DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Big Joe Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Michael M. Morucci. Amount: $710,000.

Michael M. Morucci. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Earle J. Moore. Amount: $435,938.

Gregory Eugene Gallerizzo. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Seller: Eric Shellenynberger. Amount: $345,000.

Thomas C. Copus. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Darren L. Payton. Amount: $310,000.

Clear General LLC. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Seller: Chastian Sample Group 2006 LLC. Amount: $480,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Seller: CFM Realty Assoc. Amount: $599,823.

David Lawrence Ward. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Brice R. Wachterhauser. Amount: $377,000.

Lawrence Selenski. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Barbara D. Scanlon. Amount: $250,000.

Crown DFM Holdings LLD. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Andrew G. Zubert. Amount: $338,879.

SCF RC Funding IV LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Ruby Tuesday Inc. Amount: $1,333,000.

Electric City Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Noto Brothers Family Partnership. Amount: $2,800,000.

FNCB Bank. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Botscheller Associates T/A. Amount: $2,150,000.

John J. Mandarano. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Katharine E. Dempsey. Amount: $320,000.

Noble Grove Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Grove Textiles Inc. Amount: $593,700.

Robert J. Altonen. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: James B. Sabia. Amount: $585,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Seller: CF Realty. Amount: $580,474.

Joseph P. Incelli. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Seller: John L. Kennedy. Amount: $300,000.

Dennis J. McComsey. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Manuel Rego. Amount: $285,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Andrew G. Zubert. Amount: $1,451,186.

Robert A. Lambert. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $360,485.

Michael Boyle. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Frank Belak. Amount: $360,000.

Kim Hansen. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Gerald S. Fowler. Amount: $360,000.

Sherrilynn Tarapchak. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Seller: Jerry Warsky Kaufman. Amount: $500,000.

Thomas Schilling. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Ralph Pane. Amount: $252,000.

Scranton City. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: RSM Properties LLC. Amount: $375,000.

David Ramirez. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Diane M. Fletcher. Amount: $258,000.

HP102LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Prescott Partners. Amount: $360,000,

Posh Holdings. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: 402 North Washington LLC. Amount: $1,050,000.

Slocum Hollow Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Esther M. Marchington. Amount: $270,000.

Jeffrey Nothiger. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Michael Graves. Amount: $371,000.

Robert J. Moher. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $327,000.

Daniel John Marx. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert J. Bruno. Amount: $300,000.

Yibai Li. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Gail W. O’Donnell. Amount: $389,000.

Jonathan L. Zohner. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Vincent Piazza Jr. Amount: $290,250.

Todd Hoynitski. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Anne J. Byer. Amount: $300,000.

Kevin Spangenberg. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Bernard J. Knocko III. Amount: $344,330.

Gotham Capital Ventures LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: WTRO Properties Inc. Amount: $260,000.

Richard Brown. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Amount: $263783.

Diane Horsley. Property Location: Unknown. Seller: Harmar D. Brereton. Amount: $425,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Matthew Crowl. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Barbara A. Steever. Amount: $350,000.

MSY LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: NJY LLC. Amount: $310,000.

Mark C. Shade. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Thomas Brielmeier. Amount: $340,000.

Scott T. Millington. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Walden Estates Inc. Amount: $448,248.

Paula Ozark. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Luchi Real Estate LLC. Amount: $271,242.

Max A. Yeslavage. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Louis J. Scarano. Amount: $405,000.

Kelly Dolon. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Antoinette Heller. Amount: $336,650.

Thomas C. Neal. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. LTD. Amount: $459,900.

Jared Petrick. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Neil T. Hunsinger. Amount: $265,000.

Timothy J. Marinos. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Edward W. Stanks Jr. Amount: $725,000.

Christopher J. Johnson. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Gabriel J. Horvath Jr. Amount: $290,000.

Francis Pikul. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Joseph J. Dubinski. Amount: $250,000.

