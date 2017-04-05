For the Record

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

LaSalle Renewal LP. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Estate of Nancy Pasak. Price: $125,000.

Slavonic American Club Inc. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: NIC Frank Investments LLC. Price: $25,000.

Bernard J and Lindsay R Ciampi. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: FNB Bank. Price: $28,500.

Alex Neiderheiser. Property Location: Catawissa. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Price: $21,500.

US Bank. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Eller: Gregory M. Haladay. Price: $2,093.26 f-m-v $76,294.44.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Property Location: Berwick. Berwick. Peggy L. Hartman. Price: $3,634.08 f-m-v $54,113.85

West Ninth Street LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Victor Ramos. Price: $25,000.

Greenwood Land Holdings LLC. Property Location: Greenwood Township. Seller: Francis A.Omlor III, Janice Omlor, David M. Omlor, Christopher Omlor, Stefanie Starr Omlor, Craif T. Omlor, Stephen J. Omlor. Price: $70,000.

Gordner Realty Investments LLC. Property Location: Montour Township. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank. Price: $56,500.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Brenda J. and Ricky Lee Kreischer. Price: $6,306.42 f-mv $120,367.80.

High Mountain Lodge LLC. Property Location: Roaringcreek Township. Seller: Eugene and Patricia Abraczinkas. Price: $170,000.

MRK JR Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: B-3 East LLC. Price: $2,000,000.

Shawn D Reiff. Property Location: Montour Township. Seller: LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Price: $49,000.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Property Location: Roaringcreek Township. Seller: Nancy L. Deutsch. Price: $2,701.14 f-m-v $50,914.62.

Berwick Hospital Society. (2 parcels) Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Gerald L. Kershner 1998 Trust. Price: 1 f-m-v $76,755.69 and $83,323.89 respectively.

James A Bolinsky. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Four Aces Inc. Price: $320,000.

BBIP1 LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Taylor M. Alovisa aka Taylor M. Adams. Price: $195,000.

113 Foundryville Road LLC. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Southern Specialty Property LLC. Price: $15,000.

Zion Cemetery Company. Property Location: Fishingcreek Township. Seller: Grover C. and Luu Stoka. Price: $27.

Mays Rentals LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Estate of Alvin J. Kishbagh. Price: $1 f-m-v $59,000.

Boke Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Garringer Construction Inc. Price: $20,000.

Berwick Gas Sales Inc. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Joseph P. and Susan Gorzkowski. Price: $1 f-m-v $88,061.85.

Stone Creek Cabins LLC. Property Location: Sugarloaf Township. Seller: Bryan M. and Stacy L. Getz. Price: $123,000.

Irwin W and Esther Z Martin. Property Location: Locust Township. Seller: Cory L. and Melissa F. Merschman. Price: $405,000.

Bloomsburg Town Center. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Hanover Brand Inc. nka Hanover Foods Corp. Price: $69,000.

Joseph and Michael Cominsky. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: US Bank. Price: $29,000.

Gartek Holdings LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: First Keystone Community Bank. Price: $1 f-m-v $152,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

KMJ Holdings LLC. Property Location: Carbondale City. Seller: George J. Wallis Jr. Price: $300,000.

Kerr Michael. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Bettina Blohm Deromero. Price: $370,000.

Paul Rumensky. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Andrew Theodore Wolak. Price: $316,000.

Brian F. Hughes. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Gary Hughes Jr. Price: $26,650.

Daniel Bruce Farnham. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Seller: Anne Marie Larkin. Price: $355,000.

Jessica Catherine Cirba. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Seller: Anthony J. Rotell III. Price: $368,000.

Michael Crawford. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Janet M. Tigue. Price: $586,000.

Donald W. Smith. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Howard L. Blakey. Price: $372,000.

Alex Chow. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Donald W. Smith. Price: $350,000.

Christian E Graniel. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Carl J. Kaub. Price: $265,000.

Windsor Rentals LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Veronica A. Scarpati. Price: $325,000.

Davia Miami Realty LLC. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Quarry Solutions Inc. Price: $275,000.

Ronald Kostelansky. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Robin P. Cowan. Price: $319,900.

Xiaodong Sun. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Jacob Jasinski. Price: $328,000.

Corey Kuzmak. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Kevin Martin. Price: $395,000.

Nickolas Yost. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Michael George Lipcavage. Price: $350,000.

NLMS Inc. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: Jerry Warsky Kaufman. Price: $750,000

Geoffrey C. Speicher. Property: Unknown Municipality. Seller: Thomas G. Speicher. Price: $312,500.

Florence C Konosky. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: Louis Gene Crawley. Price: $612,000.

James David German. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: Cloverleaf Developers LLC. Price: $325,738.

Kimberly A Wrobel. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: Melinda A. Cramer. Price: $300,000.

Terrace Rentals LLC. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: MAM Terrace LP. Price: $3,100,000.

Sandra R. Smith. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: Deborah D. Anderson. Price: $334,000.

Karoline Mehalchick. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: R&A LLC. Price: $271,000.

Blank. Property Location: Unknown Municipality. Seller: Peter Amato. Price: $300,000.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Rymer Auto Holdings LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Seller: Roger R. Rymer. Price: $291,552. NP Wilkes Building 1 LLC. Property location: Hanover Twp. Seller: NP Wilkes Barre LLC. Price: $1.

Eagle Rock Resort Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Craig K. Carra. Price: $13,000.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: William J. Dagostin. Price: $8,400.

William Fermin Ventura. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: U.S. Bank Price: $15,974.

Sergio J Saronas. Property Location: Black Creed Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Company. Price: $24,139.

Eagle Rock Resort Company. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Geraldine Tan. Price: $7,071.77.

Crown Resorts LTD. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Gary D. Glick. Price: $$10.

Bernice Taylor. Property Location: Butler Twp. Robert H. Zweig. Price: $10.

Crown Resorts LTD. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Felicia Jackson. Price: $10.

Crown Resorts LTD. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sherry L. Vogal. Price: $10.

Crown Resorts LTD. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Janice M. Mountz. Price: $10.

Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust. Property Location: West Wyoming Boro. Seller: Champion Mortgage Company. Price: $1.

Jane B Ayque. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $24,139.

Luisito Bacosa. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $47,170/93.

Hallmark Homes Inc. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Luzerne County Sheriff. Price: $312,861.

Land & Resource Holding LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Lew Wetzel. Price: $500.

Land & Resource Holding LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Lew Wetzel. Price: $1,000.

