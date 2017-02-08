Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Margaret Jarvis, M.D., medical director of Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center, has been elected vice president of the board of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM).

ASAM, founded in 1954, is a professional society representing more than 4,200 physicians, clinicians and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction.

“I am honored to help lead an organization that advocates for the continued advancement of this important field — especially now, as addiction medicine emerges at the front lines of treating our nation’s largest public health crisis,” said Jarvis, who has served as medical director at Marworth since 1999.

Board certified in psychiatry with a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Addiction Psychiatry, Jarvis’ experience in addiction medicine spans more than two decades.

She has served as secretary of ASAM’s board since 2012 and is a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Penn State University College of Medicine in Hershey.

Jarvis finished her medical school, psychiatry residency and addiction medicine fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. She is certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM).

She has been a member of ASAM since the early 1990s and became a distinguished fellow in 2003. She is a member of the finance committee and the constitution and bylaws committee. She has also worked on the examination committee for ABAM since 2000.

Jarvis is a member of the Society for the Advancement of Sexual Health (SASH), a professional organization of therapists who treat sexual addiction and served as president from 2004 to 2006. She received the Merit award from SASH in 2011.

About Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center

An entity of the Geisinger Health System, Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center provides inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services for those struggling with addiction. Located on a campus in Waverly, Geisinger Marworth involves the family and also offers specialized programs for healthcare and uniformed professionals. If you or someone you know needs help, call 800-442-7722 to make admissions arrangements. Visit Geisinger Marworth online at geisinger.org/marworth.

