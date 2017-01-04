By Dave Gardner

Taxpayers and economists alike will be carefully watching as President-elect Donald Trump and his Republican Congress begin tinkering with the tax code and regulatory mechanisms to manipulate the nation’s $18 trillion GDP.

Trump has promised to simplify the tax code and reduce the number of tax brackets while making tax cuts across society. According to some analysts, in adherence to the philosophy of supply-side economics where vast sums of money flow upward to suppliers instead of downward to the consumers, Trump wants the top 0.1 percent of Americans to receive more tax relief than the bottom 60 percent of taxpayers combined.

Trump also has called for elimination of the “marriage penalty” for taxpayers, as well as an end to income taxes for single individuals earning less than $25,000 per year or couples earning less than $50,000. The heavily-debated corporate tax rate would fall to 15 percent and corporations would be awarded a one-time window to transfer money being held overseas while paying only a 10 percent tax.

In another proposal, sure to create a Congressional uproar, Trump has pledged to eliminate regulatory mechanisms such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. This vast control apparatus over the nation’s financial sector was designed to curb process abuses that led to the nation’s 2008 financial crash.

Sub economy?

Fred Croop, MBA, dean of the college of professional studies and social sciences at Misericordia University, agreed that the overall tax system must be simplified, but warned this will be a huge project with opposition because a whole sub-economy depends on the need for complex tax preparation. In addition, tax reform inevitably shifts payment burdens from one societal group to another, creating happy winners and angry losers.

“Tax cuts are payment shifts and the fate of the middle class must be carefully considered,” said Croop. “The public also likes infrastructure and defense spending, but when combined with tax cuts we must ask who will pay for the increased spending. Trump may wind up in an open war in Congress.”

Croop warned that many of Trump’s tax-and-spend proposals have already received Congressional scorn and trade-offs will be necessary for the tax code to be rewritten. However, the Trump campaign pledge for a universal 15 percent tax on business could expand the economy and in the process raise overall tax revenues.

“Tax changes of these magnitudes must involve compromises,” Croop said.

Trump’s pledge to eliminate Dodd-Frank and other financial regulatory mechanisms to stimulate the economy are another matter. Croop is skeptical of these ideas, because corruption seems to now be the norm within many areas of American commerce, even among non-profit organizations.

“The recent Wells Fargo scandal was very disappointing, but not surprising,” said Croop. “A lack of regulatory oversight on organizations just doesn’t work. Great profit pressure from a CEO down is the norm and regulatory oversight is necessary.”

Leonard Champney, Ph.D., professor of political science at the University of Scranton, zeroes in on the Trump pledge for corporate taxes to fall to 15 percent as misleading. According to Champney, change of the corporate rate to 15 percent would actually be awarding these companies a workable tax rate of 7 percent because, at the end of the business day, that would be the “nominal” rate paid.

“When business tax cuts occur, profits inevitably increase but the business must then decide if the money will be used for expansion or just pocketed,” Champney said.

Collision course?

Washington’s deficit hawks are probably on a collision course with Trump and his tax cut-and-spend plans, according to Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. He called this scenario predictable because it would expand the federal budget deficit while shifting payment responsibilities to other groups of tax payers.

“We are going to see a weird dance coming for Trump with Congress as he is forced to shift from the campaign to govern mode,’ Barr said.

David Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, applauded the fact that Trump would allow American companies who have earned profits overseas to bring cash home without a second round of crushing international taxes. According to Taylor, this could result in America receiving a $2 trillion financial stimulus.

“Even if this cash winds up becoming only bank deposits it will be put to work in our economy,” Taylor said.

Knee-jerk regulation?

The Dodd-Frank legislative system of financial regulation has been a knee-jerk reaction by Congress to the 2008 financial crash and therefore is in need of change, according to Lynn Evans, president and CEO of Northeastern Financial Consultants. She acknowledged that financial regulation is necessary, but also believes sensibility and moderation must rule so that the nation’s community banks are not corralled as tightly as their larger peers.

She noted, in the home mortgage arena, paperwork from federal compliance regulations is now overwhelming and can become detrimental to closing a sale and establishing a mortgage.

“This scenario is serves as a brake to expansion of the economy,” Evans said.

Meanwhile, she is not impressed by the stock market’s latest bump upward. She said this is the result of end-of-the-year maneuvering by brokers to finish the year above 20,000, which will unleash a cascade of bonuses for the system participants.

“If the federal regulatory system is sensibly modified there is no real danger of a return to the conditions that caused the 2008 crash,” Evans said. “We have no way of knowing how this debate will unfold in Congress, but you can be sure senators like (Democratic) Elizabeth Warren, plus the system of checks and balances, will be very active.”