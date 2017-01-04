Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Wilkes-Barre’s riverfront An aerial view of Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Photo by Jake Elko

By Dave Gardner

Data compiled by The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development show Luzerne County’s economic indicators have measurably improved during the past two years.

Employment growth has been particularly strong in the transportation and warehousing arenas, with wages finally creeping upward despite being lower than corresponding state averages. The county’s educational and medical sectors are economic drivers and downtown tech companies are thriving. A rebounding manufacturing environment is now among the county’s top three employment sectors.

This is all joined by the re-emergence of Wilkes-Barre’s downtown as the site for the operation of successful business incubators, such as the Innovation Center at Wilkes-Barre and the Allan P. Kirby Enterprise Center at Wilkes University.

Joe Boylan, vice president of economic development with the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce has recognized that many good things are happening within the city. Above all, Wilkes-Barre’s commercial renaissance needed a brand to market and it was crucial to tell the story of the city’s downtown and tech revival from a business point of view.

Central to this effort has been an initiative known as Wilkes-Barre Connect. This program is billed as “a clearing house for business development in Northeast Pennsylvania by formulating strategic partnerships with the academic and business community to spur business and job creation, retention, expansion and business attraction through support services, including mentoring, training, networking, technical assistance, access to capital and facilities.”

According to Boylan, Luzerne County’s manufacturing revival is the product of various factors. These include recognition of the practical advantages of doing business there, as well as the efforts of development agencies such as Penn’s Northeast and its peer groups.

“We’ve found that manufacturing desires sites that are available with no waiting, plus the availability of effective infrastructure, cheap energy and high-speed data capability,” Boylan said. “These factors are pleasing to site selectors and our subsequent success often goes back to the Connect program.”

Wilkes-Barre’s 16-block downtown now has 13,000 daytime workers, according to Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership. One-third of these individuals reside outside of Luzerne County and work at companies such as Highmark Blue Shield, Berkshire Hathaway, GUARD Insurance, Wilkes University, Kings College, Pepperjam and various government agencies.

The downtown is also being recognized as an innovation and start-up district that houses one-third of the information sector jobs in the MSA.

Harrisburg is pumping $2 million into Wilkes-Barre’s Innovation Squared project, which is bringing area colleges and universities together with the public and private sector to add technology companies downtown. A visible segment of this involves renovation of the long-vacant First National Bank building in 2017, which features classic architecture.

Another rehabilitation project features renovation of the historic Jersey Central Railroad Station into office space. This will join a business community that has witnessed the number of downtown restaurants rise from 17 in 2005 to more than 40 currently and a net gain of 50-plus operating storefronts. The number of college-educated millennials living in the downtown over the past four years has tripled.

“The millennials love to walk and they enjoy downtown living, so the number of housing units is on a steep rise with at least 35 more apartments becoming available in 2017,” Newman said. “College educated millennials make up 10 percent of the area’s population, but comprise 19 percent of our downtown residents.”

Fiscal challenges

Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George deals with a diverse city population of approximately 41,000 that, according to the last census, is 79 percent Caucasian, 10 percent African-American and 11 percent Latino. Annual budgets exceed $51 million, and George emphasized that there are no magic fixes to the city’s ongoing fiscal challenges even though he personally is optimistic about the future.

“We will be able to pay our bills for the coming year, even though recent budgets haven’t been realistic because they depended on unattainable revenue sources,” said George. “We have to recognize and fix this.”

Unrealistic revenue sources in the budget listed by George include $350,000 in delinquent taxes, $1 million for permitting fees, $250,000 in unpaid magistrate charges and $100,000 of delinquent recycling fees. George said that city hall will only be able to receive a percentage of these payments, and that a resultant $1.4 million budget shortfall can only be reduced with collection.

Wilkes-Barre is also facing $53 million in unfunded pension obligations, which will increase the pension debt service next year from $5 million to $8 million. George declared that this deficit is the result of “kicking the can of obligation” down the road, and he is seeking arbitration to base pensions on base salary and not overtime.