RGWB Limited Liability Company. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Shazaam Realty LLC. Price: $60,000.

Yoselin Tineo. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Hazleton City Redevelopment Authority. Price: $79,225.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Larry Charles Kreider. Price: $8,000.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Patricia Diane Marshall. Price: $3,000.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Michael T. Maute. Price: $16,000.

Amy N Ackerman. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Seller: Roy W. Gernhardt. Price: $300,000.

Castlerock 2017 LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Price: $12,050.

Castlerock 2017 LLC Property Location: West Pittston Boro. Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Price: $14,100.

Matthew J Deremer. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: Edward Button Jr. Price: $350,000.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Joanne I. Keenan. Price: $40,290.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Joanne I. Keenan. Price: $28,179.

Goliath Properties Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Swinka Realty Investments LLC. Price: $27,500.

Ana H Cabrera. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Goliath Properties Inc. Price: $79,900.

Jonelle Dickson. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Heritage Hills Estates Inc. Price: $320,000.

Jingoli Power LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Russell A Digilio. Price: $400,000.

Winonah Araujo. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $48,379.

Frederick Libang. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $50,399.

Antonio Mahinay Rodulfa. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $49,389.

Lans Property LLC. Property Location: Wiles Barre City. Seller: Wilkes-Barre Xpress Marts Inc. Price: $880,000.

Kevin A Wetzel. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Chintalapati Varma V.R.R. Price: $475,000.

Rebecca SK Lachenmayer. Property Location: Union Twp. Seller: Darrell R. Wolfe. Price: $279,900.

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Price: $1.

Bell Diva LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Wilkes-Barre City. Price: $1,000.

Menachem Posner. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Frank R. Hughes. Price: $292,000.

Ambica LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Peggy Fetchko. Price: $32,500.

Josh Joseph Perchak. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: Kristin M. Menconi-Drost. Price: $350,000.

Ricky Martinez & Associates Investments. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Federal National Mortgage Association. Price: $3,150.

Kamlesh Patel. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Imran Saeed. Price: $746,250.

Georgiann Reilly. Property Location: Larksville Boro. Seller: Salvation Army. Price: $165,000.

Starmount Investment Group LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: David Oriel. Price: $20,000.

Exeter 545 Oak Hill LLC. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: I&G Direct Real Estate 16 LP. Price: $32,653,000.

PSV Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Seller: Eve’s Investments LLC. Price: $234,000.

Kenneth Churchill. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Seller: Jan Weinberg. Price: $777,030.

Kenneth Churchill. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Seller: Donald M. Kronick. Price: $100,970.

Anthony M Corso. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Company. Price: $24,139.

Janice Montejo. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Company. Price: $32,329.

Edralin A. Pagarigan. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $53,429.

Geraldine P Tan. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $26,631.95.

Aileen L Urbiztondo. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Price: $46,359.

Ara Arzoumanian. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Victor Capo. Price: $405,000.

Pierce Mtn LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Michelle Andes. Price: $450,000.

Paul M Zwolan. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Janet C. Siegel. Price: $465,000.

T Raymond Foley. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Seller: David W. Caddick. Price: $650,000.

Real Estate Magnate. Property Location: Plymouth Boro. Seller: George G. Parsons. Price: $15,000.

Dennis R Grove. Property Location: Sugarloaf. Seller: William A. Greene Jr. Price: $304,000.

KMB Properties LLC. Property Location: Plymouth Boro. Seller: Michael Baltruchitis. Price: $1.

695 Realty LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Seller: Frances Price Stauffer. Price: $70,000.

John J Bell. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Seller: Salvatore L. Sciandra. Price: $275,000.

Key Management Group LLC. Property Location: Butler Boro. Seller: Gordon I. Bigelow. Price: $180,000

Xito Group LLC. Property Location: Wyoming Boro. Seller: Michelene Gardner. Price: $268,000.

Ebhenezar Home Improvement LLC. Property Location: Hazleton City. Seller: Adrain C. Janeczek. Price: $35,000.

Oak Street Properties LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Price: $58,000.

David P Demarzo. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Co. Ltd. Price: $449,900.

MONROE COUNTY

Feryaa LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: CNC Programmers Inc. Price: $1. Tax basis: $128,448.

Wolf Property Solutions Inc. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Stephen Curry Est., Edward Curry (Admin.). Price: $62,500.

Sach & Sons LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Dr. Mohammad and Sakina Chaudhry. Price: $250,000.

Scott and Larissa Kelsey. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: John Castellano. Price: $475,000.

Roz Properties LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Bank of New York Mellon. Price: $95,000.

Aldi Inc. (Pennsylvania). Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Gabriel and Paul Scavello. Price: $1,800,000.

Abdullatif LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Dimitrios and Paraskevi Katsigiannis. Price: $650,000.

Wood Hills Homes of PA LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Michele Prisco, Michelina Prisco. Price: $34,000.

Franconia Mennonite Camp Assn. Inc. D/B/A Spruce Lake Retreat. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Spruce Mountain Associates. Price: $1,445,000.

BPB Development Group LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Bermuda Ridge LLC. Price: $1. Tax basis: $92,277.

Robert and Hillary Starinieri. Property location: Polk Township. Seller: Robert and Hillary Starinieri. Price: $363,500.

Paul and Teri Balmforth. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Brendan and Samantha Gilsenan. Price: $345,000.

KNAM Media Group LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Price: $57,000.

Geoffrey Ioannidis Sr. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: JHTHPKE LLC. Price: $90,000.

A2 Construction Corp. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: US Bank NA. Price: $74,494.

Zakoy LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Zakoy LLC. Price: $228,000.

ATD Park Slope LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Price: $91,350.

RMR210 LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Raymond Miller and Richard Spezzano. Price: $400,000.

GBDB LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Vladimir Alexeyenko. Price: $109,900.

Deshmukh LLC. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: June Smith Est., Terry Budge (Exr.). Price: $125,000.

Broglio Farm Estate LLC. Property location: Eldred Township. Seller: Carlo, Geraldine and Michael Broglio. Price: $1. Tax basis: $76.801.

Kenneth and Anne McCarthy. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Global Real Estate Solutions LLC. Price: $298,000.

SGS Prime LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: KNK LLC. Price: $350,000.

David Mosley and Denise Taylor-Mosley. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Jeffrey and Ingrid Silvernale. Price: $425,000.

Jeffrey and Ingrid Silvernale. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Loriann Dobbins-Mulvey, Michaela Mulvey, Devin Mulvey, Matthew Miele. Price: $350,000.

