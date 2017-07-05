For the Record

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEEDS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Robert B. Kelly. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Norman R. Lester. Amount: $410,000.00.

Jacob S. Sukal. Property Location: Fishing Creek Twp. Seller: Estate of Daniel R. Reichard. Amount: $319,600.00.

William C. Campbell. Property Location: Briarcreek Twp. Seller: Shawn E. Bonawitz. Amount: $300,000.00.

C&M Warehouse LLC. Property Location: Montour Twp. Seller: Vincent M. Green. Amount: $360,000.00.

G2SM Management LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Kevin S. Gottstein. Amount: $300,000.00.

Jason A. Laubach. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: H. Joseph Lyons. Amount: $500,000.00.

Red Rock Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Jack M. Deal Jr. Amount: $350,000.00.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Thomas J. Palermo. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Jody Malloy. Amount: $280,000.00.

Gabi N. Waite. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller: Richard Levine. Amount: $444,000.00.

Northeast American Diocese of the Malankara Orth. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Bishop Joseph Bambera. Amount $2,950,000.00.

Thomas M. Hill. Property. Location: Dalton Boro. Seller: Joseph F. Cermak. Amount: $765,000.00.

Dickson City Investments LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Barbara Valton. Amount: $350,000.00.

John Evangelista. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: Darolee Mary Tarapchak. Amount: $328.000.00.

Juliana Obi-Wilson. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Seller: David Brady. Amount: $3260.000.00.

Thomas J. Virbitsky. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: George D. Hedges Estate. Amount: $765,000.00.

Amie J. Kurilla. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Michael Frezzolini. Amount: $285,000.00.

Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Robert J. Pipcho. Amount: $420,000.00.

Syed Beyabani. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Seller: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. Amount: $420,000.00.

Tal J. Waide. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Seller: Patricia Ann Wasley. Amount: $266,000.00.

Theodore Kosa. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Seller: Tara Lee Kernoschak. Amount: $434.500.00.

Kelie Santaniello. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Seller: Frank Hubbard. Amount: $318,097.50.

Jeffrey Boam. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Seller: Laurie Argonish. Amount: $300,000.00.

Sean Powell. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Seller: S&G Acquisitions Inc. Amount: $260,000.00.

Martha Taliento. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Patricia Baldassari Estate. Amount: $250,000.00.

409 Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: NBT Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.00

640 Jefferson Scranton LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Seller: Sheldon W. Roberts. Amount: $272,000.00.

Laura R. Warnken. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Seller: Boston Land Company Inc. Amount: $340,800.00.

Nina Capitano. Property Location: Springbrook Twp. Seller: Robert Weidow. Amount: $250,000.00.

Alex Khochafian. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Lisa A. Balestrini. Amount: $335,000.00.

Douglas A. Yazinski. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Donato C. Rinaldi Jr. Amount: $365,000.00.

Adele Rothofsky. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Thomas M. Hill. Amount: $390,000.00.

Northeast American Diocese of the Malankara Orth. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Bishop Joseph Bambera. Amount: $2,950,000.00.

Harry Colton. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller Frank Trovato. Amount: $312,000.00.

Adam R. McCormack. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: David A Nothdurft. Amount: $339,500.00

Edward J. Robson. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Innovative Investment Group LLC. Amount: $250,000.00.

James Michael Spickard Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: David Michael Wilkinson Jr. Amount: $307,000.00

Matthew R. Brzycki. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $365,659.80.

Robert P. Zelno. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Seller: Damski Builders & Design LLC. Amount: $370,000.00.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Ian R. Smith. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Brian W. May. Amount: $483,000.00.

Kenneth R. Koziel Jr. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Jan Witek. Amount: $284,000.00.

John F. McNichol. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Steven Angel. Amount: $360,000.00.

Ryan Lindbuchler. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Outlook Design & Construction Inc. Amount: $360,000.00.

Luke M. Medico. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Michael Knaus. Amount: $469,000.00.

William H. Perry Jr. Property Location: Plains Twp., Three Parcels. Seller: Sincavage Lumber Company. Amount: $375,000.00.

Timothy J. Fedor. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Lakewood Development Co. Inc. Amount: $474,000.00.

