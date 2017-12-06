For the Record

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Shannon Investments LP. Property Location: So. Centre Twp. Seller: MTC Properties LLC. Amount: $735,000.

Mahash Patel. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Seller: Heidi M. Mintzer. Amount: $376,500.

Bruce Mcanally. Property Location: Benton Twp. Seller: William E. Yanchick. Amount: $300,000.

Warren Lewis Miller. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Seller: Linda E. Sult. Amount: $300,000.

Stephen R. Waite. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: George Ostroff. Amount: $317,000.

Kenton M. Rosenberry. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Seller: Ridger Rhodes. Amount: $300,000.

Michael P. Fosse. Property Location: Fishingcreek Twp. Seller: Brent H. Steward. Amount: $377,000.

Kara J. Snyer. Property Location: Pine Twp. Seller: Irrevocable David Lee Craver Family Trust. Amount: $340,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

DLMD Machining Inc. Property Location: City of Carbondale. Seller: David J. Rollison. Amount: $500,000.

William JK. Stachnik. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Joseph E. Stachnik. Amount: $250,000.

Patrick S. Anderson. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Delbert Kramer. Amount: $250,000.

Timothy Leber. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Blue Shutters Land Development LLC. Amount: $386,250.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Covington Housing Inc. Amount: $650,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Dunmore Borough. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP. Amount: $2,200,000.

Gadsden Ridge Holdings LLC. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Leon Walczak. Amount: $619,950.

James C. Besaw Jr. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Rodney L. Branning Jr. Amount: $340,000.

Jeffrey Galenas. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Mary Elizabeth Ford Est. Amount: $270,000.

Christopher W. O’Brien. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Seller: Joseph W. Hughes. Amount: $259,000.

MDBP LLC. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Seller: Scranton Lacka. Industrial Bldg Co. Amount: $319,000.

Kevin McLemore. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: John S. Demo. Amount: $370,000.

Dustin Wayne Brown. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Stephen M. Motoyama. Amount: $388,300.

Nicholas Sabo. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Gerald W. Donahue. Amount: $537,000.

Nathan C. Barrett. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Seller: Peter Smith. Amount: $349,000.

Scott Vanwinter. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: Mary Grace Donati. Amount: $272,000.

San Moritz LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Kathryn M. Foley. Amount: $250,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: N&R Partners. Amount: $375,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP. Amount: $902,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP Amount: $870,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: John Andrejack. Amount: $250,000.

Kevin P. Joyce. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Elizabeth Kelly Est. Amount: $350,000.

Amit Phadke. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Ram K. Bache. Amount: $380,000.

1107 Fisk St. LLC. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Donna R. Messina. Amount: $280,000.

Antoine Naim. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Samuel Hugh Davidson. Amount: $427,000.

1101 Northern Blvd LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $4,100,000.

Daniel West. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Timothy Knabel. Amount: $273,000.

Walter Stocki. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Vincent J. Vanston. Amount: $399,000.

Gurshuran Singh. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: David I. Morrison. Amount: $297,000.

Patricia M. Carey. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Nancy A. Ford. Amount: $317,000.

Gary Rosenberry. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $327,000.

John Bendick. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $258,000.

Gregory John Emiliani. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Homestead Properties LLC. Amount: $275,000.

Frank Giannie. Property Location. So. Abington Twp. Seller: John J. Bartkovsky. Amount: $237,500.

James T. Torre. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $305,750.

Adam J. Touch Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: B3 Car Wash LLC. Amount: $410,000.

Kim Nudelman. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $250,000.

Curtis David Haley. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $257,215.

Lavelle Family Trust. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: John D. Phillips. Amount: $265,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Jose Nicholas Arias. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Stephen M. Clabia. Amount: $299,000

Calvin E. Powell LLC. Property Location: Plymouth Boro. Seller: Bocar Enterprises Inc. Amount: $1,320,000.

Deborah Walker. Property Location: Butler Twp. Three Parcels. Seller: Marie A. Laychak. Amount: $357,900.

Vincent F. Mooney Jr. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: John C. Baranowski. Amount: $359,900.

John Edward Riester Jr. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Seller: Daniel C. Monk. Amount: $449,000.

David J. Kautter. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Borough. Seller: Thomas P. Brennan. Amount: $366,500.