Camp Golding. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Robert and Lorraine Schroeder. Price: $330,000.

Bruce and Cathy Levin. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Jarrod and Joanne Tuckman. Price: $375,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Jaiks Perso Corp. Price: $40,000.

Robert and Colleen Dougherty. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Michael and Cynthia Hashemian. Price: $350,000.

Peter Desanto Jr. and Annette Borger. Property location: Polk Township. Seller: Despina Dutkevitch N/B/M Despina Borre, Carl Borre. Price: $490,000.

Peter Terrain. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: James and Carmen Warin. Price: $360,000.

GMH Properties LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Lot Holding Co. LLC. Price: $255,000.

Kadeem and Nadia Shah. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Riverpath Inc. Price: $210,000.

Paradise Route 940 Realty LLC. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Hana and Viera Danko, Pawel Krupczk. Price: $180,000.

Carl Rambaran. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Lisa and Ramon Rosas Jr. Price: $425,000.

JARF Enterprises LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Timothy and Jill Fisher. Price: $1. Tax basis: $122,739.

Randy and Tiffany Detrick. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: Randy and Tiffany Detrick. Price: $450,000.

Sheza Alizai. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Lewis Deihl Trust, Bertha Deihl, Debra Tandarich (Trus.). Price: $337,000.

Home for Good 777 LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Price: $69,269.

Cherry Lane Plaza Inc. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Lot Holding Co. LLC. Price: $46,000.

Hyo Lee. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Charles and Diane Lusk. Price: $350,000.

Michael and Anne Kelliher. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Norman and Elizabeth Wahner. Price: $387,475.

PIKE COUNTY

Kevin Wicksman. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Yuri Kagan. Price: $295,000.

Carl Hooghuis III. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: James Brittain. Price: $299,000.

The Conservation Fund. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Barbara C. Buchanan. Price: $275,000.

Gregory Minetos. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: James F. Nagy. Price: $265,000.

Jared Shockcor. Property Location: DIngman Twp. Seller: Paul Hannigan. Price: $405,000.

Craig Haenschen. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: William A. Gatti. Price: $275,000.

Mary Ann P Ribaudo. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Carol F. Galzerano. Price: $340,000.

Thomas J Lofberg. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joseph Tully. Price: $280,000.

Lawrence P Martino. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Woodloch Pines Inc. Price: $604,900.

Hugh O’Connell. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Woodloch Pines Inc. Price: $554,900.

111 Tallwood LCC. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Woodloch Pines Inc. Price: $604,000.

Gerald R Backlund. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Patrick Lynch. Price: $635,000.

Bryan J Hugerich. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paupack Property Management LLC. Price: $360,000.

Robert M Stella. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: James W. Carrigan. Price: $825,000.

Joseph Moscola. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Charles A. Lewis. Price: $535,000.

Adam M Voelker. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Joseph Moricone. Price: $277,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne Memorial Health Foundation Inc. Property Location: Honesdale. Seller: John W. Hubbard. Price: $610,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Lucille M. Burke. Price: $267,000.

Jennifer Jo Redhead. Property Location: Clinton 1. Seller: Dennis Sosa. Price: $260,000.

Wallerville Hunting Club. Property Location: Buckingham. Seller: Mary Ann Keefer. Price: $344,000.

Andres A Arnal. Property Location: Sterling. Seller: Mark J. Castanaro. Price: $325,001.

Christopher DeGroote. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Robert A. Mann. Price: $400,000.

Jose M Rodriquez. Property Location: Sterling. Seller: James T. Conway. Price: $445,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Albert A. Zick Sr. Price: $1,690,750.

Mark A Ivey. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Richard Truesdale. Price: $283,000.

Richard Lakata. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Michael W. Sherman. Price: $315,000.

Wendy H White. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Richard P. Ferguson. Price: $275,000.

MORTGAGES

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Brightside Homes LLC. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Lender: CAMA Plan Adminstration FBO Marcus Frasier IRS, Amount: $45,000.

Thomas C. and Kathleen M. Schreck. Property Location: Locust Township. Lender: UNB Bank. Amount: $620,000.

Frank C.and Mary P. Baker. Property Location: South Centre Township. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $472,000.

Shane A. and Lori A. McCabe. Property Location: Catawissa Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $384,750.

MGB Reallty Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $532,775.

Samuel S. and Nancy Z. Beiler. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Lender: Old Order AmsHelping Program. Amount: $525,000.

Brian O’Keefe Real Estate Holdings LLC. Property Location: Benton. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit Amount: $150,000.

Greenwood Land Holdings LLC. Property Location: Greenwood Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $52,500.

B&L Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $2,300,000.

BS2 Properties LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $125,000.

MRK JR Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,500,000.

Michael R. Kaleta Jr. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,500,000.

MRK JR Inc. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: B-3 East LLC. Amount: $400,000.

BBIP1 LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $146.250.

Columbia County Housing Corporation. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $87,500.

John L Coates Trust. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $695,000.

Berwick Gas Sales Inc. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Eagle Hose Co. No. 2 of West Berwick. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $267,400.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Michael Mancuso. Property Location: Carbondale City. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,620,000.

Jane Kerr. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Lender: Meridian Bank. Amount: $296,000.

James T O’Hara Sr. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $2,200,000.

GFEB Inc. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $275,000.

Paul Rumensky. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $300,000.

Daniel Bruce Farnham. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $255,000.

Michael Mancuso. Property Location: See Record. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,620,000.

Jessica Catherine Cirba. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $292,100.

Edward Boettcher. Property Location: Mayfield Boro. Lender: Sterns Lending LLC. Amount: $268,000.

Michael J Crawford. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Dale R Gilmore: Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: RMK Financial Corp. Amount: $261,326.

Gary Snipes. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $310,000.

North Washington Group LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $2,000,000.

Windsor Rentals LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. $327,500.

Robert A Montgomery. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Synergy One Lending Inc. Amount: $427,500.

Robert A Montgomery. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: USA HUD. Amount: $427,500.

Kimberly S Lovecchio. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $260,000.

Xiaodong Sun. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: MLD Mortgage Inc. Amount: $262,400.

Robert Jones Jr. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $279,840.

Corey Kuzmak. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $295,000.

Nickolas Yost. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $325,150.

Four P Realty LLC. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,700,000.

George Slocum. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $275,000.

NLMS Inc. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $750,000.

Mark J Lynn. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $259,200.

Thomas J Malinchak Jr. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $320,000

Geoffrey C Speicher. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $250,000.

