Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Murn Bloomsburg LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Landmark Signatures Homes LLC. Amount: $1,225,000.

Samuel Eric. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Dan Meski. Amount: $630,000.

Our Gold Key LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Timian Enterprises Inc. Amount: $1,250,000.

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Seller: Seller: Peter P. Abraczinkas. Amount: $10,653,736.30.

Scott A. Zeigler. Property Location: Locust Twp. Seller: Daniel A. Potter. Amount. $326,000.

131-157 Bloomsburg LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller. C.R.B.B. LLC. Amount: $1,869,000.

Deluxe Building Realty LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Deluxe Building Systems Inc. Amount: $2,350,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Vincent Fortunato. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Seller: Ann L. Caruso Family Trust. Amount: $275,000.

Jerome W. Goyne Jr. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Andrea E. Yesalavich. Amount: $285,000.

Justin Pettigrew. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Patrick Lombardo. Amount: $657,500.

Paul Daniel Krott. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Stephanie Granville. Amount: $250,000.

Peter J. Shivock. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Paul Kozlansky. Amount: $285,000.

Lisa Haran. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Edward L. Jankauskas. Amount: $500,000.

Anthony J. Fargione. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Ronald Bryar. Amount: $323,000.

Robert L. Coalson. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Wayne D. Pfeiffer. Amount: $334,750.

Jenifer Lupole. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Seller: John Conaboy. Amount: $250,000.

17 Mile Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: DX One Realty Inc. Amount: $550,000.

C-Store Development LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: 17 Mile Real Estate LLC. Amount: $305,000.

Ryan Allen Smith. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Kraemco LLC. Amount: $315,000.

Walter J. Kmiec. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: George A. Mamera. Amount: $260,000.

Sean McLafferty. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: Mary Conway. Amount: $280,000.

Joseph J. Kuehner Jr. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: Bruce Mazur. Amount: $293,000.

MJ Development LLC. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: Ronald J. Soden. Amount: $450,000.

Gary Jude Walker. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Seller: Bradley W. Steckel. Amount: $417,000.

JP Nardone Family LTD Partners. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Seller: Edward M Bush Sr. Est. Amount: $1,900,000.

Seokoh Inc. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Maple Leaf Management & Leasing Co. Amount: $4,700,000,

Scranton-Herold LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: University of Scranton. Amount: $405,500.

Kathryn Abrahamsen Borer. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Edwin A. Abrahamsen. Amount: $260,000.

David Samaniego. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: William Coleman Jr. Amount: $288,400.

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC. Property Location: Scrantion City. Seller: Jesse J. Hinkley. Amount: $2,000,000.

Tara Gribbin. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: William Flynn. Amount: $324,900.

Gail W. O’Donnell. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert W. Yoder. Amount: $356,000.

Edward M. Best. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Thomas Moran. Amount: $350,000.

Nathan A. Chappell. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Outlook Design & Construction Inc. Amount: $420,470.

Chad Gorman. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Vincenza Palmiter. Amount: $335,000.

Craig Calderone. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Michael G. Rollins. Amount: $410,000.

Mark T. Walter. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Charles P. Florenza. Amount: $253,400.

Michael J. Doroshenko Jr. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Chari A. Stevens. Amount: $365,950

Throop Holdings LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Trident Drilling LLC. Amount: $639,000.

Darlene K. Snyder. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $250,000.

Timberfalls Blakely LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: TF Blakely LP. Amount: $13,500,000.

Diana Gilbride. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Damon Romano. Amount: $310,000.

Anthony Borgia Jr. III. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Lawrence P. Zale. Amount: $298,500.

Thomas Curra. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Carol Dougherty. Amount: $259,000.

Jonathon W. Raike. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: John J. Warring, Atty. In Fact. Amount: $252,500.

Lawrence J. Moran Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Carl Jones. Amount: $637,500.

Scott J. Lard. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: David L. Arendt. Amount: $304,000.

Brian Holmes. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Michael F. Ratchford. Amount: $293.000.