Donald J. Veglia. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $342,860.

Lee Lispi. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Anthony C. Denisco. Amount: $309,000.

William Kearney. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Brad Carver. Amount: $270,000.

Jerome H. Plastow. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $327,921.

Blue Chip Invertments Inc. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Seller: Alan E. Reese. Amount: $400,000.

Muhammad Asif. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Sabbath P. Williams. Amount: $410,000.

Capa Holdings LLC. Property Location: Pittston City. Seller: Harry Salavantis. Amount: $350,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP. Amount: $349,685.

Jeffrey P. Kowalek. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Ali Ki Holdings LLC. Amount: $303,550.

Red Mill Holdings LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Timbervest Partners Pennsylvania LLC. Amount: $300,000

Patrick Brady. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Seller: George Elias. Amount: $385,000.

Larry R. Lehman. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Michael G. Zaleskas. Amount: $270,000.

Neal Colatosti. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Craig A. Kasper. Amount: $355,000.

John F. Reichart. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Frank J. Diccicco. Amount: $339,916.

Sand Pharmacy Hazleton 01572 LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Pennsylvania CVS Pharmacy LLC. Amount: $5,266,400.

Joseph A. Conde. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. LTD. Amount: $ 511,840.

Carlos W. Peralta. Property Location: Wilkes- Barre City. Seller: Jill A. Gribble. Amount: $326,804.

SNKG Realty LLC. Property Location: Larksville Boro. Seller: Stephen P. Thonus. Amount: $375,000.

Scott Boyer. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Joseph Reck. Amount: $372,000.

William A. Cook. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Paul Nikom. Amount: $334,180.

Charles J. Stitz Jr. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Robert J. Erwetowski. Amount: $292,000.

Thomas R. Manley. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Donald L. Pierce. Amount: $270,000.

Deepika Alsweiti. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Bruce Bitto. Amount: $360,000.

Vantage Trust Federal Credit Union. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Seller: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $575,000.

Louis S. Shishilla. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Village at Greenbriar Inc. Amount: $301,900.

Conyngham Boro. Property Location: Conyngham Boro. Seller: Judith Ann Willis. Amount: $267,500.

Mandy Murray Puffenberger. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Two Parcels. Seller: John W. Lloyd. Amount: $290,000.

Seth W. Kaufer. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Jean Marie Meholchick. Amount: $330,000.

Carsten GH Weiss. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Michael J. McLaughlin. Amount: $337,000.

Ian M. Spence. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Laura Albert. Amount: $265,000.

Hotcakes Wilkes-Barre Venture LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City. Seller: Daniel P. Kostick. Amount: $500,000.

Shlomo Danzinger. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Terry S. Baltimore. Amount: $275,000.

Ronald Musser Jr. Property Location: Buck Twp. Seller: Frank Poulos. Amount: $499,900.

KRM Trust 2027. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Luis A. Muniz. Amount: $443,020.

Jesse J. Campbell. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: William E. Vinsko Jr. Amount: $265,000.

Barry G. Balmer. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Joshua Dennis. Amount: $321,000.

100 Technology Drive LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Deborah Celuck. Amount: $300,000.

Travis Plitnich. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Becky E. Falvello. Amount: $257,000.

KP Tamaqua LP. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: 64 Conahan Drive Holdings LLC. Amount: $3,636,638.

Jeffrey L. Houser. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Luchi Real Estate LLC. Amount: $274,900.

Marian N. Heint. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Village at Greenbriar Inc. Amount: $301,900

MONROE COUNTY

Duane Manning Realty LP. Property location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP. Amount: $1,361,000.

Madusudhanan Ragothaman. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Jeffery Richardson. Amount: $389,000.

Leonard Mak. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Joshua Looney. Amount: $340,109.

Maarten Devreede. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Kenneth Brouwer. Amount: $301,500.

Mediahawk LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Paul DaSilva. Amount: $280,000.

Jennifer Sanchez. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Knappenberger. Amount: $447,422.

254 Conestoga LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Marc Grossman. Amount: $1,150,000.

Pocono Medical Center. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Penn Regional Business Center III Inc. Amount: $12,084,000.

C Jeffrey Knittel. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael Angst. Amount: $1,000,000.

Ann Knapper. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Stuart Kremer. Amount: $325,000.