Florence C Konosky. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $424,100.

Edwin Brandes. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Federal Saving Bank. Amount: $260,000.

James David German. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $309,451.

Terrace Rentals LLC. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Northfield Bank. Amount: $1,875,000.

Sam Schiavi. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $250,000

Susan C Turell. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $267,200.

Karoline Mehanchick. Property Location: Unknown. Lender: Residential Mortgage Solutions Inc. Amount: $266,091.

LUZERNE COUNTY

XITO Group LLC. Property Location: Wyoming Boro. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $212,000.

Brittany Portonova. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $468,750.

Oak Street Properties LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $125,000.

Karchner/Riccetti Partners. Property Location: West Hazleton Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $913,000.

Thomas E. Kretchik. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: Commercial Express Financial Services LLC. Amount: $$850,000.

David P Demarzo. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc.

Butler Enterprises Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Hazleton City. Lender: Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP. Amount: Not Listed.

David J Tarantini. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $359,750.

KKM Limited Partnership. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,630,847.

Thomas S Harris. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $525,000.

Thomas S Harris Property Location: Duryea Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $530,000.

Steven R Kafrissen. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: PNCB Bank. Amount: $371,000.

Joseph M Lombardo. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Kenneth Churchill. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $693,027.

Mark PA Route 415 Associates LP. Property Location: Dallas Borough. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $3,850,000.

Mark PA Route 415 Associates LP. Property Location: Dallas Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $1,227,435.

Timothy R Wilson. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: First Resource Bank. Amount: $1,181,000.

Susquehanna Nuclear LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citibank. Amount: $600,000,000.

Anthony M Corso. Property Location: Black Creed Twp. Lender: Eagle Rock Resort Company. Amount: $22,207.88.

Janice Montejo. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Eagle Rock Resort Company. Amount: $29,641.48.

Edralin A Pagarigan. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Amount: $49,154.68.

Geraldine P Tan. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Amount: $26,631.95.

Jenny Grace S. Tancinco. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Eagle Rock Resort Company. Amount: $22,207.88.

Aileen L Urbiztondo. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: Eagle Rock Resort Co. Amount: $42,650.28.

Anil K Rai. Property Location: Laflin Boro. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $288,000.

ANS Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Swoyersville Boro. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $298,000.

Ara Arzoumanian. Property Location: Foster Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $303,750.

Kelley Best. Property Location: Exeter Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $288,000.

Phillip Maggie Digwood Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Pierce Mtn LLC. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $468,750.

Cynthia R Vullo. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $405,000.

Paul M Zwolan. Propert5y Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $372,000.

T Raymond Foley. Property Location: Nuangola Boro. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $424,101.

Real Estate Magnate LLC. Property Location: Plymouth Boro. Lender: REHAB Financial Group LP. Amount: $50,000.

Dennis R Grove. Property Location: Sugarloaf. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $288,800.

Mary Ellen C Scalzo. Property location: Exeter Twp. Lender APEX Bank. Amount: $252,526.68.

Joseph Ellman. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Thomas J Edwards. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $279,492.

Riverview West 1 LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: First National Community Bank. Amount: $3,250,000.

Josh Joseph Perchak. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $260,000.

Allan Cheskiewica. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Third Federal Savings & Loan Association of Cleveland. Amount: $293,000.

Tapaswi LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $225,000.

Tapaswi LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $225,000

Tapaswi LLC. Property Location: Nanticoke City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $225,000

KH Management Inc. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: KH Management Inc. Amount: $135,000.

Eugene P Ziemba Jr. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $336,000.

Luchi Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Branch Banking & Trust Company. Amount: $1,100,000.

Highland Park Senior Living LP. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $8,300,000.

Kristen D Angelicola. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $8,300,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Varni LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre City. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $10,000.

David C Carney. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $255,000.

Brian J O’Keefe. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: AGChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $150,000.

Matthew J Deremer. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $357,525.

Fox Run Plaza LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $75,000.

Helen Frank. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $357,500.

Kevin Krawczyk. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $376,000.

Kreisl Real Estate Inc. Property Location: West Hazleton Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $215,000.

Shawn Mera. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $417,000.

Lans Property LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $880,000.

Kevin A Wetzel. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $380,000.

Rebecca SK Lachenmayer. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $251,910.

Edward J Suchoski. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: First National Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $262,500.

TFP Limited. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Modern Woodmen of America. Amount: $9,400,000.

Michael A Corgan. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Robert L. Corgan. Amount: $90,000.

Michael A Corgan. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: John B. Corgan. Amount: $90,000.

Michael A Corgan. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Patricia Corgan Brislin. Amount: $90,000.

Michael A Corgan. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Robert L. Corgan. Amount: $90,000.

Michael A Corgan. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: John B. Corgan. Amount: $90,000.

Michael A Corgan. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Patricia Corgan Brislin. Amount: $90,000.

MONROE COUNTY

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $157,080.

Chopra Properties LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $125,000.

Nassau Tower Holdings LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Century Point Pleasant Partners LLC. Amount: $1,350,000.

CAM Trust, Debra Mercatanti (Trus.) Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Century Point Pleasant Partners LLC. Amount: $1,350,000.

Scott and Larissa Kelsey. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: LoanDepot.com LLC D/B/A Mortgage Master. Amount: $403,750.

LTS Homes LLC, Eastern Premier Holding Co. LLC (member). Property location: Paradise Township. Lender: Lafayette Ambassador Bank. Amount: $165,200.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $205,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $183,130.

Franklin Kepner Jr. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $328,000.

Abdullatif LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB. Amount: $786,500.

DLP SF Fund II LLC, DLP Capital Advisors LLP (managing member). Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $3,250,000.

Park Drive East Properties LLC N/B/M KKM Limited Partnership, 31 Real Estate Co. LLC (gen. partner). Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,630,848.

Alfred Lutz. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

292 Properties LL. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Entrust Group Inc. F/B/O Karen Outlaw. Amount: $50,000.

Howard and Samantha Wallace. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $540,000.

Annemarie Algeo-Filler. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Key Capital Mortgage Inc. Amount: $650,000.

Paul and Teri Balmforth. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $345,000.

Jackett Holdings LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $420,000.

ATD Park Slope LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Montauk Funding Group LLC. Amount: $150,000.

RMR210 LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $511,000.

Pocono Property Rehabbers LLC. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: Eugene Stankewicz. Amount: $50,000.

White Stone Commons Associates, Susquehanna Valley Development Group Inc. (gen. partner). Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Dwight Capital LLC. Amount: $2,482,000.