“A high percentage of retirees now leave the city and I’m asking for a 30-mill tax increase which in all honesty I doubt we will receive,” said George. “This may open the door to layoffs.”

Rodney Ridley, Ph.D., director of the Allan P. Kirby Incubator, is seeing increased investment. This may appear somewhat mediocre from the outside, but the city’s addition of tech and e-commerce companies are actually reversing the notorious brain drain of talent.

“Some of the most interesting jobs that are being created downtown involve highly-specialized e-commerce communications to promote internet buying,” Ridley said. “These are specialized careers that create a nurturing environment for the tech-based entrepreneur and provide evidence that Wilkes-Barre is on its way to becoming a special city in Pennsylvania.

Data-based powerhouse

Mike Jones, chief operating officer/general counsel with Pepperjam, operates one of the nation’s fastest growing, digital marketing and analytics companies. Jones, a commercial litigator, now employs 300 people within 10 offices, with 130 employees based at the firm’s Wilkes Barre headquarters.

According to Jones, his company has achieved 2,000 on-line business relations with customers such as Calvin Klein and the NFL. He also deals in proprietary distribution media outlets and the company was recently named 2016 Emerging Business of the Year by the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce.

“All around the country we’re now seeing business operate in non-traditional locations such as Wilkes-Barre,” Jones said. “I’ve been beating the Wilkes-Barre drum for 10 years because the city offers some genuine reasons to do business here.” Wilkes-Barre’s geography includes accessibility to urban commerce centers, the international airport, a favorable employee work ethic and 14 nearby universities with quality interns readily available.

“About 50 percent of our current staff previously were interns,” Jones said.

Regional operating costs and turnover are also substantially lower than other urban locations, which lowers employee recruitment costs for Jones.

“We have an average employee tenure of six years, which has created a stable and experienced work force,” Jones said. “There’s also very little talent poaching by other companies.”

Jones described the ongoing changes to Wilkes-Barre’s downtown as extraordinary. Talent remains tight for some jobs such as computer engineers that can code and build platforms, but Jones is advocating that the region’s universities tailor their programs to match these skill needs.

“Regional negativity can also be hard to shake, but this is improving along with public safety,” Jones said.

Perhaps, above all, Jones has recognized that Wilkes-Barre’s millennials are no different from their nationwide counterparts. This group has a social consciousness, demands job transparency, performance and results and is not motivated by the old ways of doing business with closed doors, muddled promotions and talentless nepotism.

“The old coal-miner mentality is gone,” Jones said. “The Internet has flattened the world.”

Site selection

Ian Robson, founder of American Paper Bag, is now in the process of a May 2017 startup that will manufacture an all-new sustainable paper bag at a location in Sugar Notch. Robson, who is British, will initially employ 10 local workers with plans to hire as many as 40 more.

Developers have noted that Robson could have gone anywhere with his company and he did investigate sites from California to New Jersey to Canada. Factors which clenched Luzerne County as his location included the region’s proximity to major markets, low overall startup costs, and the Connect initiative.

“The development team here has got it together,” said Robson. “The package of incentives, partnerships and bankers are efficient and logical.”

Teri Ooms, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development, sums up Wilkes-Barre’s situation by declaring that the city and surrounding locales are achieving economic improvement that is limited but real. Unemployment has dropped, manufacturing jobs are actually pegging a net gain and overall commerce is increasing.

The Wilkes-Barre area is also a home to genuine poverty that often is the result of a mismatch between job needs and education. Wage earners can no longer avoid post-high school education and expect to land a good-paying job, especially in modern manufacturing and even warehousing and logistics require a mastery of applicable automation with associated skills.

“Some of the workforce is being left behind as employment becomes more tech-oriented,” Ooms said. “Yet, Wilkes-Barre as a whole is experiencing upward movement and the economic numbers prove it.”