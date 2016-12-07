Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Charles E and Sandra O Kitzmiller. Property Location: Pine Township. Seller: The Here E. and Dixie R. Moyer Primary Residence Protector Trust and The Jere E. and Dixie R. Moyer Gas Protector Trust. Price: $700.000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Price: $1 f-m-v $145,641.60.

LO & RY Property LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Golden Property Management LLC. Price: $180,000.

Shaffer Hollow Investing LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Estate of Richard D. Parks. Price: $45,000.

C&A Holdings LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: James A. Hyde. Price: $40,000.

Daniel K and Patricia L McGarry. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: NEPA Homes LLC. Price: $268,000.

18 Industrial Drive LP. Property Location: South Centre Township. Seller: NFPS LLC. Price: $525,000.

Jason R Hoch and Michelle A Smith. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Robert D. Horne and David M. Golios. Price: $343,900.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Price: $67,763.16.

Mervin Ray and Ruth R and Jason S and Pauline M Martin. Property Location: Locust Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $295,000.

Schindlers Inc. Property Location: Catawissa Township. Seller: LSF8 Master Participation Trust. Price: $31,000.

John O Coates. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. Price: $10,000.

John O Coates. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Westminster Place at Bloomsburg LP. Price: $1.

DJJS Property LLC. Property Location: Franklin Township. Seller: David S. and Jennifer M. McMillan. Price: $10 f-m-v $51,890.40.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Property Location: Catawissa. Seller: Leonard L. and Iren R. Fritz. Price: $3,479.31 f-m-v $72,936.54.

Random Properties Acquisition Corp. Property Location: Benton. Seller: Laura Gould. Price: $3,089.99 f-m-v $71,390.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Brenda L. and William W. McCloughan. Price: $3,243.09 f-m-v $70,707.78.

Northumberland National Bank. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Bradley C. Crawford. Price: $4,014.06.

BS2 Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Kathleen D. Dove. Price: $70,000.

For The Cause Inc. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: NIC Frank Investments LLC. Price: $275,000.

MEBJ LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Robert C. Bower III. Price: $27,500.

Joshua J Vought. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: LSF8 Master Participation Trust. Price: $158,300.

Hannahs Rentals LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: Vera M. and Edward D. Mowery. Price: $200,000.

M&K Realty Holdings Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: David E. and Helen D. Greenwald. Price: $120,000.

David I and Edith I Sensenig. Property Location: Fishingcreek Township. Seller: Jed H. Weller and Elizabeth J. Henderson. Price: $425,000.

Dean Bigelow and Coleen A Hulse. Property Location: Locust Township. Seller: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. Price: $34,784.

Nautilus Development Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Columbia County Industrial Authority Development. Price: $464,520.

Scotch Valley Estates. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Lisa Limpe. Price: $1 f-m-v $5,605.11.

Lillian M Caron and Donald W Johnston. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Scotch Valley Estates. Price: $8,000.

Christopher and Tara Mae Delmelfi. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Robert Sworshak, Partner and Kenneth Enterline, Partner dba Dworsak Enterline. Price: $153,500.

HSBC Bank USA. Property Location: Orange Township. Seller: Amber L. Steimling Kelchner and Joseph T. Kleckner. Price: $2,313.86.

1000 North Market Street LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Anna and Vincent Auletta and Gregory J. and Phyllis Triantis. Price: $60,000.

Michael Scott Rudy. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank. Price: $76,000.

Joseph J and Brooke L Mlinarich. Property Location: Catawissa. Seller: John R. Pfamalter and Martz J. Brown. Price: $300,000.

Craig Karen Karchner. Property Location: Pine Township. Seller: LSF8 Participation Trust. Price: $71,000.

DAM Realty LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: James A. Magee Family Trust. Price: $1 f-m-v $44,327.97.

202 West Main Street LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Linda Lee Woodward. Price: $134,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Peter Thomas Schmitz. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Leslie E. VanBuskirk. Price: $332,600.

Dana Diraimondo.Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Venice A. Kinsler Est. of Decd. Price: $275,000.

Edward E Bentler III. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Dena Stefanski. Price: $368,600.

Shawn McMillen. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Ernest Lorenz. Price: $420,000.

Raymond B Burnett. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Edward E. Bentler III. Price: $268,000.

Michael E Nenish. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: MVH Holdings LLC. Price: $290,000.

411 Chestnut LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Brooklyn Holdings LLC. Price: $266,458.

Daniel Sluck. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Brenda McHugh. Price: $390,000.

Mark A Sabato. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Jerry K. Richmond. Price: $362,000.

Ronald P Bednarz. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Glenmaura Commons LTD. Price: $445,000.

Richard Gilligan. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Phillipina R. Verrastro. Price: $279,900.

Brian J Bialkowski. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Kevin Murphy. Price: $267,800.

Advanced Metals Assets Company LLC. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Ronald J. Soden. Price: $400,000.

Pankaj Patel. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Purvish Patel. Price: $470,000.

Ann Maureen McLaughlin. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Philip J. Abdalla. Price: $400,000.

Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter Inc. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Clarks Summit University. Price: $1,200,000.

Michael Graves. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Nancy Ann Matthews Est. of Decd. Price: $320,000.

Joseph T Dempsey. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Elizabeth Northup Lampo. Price: $305,000.

Mark Keisling. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert Brandon Demeck. Price: $310,000.

Wells Fargo Bank. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Cynthia Diane Martin. Price: $297,686.

Gregory J Kane. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Daniel J. Kontz. Price: $270,000.

Samuel J Prisco. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: David J. Solfanelli. Price: $414,000.

Ryan Call. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Price: $337,964.

Michael Angeli. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kyle F. Burak. Price: $267,000.

David M Spadea. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Price: $240,000.

Cardinal LG Company. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Scranton Lacka Industrial Bldg. Co. Price: $1,953,835.

Leo Wolfsberger. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Danielle Angeloni. Price: $295,000.

Matthew Rhoades. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Michael Fiorillo. Price: $251,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Nicholas J. Volpetti. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Janet Faleski. Price: $323,000.

Timothy Faneck. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Heritage Hills Estates Inc. Price: $403,000.

Daniel J. Merrick. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Robert G. Sacco. Price: $390,200.

Subcarrier Communications Inc. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Microwave Rental LLC. Price: $700,000.

Vishalbhai P Patel. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Rene Kapik. Price: $264,000.

Gottstein Realty Company LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Rocco Bognet. Price: $1,149,000.

David Kirby. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Denise L. Lanza. Price: $264,200.

Judy Lunney. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: James Simila. Price: $280,000.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Property Location: Jenkins Twp., Bear Creek Twp., Plains Twp., Pittston City, Hanover Twp. Price: $909,480.

Mallavkumar Naik. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Robert A. Sobie. Price: $582,000.

1019 North Washington LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: John R. Williams, Jr. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Price: $1,050,000.

Robert Blum. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Michelle Brielmeier. Price: $340,000.

Gwen Brucker. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Steven B. Pierdon. Price: $637,500.

