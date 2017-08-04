For The Record

DEEDS
LACKAWANNA
James H. Biko. Property Location: Carbondale City. Seller: John Ogozaly. Amount: $245,000.
Pleasant Mount Welders Inc. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Seller: Carbondale Center for Small Business. Amount: $399,000.
Nathan Andrew Steele. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Michael F. Seppi. Amount: $405,000.
Liddic Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Mark T. Serrenti. Amount: $275,000.
Brendan Langan. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Douglas L. Sheldon. Amount: $290,000.
Marc A, Arvonic. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Nicholas Mazzola Jr. Amount: $350,000.
Mark D. Birtel. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Amount: $270,000.
Kimberly A. Nicolosi. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller; Jason P. Antidormi. Amount: $250,000.
Paul Rocco Stacchiotti. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Justin D. Pulman. Amount: $319,900.
Michael Bradley. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Seller: David Grossi. Amount: $272,000.
Jeffrey Hahn. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Seller: Michael J. Igneri. Amount: $256,500.
Timothy R. Dougherty. Property Location: LaPlume Twp. Seller: James D. Yeakel. Amount: $308,000.
Dangio Holding LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Giovanni Nardella Est. Amount: $350,000.
James E. Cammerota. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Fitzgerald Dev. Partnership. Amount: $445,000.
Lisa I. Golden. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Glenmaura Commons LTD Partnership. Amount: $456,000.
Robert W. Wenzler. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Carolyn Coval. Amount: $257,500.
Raymond Deprimo. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Nicholas E. Pecuch. Amount: $277,000.
1230 Keyser LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Santo M. Gabriel. Amount: $375,000.
Amy Stahller. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $334,500.
Cartus Financial Corp. Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Hui Felix. Amount: $342,500.
Brian P. Erickson. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Corel Somerville. Amount: $285,000.
Jason A. Singleman. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert J. Bauman. Amount: $250,000.
Jose Varela III. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Stephen F. Cannizzaro. Amount: $282,200.
Anne Gallagher. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $332,000.
Jamie Bray. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Gary Beppler. Amount: $339,100.
Cable Associates Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Thomas G. Speicher. Amount: $800,000.
Ashley Walsh. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Edward T. Reid. Amount: $275,000.
900 South State Street Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Pedmar Inc. Amount: $375,000.
Anthony Paul Debellis. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert E. Nolan Jr. Trust. Amount: $300,000.
Andrew P. Brown. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Christopher G. Cardoni. Amount: $378,500.
Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Miguel Medina. Amount: $267,000.
Ari J. Green. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $267,000.
Tiffany A. Dickson. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Diane Colombo. Amount: $290,000.
Joseph Laboranti. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Francis B. Steindel. Amount: $256,000.
BlakelyRidge LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: James A. Zipay. Amount: $2,400,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Diane C. Insalaco. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Torre B. Ruth. Amount: $373,000.
Edward Button Jr. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Seller: Kevin R. Foley. Amount: $510,000.
Dariusz Bulczak. Property Location: W. Pittston Boro. Seller: M. Dean Montgomery. Amount: $350,000.
Andrew Rodgers. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Dan S. Butoi. Amount: $425,000.
Midway SC LLC. Property Location: Wyoming Boro. 5 Parcels. Seller: Sin Ventures Midway LP. Amount: $17,555,000.
Lawrence J. Montante. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corporation. Amount: $459,900.
John T. Metza Jr. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Melissa Louise Chertow. Amount: $500,000.
Siva Davuluri. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Kirk H. Johnson. Amount: $350,000.
Robin Galaskewicz. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Sean R. Baker Amount: $320,000.
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: RCH Mortgage Fund IV LLC. Amount: $1,429,920.
Christopher Neyman. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Lori Wright. Amount: $265,000.
Kimberly Ann Butler. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: James Kean. Amount: $289,900.
Future Investment Property LLC. Property Location: Wyoming Boro. Seller: William E. Flock Jr. Amount: $414,000.
Donald Scarnulis. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Brian Michael Goodman. Amount: $474,000.
MAA UMIYA Hospitality LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre city. Seller: 880 Gayatri LLC. Amount: $3,550,000.
Jason Millard. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Diane Opeil. Amount: $335,000.
