Executive Spotlight: Fidelity Bank, Daniel J. Santaniello

Santaniello

Fidelity Bank is proud to be an active member of the community for 115 years. Headquartered in Dunmore, the Bank puts emphasis on “making a difference in Northeastern Pennsylvania.” The management team, under the leadership of chief executive officer Daniel J. Santaniello, has created a clear direction and a mission they simply refer to as “Best Bank.”

“With the rapid pace of change in technology, the world of banking is evolving. Fidelity Bank recognizes the highest standard is required, which is to be the “Best Bank” for employees to work at, customers to bank with, shareholders to invest in and for the community to prosper,” Santaniello said.

This mission is part of the strategic plan and the culture of Fidelity Bank which stems from a vision that was collectively accomplished by all 180 Fidelity Bankers. Several years ago all employees participated in sessions that outlined exactly what was important for them in building a shared vision of the future. “The employee’s input, along with the evolving nature of banking, created a very clear direction for our management team,” Santaniello said.

Industry trade associations took notice of the evolution. American Banker, for the fourth year in a row, honored Fidelity Bank by naming it a “Top 200 Community Bank in the Country” based on a three-year Return on Average Equity. Bauer Financial, an independent firm that rates all banks and credit unions, awarded Fidelity Bank with a Five Star Bauer Rating — their highest possible ranking.

More importantly, local accolades rolled in: The Scranton Times and The Triboro Banner named the bank, “Best Bank” for three years in a row. “Being recognized for the Bank’s good work is gratifying, but it’s the hard work we’ve put into creating a structure around the way we bring value to our clients and community that is most important,” said Santaniello.

Fidelity Bank has forged strong community bonds, giving back in time, talent and treasure. Over the last five years, the Bank has provided over $2.6 million in financial contributions to local charities and community organizations, including nearly $380,000 to schools, colleges and universities which leveraged the state’s education improvement initiatives in 2016. Through its “volunteer time-off” program, Fidelity Bankers contributed nearly 900 hours of service to over fifty local, non-profit organizations benefitting women and children in crisis, the arts, healthcare, and economic development.

A lot of time and effort is also devoted to creating financial literacy. Each spring Fidelity Bankers go “back to school” to share lessons in saving money and entrepreneurship with over 1000 children during the Bank’s “Teach Children to Save” campaign. It also hosts Fidelity Bank Financial Academy, a web-based financial literacy curriculum which has provided over 2600 learning hours to more than 1200 local students since its inception.

For seven years Fidelity Bank has led Lackawanna County in residential mortgages and has been the area’s top community bank lender. In 2016 the Bank originated $68.8 million in mortgages alone, financing the dream of home ownership for 346 local families. “Responsible home ownership builds a community from the foundation up and creates a stable base for the economy to prosper,” explained Santaniello.

Fidelity Bank is unique in the marketplace, as it touts “Anytime” banking as another key to its success. Technology like Digital Wallet, Mobile Banking App and Online Banking provide customers unparalleled convenience, control and security to access Fidelity Bank any time or anyplace. However “Anytime” doesn’t just mean access through technology seven days a week. It also means that you can call a live person even on Sunday.

Santaniello summed up the Bank’s role: Our goal is to provide resources to make our corner of NEPA a great place to live, work and prosper. We do it with every tool available to us — not only money and expert financial advice, but the time and talent of our amazing employee base.”