Ryan C Klemish. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Allan W. Austin. Price: $254,000.

Christopher P Kline. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. LTD. Price: $449,900.

Richard Kiernan. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Seller: Donald R. Zlobik. Price: $485,000.

Atlas Global Realty LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Sean Fogarity. Price: $500,000.

Charity Partners Network Inc. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Clifford K. Melberger. Price: $271,680.

16 Delaware Avenue LLC. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Charity Partners Network Inc. Price: $271,680.

J & K Humboldt Station LP. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Greater Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. Price: $1,812,600.

Cherise L. Williams. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Andrew Kopczynski. Price: $329,000.

Reddy Levaka Verra. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. Ltd. Price: $442,339.

Maybrook-P Lakeside Propco LLC. Property Location: Harvery’s Lake Boro. Seller: Millville Nursing Center Associates. Price: $694,504.

Rowena Median Jimenez. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Julia U. Byriel. Price: $447,000.

Exeter 827 LLC. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Margaret Rose Lombardo Trustee. Price: $332,800.

Travis R Davenport. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Seller: Mary Louise Buckalew Estate, Judith Scavone Executrix. Price: $265,000.

HH R1 Hazleton LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: J&J Inn Partners. Price: $7,276,933.

HH FF1 Hazleton LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: M&B Inn Partners. Price: $4,838,369.

NP Wilkes Barre LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: KTR NE PA LLL. Price: $15,000,000.

Mark Spangenberg. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Seller: Sara E. Kane. Price: $270,000.

Mark Kingston Corners Properties LP. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: SPB Inc. Price: $2,500,000.

James L Bobeck Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Gary L. Cease. Price: $310,000.

James V Pyrah. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Bolek Construction LLC. Price: $370,000.

Michael J Trakas Living Trust, Tia Pilikian Living Trust. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Betty Schechter, Attorney in Fact. Price: $350,000.

Derek J Desanto. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Seller: Jerry M. Spiegel Jr. Price: $265.000.

Israel Hershkop. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Heath Larose. Price: $280,000.

HH H1 Hazleton LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: M&B Inn Partners. Price: $5,274,168.

Rockmar LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Seller: PKOL Realty LP. Price: $715,535. Branch Banking and Trust Company Trustee. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Edward G. Troy. Price: $318,000.

Charles Boyek. Property Location: Dallas Township. Seller: Presidential Land Co. Inc. Price: $525,367.

Anthony D’Amato. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Price: $326,730.

Nelson H Martin. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Stella Kollar. Price: $590,000.

Wilkes-Barre Hospital Company LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Greater Pittston Medical Center. Price: $1,515,000.

David Hartman. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: David Colacito. Price: $315,000.

Mattew Keating. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Rowena Medina. Price: $283,000.

Donna M Posatko. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Michael D. Adelman. Price: $283,000.

George Giannakouros. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Robert M. Yevak. Price: $325,000.

Daniel P Meuser. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Cordelia J. Tallman Trustee. Price: $445,000.

Raphael A Musto. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Louis C. Blaum Jr. Price: $303,000.

MONROE COUNTY

Jerome Johnson. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. t-a Classic Quality Homes. Price: $338,000

Five Star Friends & Family LLC. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Richard and Kerri Hendershot. Price: $268,000.

Ryan and Vanessa Devonish. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. t-a Classic Quality Homes. Price: $306,000.

Harold and Gail Haberman. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Matthew and Joan Coffey. Price: $305,000.

Karen and Henry Keating. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Steven and Deborah Grant. Price: $532,500.

Tracy and Thomas Creed Jr. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: James and Paula Greer. Price: $500,000.

M&S Homes Corp. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Price: $110,000.

Jimbar Investments LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Percudani House III LP, Gene Percudani (gen. partner). Price: $412,500.

Peter Goldberg and Irna Kaprizkina. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Thomas and Dorothy Riley. Price: $343,000.

Quynh, Troc, Vincent, Huong and Anthony Tran. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Joseph Frankovic. Price: $370,000.

Nevin, Leslie and Keith Meistrich. Property location: Polk Township. Seller: Lara Macia and Keith Meistrich. Price: $300,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: William Jones and Heidi Nyland. Price: $343,750.

Loreen Mane and Jonathan Strong. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Price: $343,750.

Cory Gearhart. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Lawrence and Margaret Franz. Price: $305,000.

Moustafa and Amanda Cherif. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Michael and Theresa Kasapov. Price: $330,020.

Jude and Ivana Babapulle. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Toloco Terrain LLC. Price: $280,000.

Sunoco Retail LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Atlantic Refining & Marketing Corp. Price: $274,647.

Skinner Hill LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Northeastern Pennsylvania Imaging Center, Healthcare Corp. of Northeastern Pennsylvania Inc., RCI Associates, Radiological Group Inc., Radiological Consultants Inc. (gen. partners). Price: $195,000.

Kelly McGuire. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Lawrence and Laurie Weinberger. Price: $410,000.

Kam Way LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Martin Brady. Price: $350,000.

Steven Skipper II. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: Martin Gerardo. Price: $350,000.

DB60 LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Walter and Inez Szymanski, Scott and Linda Bonney. Price: $380,000.

Ralph and Jacqueline Johnson. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Carol and Russell Lehman III. Price: $485,000.

Timothy and Deanne Durnin. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Delta Community Credit Union. Price: $295,500.

Jennifer and Anthony Fuscaldo II. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Seller: Frank Barnes. Price: $299,900.

Waldemar and Katarzyna Juzwa. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: J. Fred Lipe. Price: $420,000.

Brian Powers. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Lisa Powers. Price: $332,000.

Gary and Penni Rose. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Deborah and Daniel Mandella. Price: $370,000.

Sixth Street Properties LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Robert Nothstein. Price: $240,000.

DLP SF Fund II LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Horace and Sonya Cole. Price: $582,500.

DLP SF Fund II LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Horace and Sonya Cole. Price: $1,000,000.

DLP SF Fund II LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Frank Scirica and Darrett Morgan. Price: $38,000.

Bob & Lori Properties LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Cobblestone Capital Partners LLC. Price: $159,900.

John and Christine Nunziata. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Bradford Moses and Mary Possi. Price: $295,000.

Carlos Sattler and Elise Felicione. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Susan Beeson Trust, Susan Beeson. Price: $310,000.

Lee Ann Tasker. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: John Delisa Living Trust. Price: $315,000.

Thierry Boubert and Thandi Edwards. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Price: $336,850.

Stephen Lewicki. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Romec Inc. Price: $468,000.

Wendy Wagster and Gianna Lopreato. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Rafal, Michal and Frank Sleszynski. Price: $325,000.

Samhowie Realty LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Moustafa Cherif. Price: $300,000.

Cliff Schneider. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Cynthia Munoz. Price: $402,000.

Joseph Amantea Jr. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Nelson Shugart Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement. Price: $430,000.

Tri Unit LLC. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Seller: Richard Budd. Price: $163,000.

