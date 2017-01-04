Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Dave Gardner

The devil may be in the details when President-elect Donald Trump and his Republican Congress begin reform of the nation’s massive $4 trillion health care system.

One of Trump’s campaign promises involved the full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare and its replacement with a market-based form of health insurance. This promise was accompanied by a pledge to save Medicare and Medicaid, without cutting benefits.

Republicans in Congress cheered Trump in his pledge to kill the ACA. Meanwhile, a congressional movement has formed to have Medicare beneficiaries buy private health insurance from competing commercial insurers while receiving a voucher from Washington for a limited premium payment.

Medicaid reform with big cutbacks would be especially tough House Repoublicans propose real but incomplete reform, according to forbes.com. The proposal’s two central elements involve replacing the open-ended federal financing structure with, at states’ option, a per capita allotment or a block grant and increasing the ability of states to reform their programs and transition people off Medicaid by reducing federal rules and streamlining bureaucracy. However, it should be noted that the vast majority of Medicaid payouts are for senior citizens receiving 24/7 care in nursing homes.

The ACA, with approximately 13 million health insurance policies in effect, was implemented in an honest attempt to provide health care and insurance to millions of people, according to Justin Matus, Ph.D., associate professor and director of the MBA program for the Sidhu School of Business and Leadership at Wilkes University. However, the legislative program has been plagued with disinformation claiming the ACA is behind the high cost for all health insurance, even though the vast majority of insurance plans are not purchased through the ACA’s internet marketplace.

In reality, stiff price increases for insurance have been the norm for decades and were the top issue during the 1992 presidential campaign. After decades of price increases the United States is now outspending the rest of the industrial world two-to-one versus total national GDP for health care, even though the overall effects of ACA have been subtle for most insured Americans.

“If we just simply cancel the ACA it could create severe long-term effects,” Matus said. “This may include rising costs for insurance in general.”

He cited statistics from the World Bank from 2014, which indicated that the United States spent 17.1 percent of total GDP on health care. This percentage dwarfs those of other nations, such as Denmark with 10.8 percent, Sweden 11.9, and Canada 10.4.

“It would be good to loosen insurance regulations, interstate sales and encourage further competition between insurance carriers, but our costs problems obviously go back way before the ACA was signed into law,” Matus said.

He added that pharmaceutical company profits connected to medication use, co-morbidity from obesity, high tort costs and expensive costs for technologies all are playing steep roles in insurance cost increases. Cancellation of the ACA would remedy none of these, but it could remove young and healthy people from the ranks of overall policy holders, thereby raising insurance costs.

“I also believe there is zero chance to privatize Medicare,” Matus said. “The public would never allow it.”

Processes re-tooling?

America’s insurance companies are now geared up for the ACA and have re-tooled their processes, according to Allen Minor, DBA, assistant professor of business and director of health care management program at Misericordia University. Trump and Congress must be careful with abrupt change and not destroy insurance coverage for those insured by the ACA’s 13 million policies.

“A replacement program must be something better and also insure as many people as possible, which will be a tough order,” Minor said. “Pharmaceutical greed and high salaries must be addressed, plus the influence of lobbyists.”

With overall insurance costs, cost decreases will only be possible with mass lifestyle changes by the public, particularly smoking, obesity and the handling of Alzheimer’s disease. President-elect Trump has not discussed public responsibility for their health at all, nor mentioned the direct relationship between insurance payouts and policy costs.

“At age 65, healthcare use jumps, and then again at 85, and these facts must be recognized with any insurance changes,” Minor said. “I just can’t see a private Medicare system working.”

Kyle Kreider, Ph.D., associate professor of political science at Wilkes University, believes that promises to repeal the ACA were symbolic. With 13 million policies in effect, destruction of this program would be a political minefield and some of the program’s guarantees, such as inclusion of children on a parent’s insurance until age 26, would be political suicide.

“Trump appears to have Teflon with his supporters, but he hasn’t governed a single day and is still in the campaign mode,” Kreider said. “These supporters have enormously high hopes that he’s their savior, but after January 20 people will push away if harsh legislative changes begin to happen. Accountability will develop.”

Kreider also warned that one-third of the Senate is up for re-election in 2018, and cuts to Social Security or Medicare will make the supportive politicians easy game for their competition.

“Re-election is a check on politicians, and the Republican media has been effective with its base, but not with the middle-of-the-road and independent voters,’ Kreider said. “Convincing the voters as a whole to accept an entitlement revolution will be almost impossible and sets the stage for payback in the voting booth.”

Care limits?

Fred Croop, MBA, dean of the college of professional studies and social sciences at Misericordia University, voiced a difficult truth that a reduction of health care costs will require limits on care, particularly in futile situations. System participants and consumers must therefore change their ways, and while the ACA was an attempt at changing a portion of the overall system, only a big push on wellness will substantially lower costs.

“Americans are now spending more on restaurants than groceries, which is playing a big role in the obesity epidemic,” Croop said. “Vital wellness programs are only taken seriously by fringe groups and unless we put financial teeth into insurance costs for a lack of wellness participation, people are not going to get healthier.”