Joseph N. Legg. Property Location: Harvey’s Lake Boro. Seller: Brian A. Zaborny. Amount: $392,000.00.

One Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp., West Hazleton, Two Parcels. Seller: WP Valmont Associates LP. Amount: $4,000,000.00.

Isaac W. Witmer. Property Location: Huntington Twp. Seller: Lorraine Petrishin. Amount: $375,000.00.

Allison J. Friedman. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Matthew Crowl. Amount: $345,000.00.

Jasdeep Singh. Property Location: Wilkes Barre. Seller: Patricia Kolesar. Amount: $450,000.00.

Colin R. Trebilcock. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Seller: Ronald A. Panko. Amount: $430,000.00.

Kurt Thomas Cruse. Property Location: Foster Twp. Seller: Thomas J. Staruch. Amount: $355,000.00.

Jeffrey A. Sirota. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Juan Dario Gaia. Amount: $300,000.00.

Robert J. Riley. Property Location: Kingston Boro. Seller: Daniel W. Upton. Amount: $265,000.00.

Jennifer M. Avvisato. Property Location: Duryea Boro. Seller: Jerome J. Sauter. Amount: $280,000.00.

Paul Benhamou. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Robert P. Long Jr. Amount: $279,500.00.

Eryn Milius. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Patrick Deats. Amount: $327,000.00.

Wilkes University. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City, 5 Parcels. Seller: JA-VA Inc. Amount: $500,000.00.

Jared Reesman. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Allison J. Friedman. Amount: $452,000.00.

Tri-Mountain Realty I LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Greater Hazelton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. Amount: $402,400.00.

Pyramid Healthcare Inc. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Wilkes Barre Hospital Company LLC. Amount: $1,750,000.00.

Joseph Fusi. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Xinyuan Gedeon. Amount: $373,000.00.

Ber Real Estate Investments I LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Seller: Bob Evans Farms LLC. Amount: $928,056.83.

Timothy P. Munley. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Russes Construction LLC. Amount: $249,000.00.

Wyoming Valley Apartments LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre City. Seller: Charles E. Crawford. $287,000.00.

Paul Michael Santry. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Robert Baron. Amount: $340,000.00.

Freeman Ridge Properties LLC. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: George D. Smith. Amount: $342,000.00.

MONROE COUNTY

Little Caesars Holdings LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: GAC Realty LLC. Amount: $272,500.00.

Hirshland & Company. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Stroud Realty Partners LP, Stroud Developers Inc. Amount: $1,850,000.00.

Richard Williams. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Juan Asencia. Amount: $330,000,

Avram Hornik. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Dorothy Hadles. Amount: $862,500.00.

William Regli III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Anthony Serino. Amount: $795,000.00.

Blake Martin. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Frank Hess Jr. Amount: $400,000.00.

Jose Garces. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Joshua Kwantoro. Amount: $321,500.00.

Edmund Ewing. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Alexander Bichutsky. Amount: $379,000.00.

Steven Browning. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Aloysius Magagna. Amount: $480,000.00.

LIDL US Operations LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Hirshland & Company. Amount: $3,500,000.00.

Paul Knoblich. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Bajram Veseli. Amount: $465,000.00.

Daniel Forman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Peter French. Amount: $470,000.00.

Ugo DiGirolamo Donella. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Peter Kopmer. Price: $439,800.00.

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network Inc. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Grant Homes Inc. Amount: $525,000.00.

Eric Bremer. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Wayne Strobel. Amount: $324,800.00.

Shine Hill Properties LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Katharine Rossiello. Amount: $438,000.00.

Christopher Grasso. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Kenneth Zuar. Amount: $325,000.

David Lesley. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Stephen Somers. Amount: $465,000.00.

Silver Valley Resort LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: John Sosko. Amount: $1,385,000.00.

Alfred Segro. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Joseph Martin. Amount: $415,000.00

Noel Baiquin. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. Amount: $338,000.00.

Brian Sullivan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: William Robinson. Amount: $575,000.

BTS Stroudsburg LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Beco Srdanovic. Amount: $287,000.00.

BTS Stroudsburg LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Christiana T LLC. Amount: $330,600.00.

