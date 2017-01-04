Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Daniel J. Santaniello, president and chief executive officer, Fidelity Bank, Deborah Moran Peterson, executive director, Scranton Cultural Center; Dr. Timothy Welby, president of the SCC board of directors and Jason Helman, business manager, SCC.

Fidelity Bank president and chief executive office, Daniel J. Santaniello presented the Scranton Cultural Center with a check for $7,500 in sponsorship of the center’s box office.This sponsorship supports the programming and events of the SCC. This is the third year Fidelity Bank has made the commitment.

“Fidelity Bank is very proud to support the Scranton Cultural Center which stands as a pillar of arts and culture in our area. We believe the arts are a powerful and important tool in helping our local economy to thrive by educating and enriching our communities throughout NEPA,” Santaniello said.

The Scranton Cultural Center serves as the residence for national tours of Broadway musicals and concerts and hosts many of the area’s top regional companies. The Fidelity box office at the Scranton Cultural Center is located in the first floor lobby, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton. Fidelity Box office hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or call (570) 344-1111.

Fidelity Bank has built a strong history as trusted advisors to the customers served and is proud to be an active member of the community of Northeastern Pennsylvania. With 10 branches located throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Trust & Investment Departments, a mortgage center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services. The Bank provides 24 hour, 7 day a week service to customers through branch offices, online atbankatfidelity.com and through the Customer Care Center at 800.388.4380.