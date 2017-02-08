Article Tools Font size – + Share This

A recent second generation installation of a single skid ElectroCell System in a large corporate headquarters in the Lehigh area.

After nearly two decades of research and development, the future of managing the HVAC systems of large institutional, commercial and industrial facilities is here — a revolutionary ElectroCell side-stream particle precipitator that does exactly what many mechanical engineering professionals have been hoping could solve their age-old problems of efficiently and economically operating facility HVAC systems.

A commercial/industrial sophisticated water filtration system that reduces water usage by up to 30 percent? Cuts energy use by up to 15 percent? Pays for itself in as little as two years? Installs in as little as one day — with no interference to operation of the facility?

Some say it’s too good to be true. But data from hundreds of field installations with consistent, rigorous testing proves that it is possible and can be achieved every day, week, month and year.

Life-long friends and Scranton/Dunmore natives, Paul McLaine and Bill Hannon are working together to change the efficiency of cooling towers, chillers and boilers for the better.

Archaic sand filters, still used in many facilities, are totally ineffective in removing the smaller particles (1-3 microns) that are the majority of the particles in recirculating water systems. (Achieving high quality filtration with traditional side-stream filters requires frequent backwashing or changing bags.) Sand filters also lead to prolific bacterial growth, which can be extremely counter-productive. Legionella (a bacterial respiratory disease) in particular, poses a serious problem, leading some states to enact strict guidelines for cooling tower water. ElectroCell helps reduces the risk of developing Legionella by eliminating 90 to 95 percent of nutrients in suspended solids.

McLaine’s patented system utilizes electrohydrodynamic (EHD) technology to collapse the laminar boundary between the pipe wall and the liquid flow. The resulting turbulent flow creates more contact with the pipe wall, significantly enhancing heat transfer through the chiller tubes, leading to impressive energy savings.

The sheer force of the turbulent flow also serves to clean away existing fouling and scaling materials and in turn, prevent the reoccurrence. A clean system works more efficiently, lasts longer and is much easier to maintain. It also enhances chemical treatment programs, which are essential for effective water treatment.

By significantly reducing backwash the ingenious ElectroCell System substantially reduces make-up water. It uses only the bleed water that is already going down the drain when the conductivity setpoint has been reached.

This approach has provided a fully-automated, side-stream/skid mounted technology which means NO INVOLVEMENT by the facility’s personnel. They’re accessible from multiple devices, including laptops, cell phones, tablets or desktop workstations, so the system’s status can be checked from anywhere.

The combination of McLaine’s technical knowhow and 40 years of electrical design and installations of building automation, Hannon’s marketing expertise and a team of national distributors, engineers, architects, facilities managers and CFO’s of some of the largest Fortune 500 Companies across the country have realized enormous costs savings by utilizing the next-generation technologies for their HVAC facilities.

In the words of an SVP-Energy & Technology COE of a very large international communication corporation, “This is exactly what we have been looking for.”

ElectroCell Systems directly benefits facilities with tremendous energy and cost savings while significantly impacting environmental sustainability by reducing the Carbon footprint.