BTS Stroudsburg LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Helen Gallo. Amount: $515,000.00.

HSK Properties. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Robert Burney. Amount: $550,000.00.

Jose Pillaga. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: David Cho. Amount: $390,000.00.

Aubrey Proud. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Gerald Roscher. Amount: $350,000.

Dario Fortuna. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Berndardo Cantens. Amount: $400,000.00.

2Main St Buildings LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Brendan Gilsenan. Amount: $525,000.00.

Salvatore Ferraioli. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Joseph Mastantuono. Amount: $375,000.00.

Alexander Lakhter. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Charles Niclaus. Amount: $719,000.00.

Michael Nardozzi. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: He Chen. Amount: $313,500.00.

Karl Myiow. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Matthew Hurni. Amount: $331,000.00.

John Coscia. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Daniel Perullo. Amount: $401,900.00.

Howard Woodhouse. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Michael Lemke. Amount: $373,000.00.

JLFJJ LLC. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: Mountain Resort Ski & Golf Inc. Amount: $412,000.00

Alfred Sauer. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Howard Berlinger. Amount: $304,500.00.

Lisa Lanham. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Alfred Califano. Amount: $425,000.00.

Vincent Wieczorek. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Kristy Chalfant. Amount: $361,000.00.

Century Realty MP LLC. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Seller: JSFS Realty LLC. Amount: $550,000.00.

PIKE COUNTY

Bruce W. Insinger. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Seller: Arthur Walton. Amount: $290,000.00.

James P. Rabaduex. Property Location: Fall Twp. Seller: Stephen Diperri. Amount: $297,000.00.

Owen H. Knox. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: Ronald Vieczorek. Amount: $300,000.00.

Gerald R. Pennay Jr. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Margaret S. Mitchell. Amount: $376,000.00.

Kyle A. Stanton. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Robert D. Atkinson. Amount: $255,000.00.

Yoav Ilan. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Joseph Sdao. Amount: $460,000.00.

Serge Guy Djiya. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Alan Afraim. Amount: $420,000.00.

Christopher M. Melia. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Nancy Fink. Amount: $270,000.00.

Richard A. Schneider. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Stephen A. Cooper. Amount: $640,500.00.

Lisa Borodovsky. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Dale Den Herder. Amount: $295,000.00.

Matthew Melville. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Anthony Valla. Amount: $272,000.00.

Robert Russo. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: James Babits. Amount: $279,500.00.

Marek Stopczyk. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Roy Rappa. Amount: $250,000.00.

Terry L. Wilhide. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Jeffrey Wert. Amount: $550,000.00.

Paul P. Pepa. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Scott Groeber. Amount: $280,500.00.

Donald L. Bartleson. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: John E. Dziuba. Amount:$294,900.00.

James Mauro. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Vito Dicarlo. Amount: $370,000.00.

Salvatore Focella. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Douglas C. J. Brigandi. Amount: $562,000.00.

Gary Labarbera. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Stuart Levy. Amount: $380,000.00.

Michael Berlanga. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Fannie Mae a/k/a National Mortgage Association. Amount: $273,000.00.

Jessica Gamer. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Deborah H. Ayers. Amount: $290,000.00.

Columbia Gas Transmission LLC. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Justin K. Snyder. Amount: $300,000.00.

Edward J. D’Andrea. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Kimberly Arasimowicz. Amount: $385,000.00.

Alan Scott. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Vernon I. Derstine. Amount: $650,000.00.

David J. Yakaboski. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: James Bell. Amount: $265,000.00.

Jason Russell. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Andrew W. Combs. Amount: $350,000.00.

Marshall G. Gayden. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Maureen A. McGuire. Amount: $340,000.00.

James Francis Cummings. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Thomas P. Cummings Jr. Amount: $625,000.00.

Jacob I. Goldin. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: John F. Kramer. Amount: $278,000.00.

Jason Cawley. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Thomas F. Burke. Amount: $296,000.00.

Antonio Cammarano. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Peter E. Yalango. Amount: $270,000.00.

WAYNE COUNTY

David L. Kandel. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Thelma L. Marici. Amount: $605,000.00.

Patrick Filippelli. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Robert C. Fredericks. Amount: $302,000.00.