Michael Sprague. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Seller: Francis X. Surace. Amount: $340,000.

Maclain Walsh. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Albin A. Raguckas. Amount: $285,000.

Christopher S. Capozzi. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Gregg A. Confer. Amount: $295,000.

RAD Olyphant LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: RX Olyphant Investors LLC. Amount: $2,728,000.

Anthony J. Piazza III. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Ryan Janesko. Amount: $250,000.

Paul G. Goodwin. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: John Meehan. Amount: $360,000.

GGBDS Realty Co. Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: TSE Realty LLC. Amount: $800,000.

Crystle Carr. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Seller: Frederick H. Moore. Amount: $299,000.

Christopher S. Capozzi. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Gregg A. Confer. Amount: $295,000.

Gerard P. O’Sullivan. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: $500,000. Amount: $500,000.

Adam Reed Fuller. Property Location: Madison Twp. Elvira Day Living Trust. Amount: $310,000.

SBR Partners. Property Location: Mayfield Twp. Seller: John A Fischer. Amount: $297,000.

Curt M. Parkins. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Harry M. Andes. $300,000.

Jerzy Baranowski. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Joseph E. Healey. Amount: $500,000.

4 R Sibley LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: 1126 South Main Street LLC. Amount: $266,000.

Melanie B. Rivera. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Scranton Times Downtown Federal Credit Union. Amount: $275,000.

521 Gibson Street LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Twins Management LLC. Amount: $345,000.

Hector Thomas. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Lauren Golden. Amount: $310,000.

Elba Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Catco Enterprises Inc. Amount: $270,000.

Gary Gifford Jr. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: John J. Babushko. Amount: $320,000.

Marie Vass. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $258,000.

Joseph Stagnaro. Property Locatoin: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Rachael Leigh Currao. Amount: $312,000.

Clarks Summit Building Investment LLC. Property Location: So Abington Twp. Seller: Pedmar Inc. Amount: $800,000.

John J. McNulty. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $327,000.

Ali Kashif. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $267,000.

Daniel H. Turshon. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: John M. Regula. Amount: $314,500.

Chance K. Pugsley. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Gerard P. O’Sullivan. Amount: $290,000.

Joy Shakelton. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Denise M. Knox. Amount: $262,000.

Katherine A. Grow. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Joseph H. Dreisbach. Amount: $337,500.

Kramer Enterprises PA LLC. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Grassi Investment Group Inc. Amount: $600,000.

Pocono 4 Rent LLC. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Cynthia Coombe. Amount: $350,000.

Barry Callebaut USA LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Gertrude Hawk Chocolates Inc. Amount: $1,159,161.

TJJ Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Beercelli LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Parth Apartments LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Karf LTd.. Amount: $3,000,000.

Victoria Cicco. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Thomas M. Noto. Amount: $403,061.

Brian R. Smith. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Carol Chisdak. Amount: $367,500.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Paul Edward Jones. Amount: $431,000.

Peter J. Tayoun. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $431,000.

Benjamin W. Ryon. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Edward J. Brzostek. Amount: $350,000.

Christy Y. Leong. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Max Bohleman. Amount: $280,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Main Street Plains LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Amount: $300,000.

Tara A. Zimmerman. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: James C. Wood. Amount: $252,350.

Joel A. Fine. Property Location; Kingston Boro. Seller: Jill Schwartz. Amount: $425,000.

160 Great Valley Boulevard LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Greater Wilkes-Barre Development Corporation. Amount: $642,400.

Cherie M. Gudz. Property Location: Harveys Lake Boro. Three Parcels. Seller: Carolann Littzi. Amount: $850,000.

Alllison Jones Daly. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Stephen J. Taren. Amount: $280,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. Property Location: Dupont Boro. Seller: Paul A. Golden. Amount: $299,500.

RDM Realty Inc. Property Location: Dupont Boro. Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Inc. Amount: $299,500.

Hobie Alan Heggstrom. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: William C. Sheriksnas III. Amount: $385,000.

Nancy Dunlap. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Geoffrey E. Lapp. Amount: $340,000.