Winston Wallace. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties. Amount: $315,000.

Keith Espeut. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Michael Sterzer. Amount: $391,000.

Lynn Knappenberger. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller: Michael Green. Amount: $381,000.

Niji Shakti LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: East Stroudsburg DG LLC. Amount: $1,555,556.

Gregory Bruno. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Bryan Masseria. Amount: $335,000.

John Roberts. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Allister Williams. Amount: $409,000.

Thomas Kelly. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: PF Pines Lake LLC. Amount: $415,000.

Mary McDonald. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Marvin Rosen. Amount: $318,900.

Earl Proffit. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $324,168.

Tammie Lawson. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Eugene Bartz. Amount: $335,000.

Nostrum Hamilton Realty LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Pocono Health Clubs Inc. Amount: $715,000.

Michele Siri-Beyzak. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Thomas Page Estate. Amount: $450,000.

Nicola Gangemi. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: George Markou. Amount: $315,000.

Lennie Strat. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Carl Wilgus. Amount: $459,000.

William Ryan. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Lee Cousin. Amount: $320,000.

Hugh Riley III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Steven Tarnorr. Amount: $500,000.

Jonathan Rinde. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Michael Picciallo. Amount: $350,000.

Marcus Mitchell. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Paul Tetor. Amount: $430,000.

Spencer Management LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Miller Group Holdings LP. Amount: $1,516,000.

GeoCon1 LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Arkady Sitterman. Amount: $264,000.

Brookdale Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Silverleaf Resorts Inc. Amount: $2,700,000.

Scott Fast. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Kelley Tallia. Amount: $420,000.

Luis Delgado. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Mark Entenberg. Amount: $310,000.

Pocono 57 Management Corp. LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Frank Feldman. Amount: $1,950,000.

World Mission Society Church of God. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: WRTO Properties Inc. Amount: $2,050,000.

Jinyin Temple of Sino Esoteric Buddhism Inc. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Resorts Group Inc. Amount: $1,690,000 and $850,000.

401 Oak Street LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Oak Tree Properties Inc. Amount: $2,587,000.

Rose Street Realty LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Snyder Family Enterprises LLC. Amount: $515,000.

First Keystone Community Bank. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Ann Street LP. Amount: $2,350,000.

Michael Storms. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Christopher Desmond. Amount: $556,000.

LST Homes LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Romec Inc. Amount: $350,000.

Christopher Gargani. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Christopher Raham. Amount: $360,000.

Norman Fayne. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: William Douglas. Amount: $1,100,000.

Laura Klein. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Cornelius Enright. Amount: $340,000.

Ernst DeJoie. Property Location: Smithfiled Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $303,500.

Svein Christoffersen. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $420,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Joseph V. Quattrocchi. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Linda Ahlborn. Amount: $385,000.

George Bergold Jr. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Joseph A. Galanis. Amount: $310,000.

Stephen Russack. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: David Antenucci. Amount: $390,000.

Raymond E. Matey. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Alan D. Snair. Amount: $380,000.

John Lichtfuss. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: William Dudas. Amount: $440,000.

David L. Rose. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Ann Tanner. Amount: $260,000.

Justin Inserra. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Allen L. Cannon. Amount: $275,000.

Robert M. Valent Jr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Audrey Graybill. Amount: $265,000.

Robert J. Gallagher. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Dinah Lowell. Amount: $289,500.

Luca Sacchi. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $289,000.

Arthur Hudman. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $284,000.

Robert Mangan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joann Sweet. Amount: $317,000.

Frank T. Bello. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Robert Horowitz. Amount: $290,000.

James Lang. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Richard W. Gutekunst. Amount: $265,000.

Ronald Crawford. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Christine Kmiec. Amount: $369,000.

Gregory W. Keller. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Patricia Brewster. Amount: $460,000.

Ritch Robinson. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Sarah E. Gifft. Amount: $379,000.

Ryan D. Teichs. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: James Milidantri. Amount: $270,000.

Michael D. Wong. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Jack Frey. Amount: $365,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Richard Ball. Property Location: N. Manheim Twp. Seller: David Shelby. Amount: $280,000.

Joseph Batza. Property Location: W. Penn Twp. Seller: Beth Stolarski. Amount: $325,000.