PIKE COUNTY

A & D Holdings LLC. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Seller: Pike and Orange Holdings LLC. Price: $250,000.

Richard B Roberts. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Herbert H. Wheeler Jr. Price: $450,000.

508 West Harford St. LP. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Donald G. Quick. Price: $410,000.

Andrew Sanderson. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Donald G. Quick. Price: $449,000.

James Peterson. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Robert Neubert. Price: $355,400.

Karl R Schuberth. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Frantz Besson. Price: $330,000.

David M McCormick. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Marie M. Bryan. Price: $480,000.

James Allan Snodgrass. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Michael F. Caiafa Jr. Price: $252,500.

Teddy L Hom. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Price: $324,900.

Nichole Hatch, Darren Roa. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Barry R. Bernathy. Price: $326,500.

Neil F Trueblood. Property Location: Green Twp. Seller: Michael Piattelli. Price: $310,000:

Catherin Cireco. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Pat M. D’Amato. Price: $700,000.

Armand Graziani. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Sequoia Group Northeast LLP. Price: $269,900.

Louis A Rossi. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Mary K. Rhodes. Price: $390,000.

Brenda Allen. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: William Scaldaferri. Price: $330,000.

Robert Kormendi. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Harry Shamroth. Price: $435,000.

Christopher J Hanlon. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Allen Kurre, Sherry Byram. Price: $264,000.

Gloria J Vandusen, Richard D. Nolan. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jerry Brown. Price: $265,000.

Heather Krehling, Jennifer Shreiner. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Nancy L. McCracken. Price: $270,000.

The Conservation Fund. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Eileen Perreault. Price: $455,000.

Brent Fullum. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Boris Kucher, Radislav Tisnovsky. Price: $373,360.

Vladimir Lukyanov. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Louis Weissbart. Price: $525,000.

John A Simler. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: The Shanley Lewis Limited Partnership. Price: $900,000.

Juan A Sabatter. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Richard Cardi. Price: $775,000.

Michael K Moyer. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Joseph Pugliese. Price: $299,900.

Krzysztof Zalewski. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Harold S. Arnold Jr. Trustee. Price: $300,000.

Neal Fitzpatrick. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Philip A. Weiner. Price: $285,000.

Victory Financial Services LLC as Trustee of The Storage Trust. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Storage Concepts LLC. Price: $2,978,000.

Columbia Self Storage-Dingmans Ferry LLC. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Victory Financial Services LLC as Trustee. Price: $2,978,000.

David Schlossberg. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Uri Lev Trustee & Ita Lev Trustee. Price: $350,000.

Patrick J Fay Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Stan Tashlik. Price: $280,000.

Vladislav Kruler. Property Location: DIngman Twp. Seller: Daniel Felix. Price: $282,500.

Kevin Scott Krick. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Michael J. Antonello. Price: $259,000.

Corina Ann Catapano. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Lucille M. Heater. Price: $250,000.

Joseph Patrick Keska. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Kline G. Pepper. Price: $712,500.

Liong S Ong. Property Location: Green Twp. Seller: Michael C. Titanski. Price: $320,000.

Robert Kobrzynski. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Werner A. Mall. Price: $425,000.

Carl Porcaro. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Michael Macry. Price: $255,000.

William Curtin. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Sequoia Group Northeast LLP. Price: $269,000.

Ruth Wylie. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Seller: Andrew Jorgenson. Price: $303,434.

Xavisean LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Judy Recchia. Price: $300,000.

Milford DG LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Saeeda Mahmud. Price: $320,000.

Thomas MacDonald. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Albert Welch. Price: $250,000.

Carmelo Masotto. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Richard W. Glazier. Price: $350,000.

Blair T. Rush. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Davis Lakefront Properties LLC. Price: $925,000.

Ryan Edwards. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Karen Florance Executrix. Price: $260,500.

Timothy E Baxter. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Thomas J. Davis. Price: $312,220.

Mustafa Tahir Arshad. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Marcia Joseph Stiles & The Northern Trust Company. Price: $260,000.

Darren B Swank. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Donald Lugg. Price: $430,000.

Amber Loiselle. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Gary A. Kopeskly. Price: $325,000.

Ken A Webb. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Leon A. Murphy. Price: $450,000.

Old Milford Properties LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Judy Savin. Price: $315,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Edward WS. Janssen III. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Ronald Silence. Price: $299,900.

Paul J Kennedy Jr. Property Location: Oregon. Seller: Paul J. Kennedy. Price: $380,025.

Jon D Marans. Property Location: Preston. Seller: William Marshall. Price: $365,500.

Sengul Karamehmetogul. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Christopher Michael Stempky. Price: $267,500.

Derrick C Byron. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: David Klapow. Price: $365,000.

Gabriel Vaca Armas. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Ronald A. Lovering. Price: $345,000.

James A Felix. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Thomas L. Oakley. Price: $560,000.

Douglas G Allen. Property Location: Preston. Seller: Joseph Michael Spadaro. Price: $435,000.

Richard R Attridge. Property Location: Buckingham. Seller: George Rullova. Price: $290,000

Benjamin F Naska. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Sean Dumas. Price: $256,000.

Kevin McManus. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Charles Hodder. Price: $319,000.

Joseph Michael Freed. Property Location: Clinton. Seller: Ford J. Kilgallon Jr. Price: $320,000.

Daniel Dombal. Property Location: Buckingham. Seller: Jennifer Rajoppi. Price: $323,200.

Dominick A Farina. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Concetta Surowiec. Price: $400,000.

Timothy D Wise. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Larissa Lucenko. Price: $238,900.

Jose L Martinez. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Charles Ostrander. Price: $267,000.

John Wolfenberg. Property Location: Dyberry. Seller: Jacob Howard Thompson. Price: $262,000.

Robert A Cottone Sr. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Debra Ann Tuchy Exr. Est. Rosann C. Scolnick. Price: $315,000.

WYOMING

James A Smith. Property Location: Forkston Twp. Seller: Rick L. Davidson. Price: $250,000.

Kristene M Rodriguez & James L Robins. Property Location: Falls Twp. Seller: Ruth Walker. Price: $250,000.

Transcontinerntal Gas Pipe Line Company LLC. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Camcol Properties LLC. Price: $410,000.

Factoryville Sportsmens Club. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Ruth Herring & Ann Rompala. Price: $688,050.

Kendra Realty LLC. Property Location: Braintrim Twp. Seller: Kenneth J. Scavone. Price: $250,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Charles E and Sandra O. Kitzmiller. Property Location: Pine Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $310,000.

Charles E and Sandra O Kitzmiller. Property Location: Pine Township. Lender: United States of America Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. Amount: $300,000.

Lo & Ry Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $144,000.

Ayesha Usman and Usman R Chatha. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $360,000.

BS2 Properties LLC. Property Location: Catawissa. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $112,000.

Edward J Mady and Edward C Mady. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount: $670,000.

Readler Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $75,000.

Artur Jagielski and Kerry L Kenny. Property Location: Main Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Sysems Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Jodie A and Patrick J Reider. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $400,000.