Yoma LLC. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Seller: John A. Stultz Associates LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Carolann Littzi. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Prestige Development Group LLC. Amount: $329,000.

Z-N Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City. Seller: Good People Good Homes LLC. Amount: $250,000.

Robert Bell. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $362,605.

B2LT LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Seller: Dennis J. Cooney. Amount: $325,000.

Stephen J Stasko. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Company LLC. Amount: $265,000.

Deborah Ellen Wassel. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Michael J. Wilfing. Amount: $275,000.

Anglea Koutselas. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Neal Colatosti. Amount: $480,000.

Fateh Abul. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Pavi Klimar Kolipara. Amount: $350,000.

Arthur J. Mastalski. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Michael A. Freiman. Amount: $650,000.

James G. O’Farrell. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Michael D. Evans. Amount: $340,000.

WB South Main LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City. Seller: Krzysztof Kuteras. Amount: $300,000.

Joseph F. Rodriguez. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Amount: $469,900.

Rahul Dilip Bharucha. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Amount: $469,900.

MONROE COUNTY

Maxim Queen. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Scott Thornton. Amount: $301,214

Sijora LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: HSBC Bank USA NA. Amount: $286,125.

Franco Lofaro. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Lance Mirkin. Amount: $399,000.

Christopher Geczy. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: David Mignatti. Amount: $405,000.

Peter Books. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Bernice Laufer. Amount: $332,000.

Brian Tolbert Sr. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $308,500.

Isaak Yakubov. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: CMC Development Corp. Amount: $339,900.

Kenneth Vega. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: John Bernier. Amount: $425,000.

Matthew Bentzoni. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Bruce Ecke. Amount: $310,000.

Scott Silverman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Nicholas Geers. Amount: $500,000.

Louis Frye. Property Location: Middle Smithfield. Seller: Michael Burkhard Family Trust. Amount: $419,000.

940 Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: James Ferraro. Amount: $270,000.

William Regan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Vincent Lagana. Amount: $575,000.

Anthony Yasenchak. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Andrew Thierry. Amount: $404,000.

Wilhelmina Early. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Lot Holding Co. LLC. Amount: $349,000.

Marshall Troy. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: John & Lucy Orfan Trust. Amount: $1,035,000.

Cory Willis. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: John Young. Amount: $446,000.

Pocono Medical Center. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Farda Realty Association LP. Amount: $8,000,000.

Rebecca Conveney. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Rebecca & Katherine Coveney. Amount: $385,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Natasha Aimetti. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association. Amount: $330,000.

Richard F. Resnick. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Richard R. Fisette. Amount: $340,000.

John Scott Osterhout. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Robert S. Gordon. Amount: $309,000.

Paul Romano. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Scott W. Dippel. Amount: $310,000.

Eugene B. McCann III. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: John Rappa. Amount: $379,900

Steven Bisceglia. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Mark S. Kushner. Amount: $315,000.

Eva C. Rossi. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Joseph M. Digrazia. Amount: $275,000.

Mary C. Foley. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Deborah Hastings. Amount: $325,000.

Jeff D. Briggs. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Milford West Development LLC. Amount: $345,000.

Leonard Bambina. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: John V. Yanuzzelli II. Amount: $576,000.

Nicholas Mark Baton. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: James Lane. Amount: $305,000.

David J. Twiss. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: David A. Polatnich. Amount: $400,000.

Brian Kelly. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Anthony J. Mazzo. Amount: $940,000.

Frank Koch. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Alex Kulcsar. Amount: $262,500.

Martin McNamara. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $299,000.

Leszek Pisinski. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Schaefer. Amount: $599,000.

Kevin Twardzik. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $336,250.

Robert J. Crouch. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Diedrich Kieck. Amount¨$337,000.

Roberto Paluzzi. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Mary-Lou Kesssel. Amount: $325,000.

Lawrence O’Leary. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Theresa Casella. Amount: $345,000.

Michael G. Scheibner. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Kathleen Marie Kyle. Amount: $327,500.