NP New Castle LLC. Property Location: Frackville. Seller: Bon Ton. Amount: $850,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

1315 Hamlin Hwy LLC. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Janet M. Verni. Amount: $350,000.

Thomas M. LaMare. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Donna M. Stager. Amount: $345,000.

Raymond J. Hahn. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Robert Kirt Gustafson. Amount: $390,000.

Thomas Marks. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Mikhail Yuger. Amount: $285,000.

1023 Main Street LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: William Anton. Amount: $285,000.

Frances J. Dzwieleski. Property Location: Texas. Seller: Ingeborg J. Wolf. Amount: $312,000.

Mark Sheridan. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Mark Sheridan. Amount: $380,000.

Delaware Arms & Ammunition Co. LLC. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Seller: Donald Schiavetta Jr. Amount: $356,169.

Jeremy Ebert. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Seller: William R. Dewar III. Amount: $271,920.

John R. Howe. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Stephen Gold. Amount: $375,000.

Pamela A. Akers. Property Location: Damascus. Seller :Priscilla A. Musetti. Amount: $270,000.

Joseph Hinkley. Property Location: Clinton. Seller: Wayne Tigue. Amount: $310,000.

Paula R. Bennett. Property Location: Texas. Seller: Carol A. Temple. Amount: $650,000.

Larry Burrill. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Patricia Ann Heller. Amount: $375,000.

Eileen Zanelli. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Adrian Wilck. Amount: $250,000.

Kyle Won Chae Yu. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Robert J. Bischoff. Amount: $345,000.00.

Eric James Faber. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Gary E. Besmer. Amount: $345,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Nephi Walton. Property Location: Falls Twp. Seller: Charles W. Pompey. Amount: $538,175.

Joseph Degraba III. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Robert S. McCauley. Amount: $308,000.

John M. Allan. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Seller: Robert J. Dennis. Amount: $288,500.

Nicholas Lafata. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Darren L. Griffiths. Amount: $310,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Factoryville Boro. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP. Amount: $350,000.

Corniel Cerciello. Property Location: Meshoppen Boro. Seller: Mary E. Stine. Amount: $255,000.

Bradley Higgins. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Seller: Lucy A. Brown. Amount: $310,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Shannon Investments LP. Property Location: So. Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust CO. Amount $735,000.

Mahesh Patel. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $301,000.

Bloomsburg Christian Church. Property Location: Catawissa Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $853,000.

Bloomsburg Christian Church. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $853,000.

Gary Wolfinger. Property Location: No. Centre Twp. Lender: Members Choice Financial Credit Unio9n. Amount: $300,000.

LaSalle Renewal LP. Property Location Berwick. Lender: Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Amount: $2,440,000.

Center Street Luxury Apartments LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,264,000.

Jack M. Deal III. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $341,000.

Warren Lewis Miller. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Lender: United States of America, United States Dept. of Agriculture. Amount: $300,000.

JAG Housing LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $2,000,000.

Stephen R. Waite Campbell. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $301,150.

Davis & Wagner dba Brookside Homes. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: West Milton Bank. Amount: $648,000.

53 West Main LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,620,000.

Tess L.D & Michael P. Fosse. Property Location: Fishingcreek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $339,300.

Knorr Realty Inc. Property Location: So. Centre Twp. Lender: Aegis Security Insurance Co. Amount: $1,050,932.

Knorr Realty Inc. Property Location: No. Centre Twp. Lender: Aegis Security Insurance Co. Amount $1,050,932.

Hemsarth Dairy LLC. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $895,000.

Kara J. Snyder. Property Location: Pine Twp. Lender: The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $385,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

DlMD Machining Inc. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Kish Bank. Amount: $250,000.

DLMD Machining Inc. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Metal Integrity LLC. Amount: $400,000.

William J. Stachnik. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Bank of England. Amount: $255,375.

Timothy Leber. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $357,914.

Raceway Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Piazza Realty LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $250,000.

Steven G. Mancuso Jr. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $266,611.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $662,500.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk Amount: $530,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $575,000.

Golde Realty LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,285,000.

CCARA Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $295,000.

Rite Dunmore LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Ladder Capital Finance LLC. Amount: $3,800,000.

Khalil Hassan. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $250,000.

James C. Besaw Jr. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services. Amount: $289,000.

Jon P. Satriano. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $349,999.

Stephen J. Carlo Jr. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $341,561.

