seen since the Great Recession.”

Schaitkin expects historical trends to continue as NEPA unemployment remains above state and national levels. He also sees optimism in the job market as statistics show a higher rate of people who quit jobs and a lower number of people laid off.

“You’re starting to see that translate broadly from a national perspective into higher wages,” he said. “We have seen wage growth at around 2 ½ percent year over year.”

While jobs and wages pick up in the national economy, NEPA will see a continued lag in both, in part because of a substantially lower participation in the workforce by people aged 25 to 54 than before the Great Recession.

“What that indicates is that some people who lost their jobs during the Great Recession were simply unable to find new jobs afterward and have left the labor force,” he said. “When you think about some of the industries that drive Northeast Pennsylvania, think about manufacturing. When manufacturing jobs leave, some people who have those specific skills may have trouble translating those skills into other job opportunities and that can cause them to lose contact with the labor market.”

That loss of contact has contributed to fewer people in the work force.

“The total number of people who are looking for jobs or people who are employed, if you add them up altogether that labor force is actually shrinking a little bit,” said Satyajit Ghosh, Ph.D., professor of economics and finance at the University of Scranton. “If it keeps on falling, that may show some weakness in the economy but we are not there yet.”

Job Growth

A shrinking labor force combined with job growth make interesting dynamics in NEPA.

“I’m very bullish on 2016 for Northeast Pennsylvania,” said Teri Ooms, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development at Wilkes University. “We’ve seen positive job growth, and I think that will likely continue. We’ve seen some entrepreneurial activity and that will likely continue.”

Ooms believes the region and the entire country are now on the right track and is optimistic for 2017.

“Nationally, we’re on the right trajectory despite the worry of what the stock market would do based on election results,” she said. “I think it’s demonstrated that it’s been very resilient and growing. National job figures are positive and everything is certainly on the right track. Political risk is always a factor because we don’t know what’s going to happen with the transition but if everything remains constant, I am very confident that both regionally and nationally we will continue to improve, create jobs and improve our standard of living.”

Ooms’ confidence extends throughout NEPA where people appear hopeful for the coming year.

“I believe we must be hopeful if what we saw in the campaign comes,” said John N. Kallianiotis. Ph.D., professor of economics/finance at the University of Scranton. “The industries doing well are hospitals and other health care industries. Others are declining. We have to keep young people here and we have to create jobs for them. I feel now that something is going to happen because we cannot continue in the same way.

Another observer gives a slightly different perspective on the effects of an improved labor market for northeastern Pennsylvania.

“The outstanding issue that northeast Pennsylvania faces right now is a rising unemployment rate as a result of labor force growth and job declines,” said Kurt Rankin, economist with PNC Financial Services Group. “Both Allentown and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton metropolitan areas we define as northeast Pennsylvania will close out 2016 with fewer jobs on total than they started the year with. That spreads across several industries but manufacturing is prominent as is professional business services.”

Rankin sees the lack of opportunities locally and increased hiring in other parts of the country creating challenges for the region.

“It’s not a good picture for Northeast Pennsylvania,” he said. “Now that the housing markets have at least stabilized and are continuing to improve, something that prevented workers with certain skill sets from relocating in the early part of the recession, values are getting back to where homeowners are no longer underwater on their mortgage can sell their homes and relocate where their opportunities are improved.”

Housing

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the housing industry contributes an average of 15 to 18 percent to the nation’s gross domestic product.

“We’ve continued to be very busy in the fourth quarter of this year,” said Steven Farrell, owner and broker of Classic Properties, Clarks Summit. “Typically, we’re a seasonal business but our third quarter, which is traditionally strong, has carried over into the fourth quarter. So our December may be comparable to say May or June numbers in terms of closings.”

Classic Properties experienced 17 percent growth in 2015 — its best year in business — but expanded that growth by 9.7 percent this year.

“There is growing optimism in the residential home market, from the Poconos, Monroe County, Lackawanna County and Luzerne County,” Farrell said. “People know that interest rates are going to creep up. Buyers see that as a sign that they better make a decision because in some cases we’re going to highest and best offers, (seeing) multiple offers for homes that are priced right, across all different (price) ranges, too.”

Farrell forecasts 5 percent growth for 2017 due to factors including higher consumer confidence, pending interest rate hikes, the expected growth of first-time home buyers and job security.

