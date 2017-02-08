DEEDS
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Property Location: South Centre Township. Seller: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC. Price: $103,094.91.
Dale and Ann Beagle Asset Preservation Trust. Property Location: Pine Township. Seller: Susan K. Amith Noyes. Price: $337,500.
129 West 9th Street Income Only Protection Trust. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Joseph M. and Cheryl J. Ladick. Price: $1 f-m-v $73,715.13.
Emeline T Hunter. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $6,000.
Freddy A and Michele M Valverde. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $34,900.
Robert J Connors. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $15,000.
Dennis J and Donna A Hugues. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $6,000.
Zenzel Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Melissa Lynn Ackerman. Price: $24,000.
JAM Housing LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: James E. Snavely. Price: $107,000.
Dennis A and Donna A Hugues. Property Location: Conyngham Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $1,200.
Paul C Scharf. Property Location: Conyngham Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $7,000.
Freddy A and Michele M Valverde. Property Location: Conyngham Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $34,900.
Emeline Hunter. Property Location: Conyngham Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $7,000.
Dennis J and Donna A. Hugues. Property Location: Conyngham Township. Seller: Southern Columbia Corp. Price: $4,600.
Red Mill Holdings LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Seller: Timbervest Partners Pennsylvania LLC. Price: $750,000.
Terry L Oakum. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: 1316 Le Grande Street LLC. Price: $32,000.
Corey A and Donelle M Honabach. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Robert E. and Kim Weiss. Price: $3,000,000.
Harold J and Judith A Hafer. Property Location: Benton Township. Seller: Innovative Building and Design Inc. Price: $40,000.
Janet E McNulty. Property Location: Benton Township. Seller: Innovative Building and Design Inc. Price: $40,000.
JKLM Bloom Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Joseph W. and Elaine G. Graham and Ralph W. and Cynthia L. Gitz. Price: $950,000.
Robert and Stacey Brunozzi. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: David M. and Marlene K. Hamilton. Price: $320,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
William B Hildenbrand. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Barbara Reimer. Price: $300,000.
Jeffrey Vail. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Terrence Goyke. Price: $293,000.
Lukasz Olszar. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Brian F. Toy. Price: $291,500.
Edmund E. Lucy. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Roy E. Yates Jr. Price: $275,000.
Store Master Funding X LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: CNL Net Lease Funding 2001 LP. Price: $1,050,000.
FNCB Bank. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Salvatore A. Lawrence. Price: $285,000.
James H Ashby II. Property Location: Fell Twp. Seller: James M. Montiel. Price: $297,000.
Cherry Hill Partners, LLC. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Diner Property LLC. Price: $420,000.
John C Schieber. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: John P. Ocenas. Price: $400,000.
Joseph Frank Leo. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Doron Waide. Price: $360,824.
James W Klena. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Glenmaura Commons LTD. Price: 449,000.
Charles J Huydacek. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: John A. Yourishen. Price: $265,000.
Robert S Tamburro. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Laura M. Potorski. Price: $900,000.
Pal Max Realty Inc. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Karf LTD. Price: $275,000.
David Zimmer. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Lillian E. Zimmer. Price: $409,000.
County Line River and Land Company LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: James V. Popple. Price: $1,400,000.
MJ Development LLC. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: Edward A. Racht. Price: $625,000.
Jaime Lynn Hector. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Laura A. Reuther. Price: $333,000.
Connor Rose Realty Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: 408 Quincy Inc. Price: $2,800,000.
Agostinho Linhares. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Biou Hsang Rin. Price: $222,500.
Dustin J Bender: Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Mark Perrella. Price: $300,000.
Mazz Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Paul I. Bartoletti. Price: $525,000.
Mark Lewis Johnson. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Price: $468,000
Clyde Rosencrance,. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Bruel KL. Rollins. Price: $270,000.
William Arthur. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Perih Group LLC. Price: $404,000.
Stone Financing t LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: John M. Gilley. Price: $320,000.
Jagadish Patel. Property Location: Throop Boro. Seller: Stone Financing LLC. Price: $320,000.
Gregory K Buchholz. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Caroline D. Northup. Price: $280,000.
Vinny Lamm Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Timothy P. McGurrin. Price: $350,000.
Carol Chisdak. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: William J. Umphred Sr Trust per Trustee. Price: $367,500.
Kelly Lenahan. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Russell F. Stahl. Price: $356,000.
UUWal R. Tuladhar. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Donald E. Dogan. Price: $422,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Dan S Butoi. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Jan A. Olenginski. Price: $410,000.
One Maplewood LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Westminister Properties Inc. Price: $4,235,000.
Luchi Real Estate Inc. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Nichole Witinski. Price: $54,000.
Childrens Service Center of Wyoming Valley Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Paul J. Siegel Co-Trustee, Mark P. McNealis Co-Trustee, Martha Bennet Estate. Price: $1.
Childrens Service Center of Wyoming Valley Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Home For Friendless Children. Price: $1.
Childrens Service Center of Wyoming Valley Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Paul J. Siegel Co-Trustee, Mark P. McNealis Co-Trustee, Martha Bennet Estate. Price: $1
Childrens Service of Wyoming Valley Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Price: $1
Jeffrey R Weiss. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Sophia Draina Trustee. Price: $302,000.
Crown Resorts LTD. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: William M. McCarthy IV Trustee. Price: $500.00.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Alexander D. Cruz Jr. Price: $39,289.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Peter G. Polos. Price: $12,064.35.
65UN1640 Trust MFH Trustee LLC. Property Location: Pittston City. Seller: MyFamily House Investments LLC. Price: $73,728.
Brian Fischer. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Brookfield Relocation Inc. Price: $445,000.
Alan Investments III LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Altisource Residential LP (Per Attorney in Fact). Price: $14,625.00.
PPH-Duryea LLC. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Seller: Duryea Center LP. Price: $2,083,200.
Christopher J Yurkanin. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Steven Horst. Price: $700,000.
Angelo Joseph Nudo. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Seller: Patrick John Flaherty. Price: $270,000.
Natural Lands Trust Incorporated. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Blue Ridge Real Estate Company. Price: $412,000.
Keystone Service Systems Inc. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Four Mountain Holdings LP. Price: $179,511.