Mary Lou Yanovitch. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Seller: Ronald David Danko. Amount: $345,000.
Kathleen Francis. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Seller: Judy Ann Lunney. Amount: $330,000.
Leo Gustein. Property Location: Harveys Lake Boro. Seller: Debra L. Lefkowitz. Amount: $325,000.
TEOS LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Geminus Real Estate LLC. Amount: $1,900,000.
N&D Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Wilkes-Barre Hospital Company LLC. Amount: $700,000.
Bruce Joseph Jannuzzi. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Seller: Lee Lispi. Amount: $250,000.
OLP Pittston PA LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: 1001 Sathers Drive Investors LLC. Amount: $12,000,000.
William E. Vinsko Jr. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: John E. Halbing III. Amount: $413,005.
Semuteh Rogers. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Francis Charron. Amount: $504,000.
Heather Wittmer. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae. Amount: $276,000.
Johann Koenig. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Yamulla Robert. Amount: $351,000.
Thomas Buckler Jr. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Bruce Fine. Amount: $302,000.
DMN LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City, Two Parcels. Seller: W&D LLC. Amount: $595,000.
Joshua Blechle. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Charles E. Edkins. Amount: $269,000.
Geoffrey D. Johnson. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Stephen J. Brill. Amount: $353,000.
Joseph M. Gober. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Amber Dempsey. Amount: $375,000.
160 Street LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Aileen Benedict. Amount: $275,000.
Nathan Robert Myers. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Walden Estates Inc. Amount: $265,586.
Colbco LLC. Property Location: Ashley Boro. Four Parcels. Seller: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $510,000.
Gerald P. Scranta. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: John P. Riccetti. Amount: $325,000.
West Side Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Swoyersville Boro. Seller: Sandra Adonizio. Amount: $340,000.
Chad T. Brisendine. Property Location: Butler Twp. Three Parcels. Seller: Goliath Properties Inc. Amount: $280,000.
Geisinger Clinic. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Two Parcels. Seller: Hughes Partnership Venture LLC. Amount: $1,500,000.
Geisinger Clinic. Property Location: Kingston Borough. Seller: William Shonk Hughes. Amount: $250,000.
Joseph Bisulca. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Chun Sik Chang. Amount: $245,000.
Michael D. Weaver. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Char-Mar Development Inc. Amount: $1,500,000.
Scott K. Stotle. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Drew A. Jones. Amount: $390,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Property Location: White Haven Boro. Seller: Pillapakkam Narasimhan. Amount: $292,000.
William S. Klinger. Property Location: White Haven Boro. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Amount: $292,000.
Vereit BE Portfolio LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Seller: Ber Real Estate Investments I LLC. Amount: $1,195,501.
Richard L. Templeton. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Robert E. Weiss Jr. Amount: $489,000.
John Zeneski. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Zivorad Novic. Amount: $320,000.
Theodore Leszcynski. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Marilyn A. Heuchert. Amount: $355,000.
White Haven RE LLC. Property Location: White Haven Boro. Seller: M. Archangel Inc. Amount: $650,000.
Nanticoke Municipal Authority. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Seller: Arm 3 LLC. Amount: $825,000.
Jeffrey J. Barrett. Property Location: Harveys Lake Boro. Seller: Constance V. Evans. Amount: $300,000.
New Prime Inc. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Crown Enterprises Inc. Amount: $954,000.
Dime Bank. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Three Parcels. Seller: ETK Ventures LP. Amount: $1,800,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Mark Hug. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Saglinda Roberts. Amount: $550,000.
Gary Roegiers. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Alan Kaffenberger. Amount: $344,500.
Village at Twin Falls LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Ann Rosenberg. Amount: $575,000.
Heet Manison Corp. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Eugene Coughlin. Amount: $350,000.
DJ Holdings LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Marvin Papillion. Amount: $275,000
Camelback Resort LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Hospitality Associates of Tannersville LP. Amount: $3,120,000
John Landis. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Joseph Farda. Amount: $449,000.
Pocono Medical Center T/A. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Lillian Lovecchio Est. Amount: $250,000.
RBCE LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Steven Genyk. Amount: $625,000.
Jason Menegus. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Adam Busch. Amount: $327,000.