William J. Spencer Jr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Richard Cadigan. Amount: $450,000.

Michael O. Foley. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Stephen Joseph Shane. Amount: $525,000.

Edward J. McGinn Jr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Jeanette M. Keenan. Amount: $550,000.

Andrew H. Scheer. Property Location: Porter Twp. Seller: Herbert F. Kluge. Amount: $252,000.

Elaine M. Damm. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Patricia Bramnick. Amount: $575,000.

Edwin E. Yerdon. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Bruce W. Lackland. Amount: $450,000.

SCHULYKILL COUNTY

Joel Hubler. Property Location: W. Penn Twp. Seller: Steven Middlecamp. Amount: $270,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Donald A. Polt. Property Location: Texas. Seller: Kelly Miller Keller. Amount: $278,000.

Maurice N. LeFranc Jr. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Seller: William Karnish. Amount: $345,000.

Yvonne R. Braun. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Seller: Bethany P. Davis. Amount: $280,000.

Michael Gangi. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Joseph Miserendino. Amount: $395,000.

Jeffrey D. Jones. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: William T. Sisk. Amount: $264,000.

Douglas John Baldasare. Property Location: Lehigh. Seller: Mark W. Tanner. Amount: $555,000.

Michael P. Marino. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Eric Anton Hughes. Amount: $265,000.

Joseph Pearl Jr. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Thomas Kerr. Amount: $335,000.

William H. Sumner. Property Location: Texas & Cherry Ridge. Seller: Vernon M. Horst. Amount: $400,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

NAPA Holdings Pennsylvania LLC. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp., Washington Twp. Seller: Penns Best Inc. Amount: $2,320,000.

D&C Fuel Sales Inc. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: JoJo Oil Company Inc. Amount: $545,000.

Diaz Oil LLC. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Nufeeds Inc. Amount: $275,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Murn Bloomsburg LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Diamond Credit Union. Amount: $980,000.

Samuel Eric. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $504,000.

Robert C. Plants. Property Location: Benton Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $313,000.

Petroleum Holding Company LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Our Gold Key LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Our Gold Key LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Timian Enterprises Inc. Amount: $350,000.

John O. Coates. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank.

Gloria A. Coates Trust. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,750,000.

Nautilus Development Holdings LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,750,000.

Gloria A. Coates Trust. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $718,899.

John O. Coates. Property Location: North Centre Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $718,899.

Nautilus Development Holdings LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $728,899.

Michael A. Habowski. Property Location: Cleveland Twp. Lender: UNB. Amount: $325,000.

Scott A. Zeigler. Property Location: Locust Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $309,000.

131-157 Bloom LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,869,000.

Lions Gate VII LP. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $5,250,000,

Kevin M. Woodley. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Amount: $315,000.

Jeffrey S. O’Connor. Property Location: Orangeville. Lender: Muncy Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $325,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Carbondale Grand Hotel RE LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Carbondale City. Amount: $3,108,000.

John Fofi. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: 360 Mortgage Group LLC. Amount: $322,173.

Michael Sweeney. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: Synergy One Lending Inc. Amount: $303,000.

Michael Sweeney. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: USA HUD. Amount: $303,000.

Daria A. Killian. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: ARK LA TEX Financial Services Inc. Amount: $2,090,200.

Jennifer Aefli. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Freedom Mtge. Corp. Amount: $351,938.

LG&H Realty LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $292,227.

Dominic V. Iezzi. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $300,000.

John Yablonsky. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $261,000.

Gadsden Ridge Holdings LLC. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Northeastern Economic Dev. Co. of PA CDC Inc. Amount: $359,000.

Peter J. Shivock. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: ARK LA TEX Financial Services LLC. Amount: $285,000.

Frank J. Haran. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $265,000.

Troy D. Cannon. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $290,500.

Justin D. Pulman. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $310,000.

Justin Pulman. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $310,000.

Anthony J. Fargione. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $258,400.

Robert L. Coalson. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Franklin American Mortgage Co. Amount: $318,012.

Kuplack LLC. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Arthur G. Wormuth. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $292,000.