Chris Brojakowski. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Eastern Communities Limited Partnership. Price: $277,956.
Movin’In Rentals @JTK LTD. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Joseph L. Schwingen Jr. Price: $21,000.
Ryan A Stoa. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Robert P. Matley. Price: $390,000.
Axion Associates Limited Liability Company. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Steve Gilpin. Price: $67,968.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Kai C. Pun. Price: $18,847.41.
Keystone Service System Inc. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Three Mountain Holdings LP. Price: $133,892.
Keystone Service Systems Inc. Property Location: Ashley Boro. Seller: KRPF Holdings LP. Price: $117,854.
Alexander M Piczon. Property Location: Forty Fort Boro. Seller: Joseph P. Atherholt. Price: $314,000.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Edilberto C. Aguilera. Price: $4,500.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Edilberto C. Aguilera. Price: $3,500.
Bank of America. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development United States, Department of Housing and Urban Development. Price: $108,944.
Bank of America. Property Location: Ashley Boro. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development United States, Department of Housing and Urban Development. Price: $68,208.
DLP SF Fund II LLC. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Richard Kiernan. Price: $40,000.
Red Cloud Real Estate. Property Location: Larksville Boro. Seller: Helen D. Magalski. Price: $44,000.
WCH Management Group Inc. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Frances Mazeikas. Price: $35,000.
100 Technology Drive LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Mericle 160 Research Drive LLC. Price: $1
Mericle 160 Research Drive LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Mericle 112 Armstrong LLC. Price: $1
Plymouth Storage LLC. Property Location: Plymouth Twp. Seller: Atwater Inc. Price: $425,000.
Russes Construction LLC. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: James M. Kitchen. Price: $20,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Seller: Eric H. Urruti. Price: $294,580.
Michael Witek. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. Price: $294,580.
Eagle Rock Resort Company. Property Location: Black Creek; Hazle Twp. 10 Parcels. Sellers: Blessing C. Asagward; Maria Theresa D. Balbin; Stanley C. Beachy; Rochelle J. Benito; Edwin W. Berrridge; Sarah Binaday; Barry E. Borakove; Mary K. Cutro; Elmer T. Cabanado; Bruce W. Carleton; Steven Tobin. Price $140,885.41
Hawkeye Capital Properties LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Seller: Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $73,152.
Laura H Micewski. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Seller: Sharon M. Tishler. Price: $378,000.
FJH Management LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $65,856.
Peter Ann Holdings LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Paul Michael Sorbelli. Price: $167,000.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. 7 Parcels; Black Creek 2 Parcels. Sellers: Ferdinand Carlos; Raquel Chosa; Fung Pan Chu; Patricia Daggy; Keirand Daniels; Vir Salfamones Chuy Darm; Ralph Densing; Clement Hilado; Desiree Joie Demeterio Fat. Price: $142,949.04.
Bethel Baptist Church. Property Location: Freeland Boro. Seller: Freeland Business & Develoment Authority. Price: $6,500.
Par Rentals LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: M & T Bank. Price: $46,900.
Birch Knoll Associates LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau.
Price: $13,000.
Eagle Rock Resort Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. 9 Parcels; Bear Creek Twp. 3 Parcels. Sellers: Jerome L. Depp; Josephine Fidela M. Magbag; Flora D. Dimalanta; Dale I. Favors; Salvatore N. Ditta; Paula M. Dreher; Bryan S. Farr; Vincent P. Fayock; Terry D. Ford; Roberto Frondoza; Laura Gherardi; Armando Guanlao; Price: $127,629.30.
Eagle Rock Resort Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. 9 Parcels; Black Creek 1 Parcel. Sellers: Elvie Gurrea; Patrick Nganga Muchiri; Annette Hendry; Lialinda H. Jacob; Dennis J. Murray; Mario R. Nanquil Jr.; Nathan N. KIabue; Melie Sia Kadava; George Koetter; Violeta Lomibao Mosada; Price: $95,347.79
Justin L. Hanks. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Craig Moran. Price: $302,500.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. 5 Parcels; Hazle Twp. 5 Parcels. Sellers: Patrick Shaun Mannix; Rose N. Maikweki; David Ludwigsen; Joby Kolsun; Lalaine M. Legaspi; Valentino P. Lim; Lalaine M. Legaspi; William Moore; Rebecca Albania Nair; KE, Di, Ql, Ll. Price: $147,518.24.
Morpaki Realty LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City 5 Parcels. Seller: Sherry A. Dalessandro. Price: $230,000.
Broadway Road LLC. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Myron Larry Moss Trustee. Price: $200,000.
Taffera Realty LLC. Property Location: Pittston City. Seller: Martin A. Redding. Price: $6,500.
Tallison LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Earth Conservancy. Price: $270,000.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. 8 Parcels; Black Creek: 2 Parcels. Seller: Steve S. Voultepsis; Severina G. Delos Santos; Michael N. Weiner; Maricel Go Villarivers; Miguel Villa; Lillian Vergara; Vicente Vallejo; David R. Nelson; Rebeccah K. Opio; George J. Oyombe; Ricardo V. Pascual. $272,588.53.
Michael L Alston. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Paul B. Sokoloff. Price: $442,000.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp.6 Parcels, Black Creek Twp. 4 Parcels. Seller: Aries Autoworld Ltd; Cesario Santiago Vega Jr.; Gerardo Purisma; Randy C. Rabe; Mary Jane T. Ramos; Daniel Joseph Rooney; Mari Joyce Rosales; Ramoncito V. Roxas; Charie Salas; Joel Tulingan. Price: $110,485.36.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. 7 Parcels; Black Creek Twp. 3 Parcels. Sellers: Theodore T. Tichy; Cesario D. Wee Sit; Carol A. Siegler;Thomas R. Shirley Jr; Hanna Sazon; John Quirke; James A. Maretzall; Rick Iddings; John Quirke; James A. Martzall; Rick Iddings; Michael S. Kowalik. Price: $94,704.31.
Commission on Economic Opportunity. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Stapinski Drugs. Price: $1
LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Luzerne County Sheriff. Price: $5,429.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Luzerne County Sheriff. Price: $1,446.58.
Mapp’s LLC. Property Location: New Columbus Boro. Seller: Randy A. Yaple. Price: $420,000.