Samuel J. Ferrara. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Bruce Fine. Amount: $420,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Andrew G. Zubert. Amount: $474,053.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Freeland Boro. Seller: Andrew G. Zubert. Amount: $328,935.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Pittston City. Seller: Andrew G. Zubert. Amount: $396,657.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Andrew G. Zubert. Amount: $580,474.

Jason Michael Lane. Property Location: Hughestown Boro. Seller: Karin E. Getz. Amount: $263,000.

Sorber Development LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Two Parcels. Seller: Gilbert C. Morgan Amount: $285,900.

Christopher L. Lupini. Property Location: Nescopeck Boro. Seller: Joy Cameron Hicks. Amount: $405,000.

Hwanyong Kim. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $274,900.

Scott E. Henry. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Charles Bennett Calkins. Amount: $318,000.

Byron Read. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Five Parcels. Seller: Dolores M. Lanunziata. Amount: $400,000.

Trisha Deyo. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: David Ferrey. Amount: $265,000.

Larry Elliott. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Mark J. Dunlap. Amount: $276,000.

Rodrigo Freitas Da Silva. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Seller: Douglas J. Carroll Jr. Amount: $320,000.

Alex J. Domnski. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Ronald Mead Jr. Amount: $280,000.

Gregory A. Strevig. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Seller: Walter L. Walker. Amount: $370,000.

Ajay Arora. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association. Amount: $279,000.

Karen Lurito. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Nanci Romanyshyn. Amount: $810,000.

Jay A. Gross. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $301,310.

Gregory R. Stauffer. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Cedar Tree Ridge LLC. Amount: $282,000.

Pacifica Hazleton LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Three Parcels. Seller: Huntsville Limited Partnership. Amount: $875,000.

NILI Birchwood LLC. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Two Parcels. Seller: Happy Homes Wyoming LLC. Amount: $1,561,316.

MONROE COUNTY

Arad PA Commercial 1 LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: JAR Ventures LLC. Amount: $255,000.

Mariana Sanchez. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $297,000.

Norman Fayne. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Marianne Westervelt Jr. Amount: $1,000,000.

Emir Hot. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Scott Sherr. Amount: $320,000.

James Ferraro. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: William Quinones. Amount: $450,000.

Victor Trevino. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Loleen Schuon. Amount: $355,000.

Gerald Loyek. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Michael McGuinness. Amount: $450,000.

Galvin Dudley. Property Location; Pocono Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $303,500.

Guiffre Holdings LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Boccavento Inc. Amount: $740,000.

Brian Brady. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Gail Mahoney. Amount: $454,888.

Richard Mittereder. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Lawrence Snyder. Amount: $350,000.

Jody Borger. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Seller Moises Levy. Amount: $360,000.

Dansbury Mission Holdings LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Rudolphus Wesselius. Amount: $300,000.

KSRPT LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Bonnie Miller. Amount: $530,000.

Iryna Bakalets. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: W. Hall. Amount: $350,000.

G. Davis Properties. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Dein Properties LP. Amount: $900,000.

Siloam World Gospel Mission Church. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Han Sung Church Reformed Church in America. Amount: $250,000.

DeFino Properties LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: Skytop Lodge Corp. Amount: $300,000.

Abigail Robertson. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Steven Russin. Amount: $299,000.

Ronald Hahn. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: David Dungan. Amount: $326,900.

Suburban Realty LP. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: AKA-PRA LP, Pannda Inc. Amount: $3,400,000.

Suburban Realty LP. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Paul Edinger. Amount: $900,000.

Vita Capital LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Carole Grant. Amount: $370,000.

Ambama LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Michael Riedinger. Amount: $675,000.

Gable Partnership LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: RGRG Realty LLC. Amount: $600,000.

Jade Ramos. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $300,000.

Ross Hurwitz. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Patricia Rinehimer. Amount: $396,500.

Troy Tweedy. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Lot Holding Co. LLC. Amount: $400,000.

John McInerney. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Santana Saenz. Amount: $460,000.