Denzal Construction Co. LLC. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Stephen Maganzini Jr. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $299,600.

James A. Craig. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: New Britain Mortgage LLC. Amount: $460,000.

William F. Rinaldi. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $575,000.

Glenmaura Senior Living LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Rakesh Patel. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Bhupendra Patel. Amount: $493,000.

Kevin McLemore. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $296,000.

Dustin Brown. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: LOANDEPOT.COM LLC. Amount: $368,885.

Nanette J. Ayers. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.

Nanette J. Ayers. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,450,000.

Nathan C. Barrett. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $331,564.

Thomas R. Kosin. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $304,000.

Nanette J. Ayers. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.

Nanette J. Ayers. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,450,000.

Scott Fuel Inc. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,623,052.

Eric R. Munley. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc Bk. Amount: $292,220.

ATR Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $250,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $662,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc Bk. Amount: $530,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $575,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Northeastern Economic Dev. Co. Amount: $544,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $750,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $750,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $750,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $750,000.

Hillside Development LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $750,000.

Vedrish Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $303,000.

SKB Scranton LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Customers Bank. Amount: $341,000.

North American Manufacturing. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Kevin P. Joyce. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $424,000.

Antoine Naim. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Huntington Natl. Bk. Amount: $425,750.

1101 Northern Blvd. LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: EF Edgewood SBC 2016-1 LLC. Amount: $4,500,000.

Amit Phadke. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $304,000.

Rose Singh. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $282,150.

JEB Co. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Xiaodong Sun. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: MLD Mortgage Inc. Amount: $258,000.

Gary Rosenberry. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $261,600.

Gregory John Emiliani. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $280, 912.

Jason T. Burke. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trist Co. Amount: $750,000.

James T. Torre. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $262,204.

Adam J. Touch Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Adam J. Touch Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Daniel R. Aguirre Solis. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Northeastern Economic Dev. Co. Amount: $446,000.

Thomas Kovalchik. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: LOANDEPOT.COM LLC. Amount: $267,000.

Charles Dennis. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $800,000.

Frank T. Mancuso. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $279,000.

Michael Ratchford. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $423,600.

LUZERENE COUNTY

Matthew J. Cara. Property Location: Conyngham Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $415,656.

Muhammad Asif. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: 2004-0000151 LLC. Amount: $389,500.

Kaitlyn P. Kowalek. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $288,372.

Gregory P. Zumchak. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $255,000.

Chardin Loyola. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Eagle Rock Resort Company. Amount: $335,069.

Eastern States Holdings LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City – Three Parcels. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Richland Real Estate Investments LTD. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.

John W. Falzone. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $408,600.

Jason Troxell. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $640,000.

Stegmaier Mansion LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,200,000

Nazmi Cangoz. Property Location: Dupont Boro. – Three Parcels. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,623,052.

Vilimian LLC. Property Location: Yatesville Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $950,000.

Neal Colatosti. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $284,000.

John F. Reichart. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $315,816.

Sand Pharmacy Hazleton 01572 LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank Northwest. Amount: $4,856,097.

Joseph A. Conde. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $358,200.

Bradley D. Fenster. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $590,000.

Huntsville Limited Partnership. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. – Two Parcels. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $1,550,900.

SNKG Realty LLC. Property Location: Larksville Boro. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $380,000.

Scott Boyer. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $380,713.

MOI Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $257,600.

Omar David Alsweiti. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $328,050.

Neal Colatosti. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Edward Krasavage. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $357,000.

Edward C. Lucci. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: United Bank of Philadelphia. Amount: $1,800,000.

Christopher E. Lucci. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: United Bank of Philadelphia. Amount: $1,800,000.

Mandy Murray Puffenberger. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Glenmede Trust Company. Amount: $290,000.

William Leland Frey. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Seth W. Kaufer. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $313,000.

Kenneth Pollock. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. – Two Parcels. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Michael J. Prushinski. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City – Four Parcels. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Richard C. Angelicola. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Highland Park Senior Living LP. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Catherine D. Wotring. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $285,000.

Hotcakes Wilkes Barre Venture LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City. Lender: State Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,700,000.

501 SW Inc. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $258,000.

Charp LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $308,000.

James T. Kane. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $377,000.

Alba Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.

126 S. 45th Street LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.

Catherine D. Wotring. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $285,100.