Tanya S McCarthy. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Mark J. Spencer. Price: $265,000.
Linden Holdings LLC. Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Joseph P. Marranca. Price: $70,000.
County Line River and Land Company LLC. Property Location: Duryea Boro. 7 Parcels. Seller: James V. Popple. Price: $1,078,000.
Riverwest I LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: LRD Franklin Associates LP. Price: $600,000.
E Z Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: U.S. Bank (Trustee.) Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. Price: $28,000.
BDE Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: James R. Shaffer Jr. Price: $20,000.
Jeanne-D’Arc LLC. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: U.S. Bank (Trustee) Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Price: $32,500.
PMEG Properties LLC. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Seller: Chopper’s LLC. Price: $158,500.
Michael R Dutrow. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Mark W. Bosak. Price: $362,000.
Salvatore L Sciandra. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae. Price: $527,000.
G&M Realty LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Edward James Brighthaupt. Price: $24,000.
Getaway Rental Properties LLC. Property Location: Freeland Boro. Seller: Louis Cherone. Price: $7,500.
Treoff Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Swoyersville Boro. Seller: Elizabeth Jane Zdancewicz. Price: $28,000.
Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: A. Makara Enterprises, Inc. Price: $16,250.
Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. 4 Parcels. Seller: A. Makara Enterprises Inc. Price: $65,000.
J.P. Guinness LLC. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Seller: R.N. Fitch & Sons Inc. Price: $500,000.
SSSai Hazleton Realty LLC. Property Location: Hazelton City. Seller: National Retail Properties Trust. Price: $650,000.
HCP Medical Office Buildings LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Wilkes-Barre Hospital Company LLC. Price: $10.00.
Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. 3 Parcels, Black Creek 1 Parcel. Sellers: Brian W. Turk; David Ludwigsen; Sunghi Yun; Jacob Vanderpuye. Price: $44,174.42
Bank of America. Property Location: West Hazleton Boro. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Price: $132,192.
Drasher Road LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Tracy A. Gallagher. Price: $1.00.
JV Balas Realty Partnership. Property Location: Foster Twp Seller: Phillip A. Goedecke. Price: $6,000.
DD Investment Properties LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Luke Lichota. Price: $155,000.
David J Walsh Realty LLC. Property Location: Dupont Boro. Seller: John Struck Jr. Price: $45,000.
Craig Hanlon. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Robert W. Niederberger. Price: $360,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Pamela and Anthony Shumskas III. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Jeanne Fellows Est., Elizabeth Costine (Exr.). Price: $623,000.
Hilda Sierra and Joseph Cintron. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Price: $315,900.
Will and Deirdre Russell. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Patricia Bunche, David William Hittinger, David Hittinger, Nancy Lehrer. Price: $440,000.
Ryan Imports Realty LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Thomas and Carla Revocable Trust. Price: $310,000.
Ryan and Dora Meissner. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Daniel McConnell. Price: $300,000.
Richard and Ellen Wilson. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Stephen and Amy Plourde. Price: $325,000.
Geoffrey Ray. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Live Forever LLC. Price: $173,700.
Margaret Lapooh. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Edward and Carol Meredith, Skytop Lodge Corp. Price: $395,000.
Edward and Carol Meredith. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Jacqueline Mishrick and Skytop Lodge Corp. Price: $865,000.
Walter Hartmann. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Pip Holdings, Peter and William Pipolo (partner). Price: $290,000.
Robert Ace Jr. Construction LLC. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: AJS Development Group Inc. Price: $137,000.
Philip and Tammy Siana. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Mark Nauman. Price: $290,000.
Shivay Property LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: 209 Plaza Associates LLC. Price: $940,000.
Barbara Justice. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Isis Devino Management Trust, ESSA Bank & Trust (Trus.). Price: $290,000.
Michael Minnick and Stephanie Pope. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: James Peiffer. Price: $340,000.
Fairmount Hospitality LLC. Property location: Delaware Water Gap. Seller: WGL Limited Partnership, 101 Broad Street Inc. (gen. partner). Price: $900,000.
Jimmy and Jennifer Feliz. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Richard and Marcelita Mason. Price: $332,500.
Kanya Holding LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: James Patrick Hickey Jr. Est., Deborah Hickey (exec.). Price: $167,000.
Kazim Mohammed. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: USPO LLC. Price: $321,000.
Miller Group Holdings LP. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: James Shick. Price: $200,000.
Raymond Lewis and Wai Yuen. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Francine Evans. Price: $363,000.
Sun Set Bar & Grill LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: DWM LLC, Wesley Mager, Daniel Schaller and Margaret Schaller (partner). Price: $185,000.
Homepath Services LLC. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Sixth Street Partners Inc. Price: $125,000.
Richard and Jessica Marn. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Barry and Kathleen Hicks. Price: $300,000.
Dolores Joseph-Pauline. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Peter and Patricia Puglia. Price: $339,800.
Stephen Savarino. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Steven and Marie Grimm. Price: $363,000.
John and Maria Tomassetti. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: John and Maria Tomassetti. Price: $323,000.
Michael and Diane Mulligan. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Seller: Robert Tomasko. Price: $320,000.
Jermaine and Sharon Bell. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: John and Cori Rasulo. Price: $315,000.
Edward Niescior and Lauren Tulli. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Robert McManus Est., John McManus Jr. (exr.), James Mortimer. Price: $312,000.
Mary Clark. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Jennifer and Jeremi Pastuszek. Price: $348,000.
Jose Perez-Castillo and Damaris Vega. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: Anthony and Allison Fernandes. Price: $312,000.
Carlos Roman. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Madelyn and Harry Santiago. Price: $368,000.
Battle Monument Partners LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC. Price: $925,000.
Home Self Storage LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Daniel Stettler. Price: $1. Tax basis: $414,780.
Georgia Combs. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Joseph Turkson. Price: $339,800.
Stephen and Edith DiPaolo. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: John and Jane Schwanhausser. Price: $330,000.
Samantha Yap. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Marie Deresky. Price: $312,500.
St Luke’s Hospital – Monroe Campus. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Charles and Joan Hannig. Price: $3,575,000.
Celmira Velazquez. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Emma Wengerd. Price: $328,500.