Wandell LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $116,416.

BS2 Properties. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $110,000.

For The Cause Inc. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $192,500.

MEBJ LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $55,000.

Clint W Smith and Heidi M Mintzer. Property Location: Main Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $350,000.

Hannahs Rentals LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $385,000.

Timothy E Rankin. Property Location: South Centre Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $385,000.

M&K Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $70,000.

Nautilus Development Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $465,000.

1000 North Market Street, LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $66,000.

Jason John and Jennifer Lynn Zeisloft. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Township. Lender: Northumberland National Bank. Amount: $396,500.

Indian River Property Holdings LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $31,000.

202 West Main LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $93,800.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Edward E Bentler III. Property Location: Clifton Township. Lender: Sterns Lending LLC. Amount: 318,000.

Shawn B McMillen: Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Network Inc. Amount: $404,985.

Thomas Garrahan. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: P&G Mehoopany Emply Fed Credit Union. Amount: $325,000.

G Davis Properties LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $5,725,000.

Dickson City Lackawanna Development. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Fidelity Dep. & Disc. Bk. Amount: $255,000.

Michael E Nenish. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $290,000.

Joseph P Fendrock Jr. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Kris E Fendrock. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Daniel Sluck. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $312,000.

Jason F Pantzar. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $264,000.

Therese Swsiacke. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Freedom Mtge. Corp. Amount: $266,281.

Mark A Sabato. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: #318,000.

Dickson City Lackawanna Development. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $255,000.

Joseph P Fendrock Jr. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Nicholas Reuther. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $300,000.

Darren Archer. Property Location: Moosic Borfo. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $316,000.

Allen M Papp. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $645,000.

Jeremy R Anderson. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Paul K Manning. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: First Citizens Bank. Amount: $660,800.

Birchwood Estates Realty LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $2,578,676.

Jason P Yusavage. PropertyLocation: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $306,000.

Matthew Geoffroy. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: First National Bank of PA. $255,000.

Advanced Metals Assets Company LLC. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Maryann Wansacz. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $300,571.

ETK Ventures LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $4,200,000.

Sean P McDonough. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Russell J Romano. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Joel Laury. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $310,000.

Rosado Headquarters LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $750,000.

David Price. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,290,000.

David Price. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $200,000.

Suzanne Sebring. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: American Advisors Group. Amount: $264,000.

Pankaj Patel. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $376,000.

Edella Manor LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Northfield Bank. Amount: $825,000.

Maureen Ann McLaughlin. Property Location: SO. Abington Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Kevin M Dobrinski. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $592,000.

Hanno Properties LP. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: GAAP LP. Amount: $250,000.

Clarks Summit Aid II Propco LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $39,390,000.

Burfam Realty LLC. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $796,000.

Gregory M Justave. Property So. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $264,195.

BRYK LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $435,000.

BRYK LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $435,000.

Raymond Llewellyn Realty LLP. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,290,000.

Chabad of the Abingtons Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Pure Land Realty LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Marc Douglas Fink. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $417,000.

Elena Seidita. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Semper Home Loans Inc. Amount: $251,800.

Chabad of the Abingtons Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $647,855.

Armond J Palazzari Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $402,000.

Gregory J Kane. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $256,000.

Samuel J Prisco. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $331,200.

Ryan Call. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Kwik Mortgage Corporation. Amount: $287,000.

Michael Angeli. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $262,163.

Jeffrey Nalevanko. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Old Line Bank. Amount: $497,000.

Anthony V Rossi. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $550,000.

Leo Wolfsberger. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $280,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Nicholas J Volpetti. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $258,400.

Timothy Faneck. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Amount: $362,700.

Subcarrier Communications Inc. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: TD Bank. Amount: $560,000.

Christopher Stasko. Property Location: Warrior Run Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $$260,000.

Gottstein Realty Co. LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,325,000.

NBTY PAH LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $l,330,000.000.

Jeffrey Kabosky. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Kevin R Foley. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $401,842.

Kevin R Foley. Property Location: Nuangola Boro, Fairview Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $401,842.

120 S Main St. LLC. Property Location: Hughestown Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $401,842.

Kevin R Foley. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $367,200.

Kevin R Foley. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $367,200.

Edgewood By Sand Springs LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Am9ount: $762,500.

Lagana Properties IV LP. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: LXTCH Commercial Lending Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Gary Frank. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $400,000.

Amy B Patton. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amo9unt: $383,800.

Kyle M Belanchik. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Mallavkumar Naik. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $552,900.

1019 North Washington LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $870,000.

John A Guerriero. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $642,500.

Mark Finkelstein. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

John W Lloyd. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Peoples Bank. Amount: $417,000.

Christopher P Kline. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $404,910.

Matthew Sordoni. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $2,720,000.

Ann M Adams. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $264.000.

Richard T Hennigan. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $348,454.

Shelly Lebenson. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp., Kingston Boro. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $253,000.

Kris B Fadul. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $254,000.

Salvator J Tese. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $458,769.

Atlas Global Realty LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Highland Manor Real Property LLC. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Lender: CIT Bank. Amount: $3,000,000.

572 Oak Ridge Rd. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,850,000.

John E Halbing III. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Cherise L Williams. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems LLC. Amount: $296,100.

Patrick M Hadley. Property Location: Pittston City. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $650,000.

R&A LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City, Kingston Boro. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $345,000.

Maybrook-P Lakeside Propco LLC. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: Privatebank & Trust Company. Amount: $101,975,000.

Rowena Medina Jimenez. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Amount: $402,300.

Exeter 827 LLC. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Linden Holdings, LLC. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. $350,000.

GV Real Estate LLC. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

MS Fitness LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $287,000.

Oliver Property Rental LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Lender: B2R Financer LP. Amount: $320,000.

HH FF1 Hazleton LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Morgan Stanley Bank. Amount: $27,720,000.

Robert O’Shaughnessy Jr. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $304,808.

Daniel J Mattey. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $266,560.

Merion Station Partners LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Lender: First National Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $350,000.

Christopher L Lupini. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $768,500.

Christopher L Lupini. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank. Amount: $580,000.

Jack W Jones. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $250,000.

James V Pyrah. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $296,000.

D&D Alleghany LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,961,700.

Michael J Trakas Living Trust, Tita Pilikian Living Trust. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Amount: $332,500.

Derek J Desanto. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,000.

Lakewood Development Co. Inc. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Fairway Consumer Discount Company. Amount: $356,000.

HH H1 Hazleton LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Morgan Stanley Bank. Amount: $27,720,000.

Rockmar LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $775,000.

Anthony D’Amato. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $285,057.

1230 Wyoming Avenue LLC. Property Location: Forty Fort Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $290,000.

1230 Wyoming Avenue LLC. Property Location: Forty Fort Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Anthony Argo. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $280,000.

David B Robbins III. Property Loca5ion: Hollenback Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $296,000.

David Hartman. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $315,000.

1212 Scott Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Joseph Petrovich. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Four One Company LP. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $650,000.

Robert C Briggs. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $359,600.