Brian James Murray. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $346,616.

Kathleen Francis. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Lender: Ellen Toole. Amount: $264,000.

Michael D. Weaver. Property Location: Lake Twp. – Two Parcels. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $1,020,000.

Travis Plitnick. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $252,835.

KP Tamaqua LP. Property Location: Hazleton City. Lender: York Traditions Bank. Amount: $3,487,500.

Michael A. Davis. Property Location: Wright Twp. – Three Parcels. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $414,460.

James F. Yurick Jr. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $250,000.

Innovel Solutions Inc. Property Location: Warrior Run Boro; Sugar Notch Boro; Hanover Twp.; Lender: JPP LLC. Amount: $200,000.000.

MDDD Realty LLC. Property Location: Ashley Boro. Seller: NBT Bank. Amount: $503,021.

Omar David Alsteiti. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $328,050.

Thomas J. Polchin Jr. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $276,000.

Elaine Fisher. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $297,600.

John E. Riester. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $399,000.

Vincent F. Mooney Jr. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $367,637.

Donald J. Veglia. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $274,288.

Thomas R. Morris. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $252,450.

Ronald F. Pugliese. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $345,000.

Ronald F. Pugliese. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $345,000.

Jerome H.Plastow. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $238,656.

Scott J. Vinnacombe. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $336,350.

Jeffrey Naperski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $258,000.

Michael D. Platt. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $252,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Duane Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $12,000,000.

Madusudhanban Ragothaman. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Unify Financial Federal Credit Union. Amount: $350,910.

Leonard Mak. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $306,098.

Jennifer Sanchez. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $424,100.

DLP SF Fund II LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Lynn Knappenberger. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: Pennsylvania State Employee Credit Union. Amount: $362,045.

Niji Shakti LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,233,445.

John Roberts. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. Amount: $422,497.

LTS Homes LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $271,600.

Frank Riccobono. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $6,100,000.

Nostrum Hamilton Realty LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $425,000.

613 N. Courtland LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $356,000.

Michelle Siri-Beyzak. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $300,000.

Kinsley Group Family Limited Partnership, DCRD Inc. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $16,095,909.

Nocola Gangemi. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: George Markou. Amount: $500,000.

DK Stroudsburg LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Pocono Mountains Industries Inc. Amount: $2,600,000.

Lennie Strat. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $413,100.

Emily Ahnert. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $400,000.

Kewanee Drumwright. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Bank. Amount: $314,400.

Hardley Williams. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $334,400.

Marcus Mitchell. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Invicta Mortgage Group NINC. Amount: $387,000.

Spencer Management LLC. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $840,000.

John Fehrle O’Donnell. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $310,000.

DEPG Mosier Associates LP. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $950,000.

DEPG Mosier Associates LP. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Centric Bank. Amount: $950,000 and $475,000.

Scott Fast. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: American Internet Mortgage Inc. Amount: $336,000.

Pocono 57 Management Corp. LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Trust Bank. Amount: $1,462,500 and $1,125,000.

Louis Pallito. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: American Advisors Group and Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $495,000.

World Mission Society Church of God. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Woori American Bank. Amount: $1,320,000.

401 Oak Street LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $2,070,000.

Rose Street Realty LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $386,250.

Lock Tyte Self Storage Inc. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $750,000.

Michael Storms. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Pinnacle Mortgage Inc. Amount: $424,100.

Ricky Smith. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $316,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Romec Inc. Amount: $330,000.

Norman Fayne. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Kanya Holding LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Ninth Street Asian Market LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $450,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Holbert Explosives Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Elaine Filler. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $280,000.

Danielle Mangan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $337,395.

Michael G. Kling. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $273,200.

Robert Walski. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,200.

Justin Guyre. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,970.

Darin J. Conselyea. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,750.

Daniel Treinkman. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $750,000.

Daniel Treinkman. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $750,000.

Vincent P. Brown. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,207.

Catalina Rajlai. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $346,500.

Salvatore Baratto. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,410.

Ross Kirshenbaum. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $411,000.

Derik Beck. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $285,000.

Alex Babayev. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union. Amount: $284,000.

Thomas G. Mueller. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $329,600.

Eric A. Carr Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $338,751.

Stephen Russack. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $312,000.

Zinnia Dilemmo. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $345,000.