Christine Albanese. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Barry C. Malloy. Amount: $622,000.00.

Robert Kramer. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Jonathan Lipman. Amount: $1,299,500.00.

MORTGAGES

COLOMBIA COUNTY

Richard B. Supplee Jr. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $389,500.00.

John Creasy. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: FNB Bank. Amount: $387,600.00.

MSP Properties of Pennsylvania LP. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Apollo Trust Company. Amount: $800,000.00.

Brian A. Seidel. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $535,000.00.

C&M Warehouse LLC. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $380,000.00.

SNB Hotels LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $2,450,000.00.

112 East Main LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $298,000.00.

Mark S. Williams. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $304,000.00.

Jason A. Laubach. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: H. Joseph Lyons. Amount: $495,000.00.

Red Rock Realty LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $262,500.00.

Landmark Signatures Homes LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Lender: Theodore L. Oman. Amount: $325,000.00.

Lawrence P. O’Reilly. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Santander Banki. Amount: $404,000.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Leroy R. Waite. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $250,000.00.

Thomas M. Hill. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $688,500.00.

Northeast American Diocese of the Malankaf. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Amount: $750,000.00.

Northeast American Diocese of the Malankaf. Property Location: Dalton Boro. Amount: $750,000.00.

G. Davis Properties LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.00.

John Evangelista. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $295,200.00.

United Gilsonite Laboratories. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $19,400,000.00.

Belladaro Realty Holding GP LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Centric Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.00.

R & A LLC. Property Location: Dunmore Boro. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $663,000.00.

Belladaro Realty Holding LLP. Property Location: Elmhurst Twp. Lender: Centric Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.00.

Paul James Salvatore. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $272,690.00.

Mark D. Colombo. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $800,000.00.

Juliana Obi_Wilson. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $336,000.00.

Triucia Ann Rubner. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $424,100.00.

Thomas J. Virbitsky. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $424,000.00.

John R. Kurilla. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $279,000.00.

Syed Beyabani. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: First Bank. Amount: $336,000.00.

Eric S. Ritter. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $290,000.00.

Olga O. Rivenbark. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $282,900.00.

Belladaro Realty Holding GP LLC. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Centric Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.00.

James J. McDermott. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $275,000.00.

James McDermott. Property Location: Jermyn Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $275,000.00.

Tal J. Waide. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $261,182.00.

James J. McDermott. Property Location: Jessup Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $275,000.00.

David W. Tompkins. Property Location: LaPlume Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $600,000.00.

Anthony Polit. Property Location: Moosic Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $630,994.00.

Academy II LP. Property Location: Moscow Boro. Lender: PA Housing Finance Agency. Amount: $970,000.00.

Daniel B. Nowakowski. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $263,143.00.

Matthew J. Renzi. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $280,000.00.

Birchwood Estates Realty LLC. Property Location: Old Forge Boro. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $350,000.00.

Eric Pusey LLC. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $475,000.00.

Sean Powell. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $255,000.00.

Steven Brzozowski. Property Location: Olyphant Boro. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $269,000.00.

Earl Harvey. Property Location: Ransom Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $340.000.00.

Jody G. Cordaro. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Centric Bank. Amount: $5,000,000.00.

David T. Lowe III. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $305,000.00.

Malmar Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $15,000,000.00.

Steamtown 300 LC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $2,200,000.00.

Scranton-Samter LP. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $450,000.00.

William F. King. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $250,240.00.

Philip J. Kolatis Jr. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $640,000.00.

Philip J. Kolatis Jr. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $640,000.00.

Philip J. Kolatis Jr. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $640,000.00.

Paul Gianino. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: First National Community Bank. Amount: $531,000.00.

AJT Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $450,000.00

R & A LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $663,000.00.

329 Penn Avenue Associates LLC. Property Location: Scranton City. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,100,000.00.

Laura R. Warnken. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: American Financial Network Inc. Amount: $272,640.00.

Mark Clarks Summit North Associates LP. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $3,600,000.00.

Christopher Tyler Lee. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Reliance First Capital LLC. Amount: $353,286.00.

Mark S. Pisano. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $291,000.00.

Kristy J. Voytek. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: loandepot.com LLC. Amount: $350,000.00.