MONROE COUNTY

339 Oak Street Realty Corp. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Marisa DelCorso. Amount: $150,000.

431 North Courtland Realty LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Marisa DelCorso. Amount: $150,000.

Jarm Realty LLC. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Marisa DelCorso. Amount: $400,000.

Flipping Pocono 001 LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Isaac Moradi. Amount: $80,000.

Jerome Johnson. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $326,170.

Five Stars Friends & Family LLC. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $201,000.

Forrest Grove Enterprises Inc. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: VIST Bank. Amount: $1,450,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $184,000 and $26,000.

Noah Cook and Debra Jih. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $880,000.

Henry and Karen Keating. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $426,000.

Jimbar Investments LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Robert Miller. Amount: $425,000.

Tracy and Thomas Creed Jr. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $350,000.

Loreen Mane and Jonathan Strong. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Pennsylvania Equity Resources Inc. Amount: $309,375.

LTS Homes LLC, Eastern Premier Holding Co. LLC (member). Property location: Price Township. Lender: Lafayette Ambassador Bank. Amount: $163,100.

Jere Dunkelberger and Joyce Wetlesen. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $383,000.

Mountain Price 2016 LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Fremont Investments LLC. Amount: $41,510.

R&J Bush Family Limited Partnership, Bush Management Co. LLC (gen. partner). Property location: Eldred Township. Lender: NEFFS National Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Pocono Treehouse LP, Pocono Treehouse Management Inc. (gen. partner). Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Frank Colangelo. Amount: $185,000.

Andre Proulx. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: Low VA Rates. Amount: $382,713.

Benjamin and Laura Archer. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: FBC Mortgage LLC. Amount: $307,500.

Lawrence and Cynthia Borger. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $377,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $213,000.

Steven Skipper. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Envoy Mortgage Ltd. Amount: $350,000.

DB60 LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Walter and Inez Szymanski, Scott and Linda Bonney. Amount: $295,000.

Ralph and Jacqueline Johnson. Property location: Paradise Township. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $385,000.

Ash LN LLC. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust Co. Amount: $70,000.

Awaytopa LLC. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: A&D Mortgage LLC. Amount: $52,800.

244 Tenawa Rd Rental LLC. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: Traci and Stephen Foggia Jr. Amount: $70,000.

ESCA Real Estate Investments LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Unity Bank. Amount: $91,500.

Deanne and Timothy Durnin. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Wilkes-Barre City Employees Federal Credit Union 4. Amount: $299,500.

Kenneth Pickette. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Clearpath Lending. Amount: $318,500.

Derek and Dara Loux. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $328,000.

Kent and Christie Mahoney. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $447,183.

TJM Stroudsburg Associates LLC, Anthony Petrarca Trust No. VII, Andrew Duff (trus.). Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: First Commonwealth Bank. Amount: $3,350,000.

Sixth Street Properties LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Robert Nothstein. Amount: $200,000.

LTS Homes Inc. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $174,160.

DLP SF Fund II LLC, DLP Capital Advisors LL. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $3,250,000.

Central Stroud Limited Partnership, Bridge Street Preservation LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $2,024,000.

William and Delihah Ogburg. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $304,400.

Samhowie Realty LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Moustafa Cherif. Amount: $400,000.

Hamilton Land Holdings LLC. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $192,862.

JHJF Properties LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: New Tripoli Bank. Amount: $129,900.

Vicknu Garcon and Knobelle Desrouilleres. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $376,120.

Homes of the Poconos LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $73,000.

Joseph Amantea Jr. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $322,500.

Property Couple LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Lendingone LLC. Amount: $195,650.

Tri Unit LLC. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $126,400.

TAD Properties LLC. Property location: Eldred Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $120,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Gail Contini. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Darren Roa. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,585.

Maria G Nubile. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Vincent Ali. Amount: $350,000.

Thomas M Loose. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: John W. Loose. Amount: $1,100,000.

Igor Grossman. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $261,600.

Fredrick H Vobix. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Lender: USAlliance Federal Credit Union. Amount: $250,000.

James Wright. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $254,118.

Neil F Trueblood. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Peter M. Trueblood. Amount: $335,000.

Richard Roberts. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $282,400.

508 West Harford Street LP. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: Highlands State Bank. Amount: $307,500.

Karl R Schuberth. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $297,000.

James H Wissing. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $331,500

Keith Pfeil. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $467,000.

David M McCormick. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $384,000.

Thomas Iadanza. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Brent Fullum. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $381,387.

Jeffrey A Martin. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $625,500.

Milford Realty Company LP. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $3,200,000.

Sharon J Lloyd. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $251,589.

Kevin Ahnert. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $417,000.

Ronald Matrangolo. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $272,000.

Michael K Moyer. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $299,000.

Blair T Rush. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $458,000.

Vladimir Cherny Lukyanov. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: Self Reliance NY Federal Credit Union. Amount: $325,000.

Salvatore A Frasca. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $292,000.

John D Cacciamani. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $450,000.

Ruth Wylie. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Lender: James Martowicz.

Timothy E Baxter. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $1,000,000.

ETK Ventures LP. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $4,200,000.

Darren B Swank. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union. Amount: $337,000.

Blair T Rush. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $336,000.

Paupack Property Management LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Bruce A Fenimore. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,577,000.

Milford DG LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Sterling Bank. Amount: $1,359,000.

Robert A Patella. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $314,000.

Dale Dohner. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Columbia Self Storage-Dingmans Ferry LLC. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: 1274 Commercial LLC. Amount: $3,213,000.

Owen V Blake. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Gary W Roth. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Renan W Majano. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $257,250l

WAYNE COUNTY

Brian Lenczewski. Property Location: Texas. Lender: MERS-Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC. Amount: $314,825.

Miss Allainious Capital Partners LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $376,750.

Miss Allainious Capital Partners LLC. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $263,725.

Paul J Kennedy Jr. Property Location: Oregon. Lender: Paul J. Kennedy. Amount: $360,025.

Carol Martini Hemphill. Property Location: Sterling. Lender: MERS-Loandepot.com. Amount: $274,000.

Derrick C Byron. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: MERS-Residential Home Funding Corp. Amount: $328,500.

Gabriel Antonio Vaca Armas. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS-East Coast Capital. Amount: $293,250.

James A Felix. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Quicken Loans. Amount: $392,000.

George R Pronesti. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Bank of America NA. Amount: $677,150.

John Niles. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $254,000.

Robert E Flynn. Property Location: Preston. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Kevin McManus. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS-Guaranteed Rate. Amount: $255,200.

Hamlin Heights LP. Property Location: Salem. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $900,000.

Hamlin Heights LP. Property Location: Salem. Lender: PA Housing Finance Agcy. Amount: $750,000.

Roy A Wimmer. Property Location: Lakeville, PA. Lender: MERS-Metropolitan Home Mortgage Inc. Amount: $393,222.

Patrick A Noel II. & Kristi-Jo. Property Location: So. Canaan. Lender: MERS-Lakeview Loan Servicing, Amount: $289,088.

