By Phil Yacuboski

Clarks Summit-based Sovereign Commercial Services LLC has a growing base of clientele who have come to rely on their reputation and quality to make a clean commercial space a big priority.

Sovereign Commercial Services LLC began under a different name in 2003, according to Randy Holvey, vice-president of operations. In 2010, they began offering more services as the company began expanding.

“Instead of just hiring a facilities cleaning company, our clients wanted someone who could bring more services under one umbrella,” said Holvey. “We changed our name and took the word “cleaning” out and became Sovereign Commercial Services.”

The company provides a number of services, with the core providing janitorial and cleaning. However, light maintenance and handyman services as well as specialized floor cleaning are available, as well as power washing and window cleaning. Holvey said in some cases, the company provides landscaping and grass cutting too.

“For one client, we even plow their snow,” said Holvey, “so there’s more than just a cleaning aspect.”

Holvey said when a company outsourcing these types of services, it saves them time and money.

“In many cases, we replace an existing vendor that a client may or may not be satisfied with. We’ve also replaced an in-house operation where the company decides to do it more efficiently or in a way that’s more cost effective if they outsource it,” he said.

Not just anyone can work for Sovereign. The scrutiny on potential employees is immense, Holvey explained. “We are very strict in how we bring our employees on board with the vetting process, training and criminal background checks. In many cases, drug testing is required by clients and we do that as well. We are different than a lot of our competitors before we begin hiring.” He said out of every 10 employees that apply for work, Sovereign may hire two.

This is strictly a commercial service — Sovereign does not enagage in residential cleaning. “The types of places we operate in are large office buildings, educational institutions, manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers and call centers,” Holvey said. “We don’t really look at the small storefront types of businesses because with the way we are structured and the way our supervision is in place, it doesn’t make sense to service a small mom and pop operation.”

Sovereign employs more than 210 hourly associates, according to Lynn Donnini, vice-president of people, culture and public relations. It’s a number that’s quadrupled over the past few years and is a mix between full and part-time employees.

Holvey said they have more than 70 clients, but about 105 brick and mortar buildings that they service within a 150-mile radius of the Scranton area. Sovereign’s home office is based in Clarks Summit, but operates in Waverly, Nicholson and Binghamton, New York. It also has clients near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border and up and down the I-81 corridor.

“We’ve had a pretty significant growth rate since we started and the Southern Tier of New York is really starting to develop for us.” Holvey said. “It’s organic growth. We haven’t grown through acquisition. We’ve grown through our sales department. They’ve done a great job in finding the right fit. Once we get a client, we hold on to them.”

“I think one of the things that is important in our region is the unemployment rate,” said Donnini. “What Sovereign has done over the past 10 years is helping people be employed in all different levels. We offer different opportunities. People don’t come here just to take a cleaning job. We have levels of opportunities and our retention rate is pretty good.