Zinnia Dilemmo. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $345,000.

Robert Mangan. Property Location: Lackawanna Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $254,000.

Ronald Crawford. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $295,200.

Gregory W. Keller. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $270,000.

Robert J. Moisey. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $450,000.

Justin Inserra. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $275,000.

David R. Holbert. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Darren Lowell. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Linda Lowell. Amount: $264,000.

Thomas F. Farley. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $290,000.

Ritch Robinson. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $303,200.

Michael D. Wong. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $365,000.

Matt K. Nugent. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Carl D. Pellington. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,646.

Ryan D. Teichs. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $261,900.

SCHUYKILL COUNTY

Lubin Realty. Property Location: Frackville. Lender: 1st Keystone Commercial Bank. Amount: $779,250.

Lubin Realty. Property Location: Frackville. Lender: 1st Keystone Commercial Bank. Amount: $779,250.

Joseph Barza. Property Location: W. Penn Twp. Lender: Key Bank National Association. Amount: $260,000.

Spacemen Realty LP. Property Location: Auburn. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $218,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Jonathan G. Sheard. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $283,000.

Jonathan G. Sheard. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $283,000.

Bryn Mawr Camp Inc. Property Location: Oregon. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Robert J. Leiss. Property Location: Salem. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Thomas M. LaMare. Property Location: Lake. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $276,000.

Raymond J. Hahn. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: MERS-Cardinal Financial. Amount: $312,000.

1023 Main Street LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $295,000.

John E. Dinan. Property Location: Preston. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $295,000.

Mark Sheridan. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $285,000.

Robert Kramer. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Northeast Equitable Mortgage LLC. Amount: $876,800.

Jessica Lee Ebert. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $263,760.

John R. Howe. Property Location: Lake. Lender: MERS—Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $337,500.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Disc. Bk. Amount: $662,500.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Disc. Bk. Amount: $530,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Disc. Bk. Amount: $575,000.

Wilson Investments LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Disc. Bk. Amount: $544,000.

Judith A. Stephens. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Kyle Won Chae Yu al. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $276,000.

Lawrence S. Wentovich. Property Location: Lehigh. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $296,352.

Eric James Faber. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS—Bank of America NA. Amount: $284,750.

WYOMING COUNTY

Nephi Walton Poa. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: PSA Bank. Amount: $424,100.

Lori Gramberg. Property Location: Meshoppen Boro; Overfield Twp; Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $260,000.

Bruce W. Herron. Property Location: Nicholson Boro; Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: Newtek Small Business Finance LLC. Amount: $860,000.

Carmen A. Caputo Sr. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $424,000.

Eric J. Forba. Property: Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Ranwood Properties LLC. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $2,575,000.

Factoryville Fire Company. Property Location: Clinton Twp; Factoryville Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Matthew P. Ferris. Property Location: Braintrim Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $250,000.

Nichole Urban. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $284,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Factoryville Boro. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $12,000,000.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

Source of data: Thomson Financial

INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR DECEMBER

(BBT – 49.48) BB&T CORPORATION

Donna Goodrich, vice president of BB&T Corporation, exercised options for 26,869 shares on October 30 at $28.07 per share (23,044 shares exercised 3.3 years prior to the expiration date and 3,825 shares exercised 4.3 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $754,105 and on the same date sold those shares at $49.13 per share for total proceeds of $1,320,200. Goodrich controls 55,511 shares directly and 23,673 shares indirectly.

Bennett Bradley, vice president of BB&T Corporation, exercised options for 7,762 shares on October 26 at $27.75 per share (shares exercised 2.3 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $215,396 and on the same date sold those shares at $48.16 per share for total proceeds of $373,811. Bradley controls 16,579 shares directly and 6,646 shares indirectly.

Jennifer Banner, director of BB&T Corporation, sold 11,508 shares on October 26 at $48.60 per share for total proceeds of $559,259. Banner controls 20,300 shares directly.

Christopher Henson, president of BB&T Corporation, exercised options for 42,233 shares on October 20 at $30.08 per share (shares exercised 5.4 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $1,270,369 and on the same date sold those shares at $47.56 per share for total proceeds of $2,008,601. Henson controls 158,987 shares directly and 49,996 shares indirectly.

