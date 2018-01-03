For The Record

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Carl R. Slater Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Talen Generation LLC. Amount: $382,500.

Randy R. Karshner. Property Location: Orange Twp. Seller: FNB Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Kaleta Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Donald Camplese Revocable Trust.Amount: $675,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

LUZERNE COUNTY

Sacha Marino. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: John E. Halbing III. Amount: $265,000.

William M. McGarry. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. Inc. Amount: $550,851.

SKB Dallas LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: JWV Dallas LLC. Amount: $595,000.

Matthew Dailey. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Jeffrey Alan Sirota. Amount: $290,000.

William Check. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: John M. Zubris. Amount: $266,500.

HDC Distribution LLC. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Joseph C. Lombardo. Amount: 250,000.

Cory K. Billett. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Citizens Bank. Amount: $430,000.

Dennis Terrance Danko. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: David J. Morgan. Amount: $365,000.

Brandon Carlin. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Mark A. Thomas. Amount: $495,000.

Joseph C. Lobrutto. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Seller: Melissa Corin Disque. Amount: $378,000.

Edward Lee Patrick Jr. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Marna L. Kania. Amount: $485,000.

Mark J. Davies. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Seller: Brian K. Harding. Amount: $650,000.

Sirva Relocaqtion Credit LLC. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Cathleen J. Moraca. Amount: $324,900.

Michael G. Barna. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Sirva Relation Credit LLC. Amount: $324,000.

Nicholas Sorino. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Laura Eckman. Amount: $435,000.

Joseph Malacari. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Robert Rosner. Amount: $305,000.

Jason M. Van Tassel. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Richard Rome. Amount: $425,000.

Alsbury Venture LP. Property Location: Hazleton City, Five Parcels. Seller: 1 Assisted Living LLC. Amount: $285,000.

Field Hotel Associates (Exton) II LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Seller: Kingston Hotel Partners LP. Amount: $7,500,000.

Matterns Co. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Thomas J. Mattern. Amount: $487,400.

John A. Gaughan Jr. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: John A. Boger. Amount: $292,000.

Phillip J. Hill. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Joseph C. Lobrutto. Amount: $465,000.

Anthony Lettieri. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Francis J. Brozena. Amount: $340,000.

Cartus Financial Corporation. Property Location: Rice twp. Seller: Ronald Cappillo. Amount: $479,900.

Faiz Subzposh. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corporation. Amount: $479,900.

Kelvin R. Spotts. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Anthony Lettieri. Amount: $265,400.

Sandra Bungardy. Property Location: Larksville Boro. Seller: Samuel Perta. Amount: $268,000.

Andrew Reynolds. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Judith L. Kristeller. Amount: $325,000.

Ronald F. Mead Jr. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Michael S. Earnest. Amount: $525,000.

John J. Gera. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Edward M. Sharp. Amount: $260,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp., Six Parcels. Amount: $400,000.

Raymond Kruk. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. .Ltd. Amount: $469,900.

Michael Muldowney. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: David Wilson. Amount: $283,500.

Matthew V. Tyler. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Matthew R. Sordoni. Amount: $375,000.

Joseph Malacari. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Robert Rosner. Amount: $305,000.

Peter L. Marycz. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Two Parcels. Seller: Louis C. Ferrello. Amount: $300,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Ernst DeJoie. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: 303,500.

Svien Christoffersen. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $420,000.

Martina Matheis. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae. Federal National Mortgage Assn. Amount: $310,000.

Sean Haniph. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: David Raizen. Amount: $350,000.

Brian Albert. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Bradley Graham. Amount: $350,000.

Maria Petrovski. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Donald Klenotiz. Amount: $325,000.

Nathan Laubach. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Kira Manusis. Amount: $356,388.

Carole Mraz. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller Craig Roseman. Amount: $300,000.

John Calhoun. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Marnie DiBella Sr. Amount: $350,000.

Terry Servis. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Stephen Lyons III. Amount: $375,000.

