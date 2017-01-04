Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Gathering at the Nov. 30 Preventive Medicine lecture at The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC) are Robert W. Naismith, Ph.D., a founder of both TCMC and its successful Preventive Medicine Program; guest lecturer, T. Colin Campbell, Ph.D., founder of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies; Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., TCMC president and dean; and David Feinberg, M.D., M.B.A., president and chief executive officer, Geisinger Health System.

The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC) and the advisory board for its Preventive Medicine Program followed up on the success of the program’s inaugural event in April with another free offering to the public that examined the myriad ways proper nutrition is intrinsically linked with better health.

Guest lecturer for the second event, which took place on Nov. 30 at the college, was renowned biochemist and author, T. Colin Campbell, Ph.D. who spoke about how food impacts disease, especially, cancer.

“The fact that we once again hosted a standing-room-only crowd suggests the people of Northeast and Central Pennsylvania are eager to learn more about how they can preserve their health and maintain wellness before the illness or disease strikes,” said Robert W. Naismith, Ph.D., a founder of TCMC and the lecture series. “We need to recognize that many of our current diseases are food-borne illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.”

Campbell’s best-seller, “The China Study: Startling Implications for Diet, Weight Loss and Long-term Health,” was the result of what many in the scientific community believe to be the most comprehensive study of health and nutrition ever conducted. Campbell is also the author of the New York Times best-seller “Whole, and The Low-Carb Fraud” and the founder of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and the online plant-based nutrition certificate in partnership with eCornell. Campbell’s talk is entitled, “Why Is Nutrition Ignored in Medicine?”