Kenneth and Anne McCarthy. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Homeside Financial LLC. Amount: $304,407.

SGS Prime LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $180,000.

TSA Investors LLC. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: Merchants Bank of Bangor. Amount: $108,000.

CDMP LLC. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Joseph Martin. Amount: $54,967.

Peter Terrain. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $342,000.

James and Teri-Lynn Dellaria. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $1,025,000.

Carl Rambaran. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: First Choice Loan Services Inc. Amount: $340,000.

Randy and Tiffany Detrick. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $380,950.

Tarakbhai and Binalben Patel, Kashish LTD LLC. Kashish Investments LLC, Kashish Realty LLC, Kashish Enterprises LLC, Prem LTD LLC, Prem Dreams LLC, Rocks’s Holdings LLC, Rock’s Investments LLC, Food Express Tobyhanna, Meshoppen, Nanticoke, Shickshinny, Pikes Creek and Monroe, Tunkhannock Convenience Inc. Property locations: Coolbaugh and Tobyhanna townships. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,742,240.

151 Bridgewood Dr. Trust. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Dancing Ridge Realty Trust. Amount: $104,875.

Christopher and Amy Olsen. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $328,000.

PIKE COUNTY

Adam M Voelker. Property Locaton: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $277,000.

Kevin Brown. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $250,750.

Bryan J Hugerich. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $288,000.

Hugh O’Connell. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $250,000

Frank Segarra. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $277,288.

Alana Hooghuis. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $293,584.

James Mancuso. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $258,500.

Richard D Backlund. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $381,000.

Jared Shockcor. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $384,750.

Dana Merrill. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $368,000.

Joseph Moscola. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $428,000.

WAYNE COUNTY

Indian Rocks POA Inc. Property Location: Salem. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $475,000.

James L Petuzziello. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $285,950.

Robert L. Benson. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $365,000.

David Hanicak. Property Location: Salem. Lender: MERS-North American Savings Bank FSB. Amount: $284,500.

Anthony J Martirano. Property Location: Sterling. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $530,000.

Lakeview Estates Int’l Corp. Property Location: Lehigh. Lender: John E. Ohler Sr. Amount: $386,918.

William F McGarry. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-American Financial Resources Inc. Amount: $371,500.

Charles W Stout. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Credit Union of New Jersey. Amount: $317,000.

Michael Krupa. Property Location: Dyberry. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $465,000.

Nicole L Arnal. Property Location: Sterling. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $308,751.

Christopher DeGroota. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $320,000.

WYOMING COUNTY

Mark A Ivey. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $292,339

NEW INCORPORATIONS

CARBON COUNTY

Kids Market & Eatery. Filed Feb. 9. Convenience Store. 234 Center Ave., Jim Thorpe.

Esteves Real Estate Inc. Filed: Feb. 17. Real Estate. 45 Sunset Dr., Lehighton.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Apocryphon-Cycle. Filed: Feb. 15. Book & Game. 157 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Millville.

BBIP1 LLC. Filed: Feb. 22. Real Estate. 204 West Front St., Berwick.

Brightly Bitt Co. Filed: Feb. 21. Make & Sell Candles & Wax Melts. 420W. Main St., Bloomsburg.

Cadillac of Bloomsburg. Filed: Mar. 1. Sales, Service of New Cadillacs/preowned. 420 Central Rd. Bloomsburg.

Chevrolet of Bloomsburg. Filed: Mar. 1. Sales, Service, of New Chevrolets & Preowned Vehicles. 420 Central Rd., Bloomsburg.

Chip’s Classic Cars LLC. Filed: Feb. 8. Auto Sales and Reir. 743 North Keyser Ave., Scranton.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

10 Realty LLC. Filed: Feb. 28. Real Estate. 234 Penn Ave., Scranton.

Star Cleaners LLC. Filed: Feb. 27. Janitorial Work. 3 Plum Pl., Scranton.

Linden Bistro. Filed: Mar. 2. Restaurant. 501 Linden, Scranton.

Power Washington LLC. Filed: 29. Power Washing. 747 Jefferson Ave., Jermyn.

Alter House. Filed: Feb. 23. Restaurant/Tavern. 926 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit.

Archer Partners LLC. Filed: Feb. 27. Holding Company. 38 Steinbeck Dr., Moosic.

Asspressions LLC. Filed: Feb. 13. Retail Pet Supplies. 203 Harper St. Dunmore.

BPS Plumbing & Heating LLC. Filed: Mar. 1. Plumbing & Heating. 552 Winter St., Old Forge.

B+P Realty LLC. Filed: Feb. 28. Real Estate. 315 Golf Club Rd., Roaring Brook Twp.

Beyond Bread. Filed: Feb. 27. Bread Bakery. 135 Howe Ln., Dalton.

Big E Diner LLC. Filed: Feb. 9. Restaurant. 126 First St., Old Forge.

BrightCare BioMedics LLC. Filed: Feb. 14. Health Care Services & Products. 425 Spruce St., Scranton.

BrightCare NE LLC. Filed: Feb. 14. Health Care Services & Products, 425 Spruce St., Scranton.

Bruno Plastic Surgery PC. Filed: Feb. 13. Medical Practice. 50 Glenmaura National Blvd. Suite 103, Moosic.

Burnside Holdings LLC. Filed: Feb. 15. Real Estate. 305 Newton Road, Scranton.

C&D Electro Body Therapy LLC. Filed: February 8. Neuro-Muscular Stimulation Treatment. 336 State St., Clarks Summit.

Care to Dine Ltd. Filed: Feb. 23. Discount Card/Marketing That Grows Community Activities. 313 10th Ave. Scranton.

Casata Ventures LLC. Filed: Mar. 2. Greenhousing. 114 Old Orchard Rd., Clarks Summit.

Ciclico Properties LLC. Filed: Feb. 9. Real Estate. 1115 Electric St., Scranton.

Commercial Realty Advisors LLC. Filed: Feb. 28. Real Estate. 216 Thoreau Dr., Moosic.

Cressona Gardens LLC. Filed: Feb. 13. Own & Manage Rental Real Estate. 1200 Timber Falls Lane. Blakely.

Cultivated Care. Filed: Feb. 2/27. Dispensary. 457 Craig Road, Dalton.

Cutter’s. Filed: Feb. 8. 1 Prescott Pl., Scranton.

Liletto’s Holdings Limited Liability Company. Filed: Feb. 8. Property Management. 743 George St., Old Forge.