216 King Street Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: WRTO Properties Inc. Amount: $850,000.

Hayvo LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Rhonda Bonser Jr. Amount: $344,000.

John Charitis. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Rodney Lang. Amount: $465,000.

Bradley Mescavage. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: David Hausman. Amount: $306,000.

Gary Roegiers. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Shaun Sewall. Amount: $317,000.

Garbis Colakayan. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Donald Small. Amount: $343,000.

Maria Petrovski. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Nicholas Robinson. Amount: $305,000.

Cari Jacobs. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Susanne Jackson. Amount: $306,000.

Ryan Bailey. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Robert Wisniewski. Amount: $463,250.

611 Land Development LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: South Ninth Street Enterprises Inc. Amount: $1,100,000.

RAC Closing Services LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Seth Tanner. Amount: $300,000.

Sandra Pocapinska. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Michael Gacheff. Amount: $315,000.

Patricia Gaurdabascio Jr. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: RAC Closing Services LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Lawrence Abramson. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Barbara Levine Trust. Amount: $435,000.

Jonathan Regan. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Glenn Younkin Trust. Amount: $350,000.

H&J Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Franklin Mazuk. Amount: $525,000.

Daniel Martinez. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $308,500.

D Roman Properties LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: George Vlamis. Amount: $440,000.

Richard Paumen. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: James Stevenson. Amount: $460,000.

David LaPoint. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: 4 Daughters Realty LLC. Amount: $420,000.

Michael Biddle II. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Zheng LU. Amount: $330,000.

Bellante Properties. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Effort Mini Storage Inc. Amount: $2,150,000.

Saul Cisneros. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Michael Bostelman. Amount: $350,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Jerry McKenzie. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Barsoum Family Living Trust. Amount: $275,000.

John Douglas Williams. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: John T. Stieh. Amount: $492,500.

Patrick Norman Bergstedt. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Gregory V. Stoddard. Amount: $390,000.

Paul L. Rich. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Anthony M. Russo. Amount: $279,000.

Bruce W. Lackland. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Michael F. Lackland. Amount: $300,000.

Henry Haligowski. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Blair T. Rush. Amount: $400,000.

John Young. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Stephen Roberts. Amount: $575,000.

John Young. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Emma Nagel Revocable Trust Amount: $325,000.

Ryan R. Roettger. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: John E. Swiggard. Amount: $250,000.

Scott Harrison. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Cassandra Thomas. Amount: $325,000.

Christian Goetz. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Glenn F. Goetz. Amount: $500,000.

John P. Pieroni. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Urszula Lodziana. Amount: $270,000.

Xavisean LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Nancy Conway. Amount: $375,000.

Arrow LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: KPMC Enterprises LLC. Amount: $525,000.

Michael F. Best. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Charlie C. Wessner. Amount: $325,000.

Erik Peterson. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Vladimir Zelenko. Amount: $447,000.

Hooi Ming NG. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: EKG Partnership. Amount: $1,050,000.

Helge W. Mortensen. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Luciano Derchi. Amount: $335,000.

Tom Bussey. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Mattew Snyder. Amount: $989,000.

Lisa Whiteman Bongiovi. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Roger W. Beck. Amount: $450,000.

Vincent Marra. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Anthony Palma. Amount: $430,000.

Philip J. Archdeacon. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Timothy M. O’Dea. Amount: $346,500.

Kenneth C. Griffin. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Mary Ann T. Maniace. Amount: $279,000.

Joseph Bush. Property Location: Green Twp. Seller: Diane Lakata. Amount: $280,000.

Robert E. Goldman. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: PNC Bank. Amount: $451,100.

Joseph Skurjunis. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Penny Lee Bartleson. Amount: $365,000.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Michael S. Hummel. Property Location: Pottsville. Seller: Bruce R. Schmidt. Amount: $250,000.

Wayne E. Herring. Property Location: Pottsville. Seller: Mark Herring. Amount: $635,000.

