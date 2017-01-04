Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By John L. Moore

Many news people have an incorrect notion of the impact that immigrants have on wages, according to a leading economist.

“Most journalists,” said Dr. David Card, “believe that if you have more people, wages will fall, and so, to them, it’s completely obvious that immigration lowers wages. And you have to go out of your way to explain that that simply isn’t true.”

The U.S. has a “high demand for low-wage services” provided by immigrants at the bottom of the skills pool, many of whom come from Mexico. Card said. At the same time, the nation has need for highly educated professionals from Asia and Europe.

These factors create “a weird combination of high-skilled and low-skilled immigrants,” Card said. “The way I put it, we have immigrant doctors and immigrant janitors.”

The presence of more workers in a labor market tends to be a good thing, he said.

“When you get an increase in labor, … almost immediately you see an increase in investment,” Card said. He explained, “so-called modern growth theory said that size matters in a positive way … a larger economy is more productive, and my friends in New Zealand all believe that New Zealand would be much better off if it could just get a little bit bigger.”

“As an economist, I can’t resist saying that it’s all supply and demand,” Card said.

Speaking on “The Economics of Immigration” during a recent speech at The University of Scranton, Card said that in 2015 there were a total of about 42 million immigrants in the United States. “A quarter of all those immigrants are unauthorized,” and most stayed after their visa expired “and are largely working without authorized documents,” said Card, a professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley.

There’s a reason for this. In poor countries, “many, many people would like to come to the U.S.,” Card said. “They would make more here than they ever could at home, across the board.” The difference between what an unskilled worker could earn in India and in the U.S. “is just unbelievable,” the economist said.

Immigrants tend to cluster in major cities rather than in rural areas, and wages paid to urban workers tend to be higher than those earned by their rural counterparts.

In the years following World War II and into the 1960s, “the number of immigrants was actually quite low,” Card said, stating that in 1965, first-generation immigrants made up only about 5 percent. But that share has now risen to about 15 percent. Most immigrants come from Mexico, India and the Philippines.

“Notice one thing right away,” the professor said. “No countries on that list are white Europeans.”

Card blasted the notion that an increase in immigrant labor causes wage levels to fall in a way that hurts American workers.

He said that wages for men climbed steadily from the late 1940s through the ’60s, but stalled the during the ’70s. Overall, “there’s really been relatively slow progress in wage growth for quite a few decades now,” Card said.

During the past 40 years, women have seen “some pretty important gains,” but since around 2000 wages for women “stopped growing as well,” he said.

Statistics show that over a 20-year period from 1990 to 2010, during “20 years of very high immigration,” real wages for the lowest group of U.S. workers — high school dropouts — “fell about 15 percentage points.” Card said. Competition from immigrants “contributed three of those percentage points.”

“My view is that the evidence doesn’t show much (effect) and a calculation done by someone who’s deeply skeptical of immigration doesn’t show too much, maybe a little bit of negative effect at the very bottom. How shall we understand attitudes toward immigration? If it’s really true that the effects of immigration on native wages are small, what’s the concern?”

“People care about more than just economics. People care about the direct effects of immigration on their wages and taxes and also on what we call, euphemistically, the compositional effect. What we mean by that is that they look around and see neighbors, coworkers, their daughter’s boyfriend, school mates for their children who are not exactly like them. Different race groups, different religious groups, different linguistic backgrounds… those concerns are extremely important drivers.”

The professor said older people, people living in rural regions and non-college grads are more concerned about “compositional issues” and tend to have a more negative attitude toward immigration.

This article is based on a video of Card’s presentation and provided by The University of Scranton.