Wage Growth

“Average wages in the region are growing stronger in 2016,” Rankin said. “Some of that’s because maybe some of the lower-paying jobs are being cut first as employment shrinks. But as wages rise, northeast Pennsylvania won’t be immune to (increased domestic competition). That’s another hurdle that Pennsylvania faces and they won’t face it alone. Nationwide, they will see wages rise in 2017.”

That’s good news for workers across the country, but NEPA typically sees lower wages and slower growth.

“We did not have much growth in income, particularly for the lower income groups, but that has changed also,” Ghosh said. “We have been doing very well, although minimum wage growth is needed now for overall economic growth.”

The likelihood of that happening seems slim.

“I would be extremely doubtful if there would be any upward movement that many people wanted to see in minimum wage,” he said. “Republicans never really want an increase in minimum wage. Now the Republicans are in full power, I don’t see there would be an increase in minimum wage.”

Interest Rates/Strengthening Dollar

A jump in interest rates appears imminent. That upsurge will have a mixed effect on the economy both locally and nationwide.

“The Federal Reserve is anticipated to raise interest rates and then to continue doing so in 2017,” Schaitkin said. “That’s caused the dollar to become stronger. In most major world currencies, that’s going to mean that U.S. exports are going to be more expensive and less competitive relative to those of other countries.”

Schaitkin expects consumption to remain strong due to a strong labor market, but lower prices for imported goods will entice American consumers to buy foreign goods, increasing job pressures in domestic companies that export their products.

At the same time, rising interest rates will spur income growth in financial investments including IRA and pension plans.

Tax Burdens

Economists expect business investment to remain sluggish in 2017. Uncertainties in the economy and weak global demand may perpetuate that lethargy.

“Those concerns I don’t think have gone away entirely,” Schaitkin said. “It’s unclear to me how much additional investment tax cuts will generate. We’re already seeing the fact that the new administration is adopting a more expansionary fiscal policy, which is going to require higher levels of borrowing. That process is already causing borrowing rates both for the government and for corporations to rise.”

Economists with PNC Financial Services Group predict by mid-year, changes created by the new administration and Republican-controlled Congress will lead to corporate tax reform, infrastructure spending and other programs projected to stimulate the economy.

“What that means is businesses are going to find themselves already flush with cash but with more money as a result of lower tax burdens,” Rankin said. “We may finally start to see businesses investing in themselves. But what (local businesses) also face is a national unemployment rate of 4.6 percent. So in order to find workers with the skills that they need – especially in manufacturing, transportation, warehousing — they are going to have to offer higher wages in order to attract that talent, but they are going to have to attract it from outside their local market or outside of where their options currently are. “

Rankin expects an acceleration of workers relocating to find good-paying jobs not available in NEPA.

“With an already slow economy, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Northeast Pennsylvania businesses to grow and even to retain their workers,” he said, citing the lack of job growth and an increased hiring spree across the country on the horizon.

The state’s tax structure will add to that battle, especially in regions bordering other states.

“Pennsylvania has the highest corporate tax in the country but is competing with dynamic regions such as the New York City broader region,” Rankin said. “That won’t change as a result of the incoming presidency, but it does put the region at a disadvantage versus those in New York.”

Regulatory Effects

In his campaign, the president-elect promised to cut government regulations, hoping to reduce business hurdles and spur economic growth.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act represents one area where those cuts seem imminent.

“In our region, we did not see the direct impact of the financial crisis that perhaps many other parts of the country felt more severely than what we did,” Ghosh said. “Even if it’s not repealed directly it will be rendered totally powerless. The risk taking and other kinds of reckless behavior that we had seen in the early 2000s that essentially led to our financial crisis, I think we would be going back to that era.”

Ghosh believes that if that risky behavior resurfaces, it will have a negative effect for investors.

At this moment, no one can tell what, if any, regulatory changes to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) will look like. Uncertainty about a better alternative shrouds that vision but repeal or adjustments undoubtedly will affect the self employed and many employees without employer-provided group health benefits.

While regulatory changes may improve the national economy, they may create more challenges for NEPA to compete.

“Regulations will fall in line with taxes in the sense that businesses will face fewer hurdles to doing business,” Rankin said. “It will cost businesses less to expand or to try to grow new market share to advance their own interests. Less regulation will help that, as lower taxes will.”