Donata Wilson, vice president of BB&T Corporation, sold 4,250 shares on October 20 at $47.51 per share for total proceeds of $201,929. Wilson controls 15,908 shares directly and 3,779 shares indirectly.

Kelly King, chairman of the board of BB&T Corporation, exercised options for 66,372 shares on October 20 at $27.73 per share (shares exercised 3.3 years prior to the expiration date) for total cost of $1,840,496 and on the same date sold those shares at $47.53 per share for total proceeds of $3,154,940. King controls 309,981 shares directly and 168,102 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of BB&T Corporation acquired 232,228 shares and disposed of 226,961 shares.

(CZFS – 62.00) CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

Dwight Rohrer, vice president of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., purchased 475 shares on November 6 at $61.49 per share for a total cost of $29,210. Rohrer controls 1,283 shares directly and 825 shares indirectly.

(FDX – 221.41) FEDEX CORPORATION

Shirley Jackson, director of FedEx Corporation, exercised options for 3,980 shares on November 2 at $174.64 per share (shares exercised 8.9 years prior to the expiration date) for total cost of $695,047 and on the same date sold those shares at $225.70 per share for total proceeds of $841,860. Jackson controls 8,361 shares directly.

Kim Jabal, director of FedEx Corporation, exercised options for 3,980 shares on November 1 at $174.64 per share (shares exercised 8.9 years prior to the expiration date) for total cost of $695,047 and on the same date sold those shares at $225.55 per share for total proceeds of $897,703. Jabal controls 2,100 shares directly.

Henry Maier, officer of FedEx Corporation, exercised options for 11,150 shares on October 26 at $89.11 per share (shares exercised 3.6 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $993,521 and on the same date sold those shares at $228.46 per share for total proceeds of $2,546,342. Maier controls 25,597 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of FedEx Corporation acquired 143,965 shares and sold 128,331 shares.

(FDBC – 36.75) FIDELITY D&D BANCORP, INC.

Brian Cali, director of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc., purchased 7,152 shares on October 30 at $34.00 per share for a total cost of $243,168. Cali controls 330,251 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. acquired 18,493 shares.

(FNB – 13.51) FNB CORPORATION

James Chiafullo, director of FNB Corporation, purchased 2,000 shares on November 3 at $13.54 per share for a total cost of $27,073 and on the same date purchased 1,500 shares at $13.46 per share for a total cost of $20,190. Chiafullo controls 48,220 shares directly.

Robert Moorehead, officer of FNB Corporation, purchased 5,000 shares on November 3 at $13.46 per share for a total cost of $67,300. Moorehead controls 25,312 shares directly.

David Curtis, chief financial officer of FNB Corporation, exercised options for 300 shares on October 31 at $15.32 per share for a total cost of $4,596. Curtis controls 25,062 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of FNB Corporation acquired 17,556 shares and disposed of 29,000 shares.

(HXL – 61.79 ) HEXCEL CORPORATION

Thierry Merlot, officer of Hexcel Corporation, sold 3,748 shares on October 31 at $61.19 per share for total proceeds of $229,350. Merlot controls 13,191 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Hexcel Corporation acquired 10,836 shares and disposed of 2,608 shares.

(MTB – 168.71 ) M&T BANK CORPORATION

Michele Trolli, vice president of M&T Bank Corporation, exercised options for 10,525 shares on October 27 at $91.28 per share (shares exercised 3.2 months prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $960,722 and on the same date sold 9,730 shares at $167.89 per share for total proceeds of $1,633,552. Trolli controls 14,978 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of M&T Bank Corporation acquired 31,105 shares and disposed of 46,880 shares.

(NBTB – 168.71) NBT BANCORP INC.

Daniel Robinson, director of NBT Bancorp, Inc., sold 25,000 shares on October 27-30 at $38.56 per share for total proceeds of $964,100. On October 25, Robinson sold 25,000 shares at $38.58 per share for total proceeds of $964,500. Robinson controls 10,141 shares directly and 587,558 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of NBT Bancorp, Inc. acquired 925 shares and disposed of 73,980 shares.

(PNC – 138.59) PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.

Karen Larrimer, vice president of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., sold 3,135 shares on October 30 at $136.98 per share for total proceeds of $429,417.

Over the last six months, insiders of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. acquired 26,781 shares and disposed of 37,246 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business November 6, 2017.