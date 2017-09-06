Future Is Result of Inspiration, Aspiration, Perspiration

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

General Dynamics wins $581 million in tank upgrade contracts

ARCHBALD$581M contracts for General Dynamics The Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems two contracts for battle tank upgrades, with some of the work to be completed at the company’s Archbald plant. The first $311 million contract is for the Abram (read more)

Latest Business News

Jeff Blackman / Published: September 6, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2008:10:04 12:13:22

Jeff Blackman

By Jeff Blackman

Hope. Change.

Two simple words, embraced by leaders and all, in business and life.

They can bring the promise of a new tomorrow, a fresh start, a bright beginning. They’re words that work.

They’ve helped politicians get elected for years. And even prove, “anything is possible.”

This isn’t a political message. It’s a business message about how to capture attention, stir emotion, generate enthusiasm, create action and generate revenue and profits. Repeatedly.

As I travel the country as a “business-growth specialist,” there are three common messages I’m hearing from CEOs, executives, leaders and salespeople:

1. “Business stinks. Sales are down. We’re laying-off people.”

2. “We’re hanging in. We’re holding our own. It’s tough, but we’re breaking even or still profitable.”

3. “Business is up. We’re adding people. Last month broke new sales records. We’re coming off our best year. And are going to beat it this year!”

While there are, of course, nuances to the preceding, these are the mantras I’m hearing, in varied regions from all types of businesses.

The consistency is the inconsistency. Yet, there’s ONE constant. These folks, especially leaders, remain “hopeful.” And they know “change,” (even if things are good), is required.

However, hope and change come with high expectations because, hope and change alone, aren’t enough.

You better also make intelligent decisions and take meaningful action.

To get you headed in the right direction, here are 14 strategies to effect change:

1. Focus on training, development and productivity enhancement

2. Plan and prepare, better to be proactive vs. reactive

3. Establish “teams”

4. Have defined goals that are realistic, yet “stretch”

5. Monitor progress and modify

6. “Pilot” change before expanding

7. “Empower” yourself and others, before, during and after the change

8. Link “change” to rewards

9. Find ways to improve, enhance or upgrade your products and services

10. Make “value” your differentiator, not price

11. Get closer to your prospects, customers or clients.

Ask them better questions, discover how you can help them attain a more favorable future and improve their condition

12. Make referrals a part of your pipeline; ask for ’em, get ’em, convert ’em (Your customers already know you, like you, love you and trust you. It’s a disservice, not to ask, who else you can help!)

13. Stay optimistic

14. Be patient

Your future…

Starts with “hope.” It’s your “wish list” for something positive to happen. It seems possible, plausible, likely. It’s that gut feeling that desirable outcomes, are just around the corner.

Your future…

Then requires “change” — New choices. New skills, attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.

Your future…

Then demands “action.” To get something, you must do something.

May you transform hope, change and action, into results.

And may you, too, prove, anything is possible. Especially, with the following question, that’s a paradigm pusher.

PUSH YOUR PARADIGM.

Ask yourself, your team and your leaders:

“What, today, is impossible to do yet if it could be done, would significantly change and upgrade how we do business?”

This is one of my favorite questions to ask clients. Why? Because it has no boundaries. No rules. The goal is to seek and find “Cool!”

And to creatively challenge your customers, ask:

“What, today, is impossible to do yet if it could be done, would significantly change and upgrade…

...how you do business?

...how you grow your business?

...how you live your life?

...how you enhance your lifestyle?

Ask these or similar questions. Then, listen. Intently.

The answers, will help you create your future, a future filled with innovative products, services, solutions and possibilities. You become a champion of change.

Cool!

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.