Shawn McNamara. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $540,000.

Kelly A. Emiliani. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $298,000.

Leo McGowan. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $324,000.

C-Store Development LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: 17 Mile Real Estate LLC. Amount: $255,000.

Ryan Allen Smith. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender; NBT Bank. Amount: $305,500

Edward J. Zasada. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $263,430.

Joseph Gralinski. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $373,150.

Birchwood Estates Realty LLC. Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $292,227.

Joseph J. Kuehner III. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: First Federal Bank of Kansas City. Amount: $300,218.

John T. Paradis. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Arlene Walker-Gerena. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $334,000.

ARC PNSCRPAD01 LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Column Financial Inc. Amount: $187,000,000.

W2005/Fargo Hotels Pool C Realty LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $960,000,000.

Malmar Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $20,000,000.

TTJ Harris Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Northeastern Economic Dev Co of PA CDC Inc. Amount: $340,000.

Pennsylvania LTC INC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: US Bank National Association. Amount: $12,505,000.

North Scranton Xpress Marts Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $937,500.

Scranton-Herold LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $594,700.

203 N. Washington Ave. LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $410,000.

David Samaniego. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Homebridge Financial Services Inc. Amount: $280,489.

Tara Gribbin. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $308,656.

Ryan Hartz. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $424,000.

Gail W. O’Donnell. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $284,000.

Nathan A. Chappell. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $378,423.

Chad Gorman. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $318,250.

Ralph Monelli. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg. Sys. Inc. Amount: $483,000.

Ralph Monelli. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: USA HUD. Amount: $483,000.

Thomas Mark Walter II. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $261,762.

Constance M. Nealon. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Liberty Home Equity Solutions Inc. Amount: $256,500.

Constance M. Nealon. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: USA HUD. Amount: $256,500.

Nicholas A. Piccini. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Holly A. Doroshenko. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $347,652.

Taylor 1 LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $296,984.

Northeast Freight Transfer Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Northeast Freight Transfer Pennsylvania Inc. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Louis Demarco Jr. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $292,227.

Michael Matone. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $280,000.

Throop Holdings LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $438,750.

One Last Shot LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $367,500.

Timberfalls Blakely LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Greystone Servicing Corporation Inc. Amount: $9,900,000.

Emily K. Summers. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $424,100.

Gerald J. Calpin. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $370,000.

Lawrence J. Moran Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelit Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $537,500.

Marlin Rentals LLC. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $310,000.

Marlin Rentals LLC. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $310,000.

Michael Sprague. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $272,000.

Robert W. Deemer. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $2,096,000.

Maclain Walsh. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Absolute Home Mortgage Group. Amount: $279,837.

Dean Sai One Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $1,020,000.

Dean Sai One Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $500,000.

Lin Chien Ho. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $940,000.

Francis J. Ross III. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust CO. Amount: $1,500,000.

RAD Olyphant LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Investors Bank. Amount: $1,600,000.

ETK Ventures LP. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,750,000.

Eric Aposhian. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $424,000.

Paul G. Goodwin. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $310,000.

GGBDS Realty CO. Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

GGBDS Realty Co. Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $4,000,000.

HLP Tall Trees Owner LP. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Walker Dunlop LLC. Amount: $11,500,000.

B&D Realty Inc. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $276,000.

Crystle Carr. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Amount: $279,000.

Gerard P. O’Sullivan. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $424,100.

Nichole A. Folger. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $282,700.

P A Hutchison Co. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.

P A Hutchison Co. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $3,000,000.

P A Hutchinson Co. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.

P A Hutchinson CO. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $3,000,000.

James W. Hazen. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: Residential Home Mortgage Corp. Amount: $279,812.

Steven Lee Davis. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: American Financial Resources Inc. Amount: $280,489.

Heather Twiss. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $399,533.

4 R Sibley LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $270,000.

Raymond P. Rignanesi. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $270,000.

Richard L. Shiffer Jr. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: North American Savings Bank. Amount: $356,385.

Scranton-Samter LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $2,850,000.

