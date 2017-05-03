Hazleton professor completes Fulbright in Iceland

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

For the Record

Sign up now for full access to Local Business Deeds, Bankruptcies, New Incorporated and Local Stock Activity from the Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal. (read more)

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

UGI reports earnings increase

UGI Corp. reported net income of $219.9 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, compared to $233.2 million for the same quarter of 2016. Adjusted net income was $231.8 million, compared to $216.2 million a year earlier, UGI stated in a news release (read more)

Latest Business News

staff / Published: May 3, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:09:23 15:32:25

Sherry Robinson, associate professor of business at Penn State Hazleton, spent the fall 2016 semester at Bifrost University in Iceland as a Fulbright recipient. Here she stands in front of the Gullfoss waterfall in the Golden Circle cluster.

Sherry Robinson, associate professor of business at Penn State Hazleton, was selected as a recipient of a 2016-17 Fulbright scholarship to Iceland and spent the fall 2016 semester at Bifrost University in Bifrost, Iceland.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, allowing American professors the opportunity to work with students abroad. Penn State was recognized by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs as one of the U.S. colleges and universities that produced the most Fulbright Scholars in the 2016-17 awards cycle. Robinson was among 11 scholars from Penn State who received Fulbright grants for 2016-17, tying the university for second place as one of the U.S. colleges and universities that produced the most Fulbright Scholars for the year.

“The Fulbright program provides a unique cultural experience in which we are pleased Dr. Robinson had the opportunity to participate,” Chancellor Gary Lawler said. “She was able to discuss academic and cultural knowledge from Penn State Hazleton with people from all over the world and bring back their perspective to share insights with her students here.”

As a Fulbright scholar, Robinson co-taught an International Business class to 24 students from 12 countries in Europe and Asia. Her Fulbright project, “Integrating Learning Games into Blended Courses: A Cross-cultural Comparison of Student Responses to Learning Games,” guided her teaching during the semester. She taught with Ingo Arnarson, an assistant professor at Bifrost, partnering by taking the materials he traditionally used in his class and turning them into learning games.

Robinson said she learned a great deal from her students, explaining, “The students were highly intelligent and hard-working, but they were also kind and supportive. The classroom atmosphere was so positive that it was an utter joy to go to class and interact with the students.”

In working with the students abroad, she incorporated activities that she had developed at Penn State Hazleton. Robinson also worked with adults, co-teaching a session on creativity and innovation during an “Empowering Women” weekend held by the university’s continuing education department and teaching a seminar entitled “Learning Games Toolbox” to Bifrost faculty at the Reykjavik office. During the seminar, she explained the design of learning games and compared the results of her current research with Bifrost students with past research involving Hazleton students.

Her semester in Iceland concluded with her formal presentation to a group that included members of the Fulbright Board of Directors and representatives from the United States Embassy.

Highlights of Robinson’s experience included seeing the Northern Lights, baking American treats for her students and igniting her interest in photography. She took nearly 23,000 pictures during the semester, with her photos so well received that she was asked to publish the calendar celebrating the 60th anniversary of the U.S. — Iceland Fulbright Program. Along with other Fulbright scholars and staff, Robinson had the opportunity to visit Iceland’s president, Guðni Jóhannesson and his wife, Eliza Reid. The group toured the presidential home, including the basement, where Viking antiquities were found a few years ago.

Robinson previously received a Fulbright scholarship for the 2008-09 academic year, teaching business courses and performing research at Buskerud University in Norway. She first visited Norway in 2004 as part of Rotary International’s Group Study Exchange. She began studying Norwegian, returning to the country several times and becoming fluent in the language.

After the conclusion of her recent Fulbright in Iceland, she gave a presentation about her time there to the Rotary Club of Greater Hazleton. She also recently served as part of the “Fulbright as a Form of Cultural Diplomacy” panel during a one-day Fulbright Conference at University Park. The conference brings past Fulbright recipients and potential applicants together to discuss the Fulbright program.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright program has provided more than 370,000 participants, chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential, with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. More than 1,100 U.S. college and university faculty and administrators, professionals, artists, journalists, scientists, lawyers, and independent scholars are awarded Fulbright grants to teach and/or conduct research annually. The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program operates in more than 125 countries throughout the world.

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.