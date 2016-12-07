By Dave Gardner

Hazleton, the mountain-top coal town which enjoyed prosperity from various industries but also endured modern ethnic conflict, now appears to be a picture of evolving partnerships.

The city’s population, which exceeded 25,000 during the 2010 census, has an ethnic mix exceeding 40 percent Latino. The census also revealed that less than 7 percent of the city’s residents are below the poverty level as compared to a statewide average of 12.5 percent.

Krista Schneider, executive director of the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, explained that Hazleton’s future involves relationships created at comprehensive levels. The inherent challenges involve the time it takes to institute discussion, planning, funding and then implementation.

“We’re three years into our Strategic Downtown Revitalization Plan and things are moving along, but there are no quick fixes,” Schneider said.

The city’s First Friday events are well attended, and 50 new businesses have been added to the downtown with a loss of only 10. The commercial base is diverse with one-half of new businesses Latino-owned.

A city park project is in process on Broad and Laurel Street, and the historic downtown bank building will be renovated as part of a commitment to bring higher education into downtown. Hazleton has also been awarded $1 million in funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for revitalization projects in the business district, involving rehabilitation of five vacant properties which have been identified as priority projects.

“Our many Latino entrepreneurs have spirit, but often have to learn many specifics such as code reviews, permitting and the financial steps to opening,” Schneider said.

However, she has noted that language barriers and cultural differences remain as obstacles to progress and Hazleton’s business community is still largely segregated. Fortunately, the ethnic tensions of the past largely have cooled, and crime has been relatively subdued, due in-part to the presence of a new police chief and aggressive patrolling.

In addition, it has taken years for the city’s Latino community to form organizations and have representation. This is now being remedied by the fact that government, institutions, and the non-profits largely are all on same page while desiring a more integrated community.

“All this proves that many good things are happening, but some things are hard to implement because of previous barriers,’ Schneider said.”

Fiscal woes

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat emphasized that the vast majority of the city’s residents want to move beyond the strife of the past. Ethnic communication is opening up, and the city’s Latino television and newspaper outlets are enjoying better relations within the community.

Despite this social progress, Hazleton has real fiscal woes. According to Cusat, city hall’s pensions are $30 million underfunded, largely from six years of 75 percent contributions.

Funding has now returned to 100 percent, and while no immediate pension crisis exists, the city will soon have many more retirees to finance.

“Up to 22 percent of our police force and 25 percent of our firefighters are eligible for retirement and if they all go at the same time we’re in trouble,” Cusat said.

Law enforcement is an evolving issue. Cusat explained the city has 36 active officers on police, comprising 24 on patrol and 12 performing other duties. He said this is smaller than he would prefer, but overall reports of crime have decreased 26 to 30 percent.

“Only burglary numbers are up or stagnant and this is undoubtedly drug-related as people need money to support an addiction,” Cusat said. “Some of this crime is friends and neighbors stealing from people they know well.”

He emphasized that the city’s drug traffic is real, but not as bad as commonly perceived.

“Social media grabs information about an incident and it spreads way too fast and often inaccurately, with some public embellishment of these reports,” Cusat said. “This puts people on edge, but the overall crime issue has been helped by our campaign to get people more involved with the police.”

As he looks ahead, Cusat must deal with a 2015 budget of almost $10 million that he claimed was filled with unrealistic numbers, especially on the revenue side where a revenue shortfall has been created. More than 80 percent of expenses involve contracted personnel, and even though city-employment has been cut from 180 to 110 employees, Cusat asked for a 20 percent tax increase amounting to $56 per year on average home.

“The key here is for the council to work and correct our problems,” Cusat said. “We’ve having a downtown revitalization, ethnic acceptance and the people and police are all moving in the right direction. This can be an even better community with the cooperation of council.”

Preservative lens

The Greater Hazleton Historical Society is spearheading a revitalization of 50 city blocks to serve as a preservative lens that embraces the past and invests in the future. If this is fully achieved, the relatively small area that includes historic Church Street will qualify as an historic district.

Charles McElwee, a society board member, explained that the district’s homes often project a Victorian atmosphere that goes back to coal baron era and settlement during the 1800s.

“Some of these homes are well preserved, but some not so,” McElwee said.

The project has applied for funding through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, and McElwee envisions the rejuvenation of a neighborhood with a strong commitment to atmosphere such as within Scranton’s Hill Section.

“Our strategic plan utilized many community and commercial partnerships, and we are engaging our Latinos to participate,” McElwee said.

Mary Malone, president of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, summed up Hazleton’s situation by stating that the city needs bright minds to debate complicated and interconnected issues while developing partnerships. Most of the city’s business are small and deal with basic concerns such as keeping the doors open and the lights on.

Despite her optimism, Malone acknowledges that progress can be painfully slow and a great deal of community skepticism exists.

“Even I want quick results,” Malone said. “The remedy for skepticism is to cite positive moments within a slow-moving puzzle and accept there will be setbacks. Robust and diverse discussion is the key.”