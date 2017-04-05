People of all ages will have a chance to explore some of Scranton’s most treasured historic sites as part of a new program this spring: Piecing Together the Past: A Geo-Tour of Historic Sites in the Lackawanna Heritage Valley.
Created by Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area (LHV) and Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS), Piecing Together the Past takes participants on a self-guided, geo-caching hunt of 12 historic sites in Scranton. The program launches at Steamtown NHS on April 15 in conjunction with National Park Week. It’s educational, fun and free.
Here’s how it works:
• Pick up an official Piecing Together the Past starter pack at the ticket booth at Steamtown NHS, located at Lackawanna Avenue and Cliff Street in Scranton.
• Visit geocaching.com for participating historic site coordinates.
• Explore each site in search of caches containing puzzle pieces. Some caches will be hidden indoors; others will be concealed outdoors.
• Collect all 12 pieces and show the finished puzzle to officials at Steamtown NHS to redeem a prize!
Historic sites on the tour include: Albright Memorial Library, Anthracite Heritage Museum, Courthouse Square, Everhart Museum of National History, Science & Art; Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, Electric City Trolley Museum, Lackawanna Historical Society, Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel, Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, Scranton Iron Furnaces and Steamtown NHS.
There is no fee to participate in Piecing Together the Past, and the program will continue while supplies last. Piecing Together the Past is made possible through a partnership between Lackawanna Heritage Valley and Steamtown NHS with grant funding provided by the National Heritage Area Program of the National Park Service.
For more information on the program, visit lhva.org or call Steamtown NHS at 570.340.5200. To learn more about geo-caching, visit geocaching.com. For information on National Park Week, visit nps.gov/findapark/national-park-week.htm.
