By Dave Gardner

President-elect Donald Trump is not backing away from his pledge to create large numbers of high-paying jobs and in the process, reduce the nation’s annual trade deficit that now exceeds $530 billion.

Trump also is committed to an expansion of the nation’s GDP by at least 6 percent annually, a revitalization of manufacturing across America, reshoring of manufacturing for consumer goods lost to Asia, the renegotiation of all foreign trade deals, and imposition of new taxes on many imports into the country up to 40 percent. In addition, he said, coal production will once again become a key energy source.

Scores of American voters bought into these broad ideals without specifics because of accumulated frustration with certain economic sectors and government, according to Fred Croop, MBA, dean of the college of professional studies and social sciences at Misericordia University. But, he warned that trade now occurs within an entrenched globalized system, and even though annual American exports are exceeding $2.23 trillion, Trump appears willing to gamble with risky trade wars in an attempt to reduce the overall trade deficit.

“Trump can only succeed if he finds a way to reduce imports within the existing global framework,” Croop said.

With regard to the reshoring of basic manufacturing, Croop stated that the current global system has become so entrenched it is doubtful manufacturers will re-invest in American operations even if a 40 percent tariff exploded retail prices for Chinese goods. Americans have become accustomed to the extended buying power created by cheap products, and Croop would advise Trump to take a hard look at the consequences to consumers resulting from a curb on imports.

Completed energy?

Revitalized coal use, which would largely involve bituminous, is another issue. While the policy sounds good, Croop is skeptical and cited environmental issues and the costs already absorbed because of boiler conversions all across the nation.

“Industry won’t go back to coal because these energy conversions to natural gas are complete,” said Crop. “A market does exist for some anthracite use for home heating, but this will not stimulate the economy on an industrial scale.”

Taking these and other factors into consideration, Croop said he is forced to believe that many voters didn’t really analyze Trump’s economic proposals and the predictable effects on the nation’s middle class. They took a chance on forcing big change, but consequences will result.

“I suspect many of Trump’s voters will inevitably have buyer’s remorse,” said Croop.

Satyajit Ghosh, Ph.D., professor of economics and finance at the University of Scranton, proclaimed that Trump’s promise to bring consumer good manufacturing back to the United States with trade deals will create a Mt. Everest to climb. Even if Trump is partially successful, Ghosh fears renegotiated trade terms will result in job losses in other sectors and even a recession.

“Global integration can’t be stopped,” he said.

He added that American GDP growth, which is now exceeding 3 percent annually, is respectable for a “mature” economy such as the United State’s. China and India both are generating higher levels of domestic product growth, but according to Ghosh this is from the existence of “adolescent” economies within these nations and the growth is unsustainable.

“These Trump statements about what he is going to accomplish are simply outrageous,” Ghosh said. “He cannot turn the economic clock back.”

Chinese retaliation?

Christopher Stevens, Ph.D., assistant professor with the department of history and government at Misericordia University, emphasized that Americans overall love free trade because it provides them with exceedingly cheap goods. Job losses through outsourcing are the sour parts of this system and Stevens said a Trump tax on imports, with resultant higher retail prices, will incur retaliation from China and also create scores of angry Americans.

“Trump’s import tariffs will wound retail sales, prices will explode and sales will drop,” Stevens said. “This undoubtedly would create mid-term disasters for the Republicans in Congress when consumers vote (in two years) with their depleted wallets.”

Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, said protection of intellectual property must be a key issue in trade deal revision. He said walls which save jobs also keeps investment out, citing the new Royal Dutch Shell $250 million ethane cracker plant near Pittsburgh as an example of international investment and job creation.

“I understand free and fair trade, but in an attempt to be fair how much loss of free will we experience?” Barr asked.

He is extremely skeptical of tariffs that would raise retail prices as much as 50 percent, running the risk of kindling another recession. In addition, America has become a leader in high-tech exports because domestic industry no longer focuses on basic manufacturing which is outsourced. Barr questioned what effect mass reshoring would have upon the nation’s industry as a whole.

“The cost of tariffs, the ramifications, and the consumer reactions were not debated during the presidential campaign,” Barr said.

Command and control?

Any belief that Trump can bring back manufacturing with executive power implies command and control that doesn’t exist, warned David Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association. He said, contrary to popular belief, the president does not run the country and has jurisdiction over only one branch of an immense federal government.

“There is no magic fix to the manufacturing jobs we lost,” Taylor said. “Supply chains for industry are a major factor and very complex. Our economy is the product of millions of enterprises, with great diversity and intervention is difficult.”

Taylor said Trump made campaign promises with unrealistic solutions to the trade deficit and America’s addiction to cheap oil and Chinese consumer goods. Access to American consumer dollars is the top prize in evolving global economy, and Taylor supports a more realistic trade policy that is mutually beneficial to participants, but scorned simplistic solutions and reliance on campaign rhetoric.

“We now have a great opportunity to export liquefied natural gas, which is actually a manufactured good,” Taylor said. “For a variety of reasons, such as market forces and Washington’s regulatory overkill of coal, manufacturing and the energy sector are not investing in coal-based power, and natural gas has quickly become the fuel of choice.”

NEPA’s anthracite mines have been flooded since the 1959 Knox disaster, Taylor pointed out. This fact, and the reality that industry largely uses bituminous instead of anthracite coal for energy production, stand in the way of Trump’s promise to reopen NEPA’s deep coal miners.

“Anyone who believes that these anthracite mines can be reopened is living in the past,” Taylor said.