La Corte Family Limited Partnership. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $824,000.00.

Allied Health Care Services. Property Location: So. Abington Twp. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $10,000,000.00.

James J. Gaughan. Property Location: Taylor Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.00.

Alex Khochafian. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $264,000.00.

Douglas A. Yazinski. Property Location: Throop Boro. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $290,000.00.

Select Realty of Pennsylvania LLC. Property Location: Vandling Boro. Lender: PA Industrial Dev Auth. Amount: $825,000.00.

Harry Colton. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: US Bank National Association. Amount: $294,000.00.

Northeast American Diocese of the Malankaf. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $750,000.00.

Northeast American Diocese of the Malankaf. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $750,000.00.

John P. Hoban. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bk. Amount: $262,235.00

Thomas P. Tulaney. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Third Federal Savings & Loan Assoc.of C. Amount: $300,000.00.

Adam R. McCormack. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $322,525.00.

Joan Kost. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $260,000.00.

Elizabeth Rebecca Sender. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $334,950.00.

Robert Ryan Thomas. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $277,600.00.

Peter D. Mercatili Jr. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $300,000.00.

John J. Farrence. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Open Mortgage LLC. Amount: $300,000.00.

John J. Farrence. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: USA HUD. Amount: $300,000.00.

Matthew R. Brycki. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $292,527.00.

Marshall Squire Properties LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Landmar Community Bank. Amount: $250,000.00.

R & A LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $663,000.00.

Robert P. Zelno. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $252,000.00.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Syeda MS Chaklader. Property Location: Jackson Township. Lender: Mortgage. Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $266,807.00.

Ian R. Smith. Property Location: Leman Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $366,400.00.

Colin T. Trebilcock. Property Location: Bear Creek Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $327,615.00.00.

Richard C. Gesler. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $370,000.00.

Timothy J. Fedor. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $379,920.00.

Patrick Keating. Property Location: Edwardsville Boro. Lender: Wyoming Valley West Community Federal Credit Union. Amount: $272,000.00.

Kevin D. Eckrote. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $263,060.00.

Karunesh Properties Inc. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $510,000.00.

Berry Global Films LLC. Property Location: Wright Twp.(Two Parcels). Lender: U.S. Bank. Amount: $500,000,000.00.

Luke M. Medico. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Crosscountry Mortgage Inc.

Tara Ulitchney. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $332,500.00.

Anthony Pittelli. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $250,000.00.

Joseph T. Alba. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $321,568.00.

John F. McNichol. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: PNC Mortgage. Amount: $288,000.00.

Vanessa Ann Ferrance. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: C.U. Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $345,600.00.

Darren G. Crispin. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $419,000.00.

Amarpreet Rai. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Bank of America.

RLS Real Estate of Pittston PA LLC. Property Location: Yatesville Boro. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania.

Prem Investments LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barret City. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $310,934.00.

Kashish Ventures LLC. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Two Parcels. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $523,914.00.

Drinker Realty Corporation. Property Location: Hanover Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $300,000.00.

Eryn Milius. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. CU Members Mortgage. Amount: $261,600.00.

Meliossa Koviack. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Amount: $334,000.00.

Lisa A. White. Property Location: Buck Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $304,000.00.

Payne Printery Inc. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,480,000.00.

Jared Reesman. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $424,100.00.

Christopher Michael Ervin. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. FNB Bank. Amount: $297,000.00.

Vince Joseph Cocco. Property Location: Dupont Boro. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $263,150.00.

Timothy S. Connell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $258,300.00.

Luke Osborn. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $289,750.00.

Simon D. Daywood. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Pacific Union Financial LLC. Amount: $268,375.00.

Joe Fusi. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $298,400.00.

MacNauchtan Holdings LLC. Property Location: Plymouth Twp. (3 Parcels) Hanover Twp. (2 Parcels). Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $268,500.00.

Misty A. Cook. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Benchmark Mortgage. Amount: $306,801.00.

Ber Real Estate Investments I LLC. Property Location: Wilkes Barre Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $200,000,000.00.

Michael Santry Paul. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $347,309.00.

Nicholas B. Canall. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Loandepot.Com.LLC. Amount: $350,374.00.

Richard M. Frank. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $245,828.00.