Fox Signs NE. Filed: Mar. \2. Vinyl Lettering/Sign Design/Installation. 731 Main St., Taylor.

LUZERNE COUNTY

155 Properties LLC. Filed: Feb. 9. Real Estate. West Lake Valley Dr. Hazelton.

Alex’s Floor Sanding. Filed: March 2. Hardwod Flooring, Installation, Reir, Refinishing. 23 N. River St., Plains.

Bass Properties LLC. Filed: Feb. 15. Property Management. 5 Seven Iron Dr., Mountain Top.

MM Enterpreises LLC. Filed: Feb. 21. Real Estate. 300 Luzerne Ave., Berwick.

Adore Consignment. Filed 27. Women’s Clothing Store. 966 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Americana Imports Inc. Filed: 27. Networking, Produict Search, Sales & Importing Wines & Spirits. 20 Susquehanna St., Wilkes Barre.

Amoney 85 LLC. Filed: Feb. 27. Trucking. 33 Red Maple Ave., Mountain Top.

Ann’s Administrative Services. Filed: Feb. 6. Secretarial, Documents, Spreadsheets, Payroll, Consulting. 464 S. Franklin St. Apt. 4, Wilkes Barre.

Aviator Anesthesia PC. Filed: Feb. 24. Nurse Anesthetist. 115 Sunset Dr., Hanover Twp.

BDAH Properties LLC. Filed: Feb. 24. Real Estate. 802 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes Barre.

Becken LLC. Filed: Feb. 17. Real Estate Holding Company. 93 Bronson Rd. Sweet Valley.

Blush Bundles & Cosmetics LLC. Filed: Feb. 24. E-commerce Sales. 68 RK Ave. Wilkes Barre.

BMW of Wyoming Valley. Filed: Feb. 13. Retail Motor Vehicle Dealership. 1470 Highway 315. Plains.

Brace Place Orthodontics LLC. Filed: Feb. 21. Orthodontics. 190 Welles St. Suite 200, Wilkes Barre.

Cerveceria Viva Inc. Filed: Feb. 21. Reseller of Manufactured Beer. 8 West Market St., Wilkes Barre.

Chabarb LLC. Filed: 2/17. Real Estate. 20 South Hanover St., Nanticoke.

Chef LLC. Filed: Feb. 8. Catering. 100 Grove St., Exeter.

China House. Filed: Feb. 16. Restaurant. 683 Carey Ave., Hanover Twp.

ContentMender. Filed: Feb. 22. To Provide Content to Comnies/Individuals. 82 Congress Rd. Mountain Top.

Dancing Hearts Home Care LLC. Filed: Feb 8. Non-Medical Home Care. 44 Broad St., Pittston.

Dean Pharmaceutical & Transport LLC. Filed: Feb. 17. Distribution (Prescription Medicine). 62 West End Rd., Hanover Twp.

Degree 2 Career Professional Company. Filed> Feb. 7. Assists College & High Students in Finding Careers. 85 2nd St., Larksville.

Diverse Housing LLC. Filed: Feb. 6. Real Estate. 142 N. Main St., Wilkes Barre.

Division Bee Apiary. Filed: Feb. 20. Raising of Bees and Production of Honey, Soap & Beeswax. 137 Bomboy Lane, Berwick.

DKNK Inc. Filed: Mar. 2. Operation Bar & Restaurant. 31 Lakeside Dr., Harveys Lake.

Dog Mom Cookies LLC. Filed: Mar. 1. Sell Pet Treats. 150 Beech St., Shavertown.

Elegant Invitations & More. Filed: Feb. 26. Printing Broker. 369 East Union St., Nanticoke.

ETB Leasing LLC. Filed: Feb. 17. Leasing Equient//Transportation Industry. 713 Demunds Rd., Dallas.,

Excellence Home Care. Filed: Feb. 27. Home Care Agency. 101 W. Broad St. Hazelton.

CMB Restaurants. Filed: Feb. 21. Overseeing Various Food Industry Places such as Restaurants, Catering, Food Trucks. 243 South Main St., Wilkes Barre.

Consulting LLC. Filed: Mar. 1. Door to Door Sales. 548 Nuangola Rd., Mountain Top.

Felecite’s Healing Hands. Filed: 2/20. Specializing in Personal Hygiene Products. 134 Dana St., Wilkes-Barre.

MONROE COUNTY

East Brown St LLC. Filed: Feb. 27. Leasing & Sub-leasing of Commercial Real Estate. 33 N. 8th St., Bangor.

Route 209 LLC. Filed: Feb. 16. Restaurant. 105 Foundry St., Stroudsburg.

Alan Kelimar LLC. Filed: Feb. 8. Rental Properties. 125 Rosemond Ave., Stroudsburg.

B Management LLC. Filed: Feb. 27. Artist Management, Asset Development, Coaching. 2523 Waterfront Dr., Tobyhanna.

Above and Beyond. Third Party Services LLC. Filed: Feb. 16. Service Techs. 28 Bunny Trail, East Stroudsburg.

Alfredo’s Pizza & Rm. House. Filed: Feb. 28. Pizza & Restaurant. 109 Plaza Dr. Unit 6, Rt. 940 Pocono Summit.

Big Apple Consulting. Filed: Feb. 22. Consulting. 111 Hawthorn Rd., Albrightsville.

Baba Lounge. Filed: Feb. 15. Bar/Restaurant. 219-225 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

All Seasons Removal & Management. Filed: Feb. 10. Removal of Junk/Debris & Maintenance of Other Property. 104 Wyalusing Dr., Pocono Lake.

ATM Transport LLC. Filed: Feb. 14. Truck Transport. 505 Marshalls Creek Rd., E. Stroudsburg.

Creative Concepts Contracting Group. Filed: Feb. 26. Property Maintenance. 7218 Winnebago Dr., Pocono Lake.

CFT Transport Inc. Filed: Feb. 28. Trucking. 2661 Woodruff Ln.,Stroudsburg.

Casa Templo Ile Ifa Laye Corp. Filed: Feb. 16. The Making of Distribution to Organizations That Qualify as Exempt Organizations. 128 Dylan Ln. Kunkletown.

CJS Plumbing Service. Filed: Feb. 27. Plumbing. 512 So. MainSt., Pittston.

Coaches Academy. Filed: Feb. 6. Consulting, Tradeshows. 1200 Sandsprings Rd. Bear Creek Twp.

CLS Transport. Filed: Feb. 7. Auto Transportation. 1239 Old Farm Rd., Blakeslee.