NRD RT 39 LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Ruby Tuesday Inc. Amount: $500,000.

Brodheadsville Storage LP. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Donald Simpson. Amount: $1,850,000.

Peter Chang. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Donald Kishbaugh. Amount: $317,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Kenneth Van Tassel. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Gary Weksler. Amount: $252,000.

Mary Evelyn Malloy. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Robert A. Reidnauer. Amount: $265,000.

Scott P. Hall. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Edward L. Hartmann. Amount: $485,000.

Simon Shagalov. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Carol Bagnini. Amount: $620,000.

Callum Alexander Runcie. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: James F. Delaney. Amount: $260,000.

Lisa A. Luciano. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Kathleen Luciano. Amount: $275,000.

Henry M. Boheim. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Habib Younes. Amount: $265,000.

Matthew Light. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Greg Keller. Amount: $315,000.

Douglas N. Fulton. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Kathy Talka. Amount: $450,000.

Augustine Borrico. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Joseph Crapanzano. Amount: $262,000.

Stone Financing LLC. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Daniel S. Kulick. Amount: $290,000.

Muhammed Nabi. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: John E. Errico. Amount: $275,000.

Donald Ringhauser. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Victor Selepouchin. Amount: $300,000.

Eric J. Jakubowski. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Damian Santiago. Amount: $265,000.

Richard O’Brien. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Gail Haselnus. Amount: $305,000.

Craig Scott Williamson. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Ann Kahwaty. Amount: $290,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Martin R. Karsh. Amount: $332,265.

Robert Joyce. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joseph Burruano. Amount: $370,000.

Perceptive Properties LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: 611 Broad Street LLC. Amount: $710,000.

Mario D. Robinson Jr. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Margaret A. Contreras. Amount: $256,500.

John St. John. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Sean M. McKean. Amount: $282,000.

Mark J. Volpe. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Brian McKenna. Amount: $325,000.

Robert Pascale. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Owen V. Blake. Amount: $380,000.

Patricia Ann Denton. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paul A. Colella. Amount: $405,000.

Kopp Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Marine Investments LLC. Amount: $250.

Steamboat Springs LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Gary A. Meyers. Amount: $267,000.

Scott Rhea. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Daniel J. Silvestri. Amount: $259,000.

Mark H. Gitlen. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Lloyd J. Johnson. Amount: $625,000.

Kenneth J. Adler. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Georgianna Dodd. Amount: $285,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Larry E. Kacyon Jr. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Timothy S. Harris. Amount: $329,000.

Mark C. McGoldrick. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Terry J. Gallagher. Amount: $450,000.

Josephine Massimini Trustee. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Seller: Noxen DG LLC. Amount: $1,583,942.

James N. Blachek. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Peggy Clark Excx. Amount: $335,000.

Mark B. Sxymanski. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Jonathan B Hodgson. Amount: $547,000.

Christopher R. Somers. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Virginia M. Clarke Amount: $260,000.

Ryan C. Jones. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Seller: 404-422 Coolbaugh Mountain LP. Amount: $274,950.

Corine Ross. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Chad D. Gorman. Amount: $265,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Aaron B. Stagliano. Property Location: No. Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $333,350.

Ronnie C. Morris. Property Location: So. Centre Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $315,000.

Empire Columbia LP. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,785.

Natalie M. Stanton. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $306,850.

Big Joe Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $710,000.

Gregor Eugene Gallerizzo. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $324,800.

Carl R. Slater Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $2,800,000.

Thomas C. Copus. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $320,200.

Benton Sr. 118 DG LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Servisfirst Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.

Steven H. Shannon. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $2,200,000.

Clear General LLC. Property Location: Greenwood Twp. Lender: Tompkins Trust Company. Amount: $388,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

ETK Ventures LP. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $605,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Co. Amount: $6,500,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,000,000.

Robert W. Farber. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

David Lawrence Ward. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: New Penn Financial LLC. Amount: $301,600.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $6,500,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,000,000.