John J Fitzgerald. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Summit Mortgage. Amount: $415,500.

John J Fitzgerald. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Housing & Urban Dev. Amount: $415,500.

Gluten Free Food Group LLC. Property Location: Salem. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $1,918,800.

Daniel D Trygar. Property Location: Salem. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $1,918,800.

Gluten Free Food Group LLC. Property Location: Salem. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Daniel D Trygar. Property Location: Salem. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $700,000.

Robert S Walsh. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $500,000.

WYOMING

Warren Marcellus LLC. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp.; Washington Twp.; Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Wilmington Trust National Association: Amount: $300,000,000.

Allen D Loch. Property Location: Nicholson Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $351,192.

Kevin Dobrinski. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $264,000.

Factoryville Sportsmens Club. Property Location: Overfield Twp., Clinton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $619,245.

Richard Lakata. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $252,000.

NEW INCORPORATIONS

CARBON COUNTY

Panther Creek. Filed: Sept. 6. Real Estate. 14 Beach Lane. Nesquehoning.

Panther Creek Pharmacy. Filed: Sept. 6. Pharmacy. 14 Beach Lane, Nesquehoning,

Pocono Resort Conference Center: Filed: Aug. 30. Hotel, Motel Management. 35 Hospitality Way, Lake Harmony.

Pozitive Approach Counseling & Consultation Services LLC. Filed: Aug. 31. Counseling Services. 89 Center Ave., Jim Thorpe, PA.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Shaffer Hollow Investing LLC. Filed: Aug. 30. Real Estate. 7 Glennwood Drive, Bloomsburg.

Shaffer Hollow Investing LLC. Filed: Aug. 30, 2016, Real Estate Investing. 7 Glennwood Drive, Bloomsburg.

Sponenberg’s Exhaust & Auto Repair. Filed Sept. 1. Automotive Repair and Automotive Exhaust. 305 West 9th Street, Berwick.

LACKAWANNA

One to Build LLC. Filed Sept. 6. Real Estate Development. 678 So. Abington Rd., Clarks Summit.

P&M Salon & Boutique. Filed: Aug. 31. Hair Salon. 525 Chestnut Street, Dunmore.

PalMax Realty Inc. Filed: Aug. 31. Car Lot. 3810 Pittston Avenue. Moosic.

Peckville Self Storage. Filed: Sept. 14. Storage Facility. 50 Sturges Road, Peckville.

PharaohsMountain LLC. Filed: Sept. 9. Real Estate Investment. 337 Summit Woods Road, Roaring Brook Twp., PA

Purposeful Living Consulting Inc. Filed: Aug. 31. Promotion of Active and Health Lifestyles. 520 Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson Twp..

R&L Discount Corp. Filed: Sept. 14. Real Estate Development. 1 Gordon Ave. Carbondale.

Reichle Construction LLC. Filed: Sept. 12. Construction/Contractor. 844 Goodman Street, Throop.

RJC Realty Holdings LLC. Filed: Sept. 2. Realty Holdings. 2123 Durkin Avenue, Scranton.

Robinson & Robinson Law LLC. Filed: Sept. 13. General Practice of Law. 142 North Washington Ave., Scranton.

Santarelli’s Car Spa. Filed: Sept. 6. Car Wash. 600 Hilltop Road, Peckville.

Scuba, Coach, Trace. Filed: Sept. 12. Scuba, Diving Instructions; Technical cave, recreational training. 355 Phillips Rd. Clifton Twp.

Shakti Traders Beer Store LLC. Filed: Sept. 9. Restaurant. 410 N. Main Street, Old Forge.

Solid Rock REI LLC. Filed: Aug. 29. Hold Real Property Investments. 76 Harris Lane, Dalton.

St Andrew’s Ukranian Cemetery Association: Filed: Sept. 6. Maintain, Care For & Operate Cemetery. 300 Main Street, Blakely.

Steamtown Travelers. Filed: Sept. 6. Passenger Transport. 307 Neptune Ct., Scranton.

Stonehill Concessions LLC. Filed Sept. 23. Mobil Food & Beverage Sales. 11008 Valley View Drive, Clarks Summit.

The Farmhouse Sanctuary. Filed: Sept. 8. Animal Sanctuary and Rescue. 515 State Route 590. Roaring Brook Twp.

The Mountain Shala LLC. Filed: Sept. 8, 1016. Yoga Studio. 1034 Community Drive, Scranton.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Pittston Dry Cleaners. Filed: Sept. 2, 20167. Dry Cleaning Services. 39 South Main Street, Pittston.

Health, Nutritional, Care Group Inc. Filed: Sept. 14. Dietary & Nutritional Care. 671 Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.

Raker’s Lock & Safe. Filed: Aug. 29. Mobile Locksmith Service. 327 Vine St., Nescopeck.

Reyo Properties. Filed: Sept. 13. Manage Rental Property. 97 Madison St.,Wilkes Barre.

Rojas Enterprises Inc. Filed: Sept. 6. Restaurant. 171 Stanton St., Wilkes-Barre.

Savlanut Inc. Filed: Sept. 12. Sales. 562 Warren Ave., Kingston.

Shepherds of the Poor. Filed: Sept. 7. Serve Humanity with Prayer Food. L65 North Wilkes Barre Blvd., Wilkes Barre.

Simpson LLC. Filed: Sept. 12. Waste Recycling. 2315 East Saylor Ave. Laflin.

Source Known Productions Ltd. Filed: Sept. 8. Motion Picture Production. 35 Drummond St., Pittston.

Sprau & Clements Dentistry. Filed: Sept. 14. Dentist. 30 Foster St., Dallas.

Stasko Insurance. Filed: Sept. 14.Insurance Sales. 75 North Market Street, Nanticoke.

Tamblyn Painting LLC. Filed: Aug. 29. Commercial/Residential Painting. 71 Skidmore St., Wilkes Barre.

Tarco Construction Services Inc. Filed: Aug. 29. Construction Services. 356 Huntsville Road, Dallas.

The Eclectic Contessa. Filed: Sept. 13. Consignment Shop. 1841 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

The Hen House Inc. Filed: Sept. 2. Restaurant. 741 Hazle Street, Wilkes Barre.

The Pet Care Clinic. Filed: Sept. 13, 2016 Veterinary Clinic. 220 West 21st St., Hazleton.

The Sanctuary House LLC. Filed: Sept. 6. Addiction Treatment. 18 Wooded Lane.

The Squashed Berry. Filed: Sept. 13. Jams/Jellies and Fruit Butters. 35 Garrahan St., Hanover Twp.

ProLinkAdz LLC. Filed: Aug. 29. Online Retail. 115 Parrish St., Wilkes Barre.

MONROE COUNTY

Paradise LLC. Filed: Sept. 9. Real Property. 106 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono.

Pizzaro’s Pizza LLC. Filed: Aug. 30. Pizzeria Restaurant. 6 Fox Run Lane, East Stroudsburg.

Pocono Flag Football League. Filed: Aug. 30. Adult Flag Football. 113 Stout Lane, Pocono Pines.

