With a strong commitment to the region since 1960, Martin Rogers has been a one-source stop for engineering services. Based in Wilkes-Barre, the 28-person firm provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection engineering and lighting design. The firm prides itself on being a reliable, dependable partner in all of their engineering endeavors and has had the privilege of working with some of the finest clients in the region. Martin Rogers core values, reliability, organization and efficiency, have remained a focus of the firm since its inception.
While the firm has provided engineering services in numerous markets, Martin Rogers has a particular focus and expertise in the healthcare and educational market areas. Many of these institutions have been clients of the firm over many years and have had numerous project completed by the firm’s experienced professionals.
Martin Rogers healthcare experience includes in excess of 500 completed projects within the last five years. The projects are both for inpatient and outpatient facilities and has involved full medical centers as well as specialty spaces. Martin Rogers has worked with notable health systems including Geisinger Health System, UPMC Susquehanna, Lehigh Valley Health Network, St. Luke’s University Health Network, Guthrie Health System, various Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Community Health System and Laurel Health System, among others.
The firm has also provided engineering services for both renovation and new construction projects for the education market. Martin Rogers has provided not only a full suite of engineering services, but has also conducted feasibility studies and master plans. Clients have included Bloomsburg University, Wilkes University, Misericordia University, Bucknell University, King’s College and Penn State.
Always focused on the future, the firm has embraced a variety of emerging innovations and design concepts in the industry, such as LEED/sustainable design, building information modeling (REVIT) for 3D design and coordination and building energy modeling. Martin Rogers strives to employ these progressive concepts for the benefit of our clients, their projects and our collective future.