NRCI receives $67,000 for Patient's Navigation program

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute (NRCI) board of ambassadors and associate board of ambassadors met in February at Montage Mountain for a wrap-up meeting of the 2016 Spirit of Hope Celebration. The ambassadors presented the Cancer Institute with a $67,205 check.
The Board of Ambassadors, a group of community volunteers, hosted the fifth annual Spirit of Hope Celebration in November at Mohegan Sun Pocono. This year’s theme was the 25th anniversary of the NRCI. More than 350 people were in attendance. The event featured cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music and a live and silent auction.
Dr. Harmar Brereton was the Tribute to Courage honoree recognized at the event. Brereton is one of the founding members of the NRCI. Proceeds from the event benefited the Cancer Institute’s Patient Navigation Program. This program helps low income and un/underinsured individuals in NEPA get their recommended colorectal, breast, and cervical cancer screenings.
The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based agency serving seven counties in northeast Pennsylvania with offices located in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100 percent of its resources locally.