R&L Discount Corp. Filed: Sept. 10. Wholesale/Retail Goods. Eagle Valley Mall, East Stroudsburg, PA.

RGB Custom Builders. Filed: Sept. 9. Home Construction & Repair. 507 Seven Bridge Road, East Stroudsburg.

Roman Enterprises LLC. Filed: Aug. 30, 2016, Landscaping & Year Round Property Maintenance. 11232 Kilmer Drive, Tobyhanna.

Sammy’s Snack Shack LLC. Filed: Sept. 4. Take Out Food. 145 Camelback Road, Tannersville.

Sonia’s Sweet Inspirations LLC. Filed: Aug. 29. Retail Bakery. 706 Rosemond Ave., Stroudsburg.

Sphere Mobile Digital Imaging Services LLC. Filed Sept. 14. Provides Mobile, Digital, X-ray Services. 3412 Bluestone Lane, East Stroudsburg.

Syosset LLC. Filed” Sept. 6. Real Estate Management. 142 Cross Country Lane, Tannersville.

PA Property; Rentals & Services LLC. Filed: Sept. 12. Real Estate. 476 Mountain Rd., Albrightsville.

Ray Price Volvo Cars of the Poconos. Filed: Sept. 6. Auto Sales/Service. 505 Fawn Road, East Stroudsburg.

PIKE COUNTY

Old Milford Properties LLC. Filed: Aug. 29. Commercial and Residential Property Holdings. 511 Avenue Q, Matamoras.

Pristine Produce LLC. Filed: Sept. 1. Food & Beverage. 1164 Falls Rd., Bushkill.

Rene Allard LLC. Filed: Sept. 12. Horse Racing. 111 Decker Lane, Matamoras.

SMD Uniforms & Accessories LLC. Filed: Sept. 2. Career Clothing for Emergency Services & Healthcare Providers. 604 Avenue F, Matamoras.

Spartans Transports LLC. Filed: Sept. 6. Carrier for Hire. 4604 Pine Ridge Dr. Bushkill.

Tafaro Delivery LLC. Filed: Sept. 9. Delivery Services. 113 Hoehne Ct., Greeley.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Port Carbon Service Station. Filed: Sept. 12. Retail, Gasoline/Diesel & Convenience Store. One Second Street, Port Carbon.

QNS LLC. Filed: Aug. 29. Purchase and Lease of Real Estate. 101 South Wynd Dr., Lakeville.

R&B Acquisitions LLC. Filed: Sept. 13. Acquire, Manage and Sell Real Estate. 160 N. Franklin St., Orwigsburg,

Tamaqua Fire Police Association. Filed: Sept. 1. Respond to Local Emergencies & Accidents and Fires. 320 East Broad St., Tamaqua

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY

Outsourced LLC. Filed: Aug. 30. Administrative & Consulting Service. 899 Grinnell Rd. New Milford.

Precision Tactical Equipment LLC. Filed: Aug. 30. Firearms. 1410 Fair Hill Road, Montrose.

RB Acquisitions LLC. Filed Sept. 13. Acquire, Manage and Sell Real Estate. 160 N. Franklin St., Orwigsburg.

Sonnice LLC. Filed: Sept. 13. Real Estate. 1400 Fair Hill Road, Montrose.

WAYNE COUNTY

Optimum Trucking LLC. Filed: Sept. 8. Trucking Services. 140 Oakhill Road, Hawley.

Quality Life Associates. Filed: Sept. 12. Rental Property Maintenance/Mgmt. 101 Southwynd Dr., Lakeville,

Steveschiffman.Com, Inc. Filed: Aug. 30. Consulting. 2504 Oak Court, Hamlin.

Tesspressions. Filed: Sept. 7. Handmade Crafts. 409 Bryn Mawr Road, Honesdale.

STOCKS

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, senior vice president — investment officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC,672 North River St., Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, member NYSE & SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR Nov.

(CZFS – 50.00) CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

Robert Mosso, vice president of Citizens Financial Services Inc., sold 602 shares on Oct. 3 at $49.50 per share for total proceeds of $29,799. Mosso controls 358 shares directly.

(CYH -11.16) COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC.

Tian Qiao Chen, beneficial owner of Community Health Systems Inc., purchased 929,813 shares on Sept. 26 at $10.27 per share for a total cost of $9,549,180. Chen controls 15,640,785 shares indirectly. Over the last six months, insiders of Community Health Systems Inc. disposed of 5,600 shares.

(FDX- 173.60) FEDEX CORP.

David Bronczek, officer of Fedex Corp., exercised options for 26,669 shares on Sept. 28 (exercised 9.3 months prior to the expiration date) at $114.74 per share for a total cost of $3,060,001 and on the same date sold those shares at $176.30 per share for total proceeds of $5,759,460. Bronczek controls 52,687 shares directly and 695 shares indirectly.

Henry Maier, officer of Fedex Corp., exercised options for 3,213 shares on Sept. 28 (exercised 1.7 years prior to the expiration date) at $90.81 per share for a total cost of $291,773 and on the same date sold 5,213 shares at $176.65 per share for total proceeds of $920,874. Maier controls 22,507 shares directly.

Robert Carter,vice president of Fedex Corp., exercised options for 19,784 shares on Sept. 28 (exercised 9.3 months prior to the expiration date) at $114.74 per share for a total cost of $2,270,016 and on the same date sold 24,784 shares at $176.95 per share for total proceeds of $4,385,514. Carter controls 43,399 shares directly and 1,245 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Fedex Corp.acquired 274,645 shares and disposed of 286,848 shares.

(FKYS - 25) FIRST KEYSTONE CORP.

John Bazewicz, officer and director of First Keystone Corp., sold 1,050 shares on Sept. 27 at $25.04 per share for total proceeds of $26,295. Bazewicz controls 31,683 shares directly.

(NBTB – 32.93 ) NBT BANCORP INC.

Martin Dietrich, chairman of the board of NBT Bancorp Inc., exercised options for 25,000 shares on Sept. 22 (exercised 2.3 years prior to the expiration date) at $25.38 per share for a total cost of $634,500 and on the same date sold those shares at $32.67 per share for total proceeds of $816,638. Dietrich controls 166,345 shares directly and 30,352 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of NBT Bancorp, Inc. acquired 136,900 shares and disposed of 129,729 shares.

(UGI – 43.90) UGI CORP.

Marie-Dominique Ortiz-Landazabal, vice president of UGI Corporation, exercised options for 18,900 shares on Sept. 20 (5,000 shares exercised 6.3 years prior to the expiration date; 10,000 shares exercised 7.3 years prior to the expiration date; and 3,900 shares exercised 8.3 years prior to the expiration date) at $28.23 per share for a total cost of $533,572 and on the same date surrendered 4,032 shares back to UGI Corp. at $46.16 per share for total proceeds of $186,117 and sold 12,700 shares at $46.35 per share for total proceeds of $588,701. Ortiz-Landazabal controls 6,071 shares directly and 2,540 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of UGI Corp acquired 347,150 shares and disposed of 333,111 shares.