Euphemia Lewis. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Classic Quality Homes Inc. Price: $314,900.
Charles and Nancy Marquez. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: R. Lee and Sylvia Byers. Price: $349,900.
Marshall and Company Holdings LLC. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Tru Properties LLC. Price: $775,000.
Calis Roofing LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: PHH Mortgage Corp. Price: $201,000.
PIKE COUNTY
Nataliya Gnatkiv. Property Location: Blooming grove Twp. Seller: Jean L. Lam. Price: $299,900.
Andrew J Lescinsky. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Barry Kaminsky. Price: $320,000.
Ryan Hodder. Property Location: DIngman Twp. Seller: Linda Van Haren. Price: $415,000.
Eric N. Boe. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Jinansu, LLC. Price: $1,454,000.
Natalya Khandrom. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Maria Nubile. Price: $302,500.
Angela Camarda. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Frederick A. Moore Jr. Price: $245,000.
Thomas Harlan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Jesse Van Ewyk. Price: $276,000.
Janet Lynne Davis. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Ionic Properties LLC. Price: $295,000.
John A Markey. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Kathie J. Oswald. Price: $260,000.
Frank Catalanotto. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Theresa Treanor. Price: $265,000.
Allan J Blau. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Danny J. Bakker. Price: $260,000.
C & Y Realty LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Robert Schneider. Price: $337,000.
Stephen M McLain. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Carl L. Hollenback. Price: $475,000.
George J Lichvar. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paupack Property Management LLC. $430,000.
Denise Lacombe. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Bruce A. Fenimore. $370,000.
Michael Hackett. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Scott Stoll. Price: $255,000.
Andrew L Lewis IV. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Liberty Home Development Corporation Ltd. Price: $600,000.
Barry C Malloy. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Michael C. Flanagan. Price: $710,000.
John J Hughes. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Robert Hughes. Price: $725,000.
Kerry Flynn. Property Location: Sholhola Twp. Seller: Francis Reome Jr. Price: $252,000.
Raymond Thomas Dilly. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association. Price: $256,125.
Li Chun-Lun. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Christine M. Stanley. Price: $750,000.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Goliath Properties Inc. Property Location: S. McAdoo, Seller: Ronald Chivinsky and Joseph Nealis. Price: $40,000.
Nathan and Jessica Seiders. Property Location: North Manheim Township, Seller: Diane and Robert Mashack. Price: $270,000.
John Eckert and Pamela Black.Property Location: East Brunswick Township. Seller: Pamela BlackPrice: $250,000.
Joelle and Mark Strona. Property Location: Lake Hauto, Rush Township. Seller: Robert and Jayne Dieruff.Price: $255,000.
Ed and Nancy Mady. Property Location: Valley Road, Blythe Township.Seller: Francis B. and Robin Green. Price: $550,000.
Community Missions NP. Property Location: Mahoning Township. Seller: 135 5th Street LP. Price:$117,051.
WAYNE COUNTY
David Lowe. Property Location: Lehigh. Seller: John M. Bonk. Price: $557,500.
Robert Pyskadlo. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Janice Denise Meckeler. Price: $640,000.
Roger J Cacchiotti. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: John S. Kennard. Price: $297,000.
Veronica Barrouk. Property Location: Texas. Seller: Brian Lenczewski. Price: $315,000.
Richard Park. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Charles W. Devereaux. Price: $410,000.
Jennifer Verrastro. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Dino Reguzzoni. Price: $360,000.
John Bender. Property Location: Texas 3. Seller: Robert C. Roe II. Price: $505,000.
M&R Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Clinton. Seller: Daniel A. Droppa. Price: $275,000.
Strategic Realty Fund LLC. Property Location: Sterling. Seller: Freddie Mac. Price: $14,500.
Michael Sorrentino. Property Location: Texas. Seller: Thomas C. Tigue. Price: $265,000.
Maureen Mouton. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Thomas Haberthur. Price: $325,000.
Michael LaCasse. Property Location: Lebanon. Seller: Kim M. Giordano. Price: $260,000.
J Bissett Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: Michael PA Prop. Inc. Price: $100,000.
Lisa LaRosa. Property Location: Lehigh. Seller: John J. Zufelt, Trustee. Price: $268,795.
Li Qiang. Property Location: Berlin. Seller: Elizabeth L. Hartley. Price: $165,000.
TRST LLC Trustee. Property Location: Buckingham & Mt. Pleasant. Seller: Rose Hernandez & Anna Maria Ciezza. Price: $50,000.
EKG Partnership. Property Location: Texas. Seller: Joseph M. Allen by Sheriff. Price: $64,527.41.
Nationwide Capital Group LLC. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Emily A. Kondes. Price: $250.
Odd Ogg 38 LLC. Property Location: Hawley. Seller: Wilson A. De Chiara. Price: $63,000.
WYOMING COUNTY
Jeffrey Crambo. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Joseph Bushta. Price: $447,000.
MORTGAGES
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Jonas M and Bertha M Beiler Jr. Property Location: Madison Township. Lender: Old Order Amish Helping Program. Amount: $450,000.
Edward M and Donna J Schu. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Lender: First Citizens Community Bank, Farm Service Agency, United States of America, US. Dept. of Agriculture. Amount: $351,000 and $300,000.
Red Rock Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $238,000.
Nathaniel W Flook and Sherry L Clements. Property Location: Orange Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $685,350.
Columbia County Housing Corporation. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $47,250.
Zenzel Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $180,000.
Dhwani Realty Inc. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Lender: Landmark County Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Kevin G and Shelley M Farrell. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $338,151.
Michael Morucci. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $310,000.
Red Mills Holdings LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Lender: MidAtlantic Farm Credit. Amount: $37,500.
Corey A and Donelle M Honabach. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $2,360,000.
Corey A and Donelle M Honabach. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Robert E. Weiss Jr. Amount: $345,000.
JKLM Bloom Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $760,000.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Fred Aebli. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: New Day Financial LLC. Amount: $350,000.
Nibor Partners LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Co. Amount: $1,200,000.
Store Master Funding X LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: CitiBank. Amount: $2,030,000.
R McGregor Companies Inc. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.
Jennifer S Spinelli. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Andrew P Kupchik Sr. Amount: $371,170.
John C Schieber. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $640,000.