Irem Temple Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Shrine Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $450,000.00.

MONROE COUNTY

RML Land Investments LLC. Property Location: Delaware Water Gap. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $255,000.00.

Little Caesars Holdings LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $453,750.00.

PIKE COUNTY

Mark Case. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $328,000.00.

Edward J. Dandrea. Property location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $308,000.00.

Arrump LLC. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: 1st Constitution Bank. Amount: $1,130,000.00.

Yoav Ilan. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $414,000.00.

Terry L. Wilhide. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $440,000.00.

Serge Guy Djiya. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $412,392.00.

Jessica Gamer. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $275,500.00.

Robert Gadue. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. Amount: $393,000.00.

Robert Gadue. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $393,000.00.

Stratford Land Development Company LP. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Peoples Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.00.

David J. Yakaboski Jr. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,000.00.

Halvest Limited Partnership. Property Location: Green Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,750,000.00.

James Mauro. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $265,000.00.

Lisa McKenzie. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,000.00.

Jason Russell. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $280,000.00.

Robert E. Maley. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: CACL Federal Credit Union. Amount: $295,066.32.

Donald L. Bartleson. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $294,900.00.

Jason Cawley. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $303,181.00.

John F. Jorgenson. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Unity Bank. Amount: $488,000.

John F. Jorgenson. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Unity Bank. Amount: $488,000.00.

Avram Hornik. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $690,000.00.

Regli III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $424,100.00.

Axay Patel. Property Location. Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: US Small Business Administration. Amount: $604,300.00.

Lukov & Association LP, Monolith LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: NEPA Alliance Business Finance Corp. Amount: $986,000.00.

Blake Martin. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $380,000.

Shahid Mahmud. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Affinity Federal Credit Union. Amount: $330,000.00.

Mario Arostegui. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: E Mortgage Management LLC. Amount: $394,843.00.

Frank Deinero. Property Locatrion: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $400,000.00.

Zs Properties Inc. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $465,000.00.

BPB Development GP LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $5,000,000.00.

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network Inc. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $650,000.00.

Pocono Community Church Inc. Property location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Assemblies of God Loan Fund. Amount: $300,000.00.

HRP Corp. Tree Tops Inc. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Western Alliance Bank. Amount: $45,000,000.00.

Jerome Perry. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Community Bank NA. Amount: $2,700,000.00.

MBC Development LP, MBC Management LLC. Property location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: PNC Bank NA. Amount: $1,150,000.00.

Donald Wenner. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Vipul Shah. Amount: $800,000.00.

DLP Professional Building LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Vipul Shah. Amount: $800,000.00.

Shine Hill Properties LLC. Property location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. Amount: $350,400.00.

David Lesley. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $315,000.00

RBG Homes LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.00.

Silver Valley Resort LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: John Sosko. Amount: $1,100,000.00.

Noel Baiquin. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $304,200.00.

SC Palace PA LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Parke Bank. Amount: $1,904,690.00; $2,869,690.00; $2,334,690.00.

SC Stream PA LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Parke Bank. Amount: $2,334,690; $1,904,690.00; $2,869,690.00.

Brian Sullivan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Santander Bank NA. Amount: $460,000.00.

Dale Heller. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $358,000.00.

Pocono Manor Investors LP. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co. Amount: $3,650,000.00.

Bella Canarte. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: American Financial Network Inc. Amount: $332,500.00.

Scott Slater. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Community Bank NA. Amount: $1,500,000.00.

HSK Properties LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $556,000.00.

BTS Stroudsburg LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $4,044,420.00.

Carol Walker. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Huntington National Bank. Amount: $440,000.00.

Svetlana Ustinova. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $300,000.00.

James Pease. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Loandepot.com LLC. Amount: $323.000.00.

Emil Ahnert. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $300,000.00.

Jose Pillaga. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Centennial Lending Group LLC. Amount: $351,000.00.

Buck Hill Falls Co. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,010,000.00.

Dario Fortuna. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Homebridge Financial Services Inc. Amount: $320,000.00.

2Main St. Buildings LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $393,750.00.

Salvatore Ferraioli. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Santander Bank NA. Amount: $300,720.00.