Electric City Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Bryn Mawr Trust Co. Amount: $3,000,000.

Richard Barth. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $300,000.

Noble Grove Holdings LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Provident Bank. Amount: $416,500.

ALJ Realty LLC. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $300,000.

CJS Realty LLC. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $560,000.

Jeffrey M. Gillette. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $453,000.

Jeffrey M. Gillette. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $378,250.

Deborah S. Mican. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Third Federal Savings & Loan Assoc. of Cleveland. Amount: $298,000.

William J. Olker. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Bank & Disc Bk. Amount: $279,314.

Paul T. Blackledge. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $2,144,200.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $6,500,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Ci, $3,000,000.

Joseph P. Incelli. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,400.

1 Alberigi LLC. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Voya Retirement Insurance & Annuity Company. Amount: $76,000,000.

SLPS Realty LLP. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $440,000.

Crown CPM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $6,500,000.

Crown CPM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,000,000.

Rakesh Patel. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $ 424,100.

Glenmaura Senior Living LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $18,000,000.

Stepp4 Properties LLC. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $348,000.

Michael Boyle. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Ark La Tex Financial Services LLC. Amount: $288,000.

Dale R. Gilmore. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: RMK Financial Corp. Amount: $267,000.

Ross J. Macciocco. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: LoanDepot Com LLC. Amount: $312,700.

MSA Inc. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Sherrilyn Tarapchak. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Michael F. Martinelli IV. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $312,500.

Byron Read. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $440,000

Bryon Read. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $400,000.

MJ Development LLC. Property Location: No. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $416,500.

Louis M, Lifrieri. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $1,040,000.

Melanie L. Heard. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $276,400.

Charles Joseph Foster IV. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $268,000

Thomas Schilling. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $252,000.

David Ramirez. Property Location. Scranton City. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $258,000.

Nantucket Holding Co. LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $650,000.

Westminster Place Partnership. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $2,995,141.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $6,500,000.

Crown CFM Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,000,000.

Posh Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $2,144,200.

Evans Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $650,000.

JCJ Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Joyce Outdoor Advertising LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Bank. Amount: $270,000.

JAG Morgison Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $975,000.

ATR Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $864,000.

C&W 415 Wyoming LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $756,000.

Jeffery Nothiger. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $383,243.

Daniel John Marx. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $311,200.

Yibai Li. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $290,250.

Brittney Hiller. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: LoanDepot Com LLC. Amount: $375,000.

Martini-Spangenberg T/A. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Gold Credit Union. Amount: $327,100.

Gotham Capital Ventures LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: TD Bank. Amount: $249,000.

JCJ Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

Francis M. Goskowski. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Synergy One Lending Inc., Amount: $409,500.

Francis M. Goskowski. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $409,500.

Andrea Rose Pastore. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Reg Sys Inc. Amount: $384.000.

Anthony W. Ancherani. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $384,000.

Mark Szymakski. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $251,200.

Timothy J. Tyler. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $272,000.

Scott E. Schermerhorn. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $975,000.

Sarah L. Gombar. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $317,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Heidi Amend. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc.

Ailani’s Development Company. Property Location: Newport Twp. Lender: Nancy Jean Yalch. Amount: $414,000.

MSY LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Nancy Jean Yalch. Amount: $310,000.

Matthew J. Crowl. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Pacific Union Financial LLC. Amount: $280,000.

Mark C. Shade. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. USA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $347,310.

Highland Park Senior Living LP. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $18,000,000.

Richard C. Angelicola. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,800,000.

Max Yesalavage. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. JG Wentworth Home Lending LLC. Amount: $324,000.

Sandra Phillips. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $275,700.

Kelly Dolon. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $319,817.

525 E. Main LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Amount: $1,040,000.

Hazleton House LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $274,405.

Kevin P. Yurko. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Two Parcels. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $682,550.

Thomas C. Neal. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $359,900.

Mady Real Estate Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $816,000.