Sandra Dean. Property Location: Wayne Twp. Seller: Richard K. Wilhide. Amount: $326,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Alan Pisacano. Property Location: Manchester. Seller: Peter M. Puch. Amount: $271,000.

Donald Buttermark. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: George Detrick. Amount: $290,000.

Richard C. Dougherty. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Teresa M. Kenny. Amount: $438,500.

Matthew K. Nugent. Property Location: So Canaan. Seller: Deborah Maino. Amount: $255,000.

Patrick. B. Kierman. Property Location: Scott. Seller: James B. Bryant. Amount: $249,000.

Elite Partners of PA II. Property Location: Preston. Seller: David Lahoda. Amount: $875,000.

Joel Robert Batton. Property Location: Dreher. Seller: Fannie Mae. Amount: $297,000.

John D. Conaboy. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Arthur A. Hughes. Amount: $560,000.

Shawn H. Liu. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Gregory R. Swartz. Amount: $519,000.

Michael Scott Crocco. Property Location: Lebanon. Seller: Joseph A. Harcum. Amount: $300,000.

Michael Vindman. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Snip LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Dunne Manning Realty. Property Location: Dreher. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP. Amount: $325,000.

Dunne Manning Realty. Property Location: Texas. Seller: LGP Realty Holdings LP. Amount: $425,000.

Michael Cole. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: The Louise J. Anke Trust. Amount: $290,000.

Giovanni Lupo. Property Location: Preston. Seller: Steve A. Ferlita. Amount: $277,000.

Richard A. Molinaro. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Joseph R Sharpe. Amount: $400,000.

Lee Dekker. Property Location: Buckingham. Seller: Mark Milroy. Amount: $310,000.

Matthew George. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Kevin P. McGinnis. Amount: $440,000.

Laura Galasso-Coons. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Christine Zahariadis. Amount: $289,000.

Brian C. Shultz. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Vincent J. Fernicola. Amount: $287,000.

Gregory Moll. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Randall Rhoads Enterprises LLC. Amount: $255,000.

WYOMING

Scott C. Walburn. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: John F. Callahan Jr. Amount: $250,000.

Brian E. Streby. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Seller: Robert L. Shaw. Amount: $405,000.

James Marino. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Seller: Ted W. Balch. Amount: $370,000.

David Bolin. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Jerry E. Hillard. Amount: $409,500.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Michael M. Morucci. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $890,000.

Garvey’s Carpet Warehouse Outlet Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $500,000.

Carl R. Slater Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $692,500.

Seth W. Tanner. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $310,000.

Bruce A. Hemsarth. Property Location; Greenwood Twp. Lender: United States of America Farm Service Agency United States Department of Agriculture. Amount: $300,000.

Kaleta Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $405,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

LUZERNE COUNTY

Michael A. Krafozyk. Property Location: Hazleton. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $342,000.

Sacha Marino. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,200.

William M. McGarry. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $491,400.

SKB Dallas LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Customers Bank. Amount: $297,500.

ETK Ventures LP. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $1,750,000.00,

Dennis Terrance Danko. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $347,225.

Brandon Carlin. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $396,000.

Cory K. Billett. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $344,000.

Joseph C. Lobrutto. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc . Amount: $1,789,000.

SADG-1 Limited Partnership. Property Location: Pittston City. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $800,000.

Vilimian LLC. Property Location: Yatesville Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $600,000.

JAO Development LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.

309-1 Highland Park LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Hometown Bank of PA. Amount: $1,100,000.

Erik Rasmussen. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $600,000.

Waterfront Professional Park LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Maria Care. Amount: $900,000.

BPR Realty LP. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $789,996.

Are Real Estate LP. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $789,996.

Are Real Estate LP. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,000,000.

Are Real Estate LP Property Location: Fairview Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Penn Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $817,357.

Waterfront Professional Park LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Four Parcels. Lender: River Street Real Estate Group LTD. Amount: $19,375,000.

Edward Lee Patrick. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $510,000.

Edward Lee Patrick Jr. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $510,000.

Eileen Bray. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $381,000.