____________________________

Prices as of close of business Oct. 4, 2016

INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR DECEMBER

(BBT – 38.25) BB&T CORP.

Brantley Standridge, vice president of BB&T, exercised options for 19,873 shares on Oct. 28 at $29.13 per share (8,328 shares exercised 1.3 years prior to the expiration date; 2,484 shares exercised 2.3 years prior to the expiration date and 9,061 shares exercised 3.3 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $578,940 and on the same date sold those shares at $39.13 per share for total proceeds of $777,553. Standridge controls 21,756 shares directly and 6,517 shares indirectly.

James Faulkner, director of BB&T Corp., sold 2,616 shares on Oct. 27 at $39.29 per share for total proceeds of $102,783. Faulkner controls 19,862 shares directly and 21,067 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of BB&T Corp. acquired 461,817 shares and disposed of 537,916 shares.

(CZFS – 49.65) CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.

Rudolph Van Der Hiel, director of Citizens Financial Services Inc., sold 257 shares on Oct.31 at $50 per share for total proceeds of $12,850. Van Der Hiel controls 14,458 shares directly and 1,778 shares indirectly.

(FDX – 174.80) FEDEX CORP.

John Inglis, director of Fedex Corp., exercised options for 2,000 shares on Nov. 2 at $157.72 per share (exercised 9 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $315,440. Inglis controls 2,000 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Fedex Corp. acquired 151,417 shares and disposed of 163,028 shares.

(FNB – 12.92) FNB CORP.

John Stanik, director of FNB Corp., purchased 2,150 shares on Nov. 2 at $12.77 per share for a total cost of $27,447. Stanik controls 28,329 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of FNB Corporation acquired 79,925 shares and disposed of 37,000 shares

(HXL – 45.62) HEXCEL CORP.

Timothy Swords, officer of Hexcel Corp., exercised options for 16,699 shares on Nov. 2 at $20.76 per share (exercised 4.4 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $346,671 and on the same date sold those shares at $45.01 per share for total proceeds of $751,545. Swords controls 4,870 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Hexcel Corp. acquired 25,743 shares and disposed of 31,379 shares.

(MTB – 121.81) M&T BANK CORP.

Mark Czarnecki, president of M&T Bank Corporation, exercised options for 94,638 shares on Nov. 2 at $91.28 per share (exercised 1.2 years prior to the expiration date) at a total cost of $8,638,557 and on the same date surrendered 829 shares back to M&T Bank Corporation at $121.81 per share for total proceeds of $99,884 and sold 93,543 shares at $121.51 per share for total proceeds of $11,366,494. Czarnecki controls 57,660 shares directly.

Rene Jones, vice president of M&T Bank Corp., on Nov 1 in accordance with a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1) exercised options for 7,098 shares at $91.28 per share (exercised 1.2 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $647,905 and surrendered 6,179 shares back to M&T Bank Corp. at $122.73 per share for total proceeds of $758,349. On Oct. 28 in accordance with a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1) exercised options for 7,098 shares at $91.28 per share for total cost of $647,905 and surrendered 6,196 shares at $121.98 per share for total proceeds of $755,788. Jones controls 45,734 shares directly and 6,729 shares indirectly.

Robert Bojdak, vice president of M&T Bank Corp., exercised options for 1,095 shares on Nov. 1 at $91.28 per share (exercised 1.2 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $99,952 and on the same date sold those shares at $122.01 per share for total proceeds of $133,602. Bojdak controls 20,278 shares directly and 2,595 shares indirectly.

Richard Gold, vice president of M&T Bank Corp., on Oct. 31 in accordance with a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1) exercised options for 7,249 shares at $91.28 per share (exercised 1.3 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $661,689 and sold those shares at $123.00 per share for total proceeds of $891,627. On Oct. 27 in accordance with a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1) exercised options for 1,095 shares at $91.28 per share (exercised 1.3 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $99,952 and surrendered 819 shares back to M&T Bank Corporation at $121.98 per share for total proceeds of $99,902. Between Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 in accordance with a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1) exercised options for 14,496 shares at $100.96 (6,996 shares exercised 6.1 months prior to the expiration date and 7,500 shares exercised 1.3 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $1,463,535 and sold those shares at $120.52 for total proceeds of $1,747,020. Gold controls 42,652 shares directly and 17 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of M&T Bank Corp. acquired 181,842 shares and disposed of 425,757 shares.

(NWFL – 28.75) NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

John Marshall, chairman of the board of Norwood Financial Corp., sold 68 shares on Nov. 2 at $28.75 per share for total proceeds of $1,955. On Oct. 27, Marshall sold 85 shares at $28.58 per share for total proceeds of $2,429. Marshall controls 20,849 shares directly and 1,092 shares indirectly.

Joseph Adams, director of Norwood Financial Corp., purchased 275 shares on Oct. 31 at $29.50 per share for a total cost of $8,113. Adams controls 21,422 shares directly and 7,513 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Norwood Financial Corp. acquired 900 shares and disposed of 100 shares.

(PG – 85.08) PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.

Matthew Price, officer of Procter & Gamble Company, sold 3,081 shares on Nov. 2 at $86.90 per share for total proceeds of $267,739. Price controls 14,962 shares directly and 4,698 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Procter & Gamble Company acquired 3,725,430 and disposed of 4,094,251 shares.

(PNC – 94.65) PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Gregory Kozich, vice president of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., exercised options for 10,000 shares on Oct. 31 at $60.48 per share (exercised 4.2 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $604,800 and on the same date sold those shares at $95.32 per share for total proceeds of $953,168. Kozich controls 8,173 shares directly.

Michael Hannon, vice president of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., exercised options for 25,000 shares on Oct. 31 at $63.69 per share (exercised 1.7 years prior to the expiration date) and on the same date sold those shares at $95.28 per share for total proceeds of $2,381,988. Hannon controls 54,573 shares directly and 7,879 shares indirectly.

Robert Reilly, chief financial officer of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., exercised options for 22,000 shares on Oct. 27 at $72.65 per share (exercised 3 months prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $1,598,300 and on the same date sold those shares at $95.49 per share for total proceeds of $2,100,716. Reilly controls 82,803 shares directly and 1,406 shares indirectly.

William Demchak, chairman of the board of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., exercised options for 82,500 shares on Oct. 27 at $72.65 per share (exercised 3 months prior to the expiration date) at a cost of $5,993,625 and on the same date sold those shares at $95.31 per share for total proceeds of $7,863,455. Demchak controls 393,755 shares directly and 2,079 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired 192,387 shares and disposed of 190,937 shares.

(SLM – 6.97) SLM Corp.

Marianne Keler, director of SLM Corp., purchased 10,000 shares on Oct. 28 at $7.12 per share for a total cost of $71,200. Keler controls 59,901 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of SLM Corporation acquired 10,000 shares and disposed of 2,695 shares.

_______________________________

Prices as of close of business Nov. 4, 2016