Anthony J Cantafio., Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Invicta Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $327,860.
Lackawanna Energy Center LLC. Property Location: Jessup Twp. Lender: MUFG Union Bank. Amount: $1,594,420,000.
Lackawanna Energy Center LLC. Property Location: Jessup Twp. Lender: MUFG Union Bank. Amount: $800,000,000.
William J Jordan Jr. Property Location: LaPlume Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $417,000.
James W Klena. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $353,362.
Robert S Tamurro Ind & Tr. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Morgan Stanley Private Bank Amount: $400,000.
Gilbron Realty Inc. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,750,000.
Tejash R Patel. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Carmine Fiorillo. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $365,000.
County Line River & Land Company LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $400,000.
Stephen Michael Rebar. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $400,000.
Jaime Lynn Hector. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: Sterns Lending LLC. Amount: $299,700.
Luzerne Plaza Assoc. LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Oklahoma Fidelity Bank. Amount: $12,500,000.
Richard L Hughes. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Ark La Tex Financial Services LLC. Amount: $255,000.
Connor Rose Realty Inc. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Union Savings Bank. Amount: $1,976,000.
ATR Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $500,000.
Ruth P Davis. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PNC. Amount: $3,900,000.
1004-1018 South Main Avenue LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Greater Hudson Bank. Amount: $550,000.
Aditi LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Evanish Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank. Amount: $1,846,707.
Mazz Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $550,000.
Mazz Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $550,000.
Matthew M Stopper. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $340,073.
Mark Lewis Johnson. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $374,000.
Clyde Jacob Rosencrance. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: NET Federal Credit Union. Amount: $256,500.
Eileen Temprine. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: American Financial Resources Inc. Amount: $1,400,000.
Erica Lynn Arthur. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $323,200.
Michael J Lloyd Jr. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $285,000.
Elaine D Zaharopoulos. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $272,000.
Matts Properties LLC. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $720,922.
Jessica Tornambe. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $279,200.
EGC Greenridge LP. Property Location: Unspecified Municipality. Lender: Oklahoma Fidelity Bank. Amount: $12,500,000.
Gregory K Buchholz. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $266,000
William J Jordan Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $417,000.
Srinivasarao Ramakrishna. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $543,000.
Srinivasarao Ramakrishna. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $417,000.
Vinny Q Lam. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $332,500.
Stephen W. Saunders. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Bk. Amount: $256,000.
Kelly Lenahan. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $284,000.
LMS Properties LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $365,000.
Pragya Dhaubhadel. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Bank of America. Amount: $300,000.
Edward Richard Mazaleski. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $550,000.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Jaycee Associates. Property Location: West Hazleton Boro. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.
Brian Fischer. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $300,000.
PPH-Duryea LLC, PPH- Lords Valley LLC, PHH- Hamlin LLC, PPH- Eastside LLC, PPH -Union LLC, PPH- Sewer Treatment LLC. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Lender: Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Amount: $12,250,000.
Christopher J Yurkanin. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $595,000.
Kenneth M Marquis. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $355,000.
Mericle 100 Centerpoint East LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp., Pittston Twp., Wright Twp., Hazle Twp., West Hazelton Boro. Lender: Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company. Amount: $67,000,000.
Ryan A Stoa. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $346,675.
Alexander M Piczon. Property Location: Forty Fort Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $321,261.
WCH Management Group Inc. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $35,000.
Michael Witek. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $279,851.
Kevin Rea. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $360,000.
David E Hess. Property Location: Fairmount Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Amount: $378,000.
Donna G Casey. Property Location: Plymouth Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $725,000.
Justin L Hanks. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $287,000.
Post Family Limited Partnership. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Choice One Community Federal Credit Union. Amount: $800,000.
Joseph Blass. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: U. S. Bank. Amount: $264,780.
Terry L Zipay. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $303,000.
Terry L Zipay. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. Amount: $303,000.
Four One Company LP. Property Location: Wyoming Boro. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $3,900,000.
Three One Company. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $3,200,000.
Karla Harman. Property Location: Swoyersville Boro. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $253,390.
PK Highland Realty LP. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $3,900,000.
Center Company. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $3,200,000.
David L Stroud. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Amount: $381,000.
Michael L Alston. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $353,600.
TAPASWI LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $584,000.
TAPASWI LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $584,000.
TAPASWI LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $584,000.
Taffera Realty LLC. Property Location: Avoca Boro., Pittston City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $320,000.
Joseph P Ferraro. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $290,789.
Mapps LLC. Property Location: New Columbus Boro. Lender: Randy A. Yaple. Amount: $419,900.
Insalaco’s Foodliner LP. Property Location: Pittston City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $2,500,000.
KT Holdings Inc. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $7,650,000.
County Line River and Land Company, LLC. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $400,000.
Christopher Pierich. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $253,000.
Riverview West I LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Instant Cash Finance LLC. Amount: $3,000,000.
Michael R Dutrow. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $290,000.
Salvatore L Sciandra. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $417,000.
Lori Allocca. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $530,000.
Jason Jennings. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $257,741.
CBS Realty Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $275,000.
JP Guinness LLC. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $375,000.
JP Guinness LLC. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $360,000.
SAI Hazleton Realty LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $520,000.
Amy B Patton. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $399,370.
IBEW Local 163 Joint Apprentice &Training Committee Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No 163 Joint Apprentice & Training Committee. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $650,000.
Lynn A Bittner. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,000.
Melissa Kelly. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Benchmark Mortgage. Amount: $250,000.
Craig R Hanlon. Property Location: Black Creed Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $278,000.
MONROE COUNTY
Pamela and Anthony Shumskas III. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $498,400.
Joseph and Alynn Citrino. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: American Advisors Group. Amount: $337,500.
Joseph Cintron and Hilda Sierra. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $300,105.
Will and Deirdre Russell. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $352,000.
Mark Germain. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $337,500.
Victor and Priya Maldonado. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Sun West Mortgage Co. Inc. Amount: $333,408.
Cross Country Equity LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Steve and Jordan Hassell. Amount: $81,459.
Bhimnath Mahadev LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $248,000.
Ryan and Dora Meissner. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Daniel McConnell. Amount: $300,000.
Blakeslee Properties LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Republic Bank. Amount: $2,900,000.