Michael Cramton. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. M&T Bank. Amount: $300,000.

MSM Realty LP. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $480,000.

Timothy J. Marinos. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Jim Thorpe National Bank. Amount: $580,000.

Christopher J. Johnson. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $280,000.

JCJ Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Avoca Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.

CK-HP Wilkeswood Owner LP. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Two Parcels; Plains Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: Walker & Dunlop LLC. Amount: $26,900,000.

Matthew J. Slacktish. Property Location; Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $365,300.

Gerald Malishchak. Property Location: Newport Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $400,000.

KDA Petroleum Properties LP. Property Location: Nescopeck Boro. Lender: Iberia Bank. Amount: $900,000.

Stacy Lynn Cella. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $308,800.

Christopher L. Lupini. Property Location: Newcopeck Twp. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $417,750.

Christopher L. Lupini. Property Location. Salem Twp. Two Parcels; Nescopeck Boro. One Parcel. Lender: Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $417,750.

Hwanyong Kim. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Countrywide Home Loans Inc. Amount: $250,601.

Byron Read. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Five Parcels. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company.

Luzerne Ironworks Inc. Property Location: Swoyersville Boro. Lender: Endurance American Insurance Co. Amount: $500,000.

Mark Slater. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: West Milton State Bank. Amount: $364,000.

Marlboro Place LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Santander Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Lucinda S. Mirra. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Benchmark Mortgage. Amount: $360,000.

Larry Elliott. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. 1st Alliance Lending LLC. Amount: $271,000.

Vivek Choudhury. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $386,000.

Gregory A. Strevig. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $296,000.

Sarah Ann Shaffer. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

RJH Realty Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Luzerne Boro. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $260,000.

ME 5 Cents LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: NEPA Alliance Business Finance Corporation. Amount: $340,000.

Karen Lurito. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $632,000.

Gregory R. Stauffer. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Allied Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $267,000.

Bear Creek Common LP. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Five Parcels. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Gary R. Decker. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Keystone Anthracite Co. Inc. Property Location: Hazleton City. Three Parcels. Amount: $5,164,548.

Philip W. Straub. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $264,000.

Moosic Land Investments LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Two Parcels. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $1,960,000.

Lee W. Eckert Jr. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Benchmark Mortgage. Amount: $310,000.

James A. Fiore. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Three Parcels. Lender: First Business Bank. Amount: $2,134,200.

James A. Fiore. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Three Parcels. Dallas Twp. One Parcel. Lender: First Business Bank. Amount: $2,134,200.

Janat Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Three Parcels. Lender: First Business Bank. Amount: $2,134,200.

MONROE COUNTY

Andrew Salmon III. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Quaint Oak Mortgage LLC. Amount: $1,157,003.

Franconia Mennonite Camp Assn. Inc. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,000,000.

Linden Court Inc. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Feky Abdelhady. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Richard Chung. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $351,450.

Green Main Ventures LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Vipul Shah. Amount: $500,000.

Norman Fayne. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Marianne Westervelt. Amount: $350,000.

Douglas Belanger. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Ricky Farmer. Amount: $300,000.

Douglas Belanger. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $307,727.

James Halterman. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Debra Sandiford. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $396,000.

Gerald Loyek. Property Loction: Pocono Twp. Lender: M22 Holdings Ltd. Amount: $400,000.

Galvin Dudley. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender; Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $298,002.

Guiffre Holdings LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Evolve Bank & Trust. Amount: $705,000.

KSRPT LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Bonnie Miller. Amount: $480,000.

Andriy Bakalets. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $332,500.

Good as New Ventures LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Emily Ahnet. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $300,000.

G. Davis Properties LLC. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $615,000.

Abigail Robertson. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Veterans Unite Home Loans. Amount: $299,000.

Ammre Holdings LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Steven Heeter. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: NE PA Community Federal Credit Union, Amount: $347,000.

Suburban Realty LP. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $4,480,000 and $1,120,000.