George Kuchek. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Donald Henry. Amount: $330,000.
Todd Zeliznik. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Bernard Barrios. Amount: $415,000.
Paul Gyabaa-Anoibsag. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Nelson Diaz. Amount: $345,000.
Charles Osei. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Key Lim. Amount: $425,000.
Patrick Murray. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Edward Mosquera. Amount: $295,000.
Nichole Felder. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae, KML Law Group PC. Amount: $325,000.
503 Camelback Road LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Percudani House III LP. Amount: $460,000
Mariusz Cieciorko. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Mt. Tom Road Properties LLC. Amount: $840,000.
Alexander Volvovsky. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Toloco Terrain LLC. Amount: $315,000.
Brian Kerins. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Douglas Kleintop. Amount: $435,000.
Kyle Mosley. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $329,800.
Saul Reiter. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Barth Rubin. Amount: $843,750.
Wanda Wusocki-Cieciorko. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Michael Baxter. Amount: 4445,000.
Jasmin Wuintana-Aponte. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $300,000.
MADB Holdings LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Richard Dickinson Jr. Amount: $250,000.
Brian Crosby. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Christopher Yusko. Amount: $345,000.
Anil Patel. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Robert Buff. Amount: $14,800,000/
BFG Pocono Dst. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Pocono Senior Housing LLC. Amount: $14,800,000.
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Inc. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Township of Tobyhanna. Amount: $1,428,538.
Norma Suarez. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $309,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Howard Genden. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Timothy B, Crowley. Amount: $450,000.
James L Davison. Property Location Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Richard A. Davison. Amount: $345,000.
Michael H. Sosin. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Vera Kagan. Amount: $285,000.
Peter P. Bellisano Jr. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Hemlock Farms Lakefront Views LLC. Amount: $515,000.
JLNSM LLC. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Richard Johnston. Amount: $330,000.
Juan A. Ruiz. Property Location: Delawlare Twp. Seller: William A. Frobose. Amount: $315,000.
Michael A. Ciarelli. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Kevin Sproul. Amount: $251,000.
Aaron Raizenberg. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Joseph Kenavan. Amount: $265,000.
Patricia Balavender. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Simeon Dobrev. Amount: $287,000.
Donald A. Emeigh. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: James F. Bert. Amount: $379,000.
Richard J. Venezia. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: George Profeta. Amount. $375,000.
Nicholas Leccese. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Andrew James Sharp. Amount: $345,000.
Michael Coyle. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Leonard Reiss. Amount: $365,000.
Christopher H. Decarolis. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Nicholas Caragiulo. Amount: $284,000.
Smokes 2 Go Corp. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Seller: BZ Properties LLC. Amount: $590,000.
OM Sai Corp. of PA. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Seller: BZ Properties LLC. Amount: $1,300,000.
Dale A. Thatcher. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Michael Anthony. Amount: $340,000.
Milford Highlands 57 LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Milford Highlands PA LLC. Amount: $850,000.
Matthew Basztura. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Shi8rley Vella. Amount: $275,000.
Ronald Gorham. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: James E. Switzer. Amount: $305,000.
James Cosman. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $270,000.
William A. Fox. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: John G. Cunningham. Amount: $265,000.
Nicholas E. O’Neill. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Gary M. Frigo. Amount: $734,900.
Kevin S. Beiner. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Eugene T. Kennedy. Amount: $545,000.
Maurice A. Ryman. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Simons Company. Amount: $1,300,000.
Ramin Safai. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Patrick Martin Jr. Amount: $355,000.
Geogory D. Lafferty. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Alex Zidock Jr. Amount: $530,000.
Douglas G. Cappellini. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Gary Bechtold. Amount: $308,000.
Arthur Primo Carpana. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $294,000.
Salvatore Congemi. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: John Stancarone. Amount: $280,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: John J. Chambers III. Amount: $290,000.
OM SAI Corp. of PA. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: BZ Properties LLC. Amount: $1,300,000.
OM SAI Corp. of PA. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Cash Matrix LLC. Amount: $675,000.
Roger Muschlitz. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Gary Tubman. Amount: $425,000.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Evergreen Capital Partners LLC. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: KSSW LLC. Amount: $300,000.