Edward and Carol Meredith. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $417,000.
John Colerangle. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage Inc. Amount: $306,000.
Peter and Karen Kozlowski. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Citibank NA. Amount: $326,700.
Robert K Ace Jr. Construction LLC. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $109,000.
Exeter 2086 Corporate Center LLC, Exeter Operating Partnership III, Exeter Industrial Reit III LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Webster Bank NA. Amount: $47,710,000.
Stroudsburg Industrial Park LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $2,000,000.
Stanley Eason. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: American Financial Network. Amount: $297,640.
Shivay Property LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $600,000.
RJ Residential LLC. Property location: Eldred Township. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $75,000.
Fairmount Hospitality LLC. Property location: Delaware Water Gap. Lender: NOA Bank. Amount: $1,400,000.
Mountain Hollow Estate LLC, DLP Equity Fund I LP, DLP Capital Advisors LLC (gen. partner). Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Meridian Bank. Amount: $2,808,000.
Kanya Holding LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $133,600.
Brodheadsville Properties LP. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: BMO Harris Bank NA. Amount: $1,500,000.
Stanley Petko. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC. Amount: $299,000.
Cecil and Anita Regman. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: LoanDepot.com. LLC. Amount: $311,761.
Adam Edelman. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Sofi Lending Corp. Amount: $291,000.
Blueberry Mountain Realty LLC, John Chang 2004 Irrevocable Trust, Hee Chang and Youn Lenoir (trus.). Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Pacific City Bank. Amount: $2,300,000.
Raymond Lewis and Wai Yuen. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Homebridge Financial Services Inc. Amount: $290,400.
Sun Set Bar & Grill LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Lafayette Ambassador Bank. Amount: $188,000.
Adhirakash Dhanesar. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $500,000.
Dolores Joseph-Pauline. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank.Amount: $305,820.
Stephen Savarino. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $290,400.
George and Tracy Gordon. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Mortgage Master. Amount: $620,000.
Stephen Donnarumma and Marie Barbuto. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $325,000.
Pinecrest Lake Companies Inc. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Marlin and Gloria Keiper. Amount: $60,000.
Lake Naomi Club. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $273,600.
LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Price Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Dean and Althea Neely. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $417,000.
Sharon and Jermaine Bell. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Semper Home Loans Inc. Amount: $299,250.
Mary Clark. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $354,090.
Jose Perez-Castillo and Damaris Vega. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $294,500.
Carlos Roman. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $331,000.
Battle Monument Partners LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $693,750.
Crossroads Mall Limited Partnership, Pace Innovations Corp. (gen. partner). Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Investors Bank. Amount: $29,500,000.
Smith and Arabia LLC. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: FirsTrust Bank. Amount: $65,000.
Ryan and Dora Meissner. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $302,850.
Georgia Combs. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Iserve Residential Lending LLC. Amount: $338,450.
Lakeside Investment Corp. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $40,000.
MP II LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Covenant Bank. Amount: $80,000.
DLP SF Fund II LLC, DLP Capital Advisors LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.
Derrick and Jennifer Handwerk. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: McGlone Mortgage Group. Amount: $337,500.
Fidere Inc. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $120,000.
JHJF Properties LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: New Tripoli Bank. Amount: $144,725.
JHJF Properties LLC. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: New Tripoli Bank. Amount: $83,400.
JHJF Properties LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: New Tripoli Bank. Amount: $81,750.
Lindenmere Sports and Arts Center LLC. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.
Marshall and Company Holdings LLC. Property location: Paradise Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $640,000.
Calis Roofing LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Silvan Funding LLC. Series 1630s. Amount: $110,550.
PIKE COUNTY
Michael J Emerson. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender MERS. Amount: $312,363.
Eric P Asplundh. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $500,000.
WCS Trust. Property Location: Matamoras Boro. Lender Dime Bank. Amount: $3,750,000.
Stephen M McLain. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $325,000.
George J Lichvar. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $333,000.
Debra S Sibirtzeff. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $314,204.
Scott Dalrymple. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $250,000.
Kenneth Litzenberger TR, Robert H. Litzenberger. Property Location: Shohola Twp.; Milford Twp. Lender: Robert H. Litzenberger Irrev. Tr. Amount: $952,523.
Barry C Malloy. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $568,000.
Paul E Cunningham. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $290,630.
Ryan Hodder. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,000.
Eric N Boe. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $1,090,500.
Dorothy Winhold. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $259,500.
James F Furino. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $256,000.
Thomas R Mueller. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,800,000.
Barbara Davis. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $392,000.
Robert Strohmater. Property Location: Porter Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $250,000.
Ronald Feldman. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $417,000.
John R Hughes. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Robert P. Hughes. Amount: $725,000.
Albert A Saporito. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $335,000.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY
Ron Koscil. Property Location: Norwegian Township. Lender: CACL Federal Credit Union. Amount:$274,842.
Karla and Mark Driesback.Property Location: Wayne Township. Lender: MidAtlantic Farm Credit ACA. Amount: $256,000.
Bonnie and Michael P. Brennan. Property Location: 82 4th Avenue, Pottsville. Lender: CACL Federal Credit Union. Amount: $437,500.
JMAC Realty, LLC. Property Location: Tori Lane, Pine Grove. Lender: Riverview Bank. Amount:$300,000.
Robert and Beth Krammes. Property Location: Red Dale Road, East Brunswick Township. Lender: Fulton Bank. Amount: $600,000.
Robert and Beth Krammes. Property Location:Red Dale Road, East Brunswick Township. Lender: Fulton Bank. Amount: $450,000.
WAYNE COUNTY
Brian T Shedick. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $315,000.
PPH-Lords Valley LLC. Property Location: Leigh. Lender: Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Amount: $12,250,000.
Ryan R Lupero. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Primelending. Amount: $318,650.
William Arrigan. Property Location: Preston. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $480,000.
Jeffrey H Olsommer. Property Location: Sterling. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,100,000.
Jerome J Chervanka. Property Location: Preston. Lender: MERS-Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $312,800.
Thomas W Haberthur. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: MERS-River City Mortgage. Amount: $272,000.
WYOMING ACOUNT
Mark A Carpenter. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $308,000.
Joseph D Mitchell. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $268,114.