Alexander Lakhter. Property Location: Stroudsburg Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $575,200.00.

Kresgeville Plaza Inc. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust Co. Amount: $245,000.00.

John Coscia. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: First Choice Loan Services Inc. Amount: $361,710.00.,

Kenneth Pickette. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Clearpath Lending. Amount: $331,300.00.

Robert Driscoll. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $302,575.00.

Howard Woodhouse. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $335,700.00.

Larry Hallenbeck. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Essa Bank & Trust. Amount: $424,000.00.

Buck Hill Water Co. Property Locatrion: Barrett Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: 1,010,000.00.

Lot Holding Co. LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $250,000.00.

CRE HRP LLC. Property Location: Middlefield Twp. Lender: Western Alliance Bank. Amount: $25,000,000.00.

Jun Chen. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $320,000.00.

Bruce Brown. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Fulton Bank NA. Amount: $358,400.00.

Shafer Holdings LLC. Property Location: Jacksopn Twp. Lender: First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. Amount: $366,000.00.

Mount Pocono Campground Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $430,000.00.

RGB Homes LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.00.

Frys Plastic Tubing LLC. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Kenneth Fry. Amount: $3,000,000.00.

Rogue Audio Inc. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. Amount: $392,000.00.

Eagle Valley Realty LP. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $8,000,000.00.

Jies Cordial Cottages LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $430,500.00.

Century Realty MP LLC. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $1,000,000.00.

SCHUYKILL COUNTY

James Folmar. Property Location: Eagle Rock. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. LP. Amount: $400,000.00.

Ted Souchak. Property Location: Frackville. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $405,000.00.

Keith Masser. Property Location: Hubley Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $608,000.00.

Keith Masser. Property Location: Hubley Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $675,000.00.

JPBDL Inc. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: Laurel Developers. Amount: $300,000.00.

Ralph Vance. Property Location: Barry Twp. Lender: LMC Home Loans, Amount: $266,000.00.

Shoffstall Real Estate LP. Property Location: Pine Grove. Lender: Meridian Bank. Amount: $300,000.00.

William Marquardt. Property Location: Ashland. Lender: MERS-Fla Corp. Amount: $291,970.00.

WAYNE COUNTY

David J. Kandel. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Guaranteed Rate. Amount: $300,000.00.

G’s Plaza LLC. Property Location: Texas. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $525,000.00.

Daniel M. Nicholas. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: TD Bank NA. Amount: $350,000.

Curt R. Hogancamp. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: MERS-Summit Mortgage. Amount: $393,550.00.

Thomas P. Valet. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $700,000.00.

Samhaven Lake LLC. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Parke Bank. Amount: $2,869,690.00.

Samhaven Lake LLC. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Park Bank. Amount: $1,904,690.00.

Samhaven Lake LLC. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Park Bank. Amount: 2,334,690.00.

Peter Albanese. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Cardinal Financial. Amount: $400,000.00.

Brian H. Trosper. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Investors Home Mortgage. Amount: $414,000.00.

Longacre Wayne County Properties LLC. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: The Dime Bank. Amount: $460,000.00.

Susan Birtch. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: One Reverse Mortgage. Amount: $237,000.00.

Susan Birtch. Property Location: Damascus Lender: Housing & Urban Development. Amount: $237,000.00.

Guy Stephen. Property Location: Dreher. Lender: MERS-Embrace Home Loans Inc. Amount: $259,462.00.

Ronald E. Seeman. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS-Quicken Loans. Amount: $256,000.00.

Halvest, LP. Property Location: Salem & Palmyra. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,750,000.00

WYOMING COUNTY

Lake Realty LLC. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,146,400.00.

RMR Property Investments LLC. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,146,400.00.

RE Realty Investments LLC. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,146,400.00.

James P. Rabaduex. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $302,436.00.

Christopher R. Higdon. Property Location: Monroe Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $324,500.00.

Teen Challenge Training Center Inc. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Heritage Investment Services Fund Inc. Amount: $800,000.00.

Virginia Hawk. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $319,602.00.

Virginia Hawk. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $319,602.00.

Virginia Hawk. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $319,602.00.

Virginia Hawk. Property Location: Lemon Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company. Amount: $319,602.00.