Nicholas Sorino. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $413,250.

Jason M. Vantassel. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $382,500.

Judith N. Koral. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Robert V. Fraley. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Robert V. Fraley. Amount: $250,271.

Field Hotel Associates (Exton) II LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $10,000,000.

Matterns Co. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $534,000.

Craig J. Radzwich. Property Location: Conyngham Boro. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Green Ridge Realty Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Five Parcels. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $8,500,000.

John A. Gaughan Jr. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $301,636.

Charles W. Hoover. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $301,500.

Phillip J. Hill. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: First Peoples Bank. Amount: $390,000.

Michael L. Kolojejchick. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $316,000.

Executive Land Development LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Anthony Lettieri. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $340,000.

Brian James Murray. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $346,616.

Sandra Bungardy. Property Location: Larksville Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $268,000.

Ronald F. Mead Jr. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $420,000.

Andrew Reynolds. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $276,260.

Foliath Holdings LP. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Jeffrey Chiampi. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $316,000.

Raymond Kruk. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $375,920.

Shree Ganesh LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $438,400.

Shree Ganesh LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $438,400.

Bradley International LP. Property Location: West Hazleton Boro. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Michael Muldowney. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $278,364.

Matthew V. Tyler. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Stewart Walls. Amount: $272,687.

Brian B. Gorski. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $251,800.

N&D Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $560,000.

Stanton Lanes Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Sophie Lupowitz. Amount: $640,000.

Hanson’s Landing MHP LLC. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: David A. Hanson. Amount: $408,000.

Kirk A. Nagle. Property Location: Hollenback Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $328,328.

Joseph Malacari. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $274,500.

John H. Ellis IV. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

W-Cat Inc. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Sustainable Income LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Raji A. Mahmoud. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $265,109.

Michael G. Patrick. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Fifth Third Mortgage Company. Amount: $272,000.

Christina M. Bradford. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $254,308.

Farm at Harveys Lake LLC. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Four Parcels. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $304,000.

Kasey Corbett. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $395,120.

MG09 Lin DEE Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: First Hope Bank. Amount: $2,323,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Craig Becker. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $1,098,750.

Exeter Blakeslee Lot 100 Land LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $207,500,000.

Henry Keating. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $426,000.

Mountainside Plaza Inc. Corp. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $565,000.

Pawel Magdalena Staniorski. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: Romany Investments LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Narendra Patel. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $4,700,000.

Mountain Hollow Estate LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Vipul Shah. Amount: $425,000.

Hayvo LLC. Property Location: Property Twp. Pocono Twp. Lender: Rhonda & Donald Bonser Jr. Amount: $625,000.

Ryan Bailey. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $338,250.

Kay Costellano. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $301,500.

Mountain Hollow Estate LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Vipup Shah. Amount: $425,000.

Wadson Fils. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Sterns Bank NA. Amount: $765,000.

SLM Real Estate LP. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $600,000.

DMC Properties PA LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Valley National Bank. Amount: $1,088,000.

H&J Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: James Miller. Amount: $550,000.

D. Roman Properties LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

New Horizons at Mountains Edge Inc. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Gary Olson. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $424,100.

Richard Paumen. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: CMG Financial. Amount: $350,000.

Michael Biddle II. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $313,500.

David Stewart. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $320,000.

Thomas Vance. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $1,124,985.

ETK Ventures LP. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $1,750,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Alana Hooghuis. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $295,375.

Patricia McKinney. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: One Reverse Mortgage LLC. Amount: $406,500.

Thomas S. Hartman. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $404,000.

Erik Peterson. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $357,600.

John Young. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $417,000.

NG Hooi Ming. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $735,000.

Kurt Spiegel. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $707,200.

Gregory C. Steward. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $298,500.

Helge W. Mortensen. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Glenn A. Strys. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Cheryl Lanzer. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $271,100.

Stephen McClelland. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $432,000.

Ronald Parks. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $273,900.

Patrick Norman Bergstedt. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Wells Fargp Bank. Amount: $290,000.