521 Gibson Street LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $258,750.

402 North Washington LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $475,000.

William J. Graham. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg. Sys. Inc. Amount: $277,000.

William J. Graham. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $277,000.

Gilmartin Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $475,000.

Hector A. Thomas. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: BNC National Bank. Amount: $316,665.

Joseph Stagnaro, Atty. in Fact. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $296.400.

Clarks Summit Building Investment LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Bryn Mawr Trust Co. Amount: $787,500.

Christopher P. Henderson. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $630,000.

Outlook Design & Construction Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Daniel H. Turshon. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $321,261.

Robert J. Moher. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $269,100.

Joy Shakelton. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $257,254.

Kramer Enterprises PA LLC. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Grass Investment Group Inc. Amount: $650,000.

Rhona Farrence. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Open Mortgage LLC. Amount: $255,000.

Rhona Farrence. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $255,000.

Leon Turovsky. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Lender: Pocono 4 Rent LLC. Amount: $360,810.

517 Charles Street LLC. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $355,000.

Francis J. Ross III. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $1,500,000.

Francis Joyce. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: LoanDepot Com LLC. Amount: $325,000.

TJJ Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $450,000.

Parth Apartments LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $2,033,500.

Victoria Cicco. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $322,448.

Brian R. Smith. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $290,000.

Salman Mirza. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $1,215,000.

Peter J. Tayoun. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $409,450.

Joseph J. Passeri Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $400,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Nama State LP. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $800,000.

Kevin J. Swinski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $287,000.

Robert Falls. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Borough. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $322,767.

Mark J. Luchi. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $1,700,000.

Jonathan Blum. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $264,000.

Michael Marcos. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $328,000.

Eric G. Barrett. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Benchmark Mortgage. Amount: $424,100.

Emmanuel E. Jacob. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $535,000.

Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress Inc. Property Location: Hazleton City Two Parcels. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $258,000.

Christopher T. Dohman. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $332,405.

Hazleton Property LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,800,000.

WB Northern Property LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: Peoples Security & Trust Company. Amount: $5,550,000.

WB Northern Properties LLC. Property Location; Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company.

WB Northern Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $1,800,000.

Kaitlyn M. Littzi. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. – Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $182,139.

200 Technology Drive LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: M & T Bank. Amount: $36,000,000.

Aerospace Holdings Properties LP. Property Location: Wyoming Boro. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $824,000.

Aerospace Holdings Properties LP. Property Location: West Woming Boro. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $824,000.

Aerospace Holdings Properties LP. Property Location: West Wyoming Boro. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $596,149.

Aerospace Holdings Properties LP. Property Location: West Wyoming Boro. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $400,000.

David C. Haupt. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. – Stearns Lending LLC.

WB South Main Street. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City. Lender: Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Amount: $337,500.

Stephenson Equipment Inc. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $1,878,500.

Pittston Commons Associates LP. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $1,675,000.

James G. O’Farrell. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. – Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $323,000.

David J. Antolick. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Santander Bank. Amount: $450,000.

John Wesolowski. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $366,500.

Laird Street LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Bedwick & Jones Printing Inc. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $480,000.

LKS Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Tiziana M. Mazzarella. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Greater Hazleton Community-Area New Development Organization Inc. Property Location: Butler Twp. Hazleton City. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.

Robert Bell. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $390,831.

Yoma LLC. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $505,000.

Carolann Littzi. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $319,000.

Kay A. Shotwell. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $276,000.

Michael Adler. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

NEPA Trading & Investments LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Two Parcels. Amount: $700,000.

John W. Remphrey II. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $276,500.

Barry E. Bossard. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $293,000.

Nancy Dunlap. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $340,000.

Cynthia A. Paisley. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. – Residential Mortgage Solutions Inc. Amount: $297,000.

Richard T. Hennigan. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc.-360 Mortgage Group LLC. Amount: $348,238.

Cherie M. Gudz. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Borough Three Parcels. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $680,000.

Luis G. Bonifacio. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Joel A. Fine. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Pennsylvania Terminals-De LLC. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. Amount: $1,150,000,000.

