By Sam Galski

The city of Hazleton received a $1 million state grant that will pay for renovating an arts center, city park and three other buildings that were targeted in a revitalization plan developed for the downtown business district, a pair of state legislators announced recently.

A $1 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will pay for building studios and classrooms at City Arts Center; code improvements at the Remember When building at 21-23 W. Broad St.; renovations that will convert the Bingo building at 13-15 W. Broad St. into a business incubator; lobby and mezzanine renovations at the HNB Building; as well as plaza construction, lighting installation and other work at City Park.

State Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-116, Butler Township, and state Sen. John Yudichak, D-14, Plymouth Township, announced the grant.

The funding was shy of the $1.18 million that the city originally applied for on behalf of Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress (DHAP) and its partners, but Krista Schneider, the alliance’s executive director, said the money will be helpful in completing its downtown revitalization plan.

“On behalf of DHAP and our partners, we are very happy to have received these funds and appreciate the continued support of our state legislators and the Governor’s office,” Schneider said Friday in an email to the Standard-Speaker. “These are strategic investments in the city center that will result in a collective benefit much larger than the sum of its parts.”

Mayor Jeff Cusat also welcomed the funding.

“Any money that we get is a huge help to the citizens of Hazleton and the process of rejuvenating our city,” Cusat said.

The state legislators announced the RACP grant just a few days after the city secured a $115,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant for improvements planned at Center City Park — and another $102,135 Greenways grant for improvements at Altmiller Playground.

Schneider said the grant will be divided among each property, with respective owners responsible for carrying out their renovations.

The amount of money awarded was $180,000 less than what the city applied for, but Schneider shared the original funding breakdown for each property. The allocations will be adjusted to reflect the $1 million grant, she said.

Original plans called for:

• Using $87,000 in RACP funds for code improvements at 21-23 W. Broad, the former Remember When building. CAN DO owns the building and has a prospective tenant lined up that would be “highly complementary to the downtown plan,” Schneider said. Architectural plans were about 50 percent complete as of Oct. 29.

• $100,000 for “stabilization” work at 13-15 W. Broad St., a former Bingo building owned by a subsidiary of DHD Realty Holding LLC. The limited liability company, known as “DHD IV,” pledged to donate the building to the Downtown Hazleton Alliance, she said.

• Plans call for converting the property into a business incubator that will focus on entrepreneurship, technology and education, she said. The first phase of improvements includes roof installation, environmental remediation and facade improvements, Schneider said.

• Using $770,000 for lobby/mezzanine renovations that will “accommodate higher education expansion” at the HNB Building. A DHD Realty Holding subsidiary known as “DHD III” owns the property. In late October, architectural drawings were are about 90 percent complete and DHD recently awarded about $3 million in contracts for interior renovations on floors 2-8 and exterior upgrades, Schneider said.

• $250,000 for City Park, which is owned by the city of Hazleton. This portion of the RACP grant would serve as a match to the Greenways grant awarded for the property about a week ago, she said. The money will fund a second phase of development that includes plaza, lighting and vegetation improvements. Plans are about 50 percent complete, Schneider said.

• $250,000 for renovating a building next to the park that will house an arts center. The downtown alliance owns the building and plans to build an exhibit hall, studios and classrooms, Schneider said.

Architectural designs are complete and are under review for code compliance. DHAP will solicit bids for the work in the next 30 days.The alliance will assist the city with park renovations and will oversee improvements planned for the Bingo building when the property is donated, Schneider said.

This story was first published in the Standard Speaker on Oct. 29.