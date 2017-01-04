Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SAT COM mock up

Technicians at Tobyhanna Army Depot hoist and install the 12.2-meter antenna reflector assembly of an AN/GSC-52B terminal.

The unit, part of the Department of Defense’s Modernization of Enterprise Terminals Acquisition Program will be able to leverage increased data capabilities of Ka-band Wideband Global SATCOM (satellite communications) satellites and is scheduled to be fully-operational by mid-February 2017.

Thanks to the installation of this fixed terminal, Tobyhanna technicians will be able to recreate faults and failures of terminals around the globe from an electronic enclosure building and provide rapid solutions without having to send a team into the field.

