health center

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

General Dynamics wins $581 million in tank upgrade contracts

ARCHBALD$581M contracts for General Dynamics The Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems two contracts for battle tank upgrades, with some of the work to be completed at the company’s Archbald plant. The first $311 million contract is for the Abram (read more)

Latest Business News

Jon O'Connell / Published: September 6, 2017

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:07:18 10:52:54

Wright Center Senior Vice President of Mission Delivery Brian Ebersole, center left, stands with Northern Ridge Development partners Karl Pfeiffenberger, left, Ray Angeli, right, and Daniel Summa, center right, who have plans to build a precision wellness center in Blakely. The center will integrate medicine with exercise science to prevent illness by helping people stay healthy. Photo courtesy of The Times-Tribune Butch Comegys / Staff Photographer.

By Jon O’Connell, The Times-Tribune

Twenty years of stewing on a dream led Ray Angeli to his seat on stadium bleachers next to high school pal Ed Zipay.

The conversation at a football game between Angeli, former Lackawanna College president now real estate developer, and the landowner led to a tour of Zipay’s property long for sale on Business Route 6.

Angeli and partners Daniel Summa and Karl Pfeiffenberger, the principals of Northern Ridge Development, are leading a project to build a $25 million to $30 million precision wellness center.

At its core, the center will combine medical science with exercise science to help members reach health goals and prevent, stop and reverse chronic illnesses, particularly cancer, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

“Right now, America has a system that treats sickness,” said Summa, a businessman from New York who lives in the area. “We have a sick care system versus a health care or wellness system.”

The company is partnering with the Wright Center, a Scranton-based primary care and graduate medical education group, to run the center.

Consultant IBIS Enterprises, based in North Carolina, planned and built 25 similar centers and will work with Northern Ridge to get things started.

IBIS developed its first wellness center in 1988. The closest one is near Philadelphia.

“It’s not a gym at all,” IBIS President Donna Jarmusz said. “What we’re doing is integrating medical, clinical, rehabilitation and fitness, so it becomes a complete mind-body-spirit experience.”

Crews will begin preliminary site work within the month, and construction is to last 18 months to two years, the developers said.

This is the third attempt for Angeli and Jarmusz, who once lived in Scranton, to build a wellness center here. Jarmusz started working on this project when Angeli took his first crack at the idea in 2004.

He proposed a similar project for the former Scranton Lace Co. site in downtown Scranton, but those plans fell through.

Later, Angeli proposed building one in the former Catholic Youth Center in Scranton. The CYC now is Lackawanna College’s student union and gymnasium.

HOW IT WORKS

Anyone can join the center as a member for a monthly fee.

The healthy and sick receive a preliminary health risk assessment and full-body work-up upon joining.

Exercise physiologists — not doctors or physical therapists, but trained professionals who work with the members and communicate to physicians on their behalf — then devise workout regimens to help reach health and fitness goals.

Exercise equipment is connected to the internet, and members, center staff and their doctors can track progress charted digitally on patient profiles that are accessible anywhere.

Summa described a setup in which members check in by placing their smartphones on the elliptical machine or treadmill, and instantly begin tracking their progress.

Technology like wearable fitness trackers and smartphones may supplement a wellness plan with data, and also automatically remind members about when it’s time to exercise.

The center also will have medical offices including 15 to 20 exam rooms, space for occupational therapy, behavioral health counseling, diagnostic equipment and sports medicine.

The Scranton market also has a need for more cardiac rehabilitation programs, which will be included, Jarmusz said.

However, about a third of the 65,000-square-foot, three-story building will be devoted to exercise science, with elliptical machines and treadmills facing bay windows overlooking the Lackawanna valley. Plans show a walking track and an indoor, four-lane lap pool 25 meters long, or half the length of an Olympic-size pool.

Jarmusz said they have not finalized dues rates yet, and wouldn’t say how much membership will cost; however, she said membership should be affordable, and the center will offer discounts for those who prove they can’t pay full price.

WELLNESS FIRST

In the late 1970s, Robert Boone was working as the medical clinic commander on the U.S. Army base in Karlsruhe, Germany, where a signal brigade made up the largest piece of the population.

At a regular commanders meeting, one commander reported that 40 percent of his troops failed their physical fitness tests.

“He looked at me squarely and said ‘Boone, what are you going to do about it?’” Boone said.

What followed was one of the world’s first wellness centers.

Boone and his staff screened each soldier and worked with the base recreation center, which was next to his clinic, to develop customized fitness plans.

“For all the wrong reasons we did the right things, and within six months, everybody passed their PT test,” he said.

Now, he is the president of the Medical Fitness Association, an organization in North Carolina that accredits wellness centers around the world.

The U.S. lags behind many other nations for this kind of preventive medicine, he said. The bulk of insurance reimbursements pay for reactive medicine — treating patients who are already sick or hurt.

However, pressure is increasing in the U.S. to switch to value-based care, a system in which providers get paid for healthier patients rather than procedures and visits, and penalized for readmissions.

At Hancock Health’s wellness center, based in a suburb of Indianapolis, programs are producing notable results in people with high blood pressure, comparable to taking medicine.

“In 60 days, what we were able to do with those folks was almost identical to what people got out of medicine,” said David Flench, director of Hancock’s wellness center.

“We know we’ve taken people who have been prediabetic — we got their blood sugars controlled to a level where they’re not even considered prediabetic,” he said.

In Scranton, the Wright Center embraces prevention over reactive health care.

Wright Center President Linda Thomas and Angeli spitball “big vision and community welfare” all the time, which is where their partnership in this wellness center endeavor began, she said.

“He knows that I’m interested in shifting the business model more toward prevention and wellness and strategy rather than reacting to tragedy,” she said.

‘SKIN IN THE GAME’

Northern Ridge purchased the 23 acres in Blakely — mostly zoned for commercial use across the highway from the Kia auto dealership — from Zipay for $2.4 million in June.

The site includes several lots, including about seven or eight acres, that are zoned residential. The developers say they already have interest from others who want to build housing there.

The land is one of the last untouched stretches of real estate on the Scranton/Carbondale Highway between Scranton and Archbald and includes several lots that Northern Ridge plans to sell for other businesses.

The developers envision a medical arts building and a pharmacy complementing the wellness center.

A $2.9 million state loan funded the initial purchase through the state’s Business in our Sites program.

Early on, Angeli, Pfeiffenberger and Summa struggled to convince the state Department of Community and Economic Development that their project was worth funding, and Angeli’s third attempt could have been a strikeout.

Sen. John Blake, D-22, Archbald, who once led the department, asked his former colleagues to help polish the plan and make it work.

“These programs all have very specific regulatory and statutory bases,” Blake said. “These dollars are being backed by the taxpayers. You’ve got to prove that you’ve got some skin in the game, and you’ve got to prove that you have a business plan that can be executed.”

In response, Northern Ridge paid IBIS $80,000 to conduct a nine-month market study and write a business plan, Angeli said.

Jarmusz said her organization interviewed representatives from more than 50 local groups to determine specific needs in the greater Scranton area.

The IBIS plan projects 3,000 to 4,000 people living from Forest City to Pittston Twp. and from Factoryville to Waymart will join as members.

Both Thomas and the Northern Ridge trio spoke of a larger community impact. They see school swim teams using the lap pool to train, another possible revenue stream.

Last year, the Valley View School District closed its aging pool while weighing options for costly repairs. Several teams used it for meets and practice and suddenly were without a pool.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities for community-based public partnerships around investing in the future of kids, investing in the future of young adults and adolescents,” Thomas said. “A lot of them I don’t even think we can even imagine right now.”

