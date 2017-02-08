By Dave Gardner

America’s geriatric physicians are facing a monumental task. According to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Medicare benefit payments totaled $632 billion during 2015 and 10,000 baby boomers will be added every day to its roster for the next 13 years.

Complicating the work of physicians are comorbidities found in elderly people and those not so old. Mario Cornacchione, D.O., associate professor with the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, explained that many patients over 65 actually have three conditions, with COPD, cardiovascular problems and dementia all common.

According to Cornacchione, a standard 15-minute office visit is not enough time for a primary care physician to deal with all the conditions — the primary care doctor is responsible for the care of his or her patients with all their co-ocurring states.

Medical home care systems can help to coordinate care at one spot, but in health care that relies on strict use of clinical practice guidelines comorbid issues are not addressed with integrated treatment plans.

In addition, incentives are often paid to physicians to employ specifics for compliance within these guidelines. Comorbidity complicates this system, so patient life expectancy must be addressed within clinical practices.

“Unless we develop a formal system to treat each comorbid patient within their unique situation, care will be spotty at best,” Cornacchione said.

Another big challenge facing the system involves a shortage of trained caregivers. The number of medical students who chose geriatrics or family medicine as a specialty has declined, fueled by the reality of lower financial rewards for these physicians that have been financially burdened by crushing educational debt.

“We’re facing a future with an overwhelmed system, a lack of trained providers and big unknows about the continuation of Medicare,” Cornacchione said.

Stephanie Cabello, M.D., an internal medicine physician with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, sees an elder care environment where people are living longer but receiving less support. Often, their adult children have moved away leaving the elderly parents to deal with any combination of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, cholesterol problems, osteoarthritis and dementia that may be rooted in Alzheimer’s disease.

Escalating costs may actually deter physician visits for these patients, with some choosing between their need for medications or meals. In these cases, a trained R.N. case manager can assist these patients to avoid hospital visits and connect with a physician.

“Encouragement is vital if a patient is going to connect with their doctor, trust them and accept their advice,” Cabello said. “Repetition with a message to the patient is also important.”

Cabello stressed that successful treatments involving comorbidity must deal with illnesses as though they are interconnected. She will sometimes attack the worst problem first, but is careful to not overwhelm the patient.

The future of geriatrics, as Cabello sees it, includes increased patient numbers and escalating comorbidities.This can be battled with patient understanding of behavior and consequences of noncompliance.

“We also can expect breakthroughs from expanding global research into the hereditary influences of disease,” she said.

Geriatric care is also facing challenges that involve the costs of Medicare Part B and pharmacology use, according to Matthew Haley, D.O., who operates a family practice in Carbondale. These financial burdens are prohibitive to needed care, but Haley noted that annual wellness visits for patients 65-plus is free with Medicare.

“We actually call the patient about this free wellness visit, but unfortunately many are skeptical and avoid it,” Haley said. “I suspect Medicare may soon mandate this visit to the office, because of the big push now occurring with prevention.”

The comorbidities Haley deals with often feature smoking as a root cause or complicating factor. He may be able to use one medication to treat several problems, such as an anti-depressant to help stop smoking, but at the end of the day patient compliance is the top issue, followed by money issues.

Some family physicians with forceful mannerisms may chase a patient away due to their personal presentations. Haley consciously befriends his patients, establishes trust and makes recommendations each time the issue of compliance is addressed. Changes to patients’ lifestyle can be forged over time

“It can take time to educate a patient so that they make the best choices for themselves,” Haley said.

Indispensable support

Home health is another vital and expanding area of geriatrics. Lisa Greco, R.N., manager of home health and hospice with the Wayne Memorial Health System, supervises a staff of 35 and deals with patient admissions, apart from hospice, that exceed 1,000 annually.

These patients need services that include skilled nursing care, home health assistance, speech, physical and occupational therapy, social work, post-surgical care and wound care. Most are 60 and older and in many cases, their comorbidity is rooted in obesity.

“Patient non-compliance is very common, and we deal with a lot of dietary and behavioral problems, Greco said. “Eating healthy can be very tough on a fixed income and often these patients also can’t afford their medications, so a social worker will visit and counsel them.”

Greco’s enterprise within Wayne Health is also facing financial stresses. She said costs for supplies such as dressings, equipment, technology, beds, and pharmacology are escalating while funding has been dropping for years.

The sheer numbers of patients with dementia is also escalating, and many do not present with physical illness. In these cases, Greco’s staff cannot stay with the patient, placing terrible burdens on the families.

“Tele-health could become an alternative for a lot of these situations, but right now Medicare won’t pay for it,” said Greco. “Just giving the patient more meds is the easy way out.”