Nathan Roberts. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Seller: Amber Wessner. Amount: $258,000.
Cressona Gardens LLC. Property Location: Cressona. Seller: Ghaffar Bilal. Amount: $1,275,000.
WAYNE COUNTY
Frank J. Delise, Trustee. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Gary Enslin. Amount: $292,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Ronald Viezorek. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Seller: Nelson J. Post Jr. Amount: $290,000.
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Robert Long. Amount: $867,800.
Nicholas Perez Jr. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Seller: Anthony J. Wisnosky. Amount: $722,400.
Arthur D. Faraday. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: J&L Development Corp. Amount: $519,000.
Christopher D. Black. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Seller: W. Jamin Merritt. Amount: $287,000.
MORTGAGES
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
SBWB LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Nathan Andrew Steele. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: CMG Mortgage Inc. Amount: $312,000.
Peter M. Auth. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $252,543.
Michael P. Guy Trust. Property Location: Fells Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $356,000.
Brenden Langen. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $290,000.
SBWB LLC. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. . Amount: $250,000.
Ryan D. Prendergast. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount:$332,500.
Mathew J. Kuplack. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $360,000.
Kevin J. Kowalski. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $260,000.
Paul Rocco Stacchiotti. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $303,905.
Christopher A. Cappellini. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $319,500.
Jeffrey M. Hahn. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount:$251,853.
Kimberly Ann Bracey. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $254,000
Dangio Holding LLC. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: Nardella Giovanni Est. Amount: $250,000.
Raymond C. Rinaldi II. Property Location Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc Bk. Amount:$424,000.
Lisa I. Golden. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $410.400.
HIT Portfolio I Owner LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Deutsche Bank AG. Amount: $805,000,000.
Route 690 Partners LLC. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $475,000.
Timothy I. McLain Jr. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $363,400.
Lida Development Co. Inc. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $2,570,000.
Thomas Finnerty. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $320,000.
MJ Development LLC. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $950,000.
Ryan Peil. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $316,512.
HIT Portfolio I Owner LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Deutsche Bank AG. Amount: $805,000,000.
Richard M. Walsh Trust. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Laurie A. Naughton. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $4,000,000.
Cedar Lackawanna Partners. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $326,000.
Furniture Executives No. 2 LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Northwest Bank. Amount: $8,287,500.
Kushal Pal. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $327,000.
Brian P. Erickson. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg Sys Inc. Amount: $270,750.
Jose Varela III. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $273,734.
Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,500,000.
Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,500,000.
Charles A. Potter. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Synergy One Lending Inc. Amount: $394,500.
Charles A. Potter. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: USA HUD. Amount: $394,500.
Patrick M. Rogan. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $500,000.
Cable Associates Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,275,000.
Brian Venson. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Pacific Union Financial. Amount: $250,690.
Karf LTD. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: David B. Feibus. Amount: $616,000.
Denzel Construction Co. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount; $272,000.
Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.
Anthony Paul Debellis. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $270,000.
Damski Builders & Design LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $297,000.
Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 16 LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Barclays Bank PLC. Amount: $32,722,000.
Charles Kirkpatrick. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. $316,000
Ari J. Green. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $253,650.
Joseph J. Laboranti. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending Inc. Amount: $251,363.
Patrick M. Rogan. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $500,000.
BlakelyRidge LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Commonwealth Financial Authority. Amount: 2,918,510.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Ryan Howard Gilson. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $310,000.
John T. Metza Jr. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $500,000.
Andrew Rodgers. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $340,000.
Edward Button Jr. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $408,000.
Paul J. Dagostin. Property Location: Salem Twp. Four Parcels. Lender: FNB Bank. Amount: $320,000.
Ronald A. Hertz. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $246,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Suburban Choice Realty Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $525,000.
Village at Twin Falls LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $460,000.
Daniel Perich. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $454,000.
DJ Holdings LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Marvin Papillion. Amount: $275,000.
RGB Homes LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Century Realty MP LLC. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $250,000.
Camelback Resort LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Parke Bank. Amount: $3,675,000.
John Landis. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Santander Bank NA. Amount: $359,200.
Mountain Hollow Estate LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $2,001,396.
DEPG Stroud Associates III LP. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $865,000.