Philip J. Archdeacon. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $277,200.

Ginger M. Best. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $319,113.

John C. Gerbron. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $625,000.

Kirk C. Mackey. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $500,500.

Christian Goetz. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Glenn F. Goetz. Amount: $375,000.

Charles M. Tipper III. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Jerry McKenzie. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $250,593.

OH Joon Taek. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $255,000.

First Impression Construction LLC. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $323,265.

John Douglas Williams TR. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Joseph Skurjunis. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $346,750.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Keith Maley. Property Location: Cart Carbon. Lender: CACL Credit Union. Amount: $$295,066.

Wayne Herring. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $1.032,000.

Wayne Herring. Property Location: Auburn. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Charles Gross. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Lender: Huntington National Bank. Amount: $275,000

Davis Properties. Property Location: Kings Village Plaza, Rte. 901. Lender: 1st Keystone Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Barbie Stolzies. Property Location: Hubley Twp. Lender: Peoples Bank, York. Amount: $5,000,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

David V. Droppa. Property Location: Oregon. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $436,000.

Camp Morasha Inc. Property Location: Preston. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

Richard C. Dougherty. Property Location: Salem. Lender: MERs-United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $350,800.

Matthew IK. Nugent. Property Location: So Canaan. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Elite Partners of PA II LLC. Property Location: Preston. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $675,000.

Joel Robert Batton. Property Location: Dreher. Lender: MERS-Summit Mortgage. Amount: $280,489.

John D. Conaboy. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Community Bank NA. Amount: $448,000.

Maribelle G. MacAlpin. Property Location: So Canaan. Lender: MERS-American Advisors Group. Amount: $675,000.

Maribelle G. MacAlpin. Property Location: So Canaan. Lender: Housing & Urban Dev. Amount: $675,000.

Jayneel Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Berlin. Lender: Jeff Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP. Property Location: Freher & Texas. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $12,000,000.

Anthony J. Martirano. Property Location: Sterling. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $271,000.

The Hiltop Mansion LLC. Property Location: Berlin. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $515,000.

Deanne Mallozzi. Property Location: So Canaan. Lender: L&LL LLC. Amount: $2,000,000.

Dabuek W, Waitkus. Property Location: SoCanaan. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $257,000.

MG09 LP. Property Location: Lehigh. Lender: First Hope Bank NA. Amount: $2,323,000

Gerard Beskovoyne Jr. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Thomas Williams. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $340,000.

James A. Antonucci. Property Location: Lake. Lender: MERS-Summit Mortgage. Amount: $340,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

William Colbenson. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $317,887.

Leonard P. Frieder III. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $424,000.

Alta Marcellus Development LLC. Property Location: Braintrim Twp.; Windham Twp; North Branch Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $2,500,000,000.

Alta Marcellus Development LLC. Property Location: Braintrim Twp. Windham Twp.; North Branch Twp. Lender: Wilmington Trust NA. Amount: $500,000,000.

Brian E. Streby. Property Location: Tunkhannok Twp. Lender: AGChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $369,000.

George P. Dobrinaki. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $606,152.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR JANUARY

(BBT – 49.81) BB&T CORPORATION

Donna Goodrich, vice president of BB&T Corporation sold 10,799 shares on November 28 at $46.77 per share for total proceeds of $505,085. Goodrich controls 47,182 shares directly and 21,203 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of BB&T Corporation acquired 232,228 shares and sold 237,760 shares

(CBU- 55.29) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC.

Michael Kallet, director of Community Bank System, Inc., sold 7,500 shares on November 29 at $56.38 per share for total proceeds of $422,848. Kallet controls 4,103 shares directly and 83,156 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Community Bank System, Inc. acquired 8,457 shares and sold 33,957 shares.

(CZFS – 61.30) CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

Roger Graham, director of Citizens Financial Inc., purchased 500 shares on November 30 at $61.00 per share for a total cost of $30,500. On November 22, Graham purchased 532 shares at $61.50 per share for a total cost of $32,718. Graham controls 42,454 shares directly.