Larry L. Wolfe. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $1,470,000.

Michael Hill Johnson. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $262,514..

Keystone Avenue LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp., Plains Twp, Hanover Twp., Sugar Notch Boro. Pittston Boro. Lender: Voya Retirement Insurance & Annuity Company. Amount: $76,000,000.

Mart T. Abilo. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc.- Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $337,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Monocacy General Contracting LLC. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Penn Community Bank. Amount: $800,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Harold Hagy. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $370,000.

Anthony Woodruff. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $311,100.

Michael Hughes. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Majestic Home Loan. Amount: $302,285.

Sijora LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp.. Lender: Loan Funder LLC. Series 2615. Amount: $257,000.

Franco Lofaro. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $359,100.

Snydersville Corp. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Charles Hannig. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Hannig Development LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $2,656,144.

John Dorsi. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mr. Cooper. Amount: $369,600.

MBC Gring Hill LP. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $533,333.

Ladislav Karvay. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $313,500.

Timothy Bowers. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: New Penn Financial LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Tammy Loudon Jr. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Manufacturers & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Alexander Holtzman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Mount Airy #1 LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Fortress Credit Co. LLC. Amount: $270,000,000.

Kenneth Vega. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: PrimeLending. Amount: $338,000.

Good as New Ventures LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Scott Silverman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Watermark Capital Inc. Amount: $372,000.

MAK Investment Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Louis Frye. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $319,048.

LKS Enterprises. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Sullivan Trail Park of Pocono Twp. LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Great Bear Conservancy LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Provident Bank. Amount: $1,015,625.

William Regan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $325,000.

Brodheadsville Storage LP. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Univest Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $2,000,000.

R Family Unit LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Univest Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $2,000,000.

Wilhelmina Early. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $314,900.

Bernadette Clay. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Priority Bank. Amount: $831,000.

Marshall Troy. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $744,955.

Cory Willis. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $356,800.

PIKE COUNTY

Ronald Whyte. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: American Advisors Group. Amount: $363,000.

Ronald Whyte. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $363,000.

Smith Realty Group LLC. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Smith Family Trust. Amount: $390,000.

Steven Bisceglia. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,294.

SJL Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $350,000.

William K. Goble. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $368,000.

Eva C. Rossi. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $284,075.

Fred M. Daley. Property Location: DIngman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $254,000.

Robert C. Nied. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $261,200.

Lawrence C. O’Leary. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $333,485.

John S. Osterhout. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $299,730.

Gary Roccaro. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $424,000.

Jeff D. Briggs. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $293.250.

Patrick R. Field. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $275,000.

Eugene B. McCann III. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $341,905.

Leonardo Bambina. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $425,250.

Nicholas Mark Baton. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,000.

Michael G. Scheibner. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,500.

Leszek Pisinski. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $399,000.

Edward J. McGinn Jr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $350,000.

Kevin Twardzik. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $269,000.

Sibyl Saager-Zekic. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $412,500.

Helga A. Becking. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: American Advisors Group. Amount: $525,000.

Helga A. Beckintg. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $525,000.

Andrew H. Scheer. Property Location: Porter Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $257,418.

Robert J. Crouch. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,970.

Edwin E. Yerdon. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Bruce W. Lackland. Amount: $450,000.

SCHUYKLL COUNTY

Barbie Stoltzies. Property Location: Hegins. Lender: Peoples Bank. Amount: $6,800,000.

Michael Herring. Property Location: New Ringgold. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $361,000.

Kelly Brennan. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: Hidden River Bank. Amount: $312,000.

Barry Hoffman d/b/a RJ Hoffman & Sons. Property Location: Barry, Eldred & Hegins Twps. Lender: Northumberland National Bank. Amount: $650,000.

Grant Kurtz. Property Location: Pine Grove. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $285,000.

Brenda P. McMormick. Property Location: Hegins Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $264,000.

LTL Partners. Property Location: North Manheim Twp. Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society PSD. Amount: $9,050,000.

