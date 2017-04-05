SAF endows Geisinger Commonwealth scholarship aid

The Scranton Area Foundation (SAF) announced it has endowed a scholarship for Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine on behalf of a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. The scholarship will begin assisting local students this fall and is available to students who graduated from a high school in Lackawanna County; who list a Lackawanna County address as their permanent/home address; and who have expressed a desire to practice primary-care medicine in NEPA.
The selection will be made considering both need and merit. The scholarship will pay 50 percent of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine tuition each year of the recipient’s four years at the school. The scholarship is being administered by the Scranton Area Foundation.
“The Scranton Area Foundation is devoted to the well-being of its community. That’s why we are pleased to help donors whose charitable intent is in supporting talented local students to pursue their dreams right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Investing in the physicians of the future is an important way that we can support the health of our communities,” said Laura Ducceschi, SAF president and CEO.
“Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s founding vision was to prepare future physicians to live and work in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania. We are delighted that through the generosity of SAF, we will be able to make that path easier for local students,” Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., president and dean said.
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) is the newest member of the Geisinger Health System family. Geisinger Commonwealth offers a community-based model of medical education with campuses in Doylestown, Scranton, Sayre, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport. The college’s curriculum, focused on caring for people in the context of their lives and their community, attracts the next generation of physicians and scientists from within its 17-county region in Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania, as well as from across the state and the nation.