William K Hadden Sr. Property Location: Mahoopany Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Robert L Shaw. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $607,000.
Justin Yadlosky. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $268,640.
Lake Winola Holding LP. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $372,800.
Patricia Ann Furneaux Brown. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $275,000.
Frank J Brown. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $275,000.
Amanda Crambo. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $357,000.
NEW INCORPORATIONS
CARBON COUNTY
Adlex Group LLC. Filed: Dec. 27. Rental Properties. c/o Sebelin Law Offices PC, Leighton, PA 18235
Cortex Mobile Design LLC. Filed: Dec. 27. Retail Store.
Happy Hogs LLC. Filed: Dec. 20. Livestock Farming. 277 North Shore Drive, Albrightsville, PA 18210.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Fishers Body Shop Inc. Filed: Dec. 15. Auto Body Repair. 376 Danville Rd., Bloomsburg, PA 17815
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
1916 Prospect Ave LLC. Filed Dec. 28. Real Estate. 16 Delaware Avenue, Pittston, PA 184663.
All42MMC LLC. Filed Dec. 29. Mixed Martial Arts Instruction. 564 N. Main Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504.
Alpine LLC. Filed: Dec. 27. Recreation & Entertainment. 538 Spruce Street, Scranton, PA 18503.
Bad Kerning LLC. Filed: Dec. 16. Tabletop Games. 603 South Valley Avenue, Olyphant, PA 18447.]
Bob Warner Heating & Cooling LLC. Filed: Dec. 23. Heating & Cooling. 940 N. Webster Avenue, Scranton, PA 18510.
Bussola Solutions LLC. Filed Dec. 16. Business Services & Consulting., 201 S. Blakely Street, Dunmore, PA 18512.
Dance Center Northeast. Filed: Dec. 21. Dance Education for Children. 542 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City 18519.
Homeowner Funding. Residential Remodeling. 1013 Wood St., Scranton, PA 18508.
AMW Associates, LLC. Filed: Dec. 27. Real Estate. 102 Nikelle Lane, South Abington Twp. 18411.
HPM LLC. Filed: Dec. 23. Bar. 302 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Imperial Foods & Market Corp. Filed: Dec. 26. Sales of Food. 1826 North Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18508.
LUZERNE COUNTY
115 Carmela Court LLC. Filed: Dec. 15. Real Estate. 220 Pierce Street, Kingston, PA 18704.
16 Delaware Avenue Company. Filed: Dec. 20. Real Estate. 16 Delaware Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18463.
American Heavy Medal. Filed: Dec. 19. Broker Heavy Equipment Sales. 14 Chestnutwood Drive, Laflin, PA 18702.
AV&V Trucking LLC. Filed: January 3, 2017. Trucking. 111 W. Branch Street. West Hazelton, PA 18202.
CEUey LLC. Filed: Dec. 29. Online Continuing Education. 315 Spring Street, West Pittston, PA 18643.
AVP Taxi. Filed: Dec. 22. Taxi, Paratransit & Airport Service Transportation. 210 Montage Mountain Rd., 114, Moosic, PA 18507.
Blue Light Ventures LTD. Filed: Dec. 23. New Product Development/Business Concepts. 389 Fairwood Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Busy Pawz LLC. Filed: Dec. 16. Dog Walking. 129 North Street, Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Chino & Willis Corp. Filed: Dec. 16. Pizza Restaurant. 34 W. 9th Street, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Classy Comforts LLC. Filed: Dec. 19. Retail-Internet. 870 Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612.
Diversified Insurance Group Inc. Filed: Dec. 29. Insurance Agency. 1221 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA 18704.
Drasher Road LLC. Filed: Dec ember 19. Real Estate. 21 Sydney Way, Sugarloaf, PA 18249.
Effort Abstract LLC. Filed: Dec. 22. Settlement Services. 270 North Sherman St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18640.
Employee Providers LLC. Filed: Dec. 21. Staffing Agency. 4a Gateway Shopping Center. Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Erwine Hospice Inc. Filed: Dec. 15. Hospice Care. 270 Pierce Street, Kingston, PA 18714.
Five Diamond Distribution. Filed: Dec. 28. Retail Store. Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.
Graffix Printing LLC. Filed: Dec. 16. Printing. 74 Market Street, Pittston, PA 18640.
GSLHS Development LLC. Filed: Dec. 27. Real Estate. 316 Linden Street, West Pittston, PA.
MONROE COUNTY
292 Properties LLC. Filed: Dec. 16. Real Estate. 478 Lower Swiftwater Road, Cresco, PA 18326.
3- W Racing LLC. Filed: Dec. 28. Horse Racing. 479 Birch St., Cresco, PA 18326.
A&L Transmission & Repair LLC. Filed: Dec. 22. Ownership & Operation of Repair Shop. 201 Broad Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
A+Tutoring. Filed: Dec. 15. Tutoring Using Online Technology. 221 Skyline Drive, Ste. 208-200, Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
B&M I LLC. Filed: Dec. 29. Retirement Investing. 541 N. 5th St. Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Blakeslee Healthcare Center. Filed: Dec. 27. Providing Health & Medical Services. 206 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Blue Sky Tours & Travels Group. Filed: Dec. 28. Travel Agency. 69 Ransberry Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Cefaly and Associates PC. Filed: Dec. 21. CPA. 5329 Spruce Drive, Swiftwater, PA 18370.
Century Beth Penn Partners LLC. Filed: Dec. 21. Real Estate. 67 Center Ave., Mount Pocono 18344.
DeVellen LLC. Filed: Dec. 28. Certified Public Accounting Firm. 6256 Route 209, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
DCON Developers LLC. Filed: Dec. 22. Real Estate. 2008 Bernard Lane. Stroudsburg, PA 28360.
Destinations Pocono. Filed: Dec. 22. Management of Motorcycle Centered Tourism. I-80 & Route 715, Tannersville, PA 18372.