Ambama LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Huntington National Bank. Amount: $1,127,000.

Christina Warriner. Property Location; Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Pamela Schrenko. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $300,000.

Gable Partnership LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $400,000.

Troy Tweedy. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $380,000.

John McInerney. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $468,050.

Brodheadsville Storage LP. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Merchants Bank of Bangor. Amount: $1,387,000.

Great Bend Holdings Inc. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $3,400,000.

Timothy Coover. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Judi Coover. Amount: $400,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Mario D. Robinson. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $251,853.

Mark H. Gitlen. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $375,000.

Craig L. Carvin. Property Location: Porter Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $280,000.

Gaetano Cuccio. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Robert Markardt. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $385,000.

Diamond Towers 2 LLC. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Wilmington Trust NA TR. Amount: $160,000,000.

Simon Shagalov. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: US Bank NA. Amount: $403,000.

Robert Joyce. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $290,000.

Timothy A. Chaykosky. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $424,000.

Frank Pedersen. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $399,300.

Pine Forest Camps Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Smith Realty Group. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Smith Family Trust. Amount: $390,000.

Frank A. Vigilante. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $362,500.

Matthew Light. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,000.

SCHUYLKILL. COUNTY

CFT Enterprises LP. Property Location: Minersville. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $325,000.

Terry Shaner. Property Location: Schuylkill. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $257,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Larry E. Kacyon Jr. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $273,200.

Mark C. McGoldrick. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems Inc. Amount: $360,000.

Mark B. Szymanski. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $424,100.

Silver Springs Ranch LLC. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Ryan C. Jones. Property Location: Exeter Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $274,950.

Corrine Ross. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,200.

STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

(APU – 45.25) AMERIGAS PARTNERS

Jerry Sheridan, chief executive officer of AmeriGas Partners, sold 4,910 shares on February 7 at $46.48 per share for total proceeds of $228,206. Sheridan controls 53,433 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of AmeriGas Partners acquired 11,750 shares and disposed of 3,463 shares.

(BBT – 51.07) BB&T CORPORATION

Nido Qubein, director of BB&T Corporation, exercised options for 21,025 shares on February 5 at $25.56 per share (5,797 shares exercised 21 days before expiration date; 7,722 shares exercised 1.1 years before expiration date; 4,285 shares exercised 2 years before expiration date and 3,221 shares exercised 3 years before expiration date) for a total cost of $537,355 and on the same date sold those shares at $54.50 per share for total proceeds of $1,145,947. Qubein controls 51,792 shares directly and 11,794 shares indirectly.

Christopher Henson, president of BB&T Corporation, exercised options for 21,102 shares on January 25 at $32.10 per share (shares exercised 8.1 years before expiration date) for a total cost of $677,374 and on the same date sold 48,524 shares at $54.75 per share for total proceeds of $2,656,835. Henson controls 130,146 shares directly and 50,261 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of BB&T Corporation acquired 251,244 shares and disposed of 312,001 shares.

(CZNC – 22.29) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

Frank Pellegrino, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, purchased 459 shares between January 24-February 2 at $24.93 per share for a total cost of $11,444. Pellegrino controls 6,352 shares directly.

Mark Hughes, chief financial officer of Citizens & Northern Corporation, exercised options for 3,725 shares on January 24 at $19.88 per share (shares exercised 11.4 months before expiration date) for a total cost of $74,053 and on the same date surrendered 2,969 shares back to Citizens & Northern Corporation at $24.94 per share for total proceeds of $74,047. Hughes controls 29,165 shares directly and 9,835 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Citizens & Northern Corporation acquired 34,725 shares and disposed of 49,173 shares.

(CZFS – 62.10) CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

Dwight Rohrer, vice president of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., purchased 100 shares on February 8 at $62.75 per share for a total cost of $6,275. Rohrer controls 1,308 shares directly and 1,010 shares indirectly.

(FDBC – 49.50) FIDELITY D&D BANCORP INC.

