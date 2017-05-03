Executive Spotlight: Drew Taylor, the FM Kirby Center

Drew Taylor, director of operations at the FM Kirby Center at Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square has entertained quite a few celebrities over the years as they waited to go on stage. Two famous comedians, however, made him a little nervous as he anticipated their acerbic wit directed at him.
“Joan Rivers and Don Rickles were a big surprise. I thought they would eat me alive but they were two of the nicest people I ever dealt with,” Taylor said.
There’s a lot of anticipation among the staff of the Kirby Center on show days. The visiting performers are a benefit of Taylor’s position — his work never gets dull. As director of operations, he’s in charge of the building, staff, bars, the technical department and more. He has been with the Kirby Center for 15 years and has an appreciation for the history of the former Comerford Movie Theater which opened in 1938.
In the ’40s the movie theater was renamed The Paramount. In the ’70s, the Agnes flood and the rise of the multiplex theaters took a toll on the Paramount. It was rescued by a group of residents, retail magnate Albert Boscov and the community. Renamed the FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, in honor of Fred M. Kirby and the Kirby Foundation, the theater opened again in 1986 and has been refitted to its former Art Deco glory.
Taylor was born in Williamsport, but considers Dallas — where his family moved in 1961 — home. He left the area early in his career but always wanted to come back.
“This area has the four seasons, state parks, the arena, the amphitheater (at Montage Mountain), the Scranton Cultural Center and of course the Kirby Center. We are strategically located. We can’t complain about things to do,” he said.
Taylor is married to Ruthann Taylor and they make their home in Dallas.