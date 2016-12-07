By Dave Gardner

As new gizmos and gadgets arrive in the retail market with accelerating technology, several of these recent “tools” have been singled out by NEPA tech wizards as particularly noteworthy.

Kris Jones, founder and CEO of LSEO, named the iPhone 7 Plus as one of his favorite tech-heavy goodies. This phone’s camera function captures picture frames a fraction of a second before the shutter officially clicks, creating almost a live video that’s Jones says can be breathtaking.

“As an example, when a fish is caught and pulled out of water, the phone can capture all that actually happened,” Jones said.

The phone also offers a stabilization technology for crisp images without blur and an automatic zoom that centers upon the subject being photographed. Jones called this system an example of mobile phase-based technology that truly brings images to life.

“For the family photographer, they are now able to capture images that were impossible before the advent of this tech, which will undoubtedly become standard in the future,” said Jones.

He also a fan of the voice-enabled “virtual assistant” called Alexa, which can be available as part of Amazon Fire TV. This speaking technology listens to your commands, answers back, admits when it cannot access information and “learns” as its memory of experiences expands.

Users can bark out voice commands for applications that include raising their room thermostat, learning the score of a sporting event, obtaining the weather forecast and making purchases on-line.

“There is nothing cooler than voice-enabled technology,’ Jones said. “My eight-year-old no longer types with a keyboard because it’s all voice actuated for her. We’re just a voice command away from accessing whole product catalogs or any music from any artist.”

Call my lost phone

A wireless speaker and voice command device from Amazon.com known as Amazon Echo with the Alexa technology has gotten the attention of Mike Averto, CEO of ChannelApe. Averto, like Jones, uses this technology to issue voice commands that make his domestic life easier, including requests for his cell phone to call if lost.

Averto also is enjoying Chromecast audio by Google, which is a media streaming device that attaches to a television or hi-fi system and uses a phone for control. This creates a new way to make an old audio system wireless as the phone feeds and controls the overall system.

“This can be purchased for less than $50, which makes it a very affordable addition to an existing system,” Averto said.

He agrees the iPhone 7 Plus is a great addition to the market’s huge selection of phones, but Averto singles out the iPhone 7’s enhanced water resistance as a vital feature users will love.

“The low-light camera this phone offers is also pretty crazy,” said Averto.

Google cardboard, a virtual reality technology for use with a smartphone head mount, is cited by Averto as a very cheap way to enjoy virtual reality from applications such as gaming and travel. High-end competitors for this simple device may sell for $500, but Averto has found Google cardboard to deliver on its promise to enjoy budget virtual reality while “traveling” almost anywhere.

For business, Averto’s favorite new technology is the autonomous smartdesk. This is a motorized standing desk designed for user multi-comfort with multi-purpose applications.

“The user can stand or sit with variable comfort,” said Averto. “This adds up to increased personal efficiency.”

Activating retail app

App fatigue is becoming a real and growing problem for phone users, and to combat this a mobile retailer platform known as Eggbon has been created with an ability to go dormant, according to Scott Stiner, chief operating officer of Taylor CC. Eggbon’s central purpose is to serve as a mobile ordering and payment system for various offline stores, but it only activates when the phone’s system recognizes its presence via wi-fi in a specific geographic zone.

Eggbon also has the ability, upon activation, to provide an electronic ad and coupon to the phone’s user. This can then draw the user into the retail unit, and serve as an app to purchase an item, complete with payment.

“This app can give the user exactly what they want without being too intrusive,” Stiner said. “For many shoppers a download is just too much trouble, so Eggbon is a temporary experience.”

A commercial energy-related technology promoted by Stiner, called IoT Panoramic Power, uses a sensor clipped onto an electrical panel box that monitors electrical supply use and pushes data to a cloud. The information can be analyzed to determine how various devices powered from that box are functioning, their power usage, and upcoming equipment failures.

“This is the next generation of sensing technology for obtaining data,” Stiner said. “Substantial savings of power, reduced downtime and lower maintenance costs can be achieved.

As IoT pushes data to the cloud for system analysis, it serves as a reminder for Stiner that the future of data acquisition systems must include apps to sort through the mound of information and use only what is applicable for genuine results. A mountain of raw data, without proper application, can be almost useless.

“Technology now provides us with the ability to acquire data in so many places,” Stiner said. “Yet, if this data is not refined and separated from all of the associated noise information, what good is it?”