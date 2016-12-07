Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ESSA

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, ESSA Bank & Trust held a centennial gala last month at its corporate headquarters in Stroudsburg.

To commemorate the occasion, the ESSA Bank & Trust Foundation donated $580,000 in cumulative grants to three local charities. John E. Burrus, president, ESSA Bank & Trust Foundation and director emeritus, ESSA Bank & Trust, announced the grants to East Stroudsburg University Foundation, Pocono Services for Families and Children and The Nature Conservancy. These grants will fund upcoming projects including renovations to the ESSA & Hughes Ball Field where Little League and ESU athletes play, the purchase and development of The Mountain Center and land preservation initiatives in Cherry Valley.

Chartered in 2007 as a public company foundation, the ESSA Bank & Trust Foundation exists to provide financial support to local nonprofits in the areas of community health, housing, education, arts, and parks and recreation. Its philanthropic mission has funded scores of projects, programs and campaigns equaling nearly $10 million.

“We take great pride in servicing those who need homes to live in, vehicles to drive, and business to build and sustain,” said ESSA president and CEO Gary S. Olson. “We can expect to continue to serve our communities with pride, with loyalty, and hopefully, for another 100 years!”

ESSA Bank & Trust is a service-oriented community financial institution offering a full range of financial products to Eastern Pennsylvania customers. Founded in 1916 by John N. Gish to meet the housing needs of Monroe County, ESSA has since evolved to offer consumer and business deposit and loan products as well as full-service brokerage, insurance, employee benefits and asset management and trust services.

In an era where many national banks are acquiring smaller banks, ESSA operates 26 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and suburban Philadelphia areas.

“In any career, at any job, one hopes to fulfill a personal sense of accomplishment,” said Olson. “I am proud to be part of the team leading ESSA at this historic point in time.”

ESSA Bancorp Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, formed in 1916. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the company has total assets of $1.8 billion and has 26 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and suburban Philadelphia areas.