John Cognetti, director of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc., purchased 1,050 shares on February 6 at $49.50 per share for a total cost of $51,975. Cognetti controls 9,328 shares directly and 4,726 shares indirectly.

David Tressler, director of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc., purchased 1,050 shares on February 6 at $49.50 per share for a total cost of $51,975. Tressler controls 22,283 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. acquired 23,173 shares and disposed of 5,125 shares.

(FNB – 13.60) FNB CORPORATION

Pamela Bena, director of FNB Corporation, purchased 2,750 shares on February 5 at $14.15 per share for a total cost of $38,917. Bena controls 3,850 shares directly.

William Campbell, director of FNB Corporation, sold 3,300 shares on February 2 at $14.48 per share for total proceeds of $47,784. Campbell controls 78,070 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of FNB Corporation acquired 19,556 shares and disposed of 10,300 shares

(MTB – 178.35) M&T BANK CORPORATION

Darren King, chief financial officer of M&T Bank Corporation, exercised options for 11,414 shares on January 29-30 at $24.14 per share (shares exercised 1 year before expiration date) for a total cost of $275,561 and on the same dates surrendered 1,782 shares back to M&T Bank Corporation at $190.23 per share for total proceeds of $338,994 and on January 29 sold 3,834 shares at $191.04 per share for total proceeds of $732,461. King controls 43,108 shares directly and 3,357 shares indirectly.

Michele Trolli, vice president of M&T Bank Corporation, sold 6,000 shares on January 23 at $187.35 per share for total proceeds of $1,124,100. Trolli controls 8,978 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of M&T Bank Corporation acquired 97,191 shares and disposed of 146,054 shares.

(NBTB – 35.00) NBT BANCORP INC.

Robert Wadsworth, director of NBT Bancorp, Inc. exercised options for 1,625 shares on January 25 at $22.55 per share (shares exercised 3.2 months before expiration date) for a total cost of $36,645 and on the same date sold those shares at $37.20 per share for total proceeds of $60,452. Wadsworth controls 14,569 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of NBT Bancorp, Inc. acquired 1,925 shares and disposed of 62,445 shares.

(PPL – 29.52) PPL CORPORATION

Gregory Dudkin, officer of a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, sold 9,320 shares, in accordance to a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1), on February 1 at $31.67 per share for total proceeds of $295,164. Dudkin controls 25,940 shares directly and 77 shares indirectly.

Vincent Sorgi, chief financial officer of PPL Corporation, sold 10,274 shares, in accordance to a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1), on January 30 at $31.54 per share for total proceeds of $324,042. Sorgi controls 3,406 shares directly and 124 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of PPL Corporation acquired 281,675 shares and disposed of 179,461 shares.

(SLM – 10.70) SLM CORPORATION

Laurent Lutz, vice president of SLM Corporation, sold 40,000 shares between February 2-6 at $11.31 per share for total proceeds of $452,352. Lutz controls 380,806 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of SLM Corporation acquired 515,970 shares and disposed of 1,152,230 shares.

(UGI – 42.53) UGI CORPORATION

Roger Perreault, officer of a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, purchased 2,270 shares on February 7 at $43.97 per share for a total cost of $99,815. Perreault controls 21,049 shares directly.

Shawn Bort, director of UGI Corporation, exercised options for 12,750 shares on February 5 at $17.32 per share (shares exercised 11.9 months before the expiration date) for a total cost of $220,830 and on the same date surrendered 4,930 shares back to UGI Corporation at $44.79 per share for total proceeds of $220,815. Bort controls 14,345 shares directly and 41,128 shares indirectly.

Marvin Schlanger, director of UGI Corporation, exercised options for 12,750 shares on January 24 at $16.25 per share (shares exercised 11.4 months before the expiration date) for a total cost of $207,188. Schlanger controls 88,086 shares directly and 129,982 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of UGI Corporation acquired 72,137 shares and sold 18,866 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business February 8, 2018