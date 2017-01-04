Article Tools Font size – + Share This



While policy discussions about technology and innovation issues often focus narrowly on iconic places like Silicon Valley or Boston’s Route 128 corridor, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) reported in a new study that high-tech innovation plays a critical role in the economy in all 18 congressional districts in Pennsylvania, too.

ITIF, the leading U.S. think tank for science and technology policy, examined 20 indicators of the innovation-driven high-tech economy — both traditional economic data such as technology exports and newer metrics such as broadband deployment — to paint statistical portraits of all 435 U.S. congressional districts, 50 states and the District of Columbia. It found a nation in which the drivers of high-tech innovation are widely diffused.

“The myopic view that the high-tech economy is only Silicon Valley and a few other bright spots like Boston or North Carolina’s Research Triangle is flat wrong,” said Robert D. Atkinson, ITIF’s president. “Indeed, all districts in Pennsylvania have some kind of tech-driven activity occurring locally. This should serve as a signal to every member of Congress from Pennsylvania and the rest of the country that tech matters to their states and districts, so they should support broad-based, bipartisan policies to spur further innovation and growth at home and across the nation.”

The new ITIF report includes statistical profiles of Pennsylvania and each of its congressional districts, as well as specific examples of companies, universities, and other organizations driving innovation locally.

Pennsylvania ranked among the top 10 states for the following indicators of the innovation-driven high-tech economy:

• Computer and math workers (No. 8);

• High tech manufacturing exports (No. 8);

• Highly educated immigrant workers (No.10);

• High-tech sector workers (No. 7);

• IT services exports (No. 6);

• IT share of all services exports (No. 5); and

• STEM workers (No. 7);

Congressional districts in Pennsylvania also ranked in the top 50 districts nationally for the following indicators:

• Average number of broadband providers per household (PA-1, No. 40; and PA-13, No. 49);

• Computer and math workers (PA-6, No. 49);

• High-tech share of all manufacturing exports (PA-13, No. 37; and PA-8, No. 24);

• IT services exports (PA-13, No. 46; PA-14, No. 34; and PA-6, No. 33);

• IT share of all services exports (PA-11*, No. 48; PA-13, No. 35; PA-14, No. 42; PA-15, No. 28; PA-17, No. 42; PA-6, No. 28; and PA-8, No.39)

• Public R&D funding (PA-14, No. 26; and PA-2, No. 24)

“The country’s innovation-driven, high-tech economy really is much more widely diffused than most people imagine,” said Atkinson. “We urge members of Congress and other policymakers to find common cause in advancing an agenda that continues to build up the foundations of an innovation-driven economy, including a highly skilled workforce, robust research and development spending, digital-age infrastructure, and globally competitive tech-driven industries. It’s the surest way to raise productivity, bolster competitiveness, and boost wages.”

To read the report, browse interactive maps, and download individual profiles for Pennsylvania and each of its congressional districts, visit itif.org/technation.





*The 11th Congressional District of Pennsylvania is comprised of all of Columbia, Montour, and Wyoming counties and parts of Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Perry counties. Major locations in the district include Harrisburg, Sunbury, Carlisle, Tunkhannock, Hazleton, Bloomsburg, and Danville. - Source: barletta.house.gov/11th-district.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) is an independent, nonpartisan research and educational institute focusing on the intersection of technological innovation and public policy. Recognized as one of the world’s leading science and technology think tanks, ITIF’s mission is to formulate and promote policy solutions that accelerate innovation and boost productivity to spur growth, opportunity, and progress. Learn more at itif.org.