In November, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its employment situation report for October 2016.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point from September to 5.8 percent.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was up 8,000 from September to 6,531,000. Resident employment increased by 3,000 while the unemployment count rose 5,000.

Total nonfarm jobs declined 1,800 to 5,900,400 in October. Jobs in seven of the 11 supersectors were down from September. The largest movement among supersectors was a gain of 2,500 leisure and hospitality jobs, which reached a record high of 563,500. Professional and business services had the largest drop in October, down 2,000 from September’s record high level.

The September nonfarm jobs count was revised upward by 7,000 to 5,902,200 jobs, the highest count on record.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 38,400 (+0.7 percent). Eight of the 11 supersectors added jobs from last September. The largest increase over the past twelve months was in education & health services (+17,700), while the largest decline was in mining & logging (-6,800).

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.