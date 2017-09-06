Future Is Result of Inspiration, Aspiration, Perspiration

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

By Jeff Blackman

Hope. Change.

Two simple words, embraced by leaders and all, in business and life.

They can bring the promise of a new tomorrow, a fresh start, a bright beginning. They’re words that work.

They’ve helped politicians get elected for years. And even prove, “anything is possible.”

This isn’t a political message. It’s a business message about how to capture attention, stir emotion, generate enthusiasm, create action and generate revenue and profits. Repeatedly.

As I travel the country as a “business-growth specialist,” there are three common messages I’m hearing from CEOs, executives, leaders and salespeople:

1. “Business stinks. Sales are down. We’re laying-off people.”

2. “We’re hanging in. We’re holding our own. It’s tough, but we’re breaking even or still profitable.”

3. “Business is up. We’re adding people. Last month broke new sales records. We’re coming off our best year. And are going to beat it this year!”

While there are, of course, nuances to the preceding, these are the mantras I’m hearing, in varied regions from all types of businesses.

The consistency is the inconsistency. Yet, there’s ONE constant. These folks, especially leaders, remain “hopeful.” And they know “change,” (even if things are good), is required.

However, hope and change come with high expectations because, hope and change alone, aren’t enough.

You better also make intelligent decisions and take meaningful action.

To get you headed in the right direction, here are 14 strategies to effect change:

1. Focus on training, development and productivity enhancement

2. Plan and prepare, better to be proactive vs. reactive

3. Establish “teams”

4. Have defined goals that are realistic, yet “stretch”

5. Monitor progress and modify

6. “Pilot” change before expanding

7. “Empower” yourself and others, before, during and after the change

8. Link “change” to rewards

9. Find ways to improve, enhance or upgrade your products and services

10. Make “value” your differentiator, not price

11. Get closer to your prospects, customers or clients.

Ask them better questions, discover how you can help them attain a more favorable future and improve their condition

12. Make referrals a part of your pipeline; ask for ’em, get ’em, convert ’em (Your customers already know you, like you, love you and trust you. It’s a disservice, not to ask, who else you can help!)

13. Stay optimistic

14. Be patient

Your future…

Starts with “hope.” It’s your “wish list” for something positive to happen. It seems possible, plausible, likely. It’s that gut feeling that desirable outcomes, are just around the corner.

Your future…

Then requires “change” — New choices. New skills, attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.

Your future…

Then demands “action.” To get something, you must do something.

May you transform hope, change and action, into results.

And may you, too, prove, anything is possible. Especially, with the following question, that’s a paradigm pusher.

PUSH YOUR PARADIGM.

Ask yourself, your team and your leaders:

“What, today, is impossible to do yet if it could be done, would significantly change and upgrade how we do business?”

This is one of my favorite questions to ask clients. Why? Because it has no boundaries. No rules. The goal is to seek and find “Cool!”

And to creatively challenge your customers, ask:

“What, today, is impossible to do yet if it could be done, would significantly change and upgrade…

...how you do business?

...how you grow your business?

...how you live your life?

...how you enhance your lifestyle?

Ask these or similar questions. Then, listen. Intently.

The answers, will help you create your future, a future filled with innovative products, services, solutions and possibilities. You become a champion of change.

Cool!