Coleman Greenzweig Properties. Filed: Feb. 6. Purchase Rental Properties. 213 Emily Way, Kunkletown.

D&D Engineering & General Construction LLC. Filed: Mar. 1. Engineering. 548 Skyhawk Trail, Stroudsburg.

Dave’s Land Worx LLC. Filed: Feb. 6. Landscaping & General Property Maintenance. 513 Starlite Ct., Stroudsburg.

Elegantly Beastly. Filed: Feb. 8. Catering, Event Planning, Private Cook. 214 Leland Terrace, East Stroudsburg.

Falconta Transport Corp. Filed: 2/27. Trucking. 4119 Romeo Rd. Tobyhanna.

Filliping Pocono LLC. Filed: Mar. 1. Real Estate. 221 Skyline Dr. Ste. 208-142 East, Stroudsburg.

Fortunato’s LLC. Mar. 2. Sale of Merchandise. 1605 Primrose Lane. Kunkletown.

Fringe Accounting Co. Filed: Feb. 16. Public Account. 1337 Crossing Ln. Stroudsburg.

PIKE COUNTY

Alliance Senior Day Care LLC. Filed: Feb. 16. Adult Day Care. 104 Pennsylvania Avenue. Matamoras.

Artistic Images Home Improvements. Filed: Feb. 8. Carpentry, Painting, Design & Decorating. 161 Sunrise Dr., Milford.

Black Bear Ornamental Inc. Filed: Feb. 16. Install Metal Railings. 170 Bernadette Dr., Dingmans Ferry.

Brown Academy LLC. Filed: Feb. 22. Youth Care & Family Services. 265 Dorchester Dr., Bushkill.

Custom Lighting Concepts LLC. Filed: Mar. 2. Customized Auto Lighting. 4581 Pine Ridge Dr. West Bushkill.

Delaware Advisory Services LLC. Filed: Feb. 7. Social Security Consulting. 510 Braeburn, Matamoras.

Delle Murge Inc. Filed: Feb. 10. Investigative Journalism. 310 W. Harford St., Milford.

SCHUYKILL COUNTY

AGU Transport LLC. Filed: Feb. 14. Transportation of General Freight Over The Road. 211 Lombard St. Tamaqua.

Ashes Reir LLC. Filed: Feb. 14. Unknown. 187 Mexico Road, Pine Grove.

BJ Trucking LLC. Filed: Feb. 25. Motor Carrier (Trucking). 112 West Laurel St., Shenandoah.

Broad St. West LLC. Filed: Feb. 22. Real Estate Management. 139 West Broad St., Tamaqua.

Centre St. Hardware LLC. Feb. 17. Hardware Store. 433 South Centre St., Pottsville.

Circadian LLC. Filed: Feb. 22. Real Estate. 250 Route 61 So., Schuylkill Haven.

Complete Computers & Electronics. Filed: Feb. 23. Sales & Service Computers & Electronics. 501 W. High St., Frackville.

Corsicana Mattress Company. Filed: Feb. 6. Mattress Manufacturing. 1214 Morea Road. Barmesville.

Custom Touch Cabinets & Countertops LLC. Filed: Feb. 10. Retail Store. 17 S. 2nd St., Cressona.

Cypress & WShim Inc. Filed: Feb. 6. Internet Sales. 29 Chestnut St., Cressona.

DHS Commerical Cleaners LLC. Filed: Feb 16. Commercial Cleaners. 1701 West Norwegian.

Dreamcast. Filed: Feb. 24. Marketing Services, Freelance Writing. 204 E. Wiconnisco St., Muir.

Dreamcatchers Art Emporium LLC. Filed: 24. Artist Collective. 375 S. Centre St., Pottsville.

Finn Trucking LLC. Filed: Feb. 6. Trucking. 109 Millers Rd., Schuylkill Haven.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY

Birchard Stone Industries LLC. Filed: Feb. 28. Bluestone Supplier. 2774 Stone St., Montrose.

Challenges To Traditional Solutions Inc. Filed: Feb. 27. Creative Educational Programs for Adults & Children. 330 Shore Drive, Hop Bottom.

Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den LLC. Filed. Feb. 13. Aquarium & Reptile Center. Route 706, New Milford.

Endless Mountain Antique Power Equient Assocation. Filed: Feb. 15. Charitable, Civic, Beenevolent, Educational Purposes. 13339 S.R> 838 Little Meadows.

Endless Mountains Agricultural & Enviromental Services LLC. Filed: Feb. 28. Consulting & Advising. 6290 State Route 3001, Meshoppen.

WAYNE COUNTY

Aerial Advantage Media. Filed: Feb. 17. Aerial Photography/VideoGraphy. 610 Church Ave. Honesdale.

Bible Quest .org Inc. Filed: Feb. 9. Religious Web. Broadcasting. 119 9th St., Suite 1, Honesdale.

Big Armory. Filed: Mar. 1. Online Sales via Ecommerce. 12 Squirrel Mew, Lake Ariel.

Carachilo’s Amusements LLC. Filed: Feb. 22. Carnival Business Rides. 211B. Ridge Ave., Hawley.

Counseling for You Now. Filed: Feb. 14. Counseling Service. 601 Church St., Honesdale.

DDB LLC. Filed: Feb. 23. Real Estate. 19 Sutter Ct., Hawley.

Elegant World Travel Corporation. Filed: Feb. 13. Travel Agency. 48 Woodlyn Acres Rd., Hawley.

Forthright Wealth Planning. Feb. 28. Financial Advise Investment Insurance Sales. 111 Grandview Ave. Honesdale.

Frank Miller Placemat Advertising. Filed: Feb. 15. Placemat Advertising. 216 Willow Ave., Honesdale.

WYOMING COUNTY

Bethel Ann Photography LLC. Filed: Feb. 8. Photography Services. 29 Wilson St., Factoryville.

Falcon FLowback Services LLC. Filed: Feb. 25. Oilfield Services. 7318 SR 6, West Tunkhannock.

INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS

OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR APRIL

(AWK- 77.84) AMERICAN WATER WORKS CO. INC.

Mark Strauss, vice president of American Water Works Co., Inc., exercised options for 13,011 shares on March 2 (exercised 1.8 years prior to the expiration date) at $34.12 per share for a total cost of $443,935 and on the same date sold those shares at $77.57 per share for total proceeds of $1,009,263. Strauss controls 35,124 shares directly. Over the last six months, insiders of American Water Works Co., Inc. acquired 41,775 shares and disposed of 41,385 shares.