James Jencarelli. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Affinity Federal Credit Union. Amount: $337,500.
Craig Becker. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $1,098,750.
Todd Zeliznik. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: New Penn Financial LLC. Amount: $394,250.
503 Camelback Road LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Position Service Co. Inc. Amount: $460,000.
Saul Reiter. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $624,000.
DLP Building North LLC. Property location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Vipul Shah. Amount: $530,000.
Anil Patel. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: First Hope Bank NA. Amount: $304,000.
Udeme Inyang. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: LoanDepot.com. Amount. $356,000.
Rupalben Patel. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Noah Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.
BFG Pocono DST. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $10,000,000.
DEBG Bartonsville Route 611 Plaza LP. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: 4,052,000.
DEBG Parcel D LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $4,052,000.
DEPG Parcel D LLC and DEPG Brothers LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,393,000.
Jussain Malik. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $774,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Matthew S. Basztura. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,608.
Nicholas E. O’Neill. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $587,920.
Arthur Primo Carpana. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265410.
Kevin S. Beiner. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $457,800.
Peter P. Belltsano Jr. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA Amount: $300,000.
Tanglwood Resort Master Association Inc. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $735,000.
Robert Todd Buran. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $337,095.
Ursula Rutz. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,294.
Ramin Safai. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,000.
Gregory D. Lafferty. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union. Amount: $424,000.
Frank Rowe. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $300,000.
Douglas G. Cappellini. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $277,200.
Independence Drive Associates LP. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,350,000.
Douglas R. Luhrs. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,350,000.
OM SAI Corporation of PA. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Noah Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.
Om SAI Corporation of PA. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Noah Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.
OM SAI Corporation of PA. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Lender: Noah Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Phillip Keil. Property Location: Gordon Nagle Trail. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $286,272.70.
Preston Kender. Property Location: Mountain Rd., Hegins. Lender: 1st Guarantee Mtg. Co. Amount: $280,000.
Cressona Gardens LLC. Property Location: Cressona. Lender: Northfield Bank. Amount: $956,250.
WAYNE COUNTY
Idgara Ventures LLC. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Bryn Mawr Trust Co. Amount: $2,071,900.
Frederick J. Buglione. Property Location: Manchester. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $245,000.
Lake Ariel DG LLC. Property Location: Salem. Lender: First Partners Bank. Amount: $2,280,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Nicholas Perez Jr. Property Location: Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $498,825.
STOCKS
This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Source of data: Thomson Financial
INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR AUGUST
(CBU – 55.68) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC.
Nicholas DiCerbo, director of Community Bank System Inc., sold 3,000 shares on June 29 at $56.03 per share for total proceeds of $168,082. DiCerbo controls 186,622 shares directly.
Over the last six months, insiders of Community Bank System Inc. acquired 26,938 shares and disposed of 36,496 shares.
(CZNC- 23.40) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION
Jan Fisher, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation purchased 263 shares on July 7 at $23.71 per share for a total cost of $6,237. Fisher controls 14,364 shares directly.
Frank Pellegrino, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation purchased 315 shares on July 7 at $23.71 per share for a total cost of $7,470. Pellegrino controls 4,283 shares directly.
Over the last six months, insiders of Citizens & Northern Corporation acquired 1,831 shares.
(FKYS – 26.50) FIRST KEYSTONE CORPORATION
John Bazewicz, director of First Keystone Corporation, sold 1,000 shares on June 20 at $27 per share for total proceeds of $27,000. Bazewicz controls 30,821 shares directly.
(FDBC – 44) FIDELITY D&D BANCORP INC.
Kristin O’Donnell, director of Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc., purchased 108 shares on July 5 at $46.33 per share for a total cost of $4,999. O’Donnell controls 43,810 shares indirectly.
(NWFL – 41.95) NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION
William Lance, chief financial officer of Norwood Financial Corporation, exercised options for 1,650 shares on June 28 (exercised 3.5 years prior to the expiration date) at $25.25 per share for a total cost of $41,663 and on the same date sold those shares at $42 per share for total proceeds of $69,300. Lance controls 1,500 shares directly and 2,200 shares indirectly.
Over the last six months, insiders of Norwood Financial Corporation acquired 11,188 shares and disposed of 9,600 shares.