Health insurance and the actuarial system

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Latest Business News

Dave Gardner / Published: May 3, 2017

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Wrobel

By Dave Gardner

Deep within the swirling debate about health care costs is a public disconnected from the realities of how insurance costs are calculated within America’s $3 trillion health care system.

Kurt Wrobel, CFO and chief actuary with the Geisinger Health Plan, emphasized that any discussion of health insurance costs must center around the complex science of actuarial principles. All insurance products are priced in this system, which examines historical claims and then compiles a detailed examination of costs.

Actuaries forecast what the costs will be for the coming year, keeping in mind that the insurance company can only sell a competitive product which must be financially sustainable. If a product being sold loses money, the situation obviously can’t be sustained for any length of time.

“This actuarial system is the foundation for all insurance and all of the products sold by the insurance carriers,” said Wrobel. “Yes, there are differences in rules based upon the type of insurance being sold, but at the end of the day it’s all about actuarial principles.”

According to Wrobel, after creating a product or desiring a rate change, an insurance must work with Harrisburg as the product is externally reviewed. Public hearings may also be part of the process.

In the case of Geisinger, annual policy costs increases have generally been less than five percent overall for years. With Medicare and Medicaid, a more modest increase of three percent has been the norm.

Internet products

The rate situation with Affordable Care Act (ACA) policies sold through the internet has been different. According to Wrobel, when carriers began selling on the internet, they had no data about the type of claims they would receive for that pool of people.

“We were all in the dark with no actuarial data to work with,” Wrobel said. “However, there is data now about costs for this insured group and this information has been central to revised pricing for ACA policies.”

Actuarial science also dictates that for best policy pricing, an insurance product must include a substantial population of healthy young people who will contribute through rates and not withdraw funds through medical claims. This was one of the prime reasons why the ACA insurance mandate was created, although for many young and healthy adults the mandate tax penalty has been cheaper than a purchase of insurance.

“A group of 25-year-olds have one-eighth the claim costs of 62-year-olds,” said Wrobel. “Therefore, when you drain the young people from the pool of insured policy holders, it has an upward effect on overall costs.

Cash reserves for insurance carriers are also a reality, because in the event of mass claims with high pay outs, the insurance company must be protected against cash exhaustion. Wrobel pointed out that Harrisburg creates these reserves guidelines which an insurance company must comply with and the cash reserve total is not a number designed to enrich the carriers.

Wrobel is firm that ACA insurance is not imploding. He said 95 percent of the involved insurance products are behaving as expected and are financially stable. Yet, the ACA did mandate that all insurance products be compliant with regulations and benefit levels, thereby creating cost increases for some products not sold over the exchange.

“Virtually all cost increases involve higher payouts for pharmacology, technology, and lifestyle-related illness, such as obesity, alcohol use, smoking and sedentary behavior,” Wrobel said. “We take this very seriously and have programs to help manage behavior as we focus on the delivery of cost-effective quality care.”

Emotional issue

Insurance prices have become a highly emotional issue for employers and the insured, acknowledged Dan Day, regional vice president of sales with Highmark. He reported that the national debate, for all of its fury and rancor, has not addressed the core issue that high usage of insurance creates high payouts by carriers that must be covered through policy costs.

In addition, health insurance as a whole is only generating a margin of three percent to five percent. According to Day, this data firmly indicates that public claims about huge profits being generated by his industry are simply false.

“The onset of the ACA also raised some costs because every policy has to include a list of essential benefits whether or not the policy holder wanted them,” said Day. “In addition, the ACA ended medical underwriting, which had allowed an individual’s health information to be part of their premium rates.”

Day also is skeptical of efforts to reduce employee-directed regulations from the ACA, plus abolition of the ACA-demands for employers to compile scores of data. He noted that during 2015 America spent $1 billion on regulation compliance, but in view of the fact that the nation spent a minimum of $3 trillion on health care, the regulatory total is a drop in the ocean.

He noted that an honest evaluation of cash flow within health insurance indicates that costs for pharmacology are troublesome. Up to 20 percent of total spending is now being directed at pharmacology purchases, but Day forecasts that this total could easily increase to 50 percent by 2025, requiring carriers to balance their books through higher premiums.

“So much of modern pharmacology only can deal with symptom management versus cures, creating a situation where prescription purchases are ongoing,” said Day.

Calculation factors

Michael Costello, MBA, J.D., assistant professor and online graduate health administration program director with the University of Scranton, added that for any commercial insurance product administrative costs, marketing, and a regulated allowance for reserves all play a part in product costs. If the company is chartered as for-profit, this necessity must also be a part of rate calculation.

“It’s true that the state regulations are strict about the percentage of cash which must go for care versus reserve,” said Costello. “Maintenance of a cash reserve is therefore not price gouging. All risks must be covered, and the higher number of people within an insured pool the more accurate forecasts will be.”

Costello does take issue with the stated reasons behind the price increases for some ACA exchange policies. He questions if the carriers set their initial prices below costs to generate market share for this group, thereby grabbing a share of the available business with the knowledge that policy process would escalate because the initial premiums were not sustainable.

“However, at the end of the day, with all health insurance, the real costs for care must be covered by policy rates,” Costello said.

