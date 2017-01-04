Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Operational readiness is the Army’s number one priority as advocated by Army Chief of Staff General Mark A. Milley and emphasized across Army major command leadership, including Army Materiel Command’s Gen. Gustave F. Perna.

All major Army elements from the top down support the operational readiness of Soldiers. Tobyhanna Army Depot, part of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), is no different. Tobyhanna personnel, along with various CECOM counterparts across AMC’s major subordinate commands, are doing their part to ensure America’s warfighter readiness.

Technicians at Tobyhanna Army Depot are overhauling several key components of an artillery system used by the Army and Marine Corps in Afghanistan.

Personnel in the C4ISR Directorate are carrying out overhaul and testing on four electronic components of the M777 howitzer — the chief of section display indicator (CSD), power conditioning and control module (PCCM), digital mission system control computer (MSC) and communication location radio enclosure assembly (CLE).

The howitzer’s CSD allows the operator to enter position coordinates while the other components provide power, GPS and radio inputs, and process input to identify the target location.

The M777 is a 155 millimeter artillery piece that replaced the M198 and made its debut in Afghanistan in 2005. The M777 uses a digital fire-control system similar to that found on self-propelled howitzers to provide navigation, pointing and self-location, allowing it to be put into action quickly.

When outfitted with this system it is referred to as the M777A.

This effort came to the depot in 2007 following a request by the Joint Program Management Office Lightweight 155, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, to conduct organic depot sustainment of the components.

Tobyhanna also performs similar work with the commander’s interface computer used in the M95/M96 Mortar Fire Control System.

Fiscal 2016 production here included 150 CSD, 75 MSC, 50 PCCM and 26 CLE units, totaling 301 units at a cost of $6 million.

East Stroudsburg resident Brian Labar, chief of the C4ISR Directorate’s Airspace Management Systems Section, said the work hasn’t come without challenges, but depot personnel constantly meet or exceed expectations.

“We have had issues with receiving parts, but the technicians on the floor have been efficient in reutilizing parts to ensure we are sending a high-quality product to the warfighter in a timely manner,” he said.

Another challenge arose during testing in the integrated family of test equipment (IFTE) system. Labar again noted the proficiency of shop personnel to keep things on track.

“We had some issues with the IFTE because it is an older piece of test equipment, but thanks to the diligence and expertise of shop floor techs and Equipment Maintenance Branch personnel we are able to continue testing,” said Labar. “These employees are integral in completing the mission.”

Planned production for fiscal 2017 is 184, totaling more than $3 million.