Dwight Rohrer, vice president of Citizens Financial Inc., purchased 85 shares on November 29 at $61.00 per share for a total cost of $5,185. Graham controls 1,285 shares directly and 910 shares indirectly.

(CSS – 26.92) CSS INDUSTRIES INC.

Rebecca Matthias, director of CSS Industries Inc., exercised options for 4,000 shares on November 27 at $20.52 per share (exercised 3 days prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $82,080. Matthias controls 64,721 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of CSS Industries, Inc. acquired 36,352 shares.

(FKYS – 29.30) FIRST KEYSTONE CORPORATION

Barbara Robbins, vice president of First Keystone Corporation, exercised options for 500 shares on December 5 at $16.75 per share (exercised 22 days prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $8,375. Robbins controls 4,920 shares directly.

Elaine Woodland, vice president of First Keystone Corporation, exercised options for 500 shares on December 5 at $16.75 per share (exercised 22 days prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $8,375. Woodland controls 3,642 shares directly.

(FDBC – 41.00) FIDELITY D&D BANCORP, INC.

Timothy O’Brien, vice president of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc., sold 625 shares on December 4 at $40.75 per share for total proceeds of $25,469. On December 1, O’Brien exercised options for 1,500 shares at $17.37 per share (exercised 8.1 months prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $26,055 and on the same date sold those shares at $39.00 per share for total proceeds of $58,500. O’Brien controls 5,785 shares directly and 1,378 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. acquired 18,673 shares.

(NWFL – 29.75) NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION

William Davis, chairman of the board of Norwood Financial Corporation, exercised options for 7,383 shares on December 5 at $16.97 per share (4,158 shares exercised 1.1 years prior to the expiration date; 825 shares exercised 3.1 years prior to the expiration date; 825 shares exercised 4.1 years prior to the expiration date; 825 shares exercised 5.1 years prior to the expiration date; and 750 shares exercised 6.1 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $125,257 and on the same date sold those shares at $30.50 per share for total proceeds of $225,182. On December 1, Davis exercised options for 792 shares at $16.67 per share (exercised 1.1 years prior to the expiration date) at a total cost of $13,203 and on the same date sold those shares at $30.50 per share for total proceeds of $24,156. Davis controls 39,669 shares directly and 8,130 shares indirectly.

John Carmody, vice president of Norwood Financial Corporation, exercised options for 2,219 shares on December 1 at $18.40 per share (1,650 shares exercised 30 days prior to the expiration date and 569 shares exercised 3.1 years prior to the expiration date) at a total cost of $40,827 and on the same date sold those shares at $30.17 per share for total proceeds of $66,947. Carmody controls 825 shares directly and 11,996 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Norwood Financial Corporation acquired 12,861 shares and sold 9,611 shares.

(PNC – 142.43) PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Steven Van Wyk, vice president of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. sold 5,000 shares on December 1 at $140.98 per share for total proceeds of $704,919. Van Wyk controls 15,166 shares directly.

Joseph Rockey, vice president of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., exercised options for 17,000 shares on November 29 at $54.01 per share (exercised 2.2 years prior to the expiration date) at a total cost of $918,170 and on the same date sold those shares at $138.88 per share for total proceeds of $2,360,897. Rockey controls 11,828 shares directly.

Robert Reilly, chief financial officer of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., exercised options for 10,000 shares on November 29 at $63.69 per share (exercised 7.7 months prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $636,900 and on the same date sold those shares at $139.00 per share for total proceeds of $1,390,000. Reilly controls 103,299 shares directly and 1,432 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. acquired 78,781 shares and disposed of 93,751 shares.

(SLM – 11.58) SLM CORPORATION

Raymond Quinlan, chairman of the board of SLM Corporation, sold 200,000 shares on December 1 at $11.52 per share for total proceeds of $2,303,660. Quinlan controls 1,080,133 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of SLM Corporation disposed of 2,695 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business December 5, 2017