STOCKS

This report on insider trading activity has been prepared for informational purposes only by James Blazejewski, CFP, Senior Vice President-Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors, 672 North River Street, Suite 300, Plains, PA 18705. It is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that the information is accurate or complete and it does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any particular security. Current information contained in this report is not indicative of future activity. Wells Fargo Advisors, is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Source of data: Thomson Financial

INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ON STOCKS OF LOCAL INTEREST FOR JULY

(CZNC – 22.53) CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

Frank Pellegrino, director of Citizens & Northern Corporation, purchased 87 shares on June 2 at $22.89 per share for a total cost of $1,991. Pellegrino controls 3,968 shares directly.

Over the last six months insiders of Citizens & Northern Corporation acquired 15,323 shares and disposed of 7,969 shares.

(FTR – 1.27) FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Kenneth Arndt, vice president of Frontier Communications Corporation, purchased 13,000 shares on May 25 at $1.38 per share for a total cost of $17,875. Arndt controls 498,235 shares directly.

Over the last six months insiders of Frontier Communications Corporation acquired 88,300 shares and disposed of 530,631 shares.

(FNCB – 7.50) FNCB BANCORP INC.

Ronald Honick, officer of FNCB Bancorp Inc. sold 1,967 shares on May 23 at $7.60 per share for total proceeds of $14,953. Honick controls 6,583 shares directly.

(MTB – 157.18) M&T BANK CORPORATION

Scott Warman, officer and treasurer of M&T Bank Corporation sold 1,000 shares on May 23 at $161.20 per share for total proceeds of $161,198. Warman controls 11,858 shares directly and 6,145 shares indirectly.

Brian Hickey, vice president of M&T Bank Corporation sold 2,000 shares on May 23 at $162.02 per share for total proceeds of $324,042. Hickey controls 12,169 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of M&T Bank Corporation acquired 26,183 shares and disposed of 103,197 shares.

(NWFL – 38.44) NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION

William Lance, chief financial officer of Norwood Financial Corporation exercised options for 1,100 shares on May 31 at $24.44 per share (exercised 2.8 years prior to the expiration date) for a total cost of $26,884 and on the same date sold those shares at $38.90 for total proceeds of $42,790. Lance controls 1,500 shares directly and 2,200 shares indirectly.

(NBTB – 35.76) NBT BANCORP INC.

John Mitchell, director of NBT Bancorp Inc. sold 1,438 shares on June 1 at $35.48 per share for total proceeds of $51,025 and on May 24 sold 1,570 shares at $36.27 per share for total proceeds of $56,941. Mitchell controls 32,781 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of NBT Bancorp Inc. acquired 70,899 shares and disposed of 203,304 shares.

(PEI – 11.08) PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

John Roberts, director of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, purchased 10,000 shares on May 30 at $10.76 per share for a total cost of $107,600. Roberts controls 33,060 shares directly.

Over the last six months, insiders of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,000 shares and disposed of 45,197 shares.

(UGI – 50.86) UGI CORPORATION

Robert Beard, officer of subsidiary of UGI Corporation, exercised options for 30,000 shares on May 25 (exercised 5.6 years prior to the expiration date) at $21.81 per share for a total cost of $654,300 and on the same date sold those shares at $50.75 per share for total proceeds of $1,522,563. Beard controls 36,827 shares directly and 6,182 shares indirectly.

John Walsh, chief executive officer of UGI Corporation, exercised options for 50,000

shares on May 25 (exercised 2.6 years prior to the expiration date) at $16.13 per share for a

total cost of $806,500 and on the same date

sold those shares at $50.90 per share for total proceeds of $2,544,930. Walsh controls 427,617 shares directly.

Roger Vincent, director of UGI Corporation, exercised options for 25,500 shares on May 25 (12,750 shares exercised 4.6 years prior to the expiration date and 12,750 shares exercised 5.6 years prior to the expiration date) at $20.50 per share for a total cost of $522,750 and on the same date sold those shares at $50.70 per share for total proceeds of $1,292,909. Vincent controls 7,516 shares directly and 67,525 shares indirectly.

Over the last six months, insiders of UGI Corporation acquired 393,550 shares and disposed of 311,299 shares.