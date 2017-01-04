Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Few banks can be all things to all people. Some are too large to react nimbly to business needs, while others lack local decision-making and/or do not truly understand their local markets.

Worse yet, the outcome of a loan request is often decided in a place far away from your business. With this in mind, when a company is looking to a bank for a business loan, it makes sense to compile a list of “what’s most important” to help make an informed decision on what bank to partner with.

While the content of these lists will undoubtedly vary, there are a few items that would likely be found on almost all lists: experience, loan terms that make sense, fair pricing, and longevity.

ESSA Bank & Trust is one local bank that can talk about longevity, understanding its markets and the importance of local decision making. Having just celebrated its 100th anniversary, ESSA recently received the honor of ringing the NASDAQ closing bell in New York City.

“Ringing the closing bell highlights another milestone in our company’s history—a milestone that would not exist without the dedication of our employees and the loyalty of our customers over the last 100 years,” said Gary Olson, ESSA president and CEO. ESSA’s recognition of the importance of its employees and loyal customers is noteworthy and connotes how being grounded in the basics is a good plan for success, for any company.

Growth Based on Strategic Planning

ESSA’s centennial celebration was a good time for the bank to reflect on some important decisions that have withstood the test of time — and one course of action in particular that can be put to use for most companies: the development of an annual business plan that projects out over a three-to-five year horizon.

Within the plan, finding and maintaining the right employees is paramount, followed closely by high service levels, investing in technology, and offering in-demand products and services.

For ESSA, this strategy works, and by combining this strategy with three bank acquisitions in the last four years, has enabled the bank to handle larger loan requests, yet remain nimble enough to make swift loan decisions to improve processes when necessary.

ESSA’s decisions are made locally by lenders and underwriters that know their regional market. This is how the bank continues to grow to meet the challenges, both regulatory and financial, of banking in the 21st century, while never forgetting that ESSA is a community bank that takes pride in both our employees and our customers.

A Unique Value Proposition

By taking these major steps in strategic growth, ESSA now has $1.8 billion in assets, allowing the bank to increase our lending capacity and giving ESSA the power to originate and service multi-million dollar loan relationships. This is ESSA’s unique value proposition — ESSA is a regional bank providing customer service at a community level and enhancing relationships by exceeding our consumer and business customer needs. This did not happen overnight, however. This was a concerted effort to grow, develop and enhance critical relationships.

The tightening of interest-rate spreads does not waiver ESSA from its commitment to remain independent. In a flat economy, news of national and regional banks laying off lenders and underwriters are the norm, yet ESSA continues to be an anomaly within the financial sector. ESSA is actively seeking growth of staff, which includes hiring commercial lenders across the bank’s footprint. By hiring experienced and dedicated lenders and underwriters ESSA is able to grow strategically, which dovetails into increased relationships and becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy of expansion.

As ESSA Bank & Trust looks at 2017, what does the future for ESSA look like?

ESSA will continue to attract and earn the trust of business clients, ranging from the small business owner through middle-market-sized companies. ESSA will continue to stay diverse and enhance existing relationships by offering a full array of products and services to both business and personal banking customers — paving the way for our next 100 years.

Charles D. Hangen is senior vice president and chief operating officer, ESSA Bank & Trust.