(BBT – 48.56) BB&T CORP.

David Boyer, Jr., director of BB&T Corp., sold 2,500 shares on March 1 at $49.77 per share for total proceeds of $124,426. Boyer controls 9,288 shares directly and 4,071 shares indirectly. Over the last six months, insiders of BB&T Corp. acquired 1,440,888 shares and disposed of 2,678,545 shares.

(CBU – 58.78) COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC.

John Whipple, director of Community Bank System Inc., exercised options for 3,850 shares on Feb. 16 (exercised 3.9 years prior to the expiration date) at $27.36 per share for a total cost of $105,336 and on the same date sold those shares at $59.97 per share for total proceeds of $230,881. Whipple controls 269 shares directly. Over the last six months, insiders of Community Bank System Inc.acquired 82,892 shares and disposed of 78,522 shares.

(CYH – 9.14) COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC.

Mitchell Watson, Jr., director of Community Health Systems Inc., sold 1,732 shares on Feb. 24 at $9.24 per share for total proceeds of $15,997. Watson controls 4,777 shares directly.

(FULT – 19) FULTON FINANCIAL CORP.

Scott Smith, Jr., director of Fulton Financial Corp., sold 10,000 shares on Feb. 16 at $18.95 per share for total proceeds of $189,500. Smith controls 295,034 shares directly. Over the last six months, insiders of Fulton Financial Corp. acquired 183,147 shares and disposed of 289,134 shares.

(FDBC – 41) FIDELITY D&D BANCORP INC.

John Cognetti, director of Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc., exercised options for 519 shares on Feb. 21 (exercised 9.9 months prior to the expiration date) at $28.90 per share for a total cost of $14,999. Cognetti controls 12,903 shares directly.

(HXL – 54.94) HEXCEL CORP.

Thierry Merlot, officer of Hexcel Corp., sold 4,774 shares on March 2 at $55.29 per share for total proceeds of $263,962. Merlot controls 16,182 shares directly.

Wayne Pensky, chief financial officer of Hexcel Corp., sold 10,249 shares on March 2, pursuant to a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1), at $55.32 per share for total proceeds of $566,940. Pensky controls 93,313 shares directly. Over the last six months, insiders of Hexcel Corp. acquired 96,522 shares and disposed of 70,427 shares.

(MTB – 167.12) M&T BANK CORP.

John D’Angelo, vice president of M&T Bank Corp., sold 1,000 shares at $168.56 per share for total proceeds of $168,560. D’Angelo controls 1,829 shares directly. Over the last six months, insiders of M&T Bank Corp. acquired 500,179 shares and disposed of 782,913 shares.

(NBTB – 40.50) NBT BANCORP INC.

Martin Dietrich, chairman of the board of NBT Bancorp Inc., sold 15,000 shares on Feb. 22 at $41.74 per share for total proceeds of $626,034. Dietrich controls 108,409 shares directly and 30,680 shares indirectly. Over the last six months, insiders of NBT Bancorp Inc. acquired 125,765 shares and disposed of 263,476 shares.

(PPL - 36.84) PPL CORP.

Victor Staffieri, officer of subsidiary of PPL Corp., sold 10,706 shares on Feb. 28, pursuant to a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1), at $36.76 per share for total proceeds of $393,542. Staffieri controls no shares directly or indirectly.

William Spence, chairman of the board of PPL Corp., sold 40,123 shares on Feb. 28, pursuant to a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1), at $36.94 per share for total proceeds of $1,482,144. Spence controls 30,457 shares directly and 12,948 shares indirectly.

Vincent Sorgi, chief financial officer of PPL Corp., sold 10,708 shares on Feb. 28, pursuant to a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1), at $37 per share for total proceeds of $396,196. Sorgi controls 11,181 shares directly and 119 shares indirectly.

Joanne Raphael, vice president of PPL Corp., sold 4,035 shares on Feb. 28, pursuant to a prearranged trading plan (10b5-1), at $36.57 per share for total proceeds of $147,560. Raphael controls 16,799 shares directly and 1,430 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of PPL Corp. acquired 351,102 shares and disposed of 265,899 shares.

(PNC – 127.51) PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Robert Reilly, chief financial officer of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., exercised options for 98,000 shares on March 1 (exercised 10.8 months prior to the expiration date) at $61.51 per share for a total cost of $6,027,784 and on the same date sold those shares at $131.12 per share for total proceeds of $11,538,349. Reilly controls 103,299 shares directly and 1,413 shares indirectly.

Michael Lyons, vice president of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., sold 8,500 shares on Feb. 28 at $127.38 per share for total proceeds of $1,082,716. Lyons controls 110,914 shares directly.

William Demchak, chairman of the board of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., exercised options for 165,442 shares on Feb. 28 (exercised 2 years prior to the expiration date) at $31.07 per share for a total cost of $5,140,283 and on the same date sold those shares at $127.10 per share for total proceeds of $21,028,141. Demchak controls 490,847 shares directly and 2,089 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. acquired 407,424 shares and disposed of 475,712 shares.

(SLM – 11.91) SLM CORP.

Paul Thome, vice president of SLM Corp., sold 9,100 shares on March 1 at $12.37 per share for total proceeds of $112,605. Thome controls 203,107 shares directly and 64,694 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of SLM Corp. acquired 269,719 shares and disposed of 380,748 shares.

(UGI – 48.47) UGI CORP.

Anne Pol, director of UGI Corp., exercised options for 6,000 shares on March 2 (exercised 1.9 years prior to the expiration date) at $16.25 per share for a total cost of $97,500 and on the same date sold those shares at $48.46 per share for total proceeds of $290,789. Pol controls 5,286 shares directly and 137,735 shares indirectly.

Kirk Oliver, chief financial officer of UGI Corp., exercised options for 19,500 shares on Feb.21 (exercised 5.9 years prior to the expiration date) at $21.81 per share for a total cost of $425,295 and on the same date sold those shares at $47.32 per share for total proceeds of $922,777. Oliver controls 60,103 shares directly and 569 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of UGI Corp. acquired 305,450 shares and disposed of 221,031 shares.

(VZ – 49.98) VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

Marni Walden, vice president of Verizon Communications sold 32,254 shares on Feb. 27 at $49.92 per share for total proceeds of $1,610,120. Walden controls 28,159 shares directly and 15,069 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Verizon Communications acquired 993,625 shares and disposed of 527,462 shares.

Prices as of Close of Business March 3, 2017