Eazitte Natural Products LLC. Filed: Dec. 20. Natural Body Products. 581 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Empire State Logistics LLC. Filed: Dec. 23. Transportation, Cargo, in Trucks. 704 Holly Circle, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Fabulous Forte Transportation LLC. Filed: Dec. 21. Provide Truck Transportation of General Cargo. 169 Blackcherry Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Fu Lay II Restaurant. Filed: Dec. 21. Chinese Restaurant. 502 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
G Reed Development LLC. Filed: Dec. 15. Real Estate. 301 Prospect St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Garing Enterprises LLC. Filed: Dec. 19. Transportation Provider. 233 Melody Road, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Indulgence Hair Studio LLC. Filed: Dec. 20. Cosmetology Salon. 2117 Blue Jay Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
PIKE COUNTY
Wellwood Avenue LLC. Filed: Dec. 19. Real Estate. 627 Route 434, Shohola, PA 18458.
B&R Small Engines. Filed: Dec. 27. Repair & Sale of Small Engines. 338 Deck Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA.
Chiapparelli & Lancy Partnership. Filed: Dec. 28. Tanning, Beauty & Day Spa Services. 105 Wheatfield Dr., Milford, PA 18337.
Danny’s Produce LLC. Filed: Dec. 19. Deliver/Sale of Food Service Goods from a Wholesale Store to Restaurants. 1270 Route 402 Road, Apt. A, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328.
Eye Associates of Paupack. Filed: Dec. 20. Optical & Medical Exams, Glasses & Contact Lens. 2571 Route 6 Hawley, PA.
SCHUYLKILL
B&R Small Engines. Filed: Dec. 27. Repair & Sale of Small Engines. 338 Deck Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17872
Care Package Kangaroo LLC. Filed: Dec. 21. Shipping Prepackaged Assorted Personal Care Products to Individuals Nationwide. 24 Parkers Lane, Tower City 17980.
Frackville Public Spaces Inc. Filed: Dec. 23. Fundraising & Advise for Public Spaces. 39 S. Third Street, Frackville, PA 17931.
Hayden Lilly LLC. Filed: Dec. 22. Life Coach. 5 Stoyer Avenue, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.
Hidden Castle Banquets LLC. Filed: Dec. 19. Food Service & Banquet Hall. 18 Turnpike Road, Ashland, PA 17921.
Hinnerscheitz Financial Services. Filed: Dec. 28. Financial Services & Mortgage Investment Advice. 30 S. Front Street, St. Clair, PA 17970.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY
BLJ Blue Stone LLC. Filed: Dec. 21, 23016. Stone Wholesaler. 98 Sawyer Blvd, Hallstead, PA 18822.
CAD Bits LLC. Filed: Dec. 19. Technological Improvement. 869 Richardson Road, Milford, PA 18834.
DanDois Lion DeLIghts. Filed: Dec. 20. Home Based Crochet Business. 1138 Baldwin Rd., Thompson, PA 18465.
Endless Mountains Berry Farms Inc. Filed: Dec. 21. Trucking Co. Buy, Sell & Deliver Products. 2328 Osborne Road, New Milford, PA 18834.
Hilltop Berry Farm Inc. Filed: Dec. 21. Production, Wholesale, Marketing, Distribution & Delivery of Farm Produce & Products. 2328 Osborne Road, New Milford, PA 18834.
WAYNE COUNTY
Bright Vision LLC. Filed: Dec. 16, 2016, Real Estate. Deer Lane, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Cherry Ridge Holdings LLC. Filed: Dec.19, 2016. Ownership, Management & Lease of Commercial Real Estate. 3298 Lake Ariel Highway, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Folk Real Estate LLC. Filed: Dec. 28, 2016. Real Estate. 199 Eskra Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
FSM Consulting Enterprise Corp. Filed: Dec. 16, 2016. Consulting in Construction Business. 473 Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
Honesdale Garage Door LLC. Filed: Dec. 15, 2016. Installation & Repair of Garage Doors. 27 Bulklhead Lane, Honesdale, PA 2843l.
STOCKS
This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, senior vice president-investment officer, Wells Fargo Advisors LLC, 672 North River St., Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, member NYSE & SIPC.
Source of data: Thomson Financial
INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR FEBRUARY
(CBU – 60.20) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC.
Nicholas DiCerbo, chairman of the board of Community Bank System Inc. sold 1,000 shares on Dec. 27 at $62 per share for total proceeds of $62,000. DiCerbo controls 188,991 shares directly.
Over the last six months insiders of Community Bank System Inc. acquired 109,297 shares and disposed of 98,053 shares.
(CZNC – 25.77) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP.
Bruce Haner, director of Citizens & Northern Corp., exercised options for 1,184 shares on Jan. 3 at $21.30 per share (538 shares exercised on expiration date and 646 shares exercised seven years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $25,222. Haner controls 28,597 shares directly.
Susan Hartley, director of Citizens & Northern Corp., exercised options for 538 shares on Jan. 3 at $22.33 per share (shares exercised on expiration date) for a total cost of $12,011. Hartley controls 10,374 shares directly.
Stan Dunsmore, vice president of Citizens & Northern Corp., exercised 3,668 shares on Dec. 22 at $16.92 per share (810 shares exercised one year prior to expiration; 1,005 shares exercised two years prior to expiration; and 1,853 shares exercised four years prior to expiration) for total cost of $62,061 and on the same date surrendered 2,434 shares back to Citizens & Northern Corporation at $25.50 per share for total proceeds of $62,055. Dunsmore controls 8,544 shares directly and 2,998 shares indirectly.
John Reber, vice president of Citizens & Northern Corp., exercised 1,175 shares on Dec. 21 at $22.33 per share (shares exercised 13 days prior to expiration date) for a total cost of $26,232 and on the same date surrendered 1,022 shares back to Citizens & Northern Corp. at $25.66 per share for total proceeds of $26,219. Reber controls 6,684 shares directly and 3,355 shares indirectly.
Over the last six months insiders of Citizens & Northern Corp. acquired 24,460 shares and disposed of 15,823 shares.
(NWFL - 32.60) NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
John Carmody, vice president of Norwood Financial Corp., exercised options for 658 shares on December 28 at $25.25 per share (exercised 4 years prior to expiration date) for a total cost of $16,615 and on the same date sold those shares at $34 per share for total proceeds of $22,372. Carmody controls 560 shares directly and 7,779 shares indirectly.
Over the last six months, insiders of Norwood Financial Corp.acquired 11,421 shares and disposed of 10,171 shares.
Prices as of close of business Jan. 5, 2017