Geisinger's study of DNA can identify diseases and save lives

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

For the Record

Sign up now for full access to Local Business Deeds, Bankruptcies, New Incorporated and Local Stock Activity from the Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal. (read more)

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

City man joins Jones Kohanski

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:04:10 16:46:41

Erik Sharkey has joined JonesKohanski Consultants & Certified Public Accountants as a senior accountant at the firm’s Moosic office. Sharkey lives in Hazleton with his wife, Tiffany. He earned his BSBA degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University and i (read more)

Latest Business News

Dave Gardner / Published: April 5, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: Gordon R. Wenzel, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:05 10:22:41

Faucett

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:23 05:17:30

Jody Christ, right, with granddaughter Aliana Brightbill.

By Dave Gardner

 

The Geisinger Health System’s MyCode Community Health Initiative is studying patient samples of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), the simple but complex storehouse of biological information within humans, in an attempt to prevent and improve treatments for disease.

Most DNA is located in the nucleus of every cell in the body, and the vast information within the DNA is stored as a code made up of the four chemical bases adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C) and thymine (T).

Within human DNA, these AGCT segments create about 3 billion bases and more than 99 percent of these are the same in all people. The order, or sequence of these bases determines the information available for building and maintaining the person, plus variances between people such as hair color.

MyCode was officially launched in January 2014, in collaboration with the Regeneron Genetics Center and it was originally set out to recruit 100,000 study participants. This numerical target was reached in only two years and the study’s managers are now setting their sights on at least 250,000 participants who volunteer to donate a DNA sample during routine blood tests.

Geisinger is returning DNA study results to patients who are at risk for 27 medical conditions that have been identified by their gene sequences. NEPA has an unusually stable population often consisting of three or more generations and this factor has made the region a superior location for such an extended genetics study.

As a large regional health system, Geisinger has another advantage due to the existence of comprehensive electronically-stored health information from patients over a lengthy time span. This data enables MyCode researchers to match specific gene variations with health problems and subsequent patient outcomes and to also project the possibility of disease for the descendants of those patients whose DNA is being studied.

 

Cardiac disease risk

MyCode has proven it can save lives. Jody Christ, 61, Elysburg, a day-care worker and administrator for her husband’s business, was approached by Geisinger at a routine appointment and asked if she would like to participate in the genetic study. She agreed and donated a blood sample that was stored while it awaited DNA sequencing.

Christ already knew she carried a health risk, because of a history of extremely high cholesterol that seemed to be apart from dietary influences. During a January 2016 check-up with a Geisinger physician Christ had been informed that the elevated cholesterol had to be addressed, but the situation became complicated because of side-effects Christ experienced from the required medication.

Attempts to ride a stationary bike and to walk left Christ with arm pain, nausea and shortness of breath. However, before the situation could further escalate Christ was informed by the MyCode team that she carried a gene which increased her risk for heart attack by a factor of 20.

“Geisinger quickly swung into action and I was diagnosed with angina, and although my EKG was normal they found three heart blockages from 50 percent to 90 percent,” Christ said. “I soon had triple-bypass surgery and it definitely saved my life.”

As the recipient of life-saving technology from MyCode, Christ believes that if everyone had their DNA screened it would save many lives. This is also true for a person’s extended family, because the troublesome genes that can predispose a person to specific disease often reappear in various members of a genetic tree.

“My daughter has been urged to be involved with MyCode as well as my extended family,” said Christ. “You can also bet I’m going to be extra vigilant in the future, and be sure to take medication to control my cholesterol.”

 

Decreasing costs

Andrew Faucett, M.S., licensed genetic counselor and professor and director of policy and education for research with Geisinger, noted that mass use of MyCode has been made possible because of steadily decreasing costs for gene sequencing. This reality, along with NEPA’s multiple-generation families plus Geisinger’s use of electronic medical records, all make the region attractive for genetic study.

“MyCode was coasting along with minimal funding from state and internal dollars until we partnered with Regeneron, who has one of the country’s largest labs for gene sequencing,” said Faucett. “Costs dropped and we have a goal of including all of our patients.”

Fortunately, the MyCode researchers do not have to sift through all three billion-plus human genes, known as the genome, as they attempt to identify people at risk for the multiple diseases covered by the study. Only the DNA, called the exome, which is the 20,000 gene root recipe for creating a human, is studied.

“Of these 20,000 genes in the exome, we have come to understand 2,000 to 3,000, and are working on the other 17,000,” Faucett said. “Specifically, MyCode is focused on 76 genes that cause 27 medical conditions and in the future we hope to expand this number.”

According to Faucett, 270 results have been returned to MyCode participants warning them of genetic predisposition to one or more of the 27 diseases. This information can also be other

family members, with the elderly especially interested in what they may have passed along to their descendants.

Faucett added that a global explosion in underway regarding DNA research and its key role in understanding life at the molecular level. Currently, MyCode is not evaluating genes suspected of causing predisposition to behavior or mental illness, such as Alzheimer’s, because environmental factors also play key roles in the onset of these conditions and in many cases no medical options exist for prevention.

“Genetic research is changing health care, because we often do not have to wait until a patient actually becomes sick,” said Faucett. “This is new ground for medicine, and when you have an altruistic population that participates such as we have within NEPA, a program like MyCode can save a lot of lives.”

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.