Peter Russo. Property Location: Orwigsburg. Lender: Santander Bank NA. Amount: $321,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Patricia S. Racht. Property Location: So. Canaan. Lender: MERS-Synergy One Lending. Amount: $285,000.

Patricia S. Racht. Property Location: So. Canaan. Lender: Federal Housing Agency. Amount: $285,000.

Play More Properties LLC. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-UBS Bank USA. Amount: $1,350,000.

Maurice N. LaFranc JR. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,200.

Mark W. Eifert. Property Location: Lebanon. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $527,000.

Mark W. Eifert. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $527,000.

Brundage’s Waymark Pharmacy. Property Location: Waymart. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Nicholas Valentino. Property Location: Sterling. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $534,000.

Michael Gangi. Property Location: Lake. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $305,000.

Eugene J. Molessa. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Lender: MERS-Synergy One Lending. Amount: $300,000.

Eugene J. Molessa. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Lender: Federal Housing Com. Amount: $300,000.

Christopher M. Roe. Property Location: Clinton. Lender: Citadel FCU. Amount: $298,000.

John M. Rochelle. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-The Huntington National Bank. Amount: $349,500.

Douglas John Baldasare. Property Location: Leigh. Lender: First Priority Bank. Amount: $444,000.

Frederick W. Donovan. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $352,000.00.

Michael P. Falco. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Lender: MERS-American Advisors Group. Amount: $330,000.

Michael P. Falco. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Lender: Housing & Urban Dev. Amount: $330,000.

Brian L. Wilder. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Sun West Mortgage Co. Inc. Amount: $271,679.

WYOMING

Dobrinski Brothers Inc. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $599,028.

Ernie’s Race. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $301,000.

Thomas C. Bachman Jr. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $290,000.

Peter N. Lewis. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $917,000.

NAPA Holdings Pennsylvania LLC. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp; Washington Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $1,856,000.

Gary M. Toczko. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $617,000.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

(CBU – 54.10 ) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC.

Jeffrey Davis, director of Community Bank System, Inc., sold 405 shares on December 22 at $54.72 per share for total proceeds of $22,162. Davis controls 52,939 shares directly and 6,058 shares indirectly.

Brian Donahue, vice president of Community Bank System, Inc., exercised options for 5,535 shares on December 21 at $18.09 per share (exercised 26 days prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $100,128 and on the same date sold those shares at $55.19 per share for total proceeds of $305,481. Donahue controls 38,309 shares directly and 8,135 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Community Bank System, Inc. acquired 17,027 shares and disposed of 35,897 shares.

(CZNC – 23.74) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

Jan Fisher, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, purchased 259 shares on January 5 at $24.00 per share for a total cost of $6,216. Fisher controls 15,856 shares directly.

Frank Pellegrino, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, purchased 259 shares on January 5 at $24.00 per share for a total cost of $5,976. Pellegrino controls 5,893 shares directly.

Edward Owlett III, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, exercised options for 679 shares on January 2 at $17.50 per share (exercised 1 day prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $11,883. Owlett controls 12,449 shares directly.

Susan Hartley, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, exercised options for 679 shares on January 2 at $17.50 per share (exercised 1 day prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $11,883. Hartley controls 12,373 shares directly and 1,126 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Citizens & Northern Corporation acquired 31,070 shares and disposed of 47,104 shares.

(CYH – 3.97) COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC.

Tian Qiao Chen, beneficial owner of Community Health Systems, Inc., purchased 96,307 shares on December 22 at $3.99 per share for a total cost of $384,265 and between December 20 -21, Chen purchased 406,069 shares at $4.00 per share for a total cost of $1,623,586. Chen controls 26,010,222 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Community Health Systems Inc. disposed of 25,321 shares.

(FNCB – 7.15) FNCB BANCORP INC.

Vithalbhai Dhaduk, director of FNCB Bancorp, Inc., purchased 5,000 shares on December 18 at $7.00 per share for a total cost of $35,000. Dhaduk controls 67,499 shares directly and 62,499 shares indirectly.

Prices as of Close of Business January 8, 2018